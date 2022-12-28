10 best binoculars and telescopes under 2500

Binoculars and telescopes help us enjoy the beauty of nature and space better.

If you want to explore the sky, the best binoculars & telescopes for stargazing may be your ultimate partner. While you do not always require special devices to watch the beautiful celestial events lighting up the sky, the best binoculars & telescopes let you have a better look at these space-related phenomena. Currently, you can find a plethora of top-quality binoculars and telescopes from top brands, and some can also help you capture images of constellations and planets. So, here are the best binoculars and telescopes to choose: 1. KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle Telescope Bring the entire world closer to your eyes and enjoy an in-depth view with the 10x25 zoom binoculars and wide-angle telescope from Kretix. The device has been specifically designed to offer wildlife enthusiasts and binocular users with innovative technology and high performance. Specification Price: Rs. 1, 799 Maximum Magnification: 10x Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting Colour: Black Material: ABS Plastic Objective Lens Diameter: 25 mm Product Dimensions: 10 x 10.5 x 5.5 centimetres Weight: 365 g

Pros Cons Powerful magnification and objective lens Vision is not clear Multi-coated lens and Bak4 prism for image clarity and better light transmission Shock-resistant, comfortable and non-slip rubber grip Perfect for hiking, camping, bird watching, concerts, travelling, hunting, sporting and golfing activities Compact and lightweight , Easy to focus

2. HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars Telescope Perfect for hunters, campers, concertgoers, sports enthusiasts and tourists, this binocular telescope from Home Buy offers clear and sharp optical performance. This device comes in a lightweight and compact design with high magnification. The neck strap provided makes it extremely comfortable to carry the device and even hold or wear it conveniently. Specification Price: Rs. 699 Maximum Magnification: 10x Special Feature: Travel-Friendly Colour: Multicolour Material: Rubber Objective Lens Diameter: 1 mm Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 6.6 x 2.9 centimetres Weight: 200 g

Pros Cons Portable Limited Features Ergonomic design Bit expensive Durable , Lightweight

3. Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking Sports Boasting 8x magnification, the Krevia Binocular Telescope is ideal for different uses starting from travel and hunting to bird watching, hiking, climbing and concert spectating. Other exclusive features of this binocular telescope include a 420 ft field of view at 1000 yards and an eyepiece diameter of 24 mm. Specification Price: Rs. 1, 709 Maximum Magnification: 10x Special Feature: Long Distance Colour: Black Material: Metal Objective Lens Diameter: 40 mm Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 5.5 centimetres Weight: 485.34 g

Pros Cons Crisp and sharp image quality Poor quality neck strap Ideal power of 8x40 zoom Not the best device for professionals Super large field of view

4. Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars Telescope Give your kid the chance to have great outdoor fun with the Trade Globe army-style binoculars telescope. A perfect watch for kids, this high-quality device speaks of bright colours and fine workmanship. This lightweight product is the perfect playtime partner for children and it even comes with a neck strap for easy movement. Specification Price: Rs. 399 Maximum Magnification: 3x Special Feature: Compact design Colour: Black Material: Plastic Objective Lens Diameter: 4 mm Product Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 5 centimetres Weight: 180 g

Pros Cons Shockproof Not for professional use Durable rubber coating withstands falls Limited features Lightweight and easy to handle , Affordable

5. CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular Telescope Get yourself a wide field of view and makes your eyes quite comfortable to watch birds, scenery and the outdoors with the Casino (Device of C) folding lens binoculars telescope. The multi-coating Porro prism of this device offers exceptional quality optical performance while a higher refractive index rate delivers clearer and brighter images. The powerful 8x magnification of the product lets you view long-distance objects with finer details. 140 m field of view at 1000m allows you to scan a wide area visually. Specification Price: Rs. 1, 595 Maximum Magnification: 8x Special Feature: Multi-coated blue film optics and Bal-4 offer superior image clarity and resolution Colour: Black Material: Metal, Rubber Objective Lens Diameter: 40 mm Product Dimensions: 18.5 x 15.5 x 6 centimetres Weight: 740 g

Pros Cons The quick and smooth centre-focus system Needs to have a focusing feature Wide range of use, Large field of view Expensive Offers steading viewing experience, High power magnification High-quality professional device Durable and solid

6. Okayji Compact Binocular Telescope This 10x 25 compact binocular telescope from Okayji is small enough to carry in a pocket but equally powerful. Perfect for travel or sightseeing; bird watching, hiking and hunting, this device features a rubberised grip, collapsible eye cups for eyeglass users, a neck strap, a carry case and a multi-coated lens for sharp and clear focus. Specification Price: Rs. 585 Maximum Magnification: 10x Special Feature: Fold-down eyecups Colour: Black Material: Plastic, Rubber, Glass, Aluminum Alloy Objective Lens Diameter: 21 mm Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 6.6 x 2.9 centimetres Weight: 140 g

Pros Cons Awesome device Lenses not set in the right way Effective for scenery view and bird watching Shaken and unclear images Durable rubber armoured housing

7. HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular Telescope Perfect for sports watching like football and cricket; animal watching in zoos and forests, long-distance watching, outdoor camping, trekking and hiking activities, the Harikrupex polarised HD binoculars telescope is one of the most powerful devices with 8x magnification. It increases the reality of observing nature 8 times without shaking the image. Not to mention, the field of vision offered by the device is also amazing. Specification Price: Rs. 599 Maximum Magnification: 8x Special Feature: Polarised HD binoculars telescope Colour: Black Material: Plastic Objective Lens Diameter: 60 mm Product Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 8 centimetres Weight: 163 g

Pros Cons Offers clear details, Crispy and sharp image Heavy Folding telescope, Extra-wide field of view Comfortable grip, Comfortable grip

8. CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom Telescope With 10x magnification, the Cason (Device of C) binoculars telescope lets you view long-distance objects with greater details. The best thing about this device is its centre focus system and dioptre setting that allows you to adjust the thumb lever to move from one magnification level to another. Specification Price: Rs. 2, 495 Maximum Magnification: 10x Special Feature: HD vision quality Colour: Green Material: Rubber and Metal Objective Lens Diameter: 60 mm Product Dimensions: 23 x 20.5 x 5.5 centimetres Weight: 1.28Kg

Pros Cons Offers good long-distance viewing ability Poor quality accessories Top quality device Shaken images Smooth knobs Heavy, Expensive

9. VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision Binoculars If you want a high-power binocular telescope then the VNSH Enterprise telescope HD vision binocular is for you. Durable and sturdy, this device comes in a lightweight mirror body and is compact enough for you to carry along while touring the entire world. Its BaK4 high light transmission prism reduces light leakage, improves brightness and offers clear images without any dark edges. Specification Price: Rs. 1, 621 Maximum Magnification: 60x Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting Colour: Black Material: Rubber and Plastic Objective Lens Diameter: 4 cm Product Dimensions: 25 x 20 x 10 centimetres Weight: 790 g

Pros Cons Value for money Poor body quality Perfect for beginners Night vision is not available Clear image, Comfortable vision adjustment

10. ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars Telescope The Zorbes 20x50 high-rate binoculars telescope is a high-powered device that comes with 1.97 inches large objective lens and 60 yards field of view at 1000 yards, allowing you to focus and observe the target for an in-depth viewing experience. With this device, you can watch objects at a super-long distance with clear and super-board vision. It is the perfect device for camping, bird watching, safari, climbing, concert, stargazing and hiking. Specification Price: Rs. 2, 199 Maximum Magnification: 20x Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting Colour: Black Material: Rubber and Metal Objective Lens Diameter: 1.97 inches Product Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 8 centimetres Weight: 967 g

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact, Easy focus device Expensive Offers a good image and ensures an amazing experience Broader and clearer vision, Perfect for outdoor use

Price of binoculars & telescopes at a glance:

Product Price KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle Telescope ₹ 1, 799 HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars Telescope ₹ 699 Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking Sports ₹ 1, 709 Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars Telescope ₹ 399 CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular Telescope ₹ 1, 595 Okayji Compact Binocular Telescope ₹ 585 HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular Telescope ₹ 599 CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom Telescope Rs. 2, 495 VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision Binoculars Rs. 1, 621 ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars Telescope Rs. 2, 199

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Material Objective Lens Diameter Maximum Magnification KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle Telescope ABS Plastic 25 mm 10x HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars Telescope Rubber 1 mm 10x Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking Sports Metal 40 mm 10x Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars Telescope Plastic 4 mm 3x CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular Telescope Metal and Rubber 40 mm 8x Okayji Compact Binocular Telescope Plastic, Rubber, Glass, Aluminum Alloy 21 mm 10x HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular Telescope Plastic 60 mm 8x CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom Telescope Rubber and metal 60 mm 10x VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision Binoculars Rubber and plastic 4 mm 60x ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars Telescope Rubber and plastic 1.97 inches 20x

Best value for money The Kretix 10 x 25 HD portable binocular and a wide-angle telescope is undoubtedly the best value for money because of the rare blend of functionality, reliability and quality. Its classic optical system offers the users the best experience in nature observation. The device offers clear and stable images and also comes with a superior quality and highly portable storage case—everything within the affordable range of Rs. 1, 799. Best verall The best overall binoculars telescope is the Harikrupex Polarised HD binocular telescope, with many features available at an affordable price. It offers clear and detailed images and improves the reality of watching nature for the users. With a fantastic field of vision, HD quality images, and 8x magnification, this device from Harikrupex must be on your list of the best binoculars & telescopes this 2022. How to find the best Binoculars & Telescopes? Consider the following when looking for the best binoculars & telescopes are as follows: Understand What the Numbers Mean: The 8x42 pair of binoculars magnify 8 xs, which means the subject will be 8 times closer. These binoculars have a 42 mm objective or light-gathering front lens. On the other hand, the 25-60x 85 scopes magnify from 25x to 60x and have an 85 mm objective. If you are into professional wildlife watching, astronomy or stargazing, the 8x, 8.5x, and 10x binoculars will be the best. Remember that the bigger magnifications are not good- they offer a narrow field of view, and the optics are harder to hold steady. Telescopes have zoom eyepieces or fixed magnification. For fixed magnification. Something around 30x is a perfect choice. And if there’s a wide-angle option, go for it. Binoculars and Telescope Design: The objective size determines the amount of light that enters the binoculars & telescopes. What amount of light comes out from the other end will depend on the glass, coatings and design of the binoculars & telescopes. The devices with larger exit pupils get more light to the eye. Telescopes are straight with eyepieces in line with the objective or angled with the eyepiece pointing upwards. The angled telescopes also make it convenient to share the device with people of varying heights. It is also essential to have a good-quality tripod.