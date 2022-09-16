Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best mobile phones with 16 GB internal memory

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 19:48 IST

Summary:

The 16GB internal memory mobile phones are loaded with features you want in any smartphone. You can always add more storage if needed. Look for features beyond the cost to get the best value for your money.

Smartphones with 16 GB internal memory allow users to save huge chunk of data.

If you are looking for affordable smartphones, you can never go wrong with 16GB internal memory mobile phones. These phones have the most advanced features with expandable memory.

Mobile phones are now available in all sizes and prices. Many cost-effective phones offer better features and so you don’t have to pay more to get a feature-rich smartphone. 16GB internal memory mobile phones are sufficient if you want to buy a mobile phone for someone interested in a smartphone but don't necessarily use it extensively. Ideally, it is a great choice for elders to learn to use smartphones without being overwhelmed. Consider battery life, camera, CPU performance, and ease of use when choosing mobile phones.

Top 10 16GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363

Sony Xperia is a dual SIM mobile phone that accepts two nano GSM SIM cards. Separate your work and family life by receiving calls on two different numbers but still carrying a single smartphone. It has a 5.5” touch screen and runs on Android 5.0. There is a gyroscope, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a magnetometer. It provides a rich media experience, thanks to Sony TV technology. Powered by dual cameras, it has all the features you want in any standard smartphone. Both cameras have LED flashlights, perfect for taking selfies.

Specifications:

OS: Android v5 OS

Performance: 1.7GHz octa-core processor with 2GB RAM

Memory: 16GB internal memory, expandable to up to 128GB

Camera: 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G/LTE

Battery: 2600 mAh non-removable battery

Colour: Black, white, and mint

ProsCons
Dual SIMFixed internal memory
Sharp displayNo support for java
Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 (Black)
23,499
Buy now

2. Karbonn K451 Power

Karbonn K451 Power is a mobile phone made in India with buttons, suitable for use by elders. It is a dual SIM phone in which you can insert two different GSM SIM cards. It's a budget-friendly phone that has a bright TFT colour display. It comes preloaded with features such as a mobile tracker and torch light. You can also use the internet using the WAP browser, even though it will be slower on 2G networks. It is a basic mobile phone for those who primarily use phones for calling and sending SMS.

Specifications:

Screen: 2.4” display

Camera: 0.3MP rear camera with LED flash

Connectivity: 2G

Battery: 3000 mAh

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Dual SIMNo touch screen
Preloaded gamesNo 3G/4G
 No front camera
Karbonn K451 Power (Champagne-Black)
19% off
1,449 1,790
Buy now

3. Panasonic Eluga i7

Panasonic Eluga was launched in 2018 as a budget-friendly smartphone with all the features you expect from a modern-day mobile phone, such as a good camera, 4G connectivity, responsive touchscreen, etc. The 5.45" touch screen phone is powered by a MediaTek processor, known for its performance. With two cameras and connectivity options along with 4G support, you can't expect anything more. It is a fully-featured smartphone with memory that can be expanded to 128GB.

Specifications:

Camera: 8MP primary camera and 8 MP front camera, both equipped with LED flash

OS: Android v9.0 operating system

Battery: 4000 mAh battery

Connectivity: WLAN, 4G, and Bluetooth

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Sturdy phone buildSlow performance
Strong battery backupCan’t use the second nano SIM when the memory card is inserted
Dual GSM SIM support 
Panasonic Eluga i7 (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Finger Print Sensor, 4000mAh Battery) (Black)
34% off
7,290 10,999
Buy now

4. Itel S42 Smartphone

The 5.65” touchscreen easily fits your hand and still offers a brilliant display. The curved edges of the design make it look like a high-end phone. It has a fingerprint sensor that provides a perfect locking system for your phone. For a budget-friendly phone, Itel S42 easily becomes a top choice with its 13 MP cameras both on the front and rear. It is a great phone for selfie lovers. It shows excellent performance for moderate usage. It comes preloaded with many apps; some of them may not be very usable.

Specifications:

OS: Android 8.0

Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Camera: 13 MP front and rear camera with dual flash

Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G

Colour: Pink

ProsCons
Good displayCamera is not good in low light conditions
Sturdy build qualityPoor performance while playing games
Supports dual nano SIM 
Ease of use 
Itel S42 Smartphone 16GB ROM, 3GB RAM (Rose Gold)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Comio C2

Comio C2 certainly steals the show with its striking look and design. The 5" touch screen display with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution provides a good enough display, but it is difficult to view under direct sunlight. The dual SIM phone also has a microSD slot using which you can expand memory up to 128GB. The app icons look very similar to the iPhone look and feel. The clean UI has some distinctive features. You can clear RAM using the speed-up button to improve speed while using the phone.

Specifications:

Performance: 2GB RAM with MediaTek 6737 SoC processor

Battery: 4000 mAH non-removable battery

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G, and 4G

Colours: Black and blue

ProsCons
High-end lookPlastic build quality doesn’t feel good
Excellent cameraNo fingerprint sensor
Supports dual SIMPerformance lags during heavy usage
Comio C2 (Royal Black, 16GB)
19% off
6,695 8,299
Buy now

6. Centric L1

Running on Android v6.0 out of the box, Centric L1 offers good performance. The 5" display uses the latest and advanced IPS technology. The 8MP rear camera with autofocus can capture detailed images under direct light. However, the performance of the camera suffers in lowlight conditions.

Specifications:

Camera: 8MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera

Performance: 2GB RAM with 1 GHz Quad Core MediaTek processor

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and 4G support

Battery: 2050 mAh

Colour: White

ProsCons
Comes with an FM radio receiverPerformance lags while playing games
Dual SIM supportNo fingerprint sensor
Centric L1 (2GB RAM , White)
17% off
6,000 7,200
Buy now

7. I KALL Z2 Smartphone

The 5.9” HD display provides a great viewing experience, but if you are looking for an HD experience, you may not be satisfied. The internal storage can be expanded using the microSD slot.

Specifications:

Camera: 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Performance: 3GB RAM with 1.3GHz Quad Core processor

OS: Android 10 OS

Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G

Battery: 4000mAh

Memory: Internal memory expandable up to 64GB

ProsCons
Dual SIMOne of the SIMs gets disconnected randomly
Long battery with casual usageLags performance when playing games
3GB RAMNo fingerprint sensor
I KALL Z2 Smartphone (6 Inch, 3GB, 16GB) (Gross Green)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Lava Z62

The most notable feature of Lava Z62 is its Dedicated Google Assistant Key, which helps you access smartphone features with a single button push. With a 6.0" display and 2.5D curved glass, this phone gives you the best viewing experience on a budget smartphone. The gradient finish design gives a modern look to the phone. It is equipped with the most advanced face unlock feature, which takes 0.3 seconds to unlock your phone when you look at it. It also has OTG data transfer support.

Specifications:

Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor

Camera: 8MP camera with professional 6-level AI photo studio and 5MP front camera

Battery: 3380mAH

OS: Android 9

Memory: Memory expandable up to 256GB

Colours: Midnight Blue and Space Blue

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G

ProsCons
Face unlockNo full HD display
Google Assistant in 8 regional Indian languagesNo fingerprint sensor
Dual SIMLimited 2GB RAM
Lava Z62 (Midnight Blue, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A is a feature-rich smartphone with a few different configurations. You can buy the 2GB RAM 16GB version if you are tight on your budget. Otherwise, you can choose the 32GB internal memory configuration and expand to 3GB RAM. The 5.45" LCD touchscreen uses IPS technology to give you a crystal clear display even under direct sunlight.

Specifications:

Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz MediaTek Quad Core processor

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

Memory: Memory expandable up to 256 GB

OS: Android v8.1

Battery: 3000 mAh battery

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G

Colours: Black, blue, gold, and rose gold

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNo facial unlock
Long durabilityNo dual SIM
Attractive designStock camera software lacks features
 Speaker sound is unsatisfactory
Redmi 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Mi 6A, Blue
3% off
7,790 7,999
Buy now

10. Vivo Y91i

Vivo Y91i has an impressive 6.22” touchscreen with several salient features. The front 13MP camera with LED flash is great for capturing beautiful shots even under low light conditions. The native camera software is equipped with AI to apply facial enhancements for achieving beautiful photography automatically.

Specifications:

Performance: 2GB RAM with 2.0GHz Octa Core processor

Colours: Ocean blue and fusion black

Connectivity: Support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G

Memory: 16GB internal storage is expandable to up to 256GB

Battery: 4030 mAh

ProsCons
Powerful processor consumes less power2GB RAM is not useful for gaming
Excellent camera with voice control works well in low light conditionsNo flash with front camera
Face unlock feature 
Dual SIM support 
Vivo Y91i (Fusion Black, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
25% off
9,000 12,000
Buy now

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363Rs. 23,499
Karbonn K451 PowerRs. 1,449
Panasonic Eluga i7Rs. 7,290
Itel S42 SmartphoneRs. 5,999
Comio C2Rs. 7,500
Centric L1Rs. 6,000
IKall Z2Rs. 4,999
Lava Z62Rs. 5,890
Redmi 6ARs. 7,990
Vivo Y91iRs. 9,000

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Xperia C4 Dual E53635.5”Yes13MP and 5MP
Karbonn K451 Power2.4No0.3MP real camera alone with flash
Panasonic Eluga i75.45Yes8MP and 8MP, both with flash
Itel S42 Smartphone5.65Yes13MP and 13MP, both with flash
Comio C25”Yes8MP with flash and 8MP
Centric L15”Yes8MP and 2MP
IKall Z25.9Yes8MP and 5MP
Lava Z626.0Yes8MP and 5MP, both with flash
Redmi 6A5.45Yes13MP and 5MP
Vivo Y91i 6.22Yes13MP with flash and 5MP without flash

Best value for money

Itel S42 is one of the 16GB internal memory mobile phones you must buy if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone. Priced less than Rs. 6,000, this phone has all the features, from an impressive touch screen to a fingerprint sensor commonly found in modern smartphones. It is easy to use for elders, and it can also be the first smartphone for teens.

Best overall product

Vivo Y91i is the best among the 16GB internal memory mobile phones that pack performance, looks, and features for just Rs. 9000. Y91i has facial unlocking, which is the best way to unlock the phone in a matter of seconds. Its internal camera software is something that the modern generation truly wants.

How to find the perfect 16GB internal memory mobile phones?

To find the right 16GB internal memory mobile phones, you should focus on more than the cost. Looking for the cheapest phone will make you lose focus on its features. Compare important features like screen size, ease of use, unlocking options, camera quality, and connectivity options to find the right phone for you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Our top picks of 1 GB RAM mobile phones
Latest Apple iPhones under 50,000 you can buy in 2022
64 GB internal memory mobile phones: A buying guide
SIRIL sarees all about grace and beauty and women will love the colours
Top Windows 10 laptops in 2022: Ideal for students and professionals

10 best 16GB internal memory mobile phones

Should I choose mobile phones made in India?

Yes, Indian mobile phone companies have access to the latest technologies and understand the requirements of Indian users. They have a sturdy build with responsive touchscreens. You can take great pictures using mobile phones made in India. This way, you will also be supporting the Make In India campaign. 

 

Why is RAM important in mobile phones?

The RAM capacity determines performance and speed while multitasking with mobile phones. Always choose the biggest RAM size you can afford. A phone with a bigger RAM will not lag in performance when you play games. Usually, 16GB internal memory mobile phones have 2GB RAM, but some phones can be upgraded to the 3GB RAM option. 

 

Why is IPS LCD technology better?

IPS (In-Plane Switching) LCD touch screens offer the best display with excellent colour reproduction while consuming less energy. IPS screens have a higher resolution and faster response time. Older TFT screens in budget-friendly phones are replaced with IPS technology. 

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS