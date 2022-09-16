10 best mobile phones with 16 GB internal memory

Summary:
If you are looking for affordable smartphones, you can never go wrong with 16GB internal memory mobile phones. These phones have the most advanced features with expandable memory.
Mobile phones are now available in all sizes and prices. Many cost-effective phones offer better features and so you don’t have to pay more to get a feature-rich smartphone. 16GB internal memory mobile phones are sufficient if you want to buy a mobile phone for someone interested in a smartphone but don't necessarily use it extensively. Ideally, it is a great choice for elders to learn to use smartphones without being overwhelmed. Consider battery life, camera, CPU performance, and ease of use when choosing mobile phones.
Top 10 16GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones
1. Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363
Sony Xperia is a dual SIM mobile phone that accepts two nano GSM SIM cards. Separate your work and family life by receiving calls on two different numbers but still carrying a single smartphone. It has a 5.5” touch screen and runs on Android 5.0. There is a gyroscope, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a magnetometer. It provides a rich media experience, thanks to Sony TV technology. Powered by dual cameras, it has all the features you want in any standard smartphone. Both cameras have LED flashlights, perfect for taking selfies.
Specifications:
OS: Android v5 OS
Performance: 1.7GHz octa-core processor with 2GB RAM
Memory: 16GB internal memory, expandable to up to 128GB
Camera: 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera
Connectivity: 4G/LTE
Battery: 2600 mAh non-removable battery
Colour: Black, white, and mint
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual SIM
|Fixed internal memory
|Sharp display
|No support for java
2. Karbonn K451 Power
Karbonn K451 Power is a mobile phone made in India with buttons, suitable for use by elders. It is a dual SIM phone in which you can insert two different GSM SIM cards. It's a budget-friendly phone that has a bright TFT colour display. It comes preloaded with features such as a mobile tracker and torch light. You can also use the internet using the WAP browser, even though it will be slower on 2G networks. It is a basic mobile phone for those who primarily use phones for calling and sending SMS.
Specifications:
Screen: 2.4” display
Camera: 0.3MP rear camera with LED flash
Connectivity: 2G
Battery: 3000 mAh
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual SIM
|No touch screen
|Preloaded games
|No 3G/4G
|No front camera
3. Panasonic Eluga i7
Panasonic Eluga was launched in 2018 as a budget-friendly smartphone with all the features you expect from a modern-day mobile phone, such as a good camera, 4G connectivity, responsive touchscreen, etc. The 5.45" touch screen phone is powered by a MediaTek processor, known for its performance. With two cameras and connectivity options along with 4G support, you can't expect anything more. It is a fully-featured smartphone with memory that can be expanded to 128GB.
Specifications:
Camera: 8MP primary camera and 8 MP front camera, both equipped with LED flash
OS: Android v9.0 operating system
Battery: 4000 mAh battery
Connectivity: WLAN, 4G, and Bluetooth
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy phone build
|Slow performance
|Strong battery backup
|Can’t use the second nano SIM when the memory card is inserted
|Dual GSM SIM support
4. Itel S42 Smartphone
The 5.65” touchscreen easily fits your hand and still offers a brilliant display. The curved edges of the design make it look like a high-end phone. It has a fingerprint sensor that provides a perfect locking system for your phone. For a budget-friendly phone, Itel S42 easily becomes a top choice with its 13 MP cameras both on the front and rear. It is a great phone for selfie lovers. It shows excellent performance for moderate usage. It comes preloaded with many apps; some of them may not be very usable.
Specifications:
OS: Android 8.0
Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
Camera: 13 MP front and rear camera with dual flash
Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G
Colour: Pink
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display
|Camera is not good in low light conditions
|Sturdy build quality
|Poor performance while playing games
|Supports dual nano SIM
|Ease of use
5. Comio C2
Comio C2 certainly steals the show with its striking look and design. The 5" touch screen display with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution provides a good enough display, but it is difficult to view under direct sunlight. The dual SIM phone also has a microSD slot using which you can expand memory up to 128GB. The app icons look very similar to the iPhone look and feel. The clean UI has some distinctive features. You can clear RAM using the speed-up button to improve speed while using the phone.
Specifications:
Performance: 2GB RAM with MediaTek 6737 SoC processor
Battery: 4000 mAH non-removable battery
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G, and 4G
Colours: Black and blue
|Pros
|Cons
|High-end look
|Plastic build quality doesn’t feel good
|Excellent camera
|No fingerprint sensor
|Supports dual SIM
|Performance lags during heavy usage
6. Centric L1
Running on Android v6.0 out of the box, Centric L1 offers good performance. The 5" display uses the latest and advanced IPS technology. The 8MP rear camera with autofocus can capture detailed images under direct light. However, the performance of the camera suffers in lowlight conditions.
Specifications:
Camera: 8MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera
Performance: 2GB RAM with 1 GHz Quad Core MediaTek processor
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and 4G support
Battery: 2050 mAh
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an FM radio receiver
|Performance lags while playing games
|Dual SIM support
|No fingerprint sensor
7. I KALL Z2 Smartphone
The 5.9” HD display provides a great viewing experience, but if you are looking for an HD experience, you may not be satisfied. The internal storage can be expanded using the microSD slot.
Specifications:
Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.3GHz Quad Core processor
OS: Android 10 OS
Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G
Battery: 4000mAh
Memory: Internal memory expandable up to 64GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual SIM
|One of the SIMs gets disconnected randomly
|Long battery with casual usage
|Lags performance when playing games
|3GB RAM
|No fingerprint sensor
8. Lava Z62
The most notable feature of Lava Z62 is its Dedicated Google Assistant Key, which helps you access smartphone features with a single button push. With a 6.0" display and 2.5D curved glass, this phone gives you the best viewing experience on a budget smartphone. The gradient finish design gives a modern look to the phone. It is equipped with the most advanced face unlock feature, which takes 0.3 seconds to unlock your phone when you look at it. It also has OTG data transfer support.
Specifications:
Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor
Camera: 8MP camera with professional 6-level AI photo studio and 5MP front camera
Battery: 3380mAH
OS: Android 9
Memory: Memory expandable up to 256GB
Colours: Midnight Blue and Space Blue
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Face unlock
|No full HD display
|Google Assistant in 8 regional Indian languages
|No fingerprint sensor
|Dual SIM
|Limited 2GB RAM
9. Redmi 6A
The Redmi 6A is a feature-rich smartphone with a few different configurations. You can buy the 2GB RAM 16GB version if you are tight on your budget. Otherwise, you can choose the 32GB internal memory configuration and expand to 3GB RAM. The 5.45" LCD touchscreen uses IPS technology to give you a crystal clear display even under direct sunlight.
Specifications:
Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor
Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
Memory: Memory expandable up to 256 GB
OS: Android v8.1
Battery: 3000 mAh battery
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G
Colours: Black, blue, gold, and rose gold
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|No facial unlock
|Long durability
|No dual SIM
|Attractive design
|Stock camera software lacks features
|Speaker sound is unsatisfactory
10. Vivo Y91i
Vivo Y91i has an impressive 6.22” touchscreen with several salient features. The front 13MP camera with LED flash is great for capturing beautiful shots even under low light conditions. The native camera software is equipped with AI to apply facial enhancements for achieving beautiful photography automatically.
Specifications:
Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz Octa Core processor
Colours: Ocean blue and fusion black
Connectivity: Support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G
Memory: 16GB internal storage is expandable to up to 256GB
Battery: 4030 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor consumes less power
|2GB RAM is not useful for gaming
|Excellent camera with voice control works well in low light conditions
|No flash with front camera
|Face unlock feature
|Dual SIM support
|Product
|Price
|Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363
|Rs. 23,499
|Karbonn K451 Power
|Rs. 1,449
|Panasonic Eluga i7
|Rs. 7,290
|Itel S42 Smartphone
|Rs. 5,999
|Comio C2
|Rs. 7,500
|Centric L1
|Rs. 6,000
|IKall Z2
|Rs. 4,999
|Lava Z62
|Rs. 5,890
|Redmi 6A
|Rs. 7,990
|Vivo Y91i
|Rs. 9,000
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363
|5.5”
|Yes
|13MP and 5MP
|Karbonn K451 Power
|2.4
|No
|0.3MP real camera alone with flash
|Panasonic Eluga i7
|5.45
|Yes
|8MP and 8MP, both with flash
|Itel S42 Smartphone
|5.65
|Yes
|13MP and 13MP, both with flash
|Comio C2
|5”
|Yes
|8MP with flash and 8MP
|Centric L1
|5”
|Yes
|8MP and 2MP
|IKall Z2
|5.9
|Yes
|8MP and 5MP
|Lava Z62
|6.0
|Yes
|8MP and 5MP, both with flash
|Redmi 6A
|5.45
|Yes
|13MP and 5MP
|Vivo Y91i
|6.22
|Yes
|13MP with flash and 5MP without flash
Best value for money
Itel S42 is one of the 16GB internal memory mobile phones you must buy if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone. Priced less than Rs. 6,000, this phone has all the features, from an impressive touch screen to a fingerprint sensor commonly found in modern smartphones. It is easy to use for elders, and it can also be the first smartphone for teens.
Best overall product
Vivo Y91i is the best among the 16GB internal memory mobile phones that pack performance, looks, and features for just Rs. 9000. Y91i has facial unlocking, which is the best way to unlock the phone in a matter of seconds. Its internal camera software is something that the modern generation truly wants.
How to find the perfect 16GB internal memory mobile phones?
To find the right 16GB internal memory mobile phones, you should focus on more than the cost. Looking for the cheapest phone will make you lose focus on its features. Compare important features like screen size, ease of use, unlocking options, camera quality, and connectivity options to find the right phone for you.
Yes, Indian mobile phone companies have access to the latest technologies and understand the requirements of Indian users. They have a sturdy build with responsive touchscreens. You can take great pictures using mobile phones made in India. This way, you will also be supporting the Make In India campaign.
The RAM capacity determines performance and speed while multitasking with mobile phones. Always choose the biggest RAM size you can afford. A phone with a bigger RAM will not lag in performance when you play games. Usually, 16GB internal memory mobile phones have 2GB RAM, but some phones can be upgraded to the 3GB RAM option.
IPS (In-Plane Switching) LCD touch screens offer the best display with excellent colour reproduction while consuming less energy. IPS screens have a higher resolution and faster response time. Older TFT screens in budget-friendly phones are replaced with IPS technology.
You will have many pre-installed apps when you purchase any 16GB internal memory mobile phone. While some of these can be useful for you, many apps are just present to collect data, which are bloatware. Always remove apps that you don’t need.
Insert your SD card into the microSD card slot. Change settings to choose the SD card as an internal option. You can switch to another microSD card if the one you are currently using has been used to its full capacity.