e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / Stress in kids separated from parents may leave long-term genetic impact

Stress in kids separated from parents may leave long-term genetic impact

According to a recent study, increased levels of stress hormone cortisol in young children who are separated from their parents, especially mothers, could have a long-term genetic impact on future generations.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 23, 2020 15:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
In an analysis published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, experts in the emotional needs of small children say that several studies show that small children cared for outside the home, especially in poor quality care and for 30 or more hours per week, have higher levels of cortisol than children at home.
In an analysis published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, experts in the emotional needs of small children say that several studies show that small children cared for outside the home, especially in poor quality care and for 30 or more hours per week, have higher levels of cortisol than children at home.(Shutterstock)
         

According to a recent study, increased levels of stress hormone cortisol in young children who are separated from their parents, especially mothers, could have a long-term genetic impact on future generations.

In an analysis published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, experts in the emotional needs of small children say that several studies show that small children cared for outside the home, especially in poor quality care and for 30 or more hours per week, have higher levels of cortisol than children at home.

Professor Sir Denis Pereira Gray, who wrote the paper with two colleagues, said: “Cortisol release is a normal response to stress in mammals facing an emergency and is usually useful. However, sustained cortisol release over hours or days can be harmful.”

The authors said that raised cortisol levels are a sign of stress and that the time children spend with their parents is biologically more important than is often realised.

Raised cortisol levels are associated with reduced antibody levels and changes in those parts of the brain which are associated with emotional stability.

“Environmental factors interact with genes so that genes can be altered, and once altered by adverse childhood experiences, can pass to future generations. Such epigenetic effects need urgent study,” said the authors.

Sir Denis added: “Future research should explore the links between the care of small children in different settings, their cortisol levels, DNA, and behaviour.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
If Rahul doesn’t return, Cong must resolve leadership issue for revival: Tharoor
If Rahul doesn’t return, Cong must resolve leadership issue for revival: Tharoor
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships