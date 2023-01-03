Sign out
10 Best gas geysers for the upcoming winter season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 03, 2023 21:58 IST

The 10 Best Gas Geysers for the Upcoming Winter Season, the best deals, and comparisons are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

Gas water heaters are a convenient and economical way to heat your home's water supply. With the right model and size, a gas water heater can provide your home with a steady and reliable source of hot water. Gas water heaters use natural gas or propane fuel to heat the water inside a tank, and they are available in a range of sizes and capacities to suit your hot water needs. They are also more energy efficient than electric water heaters, making them a great option for those looking for an affordable and efficient way to heat their water.

1. Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG)

The Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is an efficient and reliable appliance which provides hot water in just a few minutes. Its 6-litre capacity and vertical design make it the perfect choice for large households. It is easy to install and operate, making it an ideal choice for those who want hot water on demand.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6 Ltr
  • Fuel: LPG
  • Ignition Type: Spark Ignition
  • Heating Element: Copper
  • Warranty: 2 Years
  • Pressure Rating: 8 bars

ProsCons
  • High capacity – 6 Ltrs of hot water in a single go
  • 8 Kg weight makes it difficult to move the water heater.
  • Durable – Copper heating element ensures durability of the water heater.
  • Price is higher than other water heaters in its range.
  • 8 bars pressure rating ensures safe handling of pressure
 
Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater ( LPG), White
3.9 (3,578)
48% off
5,330 10,210
Buy now

2. ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater

The ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is perfect for all your hot water needs. Boasting a range of innovative features such as an adjustable thermostat, automatic ignition, and child-lock safety, this gas water heater is designed to provide you with a fast, efficient and safe hot water experience.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 10 liters
  • Fuel type: LPG
  • Body material: pure copper
  • Electrical connection: 220-240V/50Hz
  • Maximum power input: 4.5 kW

ProsCons
  • Instant Hot water
  • Needs external venting
  • Energy efficient
  • Noisy operation
  • Compact & Lightweight
  • Higher initial cost
ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater with Anti Rust Coating Geyser ISI Approved Saves Geyser from Corrosion by Water Silver Metallic 1 Year Warranty
3.7 (577)
18% off
3,699 4,490
Buy now

3. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser

V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser is an innovative and efficient way of heating water. It is designed to provide ample hot water for all your needs with its 6 litre capacity. It is built with high safety standards and is certified by ISI, making it a reliable choice for your household.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6-Litres
  • Water Connection: Bottom
  • Gas Type: LPG
  • Ignition: Automatic Piezo Ignition

ProsCons
  • High efficiency & fast heating
  • Limited warranty
  • Long-lasting stainless-steel heat exchanger
  • No temperature adjustment
  • Compact & lightweight
  • Requires a separate gas connection
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…
3.9 (942)
38% off
5,382 8,680
Buy now

4. Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater with LED Display

The Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater with LED Display is the perfect choice for any home. It is designed to provide a quick and efficient hot water supply that is both reliable and safe. Its advanced LED Display and Overheat Safety Device (OSD) offer easy and intuitive operation and a host of safety features. Enjoy a continuous hot water supply with this efficient and versatile water heater.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6 L
  • Type: ODS ECO+ LPG
  • Technology: Intelligent Pulse Ignition (IPI)
  • Safety Features: Flame Failure Device (FFD), Overheat cut-off & Thermal Cut-off (TCO)
  • Ignition Type: Automatic
  • Heating Capacity: 25000 Kcal/Hr

ProsCons
  • High efficiency combustion technology
  • Not suitable for high altitude areas
  • IPI for afster hearing
  • Not suitable for hard water
  • FDD for enhanced safety
 
Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED Display
3.7 (43)
31% off
6,000 8,744
Buy now

5. Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater

The Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater is a great choice for those looking for an efficient and reliable hot water solution. It is equipped with advanced safety features and energy-saving technology, making it a great option for households.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Rated Pressure: 0.6 MPa
  • Rated Heat Input: 5.2 kW
  • Rated Gas Pressure: 2800 Pa
  • Ignition Type: Direct Spark Ignition
  • Waterproof: IP25

ProsCons
  • High Safety features
  • Not suitable for high pressure
  • Compact design
  • Not suitable for hard water
  • Quick heating
 
Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater (Powered by LPG, White)
3.5 (21)
31% off
4,840 6,990
Buy now

6. BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres

This BlowHot gas geyser is the perfect choice if you are looking for a reliable and efficient 6-litre hot water geyser. It comes with a range of features to ensure you get a steady stream of hot water on demand. It is also easy to install and maintain.

Specifications:

  • 6 litre capacity
  • Gas consumption – 0.45 kg/hr
  • Heat output – 4.2 kW

ProsCons
  • Compact & lightweight
  • Limited to 6L capacity
  • High energy efficiency
  • Not suitable for large spaces
  • Easy to install & use
 
BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres | Auto CUT-OFF | Automatic LPG Gas Water Heater Geyser| Instant Warm Water Flow | 1 Year General Warranty | 2 Years Warranty On Heat Exchanger (ISI Marked ) (BL-102 )
4.2 (98)
29% off
5,690 7,990
Buy now

7. GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display

Gionee has brought a revolutionary product for our convenience and comfort that is the "Instant Gas Water Heater with Digital Display". This product comes with a lot of features and is sure to make our lives very easy.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 10L
  • Digital Display: Yes
  • Gas Type: LPG
  • Ignition Type: Automatic
  • Power: 4.2KW
  • Material: ABS Plastic

ProsCons
  • East to install
  • Higher initial cost
  • Energy efficient & cost effective
  • Only LPG gas
  • Automatic ignition ensures safety
  • Requires regular maintenance 
GIONEE brings Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display, Zero pressure, Steel Body, ISI Approved Geyser for Home Bathroom use (Silver)
22% off
5,100 6,499
Buy now

8. Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr

The Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient water heater. It offers an impressive seven liters of capacity, making it ideal for large families or households with high water consumption. The advanced technology ensures efficient heating, while the sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom. Enjoy hot water at the push of a button with this modern and energy efficient water heater.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 7 liters
  • Type: Storage Water Geyser
  • Pressure: 8 bar
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Voltage: 220 – 240 volts

ProsCons
  • High capacity
  • Expensive
  • Long lasting material
  • No digital display
  • 8 bar pressure
 
Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr Automatic 5 Star Rated Gas Instant Water Heater with 2 Year Warranty (Off White)
3.9 (896)
21% off
3,798 4,799
Buy now

9. DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater

Digismart Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater is an energy-efficient and convenient way to get hot water anytime. This gas water heater is designed to provide you with instant hot water with its advanced features that make it easy to use, safe and economical.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 10 litres
  • Power: 4.2 KW
  • Voltage: 220-240V
  • Pressure: 0.015 MPa
  • Gas Consumption: 0.35-0.39 kg/hr

ProsCons
  • High efficiency
  • Limited capacity 10 L
  • Compact & lightweight
  • Requires LPG dedicated cylinder
  • Automatically shut off
  • Limited warranty

10. Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser

Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser offers a great way to get hot water instantly. With its high-performance design, this geyser is ideal for both residential and commercial use. It features a range of features to ensure efficient and effective performance including a self-diagnosis system, safety valve and temperature control.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 6 liters
  • Body Material: ABS Plastic
  • Filtration System: Yes
  • Gas Type: LPG
  • Ignition Type: Piezo Ignition

ProsCons
  • High energy efficiency
  • Not suitable for high pressure
  • Fast heating
  • No timer
  • Low noise operation
  • No temperature control
Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser | Fully Automatic Low Pressure Gas Water Heater | 6Ltr Capacity Copper Tank | Digital Temperature Display
23% off
9,100 11,800
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG)6 Ltrs of hot water in a single go.Spark Ignition technology ensures quick heating of water, saving energy and time8 bars pressure rating ensures safe handling of pressure
ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water HeaterDurable and corrosion freeEnergy efficientInstant hot water
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas GeyserThe Automatic Piezo Ignition system ensures that the geyser is ignited quickly and safelyThe geyser is equipped with a thermal cut-off that prevents overheating and ensures safetyCompact & lightweight
Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED DisplayHigh efficiency combustion technologyIntelligent Pulse Ignition for faster heatingFlame Failure Device
Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water HeaterDirect Spark IgnitionFlame Failure DeviceCopper heat exchange
BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 LitresThe BlowHot Gas Geyser has a 4.2 kW heat output, making it highly efficient and cost-effectiveThe geyser uses only 0.45 kg of gas per hour, making it economical to runThe geyser is easy to install and use
GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital DisplayAutomatic ignitionDigital DisplayEnergy efficient
Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltrHigh capacity – 7LHigh wattage – 2000 watts8 bar pressure
DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water HeaterHigh efficiencySafety features availableCompact design
Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas GeyserPiezo ignitionHigh efficiencyCompact design

Best value for money

ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is the best value for money because it has a large capacity of 10 litres, which heats up water quickly and efficiently. It is also equipped with advanced safety features like child-lock, flame failure safety device, and anti-dry burning, that ensures the safety of the user. Additionally, this water heater is designed with an adjustable thermostat that allows the user to control the water temperature according to their needs. The materials used in the construction of this water heater are of high-quality and are highly durable, making it a long-term investment. The product also comes with a warranty of two years, which further adds to its value for money.

Best overall product

The Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is the best overall product for its energy efficiency, user-friendly design, and affordability. It features a 6-liter capacity, which is ideal for a small family. It is equipped with a unique mesh burner technology that ensures uniform heating of the water. Furthermore, its Flame Failure Device (FFD) shuts off the gas supply in case of any mishap. The product also features adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to customize the hot water output according to your need. It is also very easy to install and requires minimal maintenance. All in all, the Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) is the best overall product for its excellent features and value for money.

How to find the perfect gas water heater for you?

Finding the perfect gas water heater for you depends on a few factors. First, decide how much hot water you need and the size of the water tank that best suits your needs. Consider energy efficiency when choosing a gas water heater. Check for Energy Star certification as it can help you save money on energy bills. It is also important to consider your budget and the type of installation you will need. Research the various types of gas water heaters available to determine which is best for your needs. Next, compare the features of each model and read customer reviews to get an idea of the product quality. Finally, contact a licensed plumber to help you with installation and maintenance.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater (LPG) 5,400
2.ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater 3,699
3.V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser 5,290
4.Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED Display 6,870
5.Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater 4,840
6.BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres 5,940
7.GIONEE Instant Gas Water heater with Digital Display 5,100
8.Longway Xolo Gold Dlx 7 ltr 3,799
9.DIGISMART Aqua LPG Instant Gas Water Heater 3,790
10.Jyoti Diamond LP Instant Gas Geyser 9,100

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

