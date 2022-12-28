Sign out
10 best gaming laptops under 50000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 16:34 IST

In this article, you can also find the best value for money product, and the best overall product and can compare different laptops before purchasing one for yourself.

Best gaming laptops

Buying a gaming laptop can be challenging as different varieties are available in the market. A person might need clarification and guidance after looking at the different features of the laptops, such as display, battery life, form factor, and the components powering all.

To assist you in the process of choosing the best gaming laptop under 50000, we have listed below the 10 best gaming laptops under 50000 from which you can decide to buy the right fit for you.

Firstly, you have to prioritise the features that are important to you. A few things to be kept in mind are to compare the GPU and the CPU in the laptop you want for the games you would like to play to get an idea of how they will perform. Also, ensure that GPU and CPU can touch the consistent frame rates when rendering is done for proper screen resolution or external display resolution.

The list of 10 best gaming laptops for you

1.Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop

The Ideapad Slim3 is designed for people on the go and for keen learners. That is why it is only 19.9mm thin and weighs only 1.65 kg. It has the latest Intel 11th-generation processors and a solid-state drive for storage faster than the average hard drives.

Specifications

  • Model- 82KU017KIN
  • Product Dimensions- 35.9x23.7x2cm; 1.65kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Memory storage capacity- 512GB
  • Hard drive size- 512GB
  • Operating system- Windows 11Home
  • Processer brand- AMD
  • Processor speed- 2.1GHz
  • Processor type- Ryzen 5
  • Total USB ports-3

ProsCons
Ideal for studying and codingScreen quality is not good
Backlight keyboardAmong 8GB RAM, you get 6GB usable; rest 2GB RAM is for graphics
Fast charging 
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/2Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82KU017KIN
35% off
44,828 68,490
Buy now

2. HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768)

All the Android apps on your phone can be run on this Chrome device. It is environmental-friendly with low halogen and mercury-free display backlights.

Specifications

  • Model- 14a-na0010nr
  • Product Dimensions- 32.56x21.84x1.78cm; 1.45kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery
  • RAM size– 4GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 4GB
  • Hard drive size- 32GB
  • Operating system- Chrome 0S
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor speed- 2.6, 1.1GHz
  • Processor type- Celeron
  • Colour- Mineral Silver

ProsCons
Touchscreen is superbNot suitable for students who frequently use MS Word and Excel
Soft touch keys with backlit keyboard 
Sharp picture quality 
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 14 inches HDB Business, Gaming Laptop, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 1366 x 768, LED, Chrome OS, Mineral Silver, 1.45 kg - 14a-na0010nr
20% off
35,688 44,610
Buy now

3. HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg)

This laptop has Intel core i3 -1115g4 processor with Intel Boost Technology. The OS is Windows 10 Home 64 but can be upgraded to Windows 11.

Specifications

  • Model- 15s-du3055TU
  • Product Dimensions- 35.8x24.2x2cm;1.75 kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Ion battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 16GB
  • Colour- Jet black
  • Operating system- Windows 11Home
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor speed- 4.1GHz
  • Processor type- Core i3
  • Total USB ports-3

ProsCons
Great combination of storage and securitySlow performance
HP 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/ UHD Graphics/ Windows 10 Home/ Alexa Built-in/MS Office/ 1.75kg/ Jet Black) - 15s-du3055TU
15% off
39,990 47,264
Buy now

4. HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office)

The HP 14(2021) has 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. The operating system is Windows 10 with built-in Alexa.

Specifications

  • Model- 3V6P4PA
  • Product Dimensions- 32.4x22.5x1.8cm; 1.46kg
  • Batteries- 1AAA battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 16GB
  • Colour- Silver
  • Operating system- Windows 11Home
  • Processer brand- AMD
  • Processor speed- 2.1GHz
  • Processor type- Ryzen 3
  • Total USB ports-2

ProsCons
Build quality is lightweightThe warranty has to be updated because HP
Display is brightcalculates the period from the date the device was shipped
Good performance 
HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 14 inches(35cm) FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office), Natural Silver, 1.46Kg, 14s-fq1029AU
22% off
46,900 59,800
Buy now

5. ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)

The ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 is slim and lightweight. The weight is only 1.5 kg. It has high-precision touch sensors that can sense the subtlest of your fingers.

Specifications

  • Model- TP412FA-EC372TS
  • Product Dimensions- 22.5x32.7x1.8cm; 1.5kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery
  • RAM size– 4GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 12GB
  • Hard drive size- 512GB
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor speed- 2.1 GHz
  • Processor type- Core i3
  • Total USB ports-2
  • Colour- Galaxy Blue

ProsCons
Screen quality is goodWeb cam is poor
Backlit keyboardSound quality is low
Touch & stylus is good 
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TS Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U 14 inches Business, Gaming Laptop (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home (64bit)/Integrated UHD Graphics/1.5kg), Galaxy Blue
12% off
58,990 66,699
Buy now

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1C5PN has high-level specs such as Intel Celeron N3350 Dual core processor. It runs on Chrome OS by Google.

Specifications

  • Model- CP311-1H-C5PN
  • Product Dimensions- 29.72x20.57x2.03 cm; 1.25kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Metal battery
  • RAM size– 4GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 4GB
  • Hard drive size- 32GB
  • Operating system- Google Chrome
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor count- 1
  • Processor type- Celeron N3350
  • Colour- Sparkly Silver

ProsCons
LightweightProcessing speed sometimes gets slower
Touchscreen is good 
Long battery life 
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 11.6 inches HD Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop (4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS, 1.25191392 kg)
40% off
29,206 48,728
Buy now

7. MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN

The MSI GF63 Thin is an ultra-lightweight slim gaming laptop with a 4-sided thin bezel display. It has a high-quality brushed aluminium chassis that provides powerful performance.

Specifications

  • Series- GF63 Thin 10SC-848IN
  • Product Dimensions- 35.9X25.4X2.2cm; 1.86kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 64GB
  • Hard drive size- 512GB
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor speed- 4500 MHz
  • Processor type- Intel Core i5
  • Total USB ports- 1
  • Colour- Black

ProsCons
Built for gamingBattery drains out fast
Audio quality is good 
MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen. i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 10SC-848IN
23% off
49,990 64,990
Buy now

8. Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23)

The Acer Aspire full HD laptop is perfect for every need. The slim design makes the laptop portable. You can put it in a backpack and carry it everywhere you go. There is an optimised camera and microphones for enhanced video calls.

Specifications

  • Model- A315-23
  • Product Dimensions- 25.1X36.3X2cm; 1.9kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium ion battery
  • RAM size– 16 GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 16 GB
  • Operating system- Windows
  • Processer brand- AMD
  • Processor speed- 2.1 GHz
  • Processor type- Rygen 5
  • Total USB ports-3
  • Colour- Black

ProsCons
Overall good performanceDisplay is not so good
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Black) A315-23
32% off
37,990 55,999
Buy now

9. Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large

The Acer Aspire laptop has Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a full HD display of 15.6” and a bright resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

Specifications

  • Model number- A515-56
  • Product Dimensions- 23.9x36.3x1.8cm; 1.65 kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 20GB
  • Hard drive size- 1 TB
  • Operating system- Windows 11 Home
  • Processer brand- Intel
  • Processor speed- 4.2 GHz
  • Processor type- Core i5
  • Total USB ports-4
  • Colour- Silver

ProsCons
Good for surfing and codingNo SSD
 RAM is shared with graphics card
Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6 inches Full HD Thin and Light Laptop- (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Pure Silver/1.65Kg), A515-56, Large
9% off
49,850 54,999
Buy now

10. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD)

The HP Pavilion has the latest AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics that supports a powerful performance. It is a laptop with a larger screen-to-body ratio infused with micro-edge bezels that aid in maximising your view.

Specifications

  • Series- HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eh1101AU
  • Product Dimensions- 36X23.4X1.8cm; 1.7 kg
  • Batteries- 1Lithium ion battery
  • RAM size– 8GB
  • Maximum memory supported- 16GB
  • Hard drive size- 512 GB
  • Operating system- Windows 11
  • Processer brand- AMD
  • Processor speed- 4 GHz
  • Processor type- Ryzen 5
  • Total USB 3.0 ports-4
  • Colour- Silver

ProsCons
Rich sound qualityNo warranty
Display quality is awesome 
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5- 8GB/512GB SSD 15.6 inches (39.6 cm) IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Backlit Kb/Alexa/B&O Audio/Fast Charge/Win 10/3D Metal Design/MSO 2019/1.75 Kg-15-Eh1101AU
29% off
49,999 70,419
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop Ant-glare screenLightweightBacklit keyboard
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMM C, 1366x768)Fingerprint readerSleek designBacklit keyboard
HP 11TGen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg)DVDDual speakersBuilt-in Alexa
HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office)Anti reflectiveMicrophonenumreic keyboardBuilt-in Alexa
ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)TouchscreenLightweightBacklit keyboard
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS)TouchscreenChrome OSConvertible chromebook
MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848INLightweightBuilt-in microphoneBacklit keyboard
Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23)WebcamEnhanced video conferencingPortable laptop
Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 LargePortableWebcamLightweight
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/ 512GB SSD)Micro-edge displayThinBacklit keyboard

Best value for money

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 can be said to be the best value for money product. It updates automatically and boots up very fast. It is a convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Best overall product

If your priority for buying a laptop is for gaming purposes, then the MSIGF63 is the ideal one. It is powered by Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4 GB of 4GB GDDR6 memory. The design is sleek and lightweight.

How to find the perfect gaming laptop under 50000?

With advancements in technology, choosing a gaming laptop can be quite challenging. There are many factors to be kept in mind such as display, battery life, form factor, and most important of all the components powering it all. However, prioritize the aspects that are important to you.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop  46,900
2.HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768) 35,710
3.HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg) 39,990
4.HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office) 46,900
5.ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) 43,740
6.Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS) 29,206
7.MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN 49,824
8.Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23) 37,990
9.Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large 50,050
10.HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD) 49,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

How much RAM is recommended for a gaming laptop?

Recommended RAM for a gaming laptop is 8GB.

Can laptops be used for playing games?

Yes, laptops can be used for gaming provided they have a powerful processor and enough RAM to support the game.

Which type of laptops are built specifically for gamers?

