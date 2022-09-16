10 best mobile phones with 16 GB internal memory By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The 16GB internal memory mobile phones are loaded with features you want in any smartphone. You can always add more storage if needed. Look for features beyond the cost to get the best value for your money.

Smartphones with 16 GB internal memory allow users to save huge chunk of data.

If you are looking for affordable smartphones, you can never go wrong with 16GB internal memory mobile phones. These phones have the most advanced features with expandable memory. Mobile phones are now available in all sizes and prices. Many cost-effective phones offer better features and so you don’t have to pay more to get a feature-rich smartphone. 16GB internal memory mobile phones are sufficient if you want to buy a mobile phone for someone interested in a smartphone but don't necessarily use it extensively. Ideally, it is a great choice for elders to learn to use smartphones without being overwhelmed. Consider battery life, camera, CPU performance, and ease of use when choosing mobile phones. Top 10 16GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 Sony Xperia is a dual SIM mobile phone that accepts two nano GSM SIM cards. Separate your work and family life by receiving calls on two different numbers but still carrying a single smartphone. It has a 5.5” touch screen and runs on Android 5.0. There is a gyroscope, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a magnetometer. It provides a rich media experience, thanks to Sony TV technology. Powered by dual cameras, it has all the features you want in any standard smartphone. Both cameras have LED flashlights, perfect for taking selfies. Specifications: OS: Android v5 OS Performance: 1.7GHz octa-core processor with 2GB RAM Memory: 16GB internal memory, expandable to up to 128GB Camera: 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera Connectivity: 4G/LTE Battery: 2600 mAh non-removable battery Colour: Black, white, and mint

Pros Cons Dual SIM Fixed internal memory Sharp display No support for java

2. Karbonn K451 Power Karbonn K451 Power is a mobile phone made in India with buttons, suitable for use by elders. It is a dual SIM phone in which you can insert two different GSM SIM cards. It's a budget-friendly phone that has a bright TFT colour display. It comes preloaded with features such as a mobile tracker and torch light. You can also use the internet using the WAP browser, even though it will be slower on 2G networks. It is a basic mobile phone for those who primarily use phones for calling and sending SMS. Specifications: Screen: 2.4” display Camera: 0.3MP rear camera with LED flash Connectivity: 2G Battery: 3000 mAh Colour: Black

Pros Cons Dual SIM No touch screen Preloaded games No 3G/4G No front camera

3. Panasonic Eluga i7 Panasonic Eluga was launched in 2018 as a budget-friendly smartphone with all the features you expect from a modern-day mobile phone, such as a good camera, 4G connectivity, responsive touchscreen, etc. The 5.45" touch screen phone is powered by a MediaTek processor, known for its performance. With two cameras and connectivity options along with 4G support, you can't expect anything more. It is a fully-featured smartphone with memory that can be expanded to 128GB. Specifications: Camera: 8MP primary camera and 8 MP front camera, both equipped with LED flash OS: Android v9.0 operating system Battery: 4000 mAh battery Connectivity: WLAN, 4G, and Bluetooth Colour: Black

Pros Cons Sturdy phone build Slow performance Strong battery backup Can’t use the second nano SIM when the memory card is inserted Dual GSM SIM support

4. Itel S42 Smartphone The 5.65” touchscreen easily fits your hand and still offers a brilliant display. The curved edges of the design make it look like a high-end phone. It has a fingerprint sensor that provides a perfect locking system for your phone. For a budget-friendly phone, Itel S42 easily becomes a top choice with its 13 MP cameras both on the front and rear. It is a great phone for selfie lovers. It shows excellent performance for moderate usage. It comes preloaded with many apps; some of them may not be very usable. Specifications: OS: Android 8.0 Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor Camera: 13 MP front and rear camera with dual flash Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G Colour: Pink

Pros Cons Good display Camera is not good in low light conditions Sturdy build quality Poor performance while playing games Supports dual nano SIM Ease of use

5. Comio C2 Comio C2 certainly steals the show with its striking look and design. The 5" touch screen display with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution provides a good enough display, but it is difficult to view under direct sunlight. The dual SIM phone also has a microSD slot using which you can expand memory up to 128GB. The app icons look very similar to the iPhone look and feel. The clean UI has some distinctive features. You can clear RAM using the speed-up button to improve speed while using the phone. Specifications: Performance: 2GB RAM with MediaTek 6737 SoC processor Battery: 4000 mAH non-removable battery Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G, and 4G Colours: Black and blue

Pros Cons High-end look Plastic build quality doesn’t feel good Excellent camera No fingerprint sensor Supports dual SIM Performance lags during heavy usage

6. Centric L1 Running on Android v6.0 out of the box, Centric L1 offers good performance. The 5" display uses the latest and advanced IPS technology. The 8MP rear camera with autofocus can capture detailed images under direct light. However, the performance of the camera suffers in lowlight conditions. Specifications: Camera: 8MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera Performance: 2GB RAM with 1 GHz Quad Core MediaTek processor Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and 4G support Battery: 2050 mAh Colour: White

Pros Cons Comes with an FM radio receiver Performance lags while playing games Dual SIM support No fingerprint sensor

7. I KALL Z2 Smartphone The 5.9” HD display provides a great viewing experience, but if you are looking for an HD experience, you may not be satisfied. The internal storage can be expanded using the microSD slot. Specifications: Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.3GHz Quad Core processor OS: Android 10 OS Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G Battery: 4000mAh Memory: Internal memory expandable up to 64GB

Pros Cons Dual SIM One of the SIMs gets disconnected randomly Long battery with casual usage Lags performance when playing games 3GB RAM No fingerprint sensor

8. Lava Z62 The most notable feature of Lava Z62 is its Dedicated Google Assistant Key, which helps you access smartphone features with a single button push. With a 6.0" display and 2.5D curved glass, this phone gives you the best viewing experience on a budget smartphone. The gradient finish design gives a modern look to the phone. It is equipped with the most advanced face unlock feature, which takes 0.3 seconds to unlock your phone when you look at it. It also has OTG data transfer support. Specifications: Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor Camera: 8MP camera with professional 6-level AI photo studio and 5MP front camera Battery: 3380mAH OS: Android 9 Memory: Memory expandable up to 256GB Colours: Midnight Blue and Space Blue Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G

Pros Cons Face unlock No full HD display Google Assistant in 8 regional Indian languages No fingerprint sensor Dual SIM Limited 2GB RAM

9. Redmi 6A The Redmi 6A is a feature-rich smartphone with a few different configurations. You can buy the 2GB RAM 16GB version if you are tight on your budget. Otherwise, you can choose the 32GB internal memory configuration and expand to 3GB RAM. The 5.45" LCD touchscreen uses IPS technology to give you a crystal clear display even under direct sunlight. Specifications: Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera Memory: Memory expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android v8.1 Battery: 3000 mAh battery Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G Colours: Black, blue, gold, and rose gold

Pros Cons Excellent battery life No facial unlock Long durability No dual SIM Attractive design Stock camera software lacks features Speaker sound is unsatisfactory

10. Vivo Y91i Vivo Y91i has an impressive 6.22” touchscreen with several salient features. The front 13MP camera with LED flash is great for capturing beautiful shots even under low light conditions. The native camera software is equipped with AI to apply facial enhancements for achieving beautiful photography automatically. Specifications: Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz Octa Core processor Colours: Ocean blue and fusion black Connectivity: Support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G Memory: 16GB internal storage is expandable to up to 256GB Battery: 4030 mAh

Pros Cons Powerful processor consumes less power 2GB RAM is not useful for gaming Excellent camera with voice control works well in low light conditions No flash with front camera Face unlock feature Dual SIM support

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 Rs. 23,499 Karbonn K451 Power Rs. 1,449 Panasonic Eluga i7 Rs. 7,290 Itel S42 Smartphone Rs. 5,999 Comio C2 Rs. 7,500 Centric L1 Rs. 6,000 IKall Z2 Rs. 4,999 Lava Z62 Rs. 5,890 Redmi 6A Rs. 7,990 Vivo Y91i Rs. 9,000

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 5.5” Yes 13MP and 5MP Karbonn K451 Power 2.4 No 0.3MP real camera alone with flash Panasonic Eluga i7 5.45 Yes 8MP and 8MP, both with flash Itel S42 Smartphone 5.65 Yes 13MP and 13MP, both with flash Comio C2 5” Yes 8MP with flash and 8MP Centric L1 5” Yes 8MP and 2MP IKall Z2 5.9 Yes 8MP and 5MP Lava Z62 6.0 Yes 8MP and 5MP, both with flash Redmi 6A 5.45 Yes 13MP and 5MP Vivo Y91i 6.22 Yes 13MP with flash and 5MP without flash

Best value for money Itel S42 is one of the 16GB internal memory mobile phones you must buy if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone. Priced less than Rs. 6,000, this phone has all the features, from an impressive touch screen to a fingerprint sensor commonly found in modern smartphones. It is easy to use for elders, and it can also be the first smartphone for teens. Best overall product Vivo Y91i is the best among the 16GB internal memory mobile phones that pack performance, looks, and features for just Rs. 9000. Y91i has facial unlocking, which is the best way to unlock the phone in a matter of seconds. Its internal camera software is something that the modern generation truly wants. How to find the perfect 16GB internal memory mobile phones? To find the right 16GB internal memory mobile phones, you should focus on more than the cost. Looking for the cheapest phone will make you lose focus on its features. Compare important features like screen size, ease of use, unlocking options, camera quality, and connectivity options to find the right phone for you.

