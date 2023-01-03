10 Best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The 10 Best Gas Geysers for the Upcoming Winter Season, the best deals, and comparisons are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

Best gas geysers for you

Gas water heaters are a convenient and economical way to heat your home's water supply. With the right model and size, a gas water heater can provide your home with a steady and reliable source of hot water. Gas water heaters use natural gas or propane fuel to heat the water inside a tank, and they are available in a range of sizes and capacities to suit your hot water needs. They are also more energy efficient than electric water heaters, making them a great option for those looking for an affordable and efficient way to heat their water. The 10 best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season for your needs 1. Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) The Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is an efficient and reliable appliance which provides hot water in just a few minutes. Its 6-litre capacity and vertical design make it the perfect choice for large households. It is easy to install and operate, making it an ideal choice for those who want hot water on demand. Specifications: Capacity: 6 Ltr

Fuel: LPG

Ignition Type: Spark Ignition

Heating Element: Copper

Warranty: 2 Years

Pressure Rating: 8 bars

Pros Cons High capacity – 6 Ltrs of hot water in a single go 8 Kg weight makes it difficult to move the water heater. Durable – Copper heating element ensures durability of the water heater. Price is higher than other water heaters in its range. 8 bars pressure rating ensures safe handling of pressure

2. ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater The ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is perfect for all your hot water needs. Boasting a range of innovative features such as an adjustable thermostat, automatic ignition, and child-lock safety, this gas water heater is designed to provide you with a fast, efficient and safe hot water experience. Specifications: Capacity: 10 liters

Fuel type: LPG

Body material: pure copper

Electrical connection: 220-240V/50Hz

Maximum power input: 4.5 kW

Pros Cons Instant Hot water Needs external venting Energy efficient Noisy operation Compact & Lightweight Higher initial cost

3. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser is an innovative and efficient way of heating water. It is designed to provide ample hot water for all your needs with its 6 litre capacity. It is built with high safety standards and is certified by ISI, making it a reliable choice for your household. Specifications: Capacity: 6-Litres

Water Connection: Bottom

Gas Type: LPG

Ignition: Automatic Piezo Ignition

Pros Cons High efficiency & fast heating Limited warranty Long-lasting stainless-steel heat exchanger No temperature adjustment Compact & lightweight Requires a separate gas connection

4. Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater with LED Display The Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater with LED Display is the perfect choice for any home. It is designed to provide a quick and efficient hot water supply that is both reliable and safe. Its advanced LED Display and Overheat Safety Device (OSD) offer easy and intuitive operation and a host of safety features. Enjoy a continuous hot water supply with this efficient and versatile water heater. Specifications: Capacity: 6 L

Type: ODS ECO+ LPG

Technology: Intelligent Pulse Ignition (IPI)

Safety Features: Flame Failure Device (FFD), Overheat cut-off & Thermal Cut-off (TCO)

Ignition Type: Automatic

Heating Capacity: 25000 Kcal/Hr

Pros Cons High efficiency combustion technology Not suitable for high altitude areas IPI for afster hearing Not suitable for hard water FDD for enhanced safety

5. Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater The Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater is a great choice for those looking for an efficient and reliable hot water solution. It is equipped with advanced safety features and energy-saving technology, making it a great option for households. Specifications: Capacity: 5 liters

Rated Pressure: 0.6 MPa

Rated Heat Input: 5.2 kW

Rated Gas Pressure: 2800 Pa

Ignition Type: Direct Spark Ignition

Waterproof: IP25

Pros Cons High Safety features Not suitable for high pressure Compact design Not suitable for hard water Quick heating

6. BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres This BlowHot gas geyser is the perfect choice if you are looking for a reliable and efficient 6-litre hot water geyser. It comes with a range of features to ensure you get a steady stream of hot water on demand. It is also easy to install and maintain. Specifications: 6 litre capacity

Gas consumption – 0.45 kg/hr

Heat output – 4.2 kW

Pros Cons Compact & lightweight Limited to 6L capacity High energy efficiency Not suitable for large spaces Easy to install & use

7. GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display Gionee has brought a revolutionary product for our convenience and comfort that is the "Instant Gas Water Heater with Digital Display". This product comes with a lot of features and is sure to make our lives very easy. Specifications: Capacity: 10L

Digital Display: Yes

Gas Type: LPG

Ignition Type: Automatic

Power: 4.2KW

Material: ABS Plastic

Pros Cons East to install Higher initial cost Energy efficient & cost effective Only LPG gas Automatic ignition ensures safety Requires regular maintenance

8. Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr The Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient water heater. It offers an impressive seven liters of capacity, making it ideal for large families or households with high water consumption. The advanced technology ensures efficient heating, while the sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom. Enjoy hot water at the push of a button with this modern and energy efficient water heater. Specifications: Capacity: 7 liters

Type: Storage Water Geyser

Pressure: 8 bar

Wattage: 2000 watts

Voltage: 220 – 240 volts

Pros Cons High capacity Expensive Long lasting material No digital display 8 bar pressure

9. DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater Digismart Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater is an energy-efficient and convenient way to get hot water anytime. This gas water heater is designed to provide you with instant hot water with its advanced features that make it easy to use, safe and economical. Specifications: Capacity: 10 litres

Power: 4.2 KW

Voltage: 220-240V

Pressure: 0.015 MPa

Gas Consumption: 0.35-0.39 kg/hr

Pros Cons High efficiency Limited capacity 10 L Compact & lightweight Requires LPG dedicated cylinder Automatically shut off Limited warranty

10. Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser offers a great way to get hot water instantly. With its high-performance design, this geyser is ideal for both residential and commercial use. It features a range of features to ensure efficient and effective performance including a self-diagnosis system, safety valve and temperature control. Specifications: Capacity: 6 liters

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Filtration System: Yes

Gas Type: LPG

Ignition Type: Piezo Ignition

Pros Cons High energy efficiency Not suitable for high pressure Fast heating No timer Low noise operation No temperature control

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) 6 Ltrs of hot water in a single go. Spark Ignition technology ensures quick heating of water, saving energy and time 8 bars pressure rating ensures safe handling of pressure ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater Durable and corrosion free Energy efficient Instant hot water V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser The Automatic Piezo Ignition system ensures that the geyser is ignited quickly and safely The geyser is equipped with a thermal cut-off that prevents overheating and ensures safety Compact & lightweight Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED Display High efficiency combustion technology Intelligent Pulse Ignition for faster heating Flame Failure Device Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater Direct Spark Ignition Flame Failure Device Copper heat exchange BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres The BlowHot Gas Geyser has a 4.2 kW heat output, making it highly efficient and cost-effective The geyser uses only 0.45 kg of gas per hour, making it economical to run The geyser is easy to install and use GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display Automatic ignition Digital Display Energy efficient Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr High capacity – 7L High wattage – 2000 watts 8 bar pressure DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater High efficiency Safety features available Compact design Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser Piezo ignition High efficiency Compact design

Best value for money ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is the best value for money because it has a large capacity of 10 litres, which heats up water quickly and efficiently. It is also equipped with advanced safety features like child-lock, flame failure safety device, and anti-dry burning, that ensures the safety of the user. Additionally, this water heater is designed with an adjustable thermostat that allows the user to control the water temperature according to their needs. The materials used in the construction of this water heater are of high-quality and are highly durable, making it a long-term investment. The product also comes with a warranty of two years, which further adds to its value for money. Best overall product The Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is the best overall product for its energy efficiency, user-friendly design, and affordability. It features a 6-liter capacity, which is ideal for a small family. It is equipped with a unique mesh burner technology that ensures uniform heating of the water. Furthermore, its Flame Failure Device (FFD) shuts off the gas supply in case of any mishap. The product also features adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to customize the hot water output according to your need. It is also very easy to install and requires minimal maintenance. All in all, the Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is the best overall product for its excellent features and value for money. How to find the perfect gas water heater for you? Finding the perfect gas water heater for you depends on a few factors. First, decide how much hot water you need and the size of the water tank that best suits your needs. Consider energy efficiency when choosing a gas water heater. Check for Energy Star certification as it can help you save money on energy bills. It is also important to consider your budget and the type of installation you will need. Research the various types of gas water heaters available to determine which is best for your needs. Next, compare the features of each model and read customer reviews to get an idea of the product quality. Finally, contact a licensed plumber to help you with installation and maintenance. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) ₹ 5,400 2. ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater ₹ 3,699 3. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser ₹ 5,290 4. Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED Display ₹ 6,870 5. Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater ₹ 4,840 6. BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres ₹ 5,940 7. GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display ₹ 5,100 8. Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr ₹ 3,799 9. DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater ₹ 3,790 10. Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser ₹ 9,100

