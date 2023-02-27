10 best HDMI cables to invest in: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for good options in HDMI connectors? This article will give you all low-down on the various features and specifications. Read on to know more.

These cables are essential in transmitting high-definition video and audio signals.

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) cable is a type of cable used to transmit high-definition video and audio signals between devices. There are different types of HDMI cables available, and they differ in terms of the maximum resolution and data transfer rate they can support. We have gathered a list of the top HDMI cables with detailed descriptions that can help you pick the best option while simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list. 1. AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, Black This hdmi cable supports bandwidth equivalent to HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible. The length of the cable is suitable and can be easily connected to external devices. The product comes with a 1-year warranty. This is high-speed cable and gives a pleasant viewing experience. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Data Transfer 18Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI, Ethernet Product Dimensions: ‎304.8 x 2 x 0.98 cm; 137.78 Grams Special Feature: Gold-plated connectors

Pros Cons Cable length is optimum Build quality is not good

2. Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet) This high-speed hdmi cable with Ethernet supports 3D and 4K resolutions. The cable is 1.5 meters or 5 feet long, which is sufficient for most applications. With an ethernet channel, the cable can connect internet-enabled devices to a network, eliminating the need for an additional Ethernet cable. Specifications: Brand: TIZUM Data Transfer 10Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎19.7 x 2.8 x 21.7 cm; 159 Grams Special Feature: Supports HD audio

Pros Cons Compatible with multiple devices The quality of the material is not good Portable

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, PlayStation (Gold Plated Connectors) This hdmi cable for tv has gold-plated connectors, which provide a better connection and can help prevent corrosion and signal degradation over time. The ARC (Audio Return Channel) feature allows the TV to send audio signals back to the soundbar or home theater system without requiring a separate audio cable. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Data Transfer 18Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 13 x 4.5 x 16.8 cm; 210 Grams Special Feature: ARC and CEC extension supported

Pros Cons Strong and durable Sometimes disconnects from the device while streaming

4. BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters) This hdmi tv cable is constructed with high-quality materials, including triple-layer shielding to prevent signal interference. This can help to ensure reliable and consistent performance over time. It is a good choice for those who require a cable that can support high-resolution video and audio, including 3D and 4K at 60Hz. Specifications: Brand: BlueRigger Data Transfer 18Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 21.9 x 21.1 x 7 cm; 160 Grams Special Feature: Suitable for gaming

Pros Cons Universal compatibility Too much bending is not possible due to the thickness

5. Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter This hdmi tv cable is easy to use and plug-and-play, making it suitable for home theater setups and gaming systems. Overall, this HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content. Specifications: Brand: Honeywell Data Transfer 18Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 16 x 15 x 3.5 cm; 220 Grams Special Feature: Stable transmission

Pros Cons Sturdy and durable Relatively costly

6. TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M) This HDMI-to-HDMI cable is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content. The cable is an excellent choice for home entertainment systems due to its high data transfer rate and support for 3D, 4K, and HD 1080p video. Specifications: Brand: TIZUM Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 18.4 x 5.2 x 18.4 cm; 422 Grams Special Feature: High-density nylon braid

Pros Cons 24k gold plated connector The quality of the material can be improved

7. Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey) This hdmi to tv cable has a durable braided cord that protects the cable and provides extra strength and flexibility, making it easy to use and maneuver. The 10-foot length provides ample distance for connecting devices in different locations and supports a high data transfer rate of 10.2 Gbps. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: ‎304.8 x 0.79 x 0.79 cm; 151.95 Grams Special Feature: Braided cord

Pros Cons Supports 4k video Heating issues while the use

8. Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black) This hdmi cable has an audio return channel that allows for audio to be sent back from the TV to a home theater system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable. The cable supports a range of content, including 3D and 4K video. Specifications: Brand: Belkin Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 4.6 x 7.6 x 22.9 cm; 100 Grams Special Feature: Built-in-ethernet

Pros Cons High speed Product quality is not optimum

9. CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6 Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black This hdmi cable supports devices to connect from USB C to HDMI port. Its compatibility with Thunderbolt 3/4 ports and support for 4K resolution at 30Hz make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to connect their USB Type-C device to an HDMI-enabled display. Specifications: Brand: Creative Creation Data Transfer 18 GB/s Cable Type: USB Type C, HDMI Product Dimensions: 1 x 23.4 x 15.8 cm; 30 Grams Special Feature: USB C to HDMI cable

Pros Cons Build quality Not compatible with all the devices

10. Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable, Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray This hdmi connector is certified to support a high data transfer rate of 48Gbps. The cable supports a range of content, including 10k, 8k, and 4k video, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 144Hz, and Dynamic HDR, ARC, and eARC. The cable is also compatible with DTS:X, which allows for an immersive and cinematic audio experience. Specifications: Brand: Ubluker Data Transfer 48Gb/s Cable Type: HDMI Product Dimensions: 20 x 16.3 x 2.4 cm; 100 Grams Special Feature: Ultra high speed

Pros Cons Gaming compatible Relatively expensive

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, Black Portable High rated Value for money Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet) Good quality Durable Versatile ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors) Sturdy connectors ARC supported High transfer speed BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters) Durable In-built Ethernet Unique Look Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter Gaming compatible Damage proof Portable TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M) 4k video support Easy to Use Robust Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey) Multipurpose Use Good transfer speed Braided Cord Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black) Elegant design Ethernet Support High speed CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black Gaming compatible Good quality Type C to HDMI Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray Supports X-box connectivity High speed ARC supported

Best overall product All the hdmi cables in the list provide users with the best listening and viewing. For picking one BlueRigger high-speed hdmi cable is best in the category. This is a premium and corrosion-resistant cable that provides excellent connectivity. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹199, the Tizum high-speed hdmi cable is top on the list. The product can provide a transfer speed of up to 10.2 Gb/s making it compatible with multiple devices. How to find the perfect hdmi cable? Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.

