10 best Apple watches for women: A complete guide

Summary: Here is a list of the best Apple watches for women. It not only talks about the needs and choices of customers, there is also detailed discussion on the features, functionality and reviews of respective watches.

Apple smartwatches come with the assurance of a big brand and pack many good features.

The finest smartwatch for iPhone users is without a doubt the Apple Watch. Apple presently provides three versions: the ordinary Series 8, the budget-friendly SE, and the high-end Ultra. This presents a problem for prospective customers. Older Apple Watch models that are still in stock can provide all you need at the appropriate price. We're here to help you go through your choices so you can pick the Apple Watch model that best suits your requirements and price range. Continue reading for an explanation of each model we presently endorse and when you do, personalise it with our favourite watch bands and accessories to make it uniquely you. Product List: 1. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) even without your phone, keep in touch with family and friends via calls, messages, and emails; you may listen to podcasts and music on the move without using your phone. Answers call and send texts directly from your wrist; On Apple Watch, monitors your daily activities, and sees your trends in the Iphone’s Fitness app. Specification Processor: 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, Up to 2x faster than S3 processor Case Thickness: 10.4mm Display: Retina display 30% larger than Series 3 Digital Crown: Digital Crown with haptic feedback

Pros Cons Upgraded CPU compared to the last model The display is not constant New motion sensor with crash detection support Lack of sensors for a body temp check

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight can answer phone calls and text messages with only your wrist. This product is good Compared to the other Apple Watch SE, up to 20% quicker a modern safety system with functions like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection. Specification Capacity: 32GB Bluetooth: BT 5.0 Display: Retina LTPO OLED display, 1000 nits Altimeter: Always-on Altimeter

Pros Cons Excellent touch response Not dust resistance The price is reasonable compared to other series Apps response can be improved

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight uses your wrist to answer calls and respond to texts. It is 20% quicker than the other Apple Watch SE. The latest safety technologies of the product are such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection. Specification Case Size: 40mm, 44mm Display: Retina LTPO OLED display, 1000 nits Speaker: Built-in speaker Capacity: 32GB

Pros Cons Good design The app response can be improved Nice touch response and features The display can be improved

4. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch is your indispensable ally in leading a healthy life and is now much more potent. Modern sensors offer insights that can improve your understanding of your health. When you need it, new safety measures can bring you assistance. Even when your wrist is down, it is simple to view the vivid, Always-On Retina display. Specification Capacity: 32GB Bluetooth: BT 5.3 Case Thickness: 10.7mm Processor: S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Pros Cons Car crash detection is available Same design as the previous version of it Overnight temp sensing Limited feature for particular health estimation

5. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch you can make a call, send a text, and listen to music without your iPhone. Available in a variety of sizes and materials, with a wide selection of straps and watch faces with complexities catered to your interests. Specification Case Thickness: 10.7mm Case Size: 41mm Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 1,000 nits Processor: S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Pros Cons Battery life is good Design is simple Period prediction is good Health detection feature can be added

6. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smartwatch is built tough and competent, with a specific strap for each, to fulfill the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor explorers, and water sports lovers. Battery life of up to 36 hours and all the Apple Watch functions that keep you connected, safe, and healthy. Specification Capacity: 32GB Bluetooth: BT 5.3 Case Thickness: 10.4mm Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 2000 nits

Pros Cons Siren facilities Large design Customizable button Expensive product

7. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium: With over 20% more screen space than Series 6, the always-on Retina display makes everything simpler to view and operate. It also features the most crack-resistant front crystal an Apple Watch has ever had, IP6X dust protection, and a swim-proof construction. Specification Speaker: 50% louder than Series 3 Display: Always-On Retina display Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE and over 50% more screen area than Series 3 Processor: S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor, Up to 20% faster than Watch SE Bluetooth: BT 5.0

Pros Cons Large display No updates for the apps Faster charging Battery life is just one day

8. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch has advanced analytics in the Workout app, such as Running Form and Heart Rate Zones. GPS has dual-frequency precision for precise estimations of distance, route, and speed. The Trail Loop band is made specifically for runners and is very thin, light, and flexible. Specification Bluetooth: BT 5.3 Capacity: 32GB Altimeter: Always-on Altimeter Speaker: Dual speakers

Pros Cons Battery capacity is good Cane be large for women Nice design Expensive product

9. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch In the case of a serious auto accident or a difficult fall, crash detection and fall detection can quickly contact emergency personnel. Additionally, Emergency SOS offers immediate assistance at the touch of a button. Specification Case Size: 41mm Case Thickness: 10.7mm Bluetooth: BT 5.0 Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 1,000 nits

Pros Cons Good processor Large design Battery life is good Features can be updated

10. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] is a ground-breaking characteristic that offers profound insights into women's health in temperature sensing. Monitor your blood's oxygen level any moment to take an ECG. If your heartbeat is erratic, get alerts. And check your sleep phases to determine how much time you spend in REM, Core, or Deep sleep. Specification Capacity: 32GB Bluetooth: BT 5.0 Case Size: 41mm Case Thickness: 10.7mm

Pros Cons It comes in different colors and this design is good Should give more alerts on health Check Blood level The app can’t be updated

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Upgraded CPU compared to the last model New motion sensor with crash detection support Lightweight Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Excellent touch response Price is reasonable Good design Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight Good design Touch is good Good compared to other SE Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch Overnight temp sensing Car Crash detection feature Battery life is good Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch Period prediction is good Battery life is good Overnight detection of temp Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smartwatch Siren facilities Customizable buttons Good quality loudspeaker Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium Cooling is good Energy saving Power changes based on heat load Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch Battery capacity is good Nice design Charges quick Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch Good processor Batter Life is good Nice design Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Color is good Good battery Life Checks blood level

Best overall product The Ultra's screen is the biggest and brightest of any Apple Watch, to begin with. It has an OLED display that emits twice as much light (2,000 nits) than the Series 8 or SE and a 49mm titanium casing that has passed MIL-STD 810H testing. It boasts a 36-hour battery life and an extra Action button for unique functionality. For climbers, swimmers, and anybody else who spends a lot of time outside and does household chores, the Apple Watch Ultra is without a doubt the best Smart Watch for women. Though expensive, those with smaller wrists should be wary of its massive design due to its expense. Best value for money Series 7 is still an excellent smartwatch, and you might be able to locate one that costs far less than the Series 8 model (though still more than the SE). The Series 8 includes twin temperature sensors that can detect your body temperature and watch it for changes from your baseline temperature, which is the main difference between the Series 7 and the Series 8. Series 7 helps to track ovulation and it is best of the price and comes within the Apple budget.

