Spiritual décor is moving from prayer rooms to living rooms: Diviniti director breaks down the shift in gifting trends

Most of us have grown up receiving religious gifts at family functions. A Ganesha statue wrapped in cellophane, a silver coin in a velvet box, or a plastic-framed idol that quietly found its way to a cupboard shelf. These objects carried sentiment, though they rarely became the centre of attention in the home. They were respectful tokens, not design statements. Gold-plated spiritual icons reflect a growing trend where faith-inspired décor finds a place in modern living rooms and workspaces. (Diviniti) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

That quiet tradition is now shifting. In high-rise apartments and villas across metros and tier two cities, gifting has taken a more thoughtful turn. Instead of the predictable box of sweets or a token silver coin, guests arrive with spiritual pieces that feel closer to art than ritual objects.

The change reflects a broader shift in Indian homes. Faith has not disappeared from modern interiors. It has simply moved into clearer view. Sculptural Buddha statues sit beside coffee table books. Gayatri Mantra panels appear on living room walls. Spiritual icons are beginning to share space with carefully chosen décor.

Brands such as Diviniti have stepped into this space, treating devotional gifts with the same attention usually reserved for collectables and premium artefacts. In a HT ShopNow interview, Dr Amushree Jha, Director at Diviniti, opened up about the shift in spiritual gifting, younger consumers embracing faith in new ways, and why devotional objects are finding a place in modern interiors.

Q. Religious gifting in India has traditionally been informal. What gap did you see in this space?

Dr Amushree Jha: Religious giving in India has always been rooted in belief, but for a long time, there was very little focus on design, standardisation, or durability when it came to spiritual gifts. Most people would buy idols from local shops simply as tokens of faith. At Diviniti, we felt that these gifts deserved the same attention as any meaningful present. Our idea was to bring together thoughtful design, consistent craftsmanship, and quality materials so that a spiritual gift could feel memorable for the person receiving it.

Q. We are seeing spiritual gifts replace sweets or electronics at weddings and housewarmings. What is driving this shift?

Dr Amushree Jha: There has been an emotional shift in the way people approach gifting today. Earlier, many gifts were transactional. Today, people are looking for gifts that carry meaning and blessings, especially for occasions like weddings and housewarmings that hold deep symbolism. Spiritual gifts tend to stay with the recipient for years and often become part of everyday routines in the home. That sense of permanence is a big reason people are leaning towards them.