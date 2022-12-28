Story Saved
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
10 best binoculars and telescopes under 2500

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 28, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Use the best binoculars and telescopes to see stars, planets and meteor showers. Here are the top 10 high-rated binoculars and telescopes to peer into space.

Binoculars and telescopes help us enjoy the beauty of nature and space better.

If you want to explore the sky, the best binoculars & telescopes for stargazing may be your ultimate partner. While you do not always require special devices to watch the beautiful celestial events lighting up the sky, the best binoculars & telescopes let you have a better look at these space-related phenomena.

Currently, you can find a plethora of top-quality binoculars and telescopes from top brands, and some can also help you capture images of constellations and planets. So, here are the best binoculars and telescopes to choose:

1. KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle Telescope

Bring the entire world closer to your eyes and enjoy an in-depth view with the 10x25 zoom binoculars and wide-angle telescope from Kretix. The device has been specifically designed to offer wildlife enthusiasts and binocular users with innovative technology and high performance.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1, 799

Maximum Magnification: 10x

Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting

Colour: Black

Material: ABS Plastic

Objective Lens Diameter: 25 mm

Product Dimensions: 10 x 10.5 x 5.5 centimetres

Weight: 365 g

ProsCons
Powerful magnification and objective lensVision is not clear
Multi-coated lens and Bak4 prism for image clarity and better light transmission 
Shock-resistant, comfortable and non-slip rubber grip 
Perfect for hiking, camping, bird watching, concerts, travelling, hunting, sporting and golfing activities 
Compact and lightweight , Easy to focus 
KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars 1000m Long Distance Hunting and Tourism BAK 4 Prism FMC Spotting Wide Angle Telescope - 1Pcs
Check Price on Amazon

2. HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars Telescope

Perfect for hunters, campers, concertgoers, sports enthusiasts and tourists, this binocular telescope from Home Buy offers clear and sharp optical performance. This device comes in a lightweight and compact design with high magnification. The neck strap provided makes it extremely comfortable to carry the device and even hold or wear it conveniently.

Specification

Price: Rs. 699

Maximum Magnification: 10x

Special Feature: Travel-Friendly

Colour: Multicolour

Material: Rubber

Objective Lens Diameter: 1 mm

Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 6.6 x 2.9 centimetres

Weight: 200 g

ProsCons
PortableLimited Features
Ergonomic designBit expensive
Durable , Lightweight 

3. Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking Sports

Boasting 8x magnification, the Krevia Binocular Telescope is ideal for different uses starting from travel and hunting to bird watching, hiking, climbing and concert spectating. Other exclusive features of this binocular telescope include a 420 ft field of view at 1000 yards and an eyepiece diameter of 24 mm.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1, 709

Maximum Magnification: 10x

Special Feature: Long Distance

Colour: Black

Material: Metal

Objective Lens Diameter: 40 mm

Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 5.5 centimetres

Weight: 485.34 g

ProsCons
Crisp and sharp image qualityPoor quality neck strap
Ideal power of 8x40 zoomNot the best device for professionals
Super large field of view 
Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird Watching Trekking Sprots | Range – 1000 Mts | Zoom-8x40 | Adjustable Lens For Clear Vision | Storage Bag with lens Cover | Hanging Neck Strip (Black)
57% off 1,709 3,999
Buy now

4. Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars Telescope

Give your kid the chance to have great outdoor fun with the Trade Globe army-style binoculars telescope. A perfect watch for kids, this high-quality device speaks of bright colours and fine workmanship. This lightweight product is the perfect playtime partner for children and it even comes with a neck strap for easy movement.

Specification

Price: Rs. 399

Maximum Magnification: 3x

Special Feature: Compact design

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Objective Lens Diameter: 4 mm

Product Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 5 centimetres

Weight: 180 g

ProsCons
ShockproofNot for professional use
Durable rubber coating withstands fallsLimited features
Lightweight and easy to handle , Affordable 
Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army Style Binoculars Telescope Toy Military Color Spy Gear Bird Watching Travel Stargazing Hunting Concerts Sports Folding Binoculars With Neck Strap For Kids & Adults Birthday Return Gifts - Green
60% off 399 999
Buy now

5. CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular Telescope

Get yourself a wide field of view and makes your eyes quite comfortable to watch birds, scenery and the outdoors with the Casino (Device of C) folding lens binoculars telescope. The multi-coating Porro prism of this device offers exceptional quality optical performance while a higher refractive index rate delivers clearer and brighter images. The powerful 8x magnification of the product lets you view long-distance objects with finer details. 140 m field of view at 1000m allows you to scan a wide area visually.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1, 595

Maximum Magnification: 8x

Special Feature: Multi-coated blue film optics and Bal-4 offer superior image clarity and resolution

Colour: Black

Material: Metal, Rubber

Objective Lens Diameter: 40 mm

Product Dimensions: 18.5 x 15.5 x 6 centimetres

Weight: 740 g

ProsCons
The quick and smooth centre-focus systemNeeds to have a focusing feature
Wide range of use, Large field of viewExpensive
Offers steading viewing experience, High power magnification 
High-quality professional device 
Durable and solid 
Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army Style Binoculars Telescope Toy Military Color Spy Gear Bird Watching Travel Stargazing Hunting Concerts Sports Folding Binoculars With Neck Strap For Kids & Adults Birthday Return Gifts - Green
60% off 399 999
Buy now

6. Okayji Compact Binocular Telescope

This 10x 25 compact binocular telescope from Okayji is small enough to carry in a pocket but equally powerful. Perfect for travel or sightseeing; bird watching, hiking and hunting, this device features a rubberised grip, collapsible eye cups for eyeglass users, a neck strap, a carry case and a multi-coated lens for sharp and clear focus.

Specification

Price: Rs. 585

Maximum Magnification: 10x

Special Feature: Fold-down eyecups

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic, Rubber, Glass, Aluminum Alloy

Objective Lens Diameter: 21 mm

Product Dimensions: 10.9 x 6.6 x 2.9 centimetres

Weight: 140 g

ProsCons
Awesome deviceLenses not set in the right way
Effective for scenery view and bird watchingShaken and unclear images
Durable rubber armoured housing 

7. HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular Telescope

Perfect for sports watching like football and cricket; animal watching in zoos and forests, long-distance watching, outdoor camping, trekking and hiking activities, the Harikrupex polarised HD binoculars telescope is one of the most powerful devices with 8x magnification. It increases the reality of observing nature 8 times without shaking the image. Not to mention, the field of vision offered by the device is also amazing.

Specification

Price: Rs. 599

Maximum Magnification: 8x

Special Feature: Polarised HD binoculars telescope

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Objective Lens Diameter: 60 mm

Product Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 8 centimetres

Weight: 163 g

ProsCons
Offers clear details, Crispy and sharp imageHeavy
Folding telescope, Extra-wide field of view 
Comfortable grip, Comfortable grip 
HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Professional Lightweight Pocket Size Binocular Telescope Folding 30x60 Zoom Lens for Sports, Hunting, Camping for Bird Watching(Black)
54% off 599 1,299
Buy now

8. CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom Telescope

With 10x magnification, the Cason (Device of C) binoculars telescope lets you view long-distance objects with greater details. The best thing about this device is its centre focus system and dioptre setting that allows you to adjust the thumb lever to move from one magnification level to another.

Specification

Price: Rs. 2, 495

Maximum Magnification: 10x

Special Feature: HD vision quality

Colour: Green

Material: Rubber and Metal

Objective Lens Diameter: 60 mm

Product Dimensions: 23 x 20.5 x 5.5 centimetres

Weight: 1.28Kg

ProsCons
Offers good long-distance viewing abilityPoor quality accessories
Top quality deviceShaken images
Smooth knobsHeavy, Expensive
CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars for Long Distance 10 x 60 HD Binocular for Adults 10 x Zoom Telescope with Pouch Outdoor Binoculars for Long Distance,Bird Watching,Wildlife (Green)
Check Price on Amazon

9. VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision Binoculars

If you want a high-power binocular telescope then the VNSH Enterprise telescope HD vision binocular is for you. Durable and sturdy, this device comes in a lightweight mirror body and is compact enough for you to carry along while touring the entire world. Its BaK4 high light transmission prism reduces light leakage, improves brightness and offers clear images without any dark edges.

Specification

Price: Rs. 1, 621

Maximum Magnification: 60x

Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting

Colour: Black

Material: Rubber and Plastic

Objective Lens Diameter: 4 cm

Product Dimensions: 25 x 20 x 10 centimetres

Weight: 790 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyPoor body quality
Perfect for beginnersNight vision is not available
Clear image, Comfortable vision adjustment 
VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision Binoculars 10000M High Power for Outdoor Hunting Optical LLL Vision Binocular Fixed Zoom
1% off 1,599 1,621
Buy now

10. ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars Telescope

The Zorbes 20x50 high-rate binoculars telescope is a high-powered device that comes with 1.97 inches large objective lens and 60 yards field of view at 1000 yards, allowing you to focus and observe the target for an in-depth viewing experience. With this device, you can watch objects at a super-long distance with clear and super-board vision. It is the perfect device for camping, bird watching, safari, climbing, concert, stargazing and hiking.

Specification

Price: Rs. 2, 199

Maximum Magnification: 20x

Special Feature: Long-Distance Hunting

Colour: Black

Material: Rubber and Metal

Objective Lens Diameter: 1.97 inches

Product Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 8 centimetres

Weight: 967 g

ProsCons
Lightweight and compact, Easy focus deviceExpensive
Offers a good image and ensures an amazing experience 
Broader and clearer vision, Perfect for outdoor use 
ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binocular, Binoculars for Long Distance Compact HD Professional/Daily Waterproof Binoculars Telescope for Kids Adults Bird Watching Travel Hunting Football Games Stargazing
Check Price on Amazon

Price of binoculars & telescopes at a glance:

ProductPrice
KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle Telescope 1, 799
HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars Telescope 699
Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking Sports 1, 709
Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars Telescope 399
CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular Telescope 1, 595
Okayji Compact Binocular Telescope 585
HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular Telescope 599
CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom TelescopeRs. 2, 495
VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision BinocularsRs. 1, 621
ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars TelescopeRs. 2, 199

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialObjective Lens DiameterMaximum Magnification
KRETIX 10X25 HD Portable Binoculars and Wide Angle TelescopeABS Plastic25 mm10x
HOME BUY Compact 10x25 Mini Binoculars TelescopeRubber1 mm10x
Krevia Binocular for Long Distance | Telescopic Durbin for Bird-Watching Trekking SportsMetal40 mm10x
Trade Globe Outdoor Observing Army-Style Binoculars TelescopePlastic4 mm3x
CASON (DEVICE OF C) Professional 8 X 40 HD Folding Lens Binocular TelescopeMetal and Rubber40 mm8x
Okayji Compact Binocular TelescopePlastic, Rubber, Glass, Aluminum Alloy21 mm10x
HARIKRUPEX Polarized HD Binocular TelescopePlastic60 mm8x
CASON (DEVICE OF C)- Binoculars 10 x Zoom TelescopeRubber and metal60 mm10x
VINSH ENTERPRISE Telescope 60X60 HD Vision BinocularsRubber and plastic4 mm60x
ZORBES® 20x50 High Rate Binoculars TelescopeRubber and plastic1.97 inches20x

Best value for money

The Kretix 10 x 25 HD portable binocular and a wide-angle telescope is undoubtedly the best value for money because of the rare blend of functionality, reliability and quality. Its classic optical system offers the users the best experience in nature observation. The device offers clear and stable images and also comes with a superior quality and highly portable storage case—everything within the affordable range of Rs. 1, 799.

Best verall

The best overall binoculars telescope is the Harikrupex Polarised HD binocular telescope, with many features available at an affordable price. It offers clear and detailed images and improves the reality of watching nature for the users. With a fantastic field of vision, HD quality images, and 8x magnification, this device from Harikrupex must be on your list of the best binoculars & telescopes this 2022.

How to find the best Binoculars & Telescopes?

Consider the following when looking for the best binoculars & telescopes are as follows:

Understand What the Numbers Mean: The 8x42 pair of binoculars magnify 8 xs, which means the subject will be 8 times closer. These binoculars have a 42 mm objective or light-gathering front lens. On the other hand, the 25-60x 85 scopes magnify from 25x to 60x and have an 85 mm objective. If you are into professional wildlife watching, astronomy or stargazing, the 8x, 8.5x, and 10x binoculars will be the best. Remember that the bigger magnifications are not good- they offer a narrow field of view, and the optics are harder to hold steady. Telescopes have zoom eyepieces or fixed magnification. For fixed magnification. Something around 30x is a perfect choice. And if there’s a wide-angle option, go for it.

Binoculars and Telescope Design: The objective size determines the amount of light that enters the binoculars & telescopes. What amount of light comes out from the other end will depend on the glass, coatings and design of the binoculars & telescopes. The devices with larger exit pupils get more light to the eye. Telescopes are straight with eyepieces in line with the objective or angled with the eyepiece pointing upwards. The angled telescopes also make it convenient to share the device with people of varying heights. It is also essential to have a good-quality tripod.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

