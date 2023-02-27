10 best HDMI cables to invest in: Buyer's guide

Summary:
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) cable is a type of cable used to transmit high-definition video and audio signals between devices. There are different types of HDMI cables available, and they differ in terms of the maximum resolution and data transfer rate they can support. We have gathered a list of the top HDMI cables with detailed descriptions that can help you pick the best option while simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.
1. AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, Black
This hdmi cable supports bandwidth equivalent to HDMI 2.0 and is backward compatible. The length of the cable is suitable and can be easily connected to external devices. The product comes with a 1-year warranty. This is high-speed cable and gives a pleasant viewing experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Data Transfer 18Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI, Ethernet
Product Dimensions: 304.8 x 2 x 0.98 cm; 137.78 Grams
Special Feature: Gold-plated connectors
|Pros
|Cons
|Cable length is optimum
|Build quality is not good
2. Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)
This high-speed hdmi cable with Ethernet supports 3D and 4K resolutions. The cable is 1.5 meters or 5 feet long, which is sufficient for most applications. With an ethernet channel, the cable can connect internet-enabled devices to a network, eliminating the need for an additional Ethernet cable.
Specifications:
Brand: TIZUM
Data Transfer 10Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 2.8 x 21.7 cm; 159 Grams
Special Feature: Supports HD audio
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with multiple devices
|The quality of the material is not good
|Portable
3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, PlayStation (Gold Plated Connectors)
This hdmi cable for tv has gold-plated connectors, which provide a better connection and can help prevent corrosion and signal degradation over time. The ARC (Audio Return Channel) feature allows the TV to send audio signals back to the soundbar or home theater system without requiring a separate audio cable.
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Data Transfer 18Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 13 x 4.5 x 16.8 cm; 210 Grams
Special Feature: ARC and CEC extension supported
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong and durable
|Sometimes disconnects from the device while streaming
4. BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)
This hdmi tv cable is constructed with high-quality materials, including triple-layer shielding to prevent signal interference. This can help to ensure reliable and consistent performance over time. It is a good choice for those who require a cable that can support high-resolution video and audio, including 3D and 4K at 60Hz.
Specifications:
Brand: BlueRigger
Data Transfer 18Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 21.9 x 21.1 x 7 cm; 160 Grams
Special Feature: Suitable for gaming
|Pros
|Cons
|Universal compatibility
|Too much bending is not possible due to the thickness
5. Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter
This hdmi tv cable is easy to use and plug-and-play, making it suitable for home theater setups and gaming systems. Overall, this HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content.
Specifications:
Brand: Honeywell
Data Transfer 18Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 16 x 15 x 3.5 cm; 220 Grams
Special Feature: Stable transmission
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and durable
|Relatively costly
6. TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)
This HDMI-to-HDMI cable is a reliable and high-quality cable that can support a range of HDMI-enabled devices and high-bandwidth content. The cable is an excellent choice for home entertainment systems due to its high data transfer rate and support for 3D, 4K, and HD 1080p video.
Specifications:
Brand: TIZUM
Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 18.4 x 5.2 x 18.4 cm; 422 Grams
Special Feature: High-density nylon braid
|Pros
|Cons
|24k gold plated connector
|The quality of the material can be improved
7. Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)
This hdmi to tv cable has a durable braided cord that protects the cable and provides extra strength and flexibility, making it easy to use and maneuver. The 10-foot length provides ample distance for connecting devices in different locations and supports a high data transfer rate of 10.2 Gbps.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 304.8 x 0.79 x 0.79 cm; 151.95 Grams
Special Feature: Braided cord
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports 4k video
|Heating issues while the use
8. Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)
This hdmi cable has an audio return channel that allows for audio to be sent back from the TV to a home theater system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable. The cable supports a range of content, including 3D and 4K video.
Specifications:
Brand: Belkin
Data Transfer 10.2Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 4.6 x 7.6 x 22.9 cm; 100 Grams
Special Feature: Built-in-ethernet
|Pros
|Cons
|High speed
|Product quality is not optimum
9. CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6 Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black
This hdmi cable supports devices to connect from USB C to HDMI port. Its compatibility with Thunderbolt 3/4 ports and support for 4K resolution at 30Hz make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to connect their USB Type-C device to an HDMI-enabled display.
Specifications:
Brand: Creative Creation
Data Transfer 18 GB/s
Cable Type: USB Type C, HDMI
Product Dimensions: 1 x 23.4 x 15.8 cm; 30 Grams
Special Feature: USB C to HDMI cable
|Pros
|Cons
|Build quality
|Not compatible with all the devices
10. Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable, Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray
This hdmi connector is certified to support a high data transfer rate of 48Gbps. The cable supports a range of content, including 10k, 8k, and 4k video, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 144Hz, and Dynamic HDR, ARC, and eARC. The cable is also compatible with DTS:X, which allows for an immersive and cinematic audio experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Ubluker
Data Transfer 48Gb/s
Cable Type: HDMI
Product Dimensions: 20 x 16.3 x 2.4 cm; 100 Grams
Special Feature: Ultra high speed
|Pros
|Cons
|Gaming compatible
|Relatively expensive
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 10 Feet (Latest Standard) - Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, Black
|Portable
|High rated
|Value for money
|Tizum High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)
|Good quality
|Durable
|Versatile
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors)
|Sturdy connectors
|ARC supported
|High transfer speed
|BlueRigger High-Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)
|Durable
|In-built Ethernet
|Unique Look
|Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter
|Gaming compatible
|Damage proof
|Portable
|TIZUM High-Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)
|4k video support
|Easy to Use
|Robust
|Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)
|Multipurpose Use
|Good transfer speed
|Braided Cord
|Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High-Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)
|Elegant design
|Ethernet Support
|High speed
|CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black
|Gaming compatible
|Good quality
|Type C to HDMI
|Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray
|Supports X-box connectivity
|High speed
|ARC supported
Best overall product
All the hdmi cables in the list provide users with the best listening and viewing. For picking one BlueRigger high-speed hdmi cable is best in the category. This is a premium and corrosion-resistant cable that provides excellent connectivity.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of ₹199, the Tizum high-speed hdmi cable is top on the list. The product can provide a transfer speed of up to 10.2 Gb/s making it compatible with multiple devices.
How to find the perfect hdmi cable?
Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.
|Product
|Price
|Tizum High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet | Supports 3D 4K | for All HDMI Devices Laptop Computer Gaming Console TV Set Top Box (1.5 Meter/ 5 Feet)
|₹ 199
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-HAA3020 (3 Meter/9 feet) HDMI Cable Supports 3D, ARC & CEC Extension, Compatible with HDMI-Enabled TV, Blu-ray, Playstation (Gold Plated Connectors)
|₹ 399
|BlueRigger High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet - Supports 3D, 4K 60Hz, Audio Return - Latest Version (6.6 Feet / 2 Meters)
|₹ 586
|Honeywell High-Speed HDMI v2.0 Cable with Ethernet, 18 GBPS Transmission Speed, Supports 3D/4K@60Hz Ultra HD Resolution, for All HDMI Devices Laptop Desktop TV Set-top Box Gaming Console- 2 Meter
|₹ 709
|TIZUM High Speed HDMI Cable Aura -Gold Plated-High Speed Data 10.2Gbps, 3D, 4K, HD 1080P (16 Ft/ 5 M)
|₹ 699
|Amazon Basics 10.2 Gbps High-Speed 4K HDMI Cable with Braided Cord (10-Foot, Dark Grey)
|₹ 609
|Belkin 3D, 4K, 1080p, Gold Plated Audio Return High Speed HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet for Television (3.3 Feet, Black)
|₹ 599
|CableCreation USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6Feet, USB Type C to HDMI 4K@30Hz, Thunderbolt 3/4 Compatible With XPS 15, Macbook Pro/Air, Ipad Pro 2021/2020, Surface Book 2, Black
|₹ 1,379
|Ubluker 10k 8k 4k HDMI Cable,Certified 48Gbps 1ms Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable 120Hz 144Hz 2k 165Hz 8k 60Hz Dynamic HDR ARC eARC DTS:X Compatible for Mac Gaming PC TV Laptop PS5 4 Xbox-Space Gray
|₹ 1,299
The purpose of an HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) cable is to transmit high-quality digital audio and video signals between devices. HDMI cables are commonly used to connect devices such as TVs, computers, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and sound systems to one another.
Follow the below steps to connect HDMI cable:
The main difference between HD (High Definition) and 4K is the resolution of the video. HD refers to a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is also known as 1080p. 4K, on the other hand, refers to a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the resolution of HD.
Follow below steps to choose a good HDMI cable