10 best gaming laptops under ₹ 50000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 28, 2022 16:34 IST





Summary: In this article, you can also find the best value for money product, and the best overall product and can compare different laptops before purchasing one for yourself.

Best gaming laptops

Buying a gaming laptop can be challenging as different varieties are available in the market. A person might need clarification and guidance after looking at the different features of the laptops, such as display, battery life, form factor, and the components powering all. To assist you in the process of choosing the best gaming laptop under ₹50000, we have listed below the 10 best gaming laptops under ₹50000 from which you can decide to buy the right fit for you. Firstly, you have to prioritise the features that are important to you. A few things to be kept in mind are to compare the GPU and the CPU in the laptop you want for the games you would like to play to get an idea of how they will perform. Also, ensure that GPU and CPU can touch the consistent frame rates when rendering is done for proper screen resolution or external display resolution. The list of 10 best gaming laptops for you 1.Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop The Ideapad Slim3 is designed for people on the go and for keen learners. That is why it is only 19.9mm thin and weighs only 1.65 kg. It has the latest Intel 11th-generation processors and a solid-state drive for storage faster than the average hard drives. Specifications Model- 82KU017KIN

Product Dimensions- 35.9x23.7x2cm; 1.65kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery

RAM size– 8GB

Memory storage capacity- 512GB

Hard drive size- 512GB

Operating system- Windows 11Home

Processer brand- AMD

Processor speed- 2.1GHz

Processor type- Ryzen 5

Total USB ports-3

Pros Cons Ideal for studying and coding Screen quality is not good Backlight keyboard Among 8GB RAM, you get 6GB usable; rest 2GB RAM is for graphics Fast charging

2. HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768) All the Android apps on your phone can be run on this Chrome device. It is environmental-friendly with low halogen and mercury-free display backlights. Specifications Model- 14a-na0010nr

Product Dimensions- 32.56x21.84x1.78cm; 1.45kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery

RAM size– 4GB

Maximum memory supported- 4GB

Hard drive size- 32GB

Operating system- Chrome 0S

Processer brand- Intel

Processor speed- 2.6, 1.1GHz

Processor type- Celeron

Colour- Mineral Silver

Pros Cons Touchscreen is superb Not suitable for students who frequently use MS Word and Excel Soft touch keys with backlit keyboard Sharp picture quality

3. HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg) This laptop has Intel core i3 -1115g4 processor with Intel Boost Technology. The OS is Windows 10 Home 64 but can be upgraded to Windows 11. Specifications Model- 15s-du3055TU

Product Dimensions- 35.8x24.2x2cm;1.75 kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Ion battery

RAM size– 8GB

Maximum memory supported- 16GB

Colour- Jet black

Operating system- Windows 11Home

Processer brand- Intel

Processor speed- 4.1GHz

Processor type- Core i3

Total USB ports-3

Pros Cons Great combination of storage and security Slow performance

4. HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office) The HP 14(2021) has 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. The operating system is Windows 10 with built-in Alexa. Specifications Model- 3V6P4PA

Product Dimensions- 32.4x22.5x1.8cm; 1.46kg

Batteries- 1AAA battery

RAM size– 8GB

Maximum memory supported- 16GB

Colour- Silver

Operating system- Windows 11Home

Processer brand- AMD

Processor speed- 2.1GHz

Processor type- Ryzen 3

Total USB ports-2

Pros Cons Build quality is lightweight The warranty has to be updated because HP Display is bright calculates the period from the date the device was shipped Good performance

5. ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) The ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 is slim and lightweight. The weight is only 1.5 kg. It has high-precision touch sensors that can sense the subtlest of your fingers. Specifications Model- TP412FA-EC372TS

Product Dimensions- 22.5x32.7x1.8cm; 1.5kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery

RAM size– 4GB

Maximum memory supported- 12GB

Hard drive size- 512GB

Operating system- Windows 10 Home

Processer brand- Intel

Processor speed- 2.1 GHz

Processor type- Core i3

Total USB ports-2

Colour- Galaxy Blue

Pros Cons Screen quality is good Web cam is poor Backlit keyboard Sound quality is low Touch & stylus is good

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS) The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1C5PN has high-level specs such as Intel Celeron N3350 Dual core processor. It runs on Chrome OS by Google. Specifications Model- CP311-1H-C5PN

Product Dimensions- 29.72x20.57x2.03 cm; 1.25kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Metal battery

RAM size– 4GB

Maximum memory supported- 4GB

Hard drive size- 32GB

Operating system- Google Chrome

Processer brand- Intel

Processor count- 1

Processor type- Celeron N3350

Colour- Sparkly Silver

Pros Cons Lightweight Processing speed sometimes gets slower Touchscreen is good Long battery life

7. MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN The MSI GF63 Thin is an ultra-lightweight slim gaming laptop with a 4-sided thin bezel display. It has a high-quality brushed aluminium chassis that provides powerful performance. Specifications Series- GF63 Thin 10SC-848IN

Product Dimensions- 35.9X25.4X2.2cm; 1.86kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery

RAM size– 8GB

Maximum memory supported- 64GB

Hard drive size- 512GB

Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Processer brand- Intel

Processor speed- 4500 MHz

Processor type- Intel Core i5

Total USB ports- 1

Colour- Black

Pros Cons Built for gaming Battery drains out fast Audio quality is good

8. Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23) The Acer Aspire full HD laptop is perfect for every need. The slim design makes the laptop portable. You can put it in a backpack and carry it everywhere you go. There is an optimised camera and microphones for enhanced video calls. Specifications Model- A315-23

Product Dimensions- 25.1X36.3X2cm; 1.9kg

Batteries- 1Lithium ion battery

RAM size– 16 GB

Maximum memory supported- 16 GB

Operating system- Windows

Processer brand- AMD

Processor speed- 2.1 GHz

Processor type- Rygen 5

Total USB ports-3

Colour- Black

Pros Cons Overall good performance Display is not so good

9. Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large The Acer Aspire laptop has Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a full HD display of 15.6” and a bright resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Specifications Model number- A515-56

Product Dimensions- 23.9x36.3x1.8cm; 1.65 kg

Batteries- 1Lithium Polymer battery

RAM size– 8GB

Maximum memory supported- 20GB

Hard drive size- 1 TB

Operating system- Windows 11 Home

Processer brand- Intel

Processor speed- 4.2 GHz

Processor type- Core i5

Total USB ports-4

Colour- Silver

Pros Cons Good for surfing and coding No SSD RAM is shared with graphics card

10. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD) The HP Pavilion has the latest AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics that supports a powerful performance. It is a laptop with a larger screen-to-body ratio infused with micro-edge bezels that aid in maximising your view. Specifications Series- HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eh1101AU

Product Dimensions- 36X23.4X1.8cm; 1.7 kg

Batteries- 1Lithium ion battery

RAM size– 8GB

Maximum memory supported- 16GB

Hard drive size- 512 GB

Operating system- Windows 11

Processer brand- AMD

Processor speed- 4 GHz

Processor type- Ryzen 5

Total USB 3.0 ports-4

Colour- Silver

Pros Cons Rich sound quality No warranty Display quality is awesome

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop Ant-glare screen Lightweight Backlit keyboard HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMM C, 1366x768) Fingerprint reader Sleek design Backlit keyboard HP 11TGen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg) DVD Dual speakers Built-in Alexa HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office) Anti reflective Microphonenumreic keyboard Built-in Alexa ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) Touchscreen Lightweight Backlit keyboard Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS) Touchscreen Chrome OS Convertible chromebook MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN Lightweight Built-in microphone Backlit keyboard Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23) Webcam Enhanced video conferencing Portable laptop Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large Portable Webcam Lightweight HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/ 512GB SSD) Micro-edge display Thin Backlit keyboard

Best value for money The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 can be said to be the best value for money product. It updates automatically and boots up very fast. It is a convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with a battery life of up to 10 hours. Best overall product If your priority for buying a laptop is for gaming purposes, then the MSIGF63 is the ideal one. It is powered by Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4 GB of 4GB GDDR6 memory. The design is sleek and lightweight. How to find the perfect gaming laptop under ₹50000? With advancements in technology, choosing a gaming laptop can be quite challenging. There are many factors to be kept in mind such as display, battery life, form factor, and most important of all the components powering it all. However, prioritize the aspects that are important to you. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 46,900 2. HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768) ₹ 35,710 3. HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg) ₹ 39,990 4. HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office) ₹ 46,900 5. ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) ₹ 43,740 6. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS) ₹ 29,206 7. MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN ₹ 49,824 8. Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23) ₹ 37,990 9. Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large ₹ 50,050 10. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD) ₹ 49,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”