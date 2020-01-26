Till shows do us part: How to avoid fights over TV time.

sex-and-relationships

As the saying goes, things look beautiful afar and while pictures of couples cuddled up, all washed in the TV’s light sure looks all cosy and appealing, such a utopian scenario may be difficult to attain in real life when it comes to choosing which show to watch. And it becomes all the more difficult when your partner has a different taste altogether. Let’s say it’s more like you are caught between a rock and a hard place; and uncomfortable silences so as to say. Experts feel that such differences should be celebrated and used to help each other in becoming a tolerant and sensible person.

Don’t judge your partner’s choices

While it is inevitable that a couple will have different tastes when it comes to movies, TV shows or even music, but it shouldn’t be a reason to pull them apart. There is nothing wrong if your choices are different from that of your partner. Instead of fighting over them, one should see them as an opportunity to be more tolerant. If one decides to break away from a relationship, then reasons could be things like professional and personal ambitions and not the type of movies that they watch.

Watch each other’s favourite TV shows at different times

Today, thanks to OTT platforms, you mostly stream content rather than waiting for it to air on a channel at a certain time. Rather than fighting over your show, just fix different times to watch these two shows. That way, both you and your partner ensure that you are with each other, while watching their favourite shows respectively.

Make an honest attempt at watching your partner’s favourite show

Honesty and transparency go a long way in helping one deal with such issues. At times, even if you don’t like the show, but you make an honest attempt to watch it, the gesture goes a long way in showing your partner that you care about their choices. You might not end up liking it, but it will help your relationship, and your partner too will be happy.

Be with them

Company is more important than watching the TV show. You can just be with them while they are watching their favourite show. You have to just be with them and not necessarily watch the same thing they are watching. More often than not, you will find that your partner is really looking for company, and is okay if you are not as excited to watch the show that they are into.

With inputs from Dr Anil Sethi, Dr Kamna Chhibber and Pulkit Sharma

