10 best Apple watches for women: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 02, 2023 16:08 IST

Summary:

Here is a list of the best Apple watches for women. It not only talks about the needs and choices of customers, there is also detailed discussion on the features, functionality and reviews of respective watches.

Apple smartwatches come with the assurance of a big brand and pack many good features.

The finest smartwatch for iPhone users is without a doubt the Apple Watch. Apple presently provides three versions: the ordinary Series 8, the budget-friendly SE, and the high-end Ultra. This presents a problem for prospective customers. Older Apple Watch models that are still in stock can provide all you need at the appropriate price. We're here to help you go through your choices so you can pick the Apple Watch model that best suits your requirements and price range. Continue reading for an explanation of each model we presently endorse and when you do, personalise it with our favourite watch bands and accessories to make it uniquely you.

Product List:

1. Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) even without your phone, keep in touch with family and friends via calls, messages, and emails; you may listen to podcasts and music on the move without using your phone. Answers call and send texts directly from your wrist; On Apple Watch, monitors your daily activities, and sees your trends in the Iphone’s Fitness app.

Specification

Processor: 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, Up to 2x faster than S3 processor

Case Thickness: 10.4mm

Display: Retina display 30% larger than Series 3

Digital Crown: Digital Crown with haptic feedback

ProsCons
Upgraded CPU compared to the last modelThe display is not constant
New motion sensor with crash detection supportLack of sensors for a body temp check
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (5,251)
33,899
2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight can answer phone calls and text messages with only your wrist. This product is good Compared to the other Apple Watch SE, up to 20% quicker a modern safety system with functions like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

Specification

Capacity: 32GB

Bluetooth: BT 5.0

Display: Retina LTPO OLED display, 1000 nits

Altimeter: Always-on Altimeter

ProsCons
Excellent touch responseNot dust resistance
The price is reasonable compared to other seriesApps response can be improved
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (290)
3% off
29,003 29,900
3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight uses your wrist to answer calls and respond to texts. It is 20% quicker than the other Apple Watch SE. The latest safety technologies of the product are such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

Specification

Case Size: 40mm, 44mm

Display: Retina LTPO OLED display, 1000 nits

Speaker: Built-in speaker

Capacity: 32GB

ProsCons
Good designThe app response can be improved
Nice touch response and featuresThe display can be improved
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (290)
3% off
31,913 32,900
4. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch is your indispensable ally in leading a healthy life and is now much more potent. Modern sensors offer insights that can improve your understanding of your health. When you need it, new safety measures can bring you assistance. Even when your wrist is down, it is simple to view the vivid, Always-On Retina display.

Specification

Capacity: 32GB

Bluetooth: BT 5.3

Case Thickness: 10.7mm

Processor: S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

ProsCons
Car crash detection is availableSame design as the previous version of it
Overnight temp sensingLimited feature for particular health estimation
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/ Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant
3% off
82,353 84,900
5. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch you can make a call, send a text, and listen to music without your iPhone. Available in a variety of sizes and materials, with a wide selection of straps and watch faces with complexities catered to your interests.

Specification

Case Thickness: 10.7mm

Case Size: 41mm

Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 1,000 nits

Processor: S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

ProsCons
Battery life is goodDesign is simple
Period prediction is goodHealth detection feature can be added
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant
4.2 (3)
3% off
54,223 55,900
6. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smartwatch is built tough and competent, with a specific strap for each, to fulfill the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor explorers, and water sports lovers. Battery life of up to 36 hours and all the Apple Watch functions that keep you connected, safe, and healthy.

Specification

Capacity: 32GB

Bluetooth: BT 5.3

Case Thickness: 10.4mm

Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 2000 nits

ProsCons
Siren facilitiesLarge design
Customizable buttonExpensive product
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display
3.9 (53)
89,899
7. Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium

The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium: With over 20% more screen space than Series 6, the always-on Retina display makes everything simpler to view and operate. It also features the most crack-resistant front crystal an Apple Watch has ever had, IP6X dust protection, and a swim-proof construction.

Specification

Speaker: 50% louder than Series 3

Display: Always-On Retina display Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE and over 50% more screen area than Series 3

Processor: S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor, Up to 20% faster than Watch SE

Bluetooth: BT 5.0

ProsCons
Large displayNo updates for the apps
Faster chargingBattery life is just one day
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green Aluminium Case with Clover Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (106)
44,781
8. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch has advanced analytics in the Workout app, such as Running Form and Heart Rate Zones. GPS has dual-frequency precision for precise estimations of distance, route, and speed. The Trail Loop band is made specifically for runners and is very thin, light, and flexible.

Specification

Bluetooth: BT 5.3

Capacity: 32GB

Altimeter: Always-on Altimeter

Speaker: Dual speakers

ProsCons
Battery capacity is goodCane be large for women
Nice designExpensive product
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Yellow Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display
3.9 (53)
3% off
87,203 89,900
9. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch In the case of a serious auto accident or a difficult fall, crash detection and fall detection can quickly contact emergency personnel. Additionally, Emergency SOS offers immediate assistance at the touch of a button.

Specification

Case Size: 41mm

Case Thickness: 10.7mm

Bluetooth: BT 5.0

Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, 1,000 nits

ProsCons
Good processorLarge design
Battery life is goodFeatures can be updated
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant
5 (1)
79,899
10. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm]

The Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] is a ground-breaking characteristic that offers profound insights into women's health in temperature sensing. Monitor your blood's oxygen level any moment to take an ECG. If your heartbeat is erratic, get alerts. And check your sleep phases to determine how much time you spend in REM, Core, or Deep sleep.

Specification

Capacity: 32GB

Bluetooth: BT 5.0

Case Size: 41mm

Case Thickness: 10.7mm

ProsCons
It comes in different colors and this design is goodShould give more alerts on health
Check Blood levelThe app can’t be updated
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] smart watch w/ (Product)RED Aluminium Case & (Product)RED Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant
4.6 (423)
58,899
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)Upgraded CPU compared to the last modelNew motion sensor with crash detection supportLightweight
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm MidnightExcellent touch response Price is reasonableGood design
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm StarlightGood designTouch is goodGood compared to other SE
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart WatchOvernight temp sensingCar Crash detection featureBattery life is good
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart WatchPeriod prediction is goodBattery life is goodOvernight detection of temp
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smartwatchSiren facilitiesCustomizable buttonsGood quality loudspeaker
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Green AluminiumCooling is goodEnergy savingPower changes based on heat load
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart WatchBattery capacity is goodNice designCharges quick
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41 mm] Smart WatchGood processorBatter Life is goodNice design
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Color is goodGood battery LifeChecks blood level

Best overall product

The Ultra's screen is the biggest and brightest of any Apple Watch, to begin with. It has an OLED display that emits twice as much light (2,000 nits) than the Series 8 or SE and a 49mm titanium casing that has passed MIL-STD 810H testing. It boasts a 36-hour battery life and an extra Action button for unique functionality. For climbers, swimmers, and anybody else who spends a lot of time outside and does household chores, the Apple Watch Ultra is without a doubt the best Smart Watch for women. Though expensive, those with smaller wrists should be wary of its massive design due to its expense.

Best value for money

Series 7 is still an excellent smartwatch, and you might be able to locate one that costs far less than the Series 8 model (though still more than the SE). The Series 8 includes twin temperature sensors that can detect your body temperature and watch it for changes from your baseline temperature, which is the main difference between the Series 7 and the Series 8. Series 7 helps to track ovulation and it is best of the price and comes within the Apple budget.

How to find the perfect 2-ton ACs?

The most crucial stage is to carefully go through each Apple watch series that is currently on the market and decide on the range of the apple product you want to buy, which is the best watch for women. Choose the item from this small group that strikes the finest mix between use, price, and design. Next, bear in mind that the best facilitator is criticism, so read consumer reviews and grievances posted online on various platforms often. To discover unbiased reviews, watch YouTube videos. Finally, choose the product that has received the great majority of positive and the fewest negative evaluations and that comes within the budget you decided and.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets
Best Apple watches for women

What is the finest Apple Watch brand?

The model that works well for most people is the Apple Watch Series 8. It's perfect for anyone upgrading from an earlier Apple Watches or those trying out a smartwatch for the first time because it has an always-on display, two sizes to select from, and sophisticated health and fitness functions.

Has Apple Watch 7 improved at all?

A great wristwatch is the Apple Watch Series 7. In actuality, it's the top smartwatch on the market. It includes a few extra features and is superior to Series 6.

Which Apple Watch is outdated to use?

Apple Series 3 watch which was released in 2017 is a little outdated to use as they have released many more Series after that.

