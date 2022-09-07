Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Vivo mobile phones under 13,000: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 07, 2022 18:45 IST
Summary:

Since its launch, Vivo mobiles have completely revolutionized the Indian smartphone market. With them, you can multitask, play games or send texts. Given in this article are the best Vivo phones under 13000 with their specs, pros and cons and price list.

product info
Vivo mobile phones are trusted for their user-friendliness and affordable prices.

The majority of work has moved online or to a hybrid model in the post-pandemic age, giving people the luxury of working from home. You will need a smartphone or other camera-equipped device to be able to participate in online meetings or classes. The smartphone market is always changing. In light of this, we have hand-picked and chosen the top Vivo smartphones available for less than 13,000 in India this year. With their excellent specifications, these cellphones will easily last you at least two years. Here is the list without wasting any more of your time.

Here's the list of the Vivo mobile phones under Rs. 13,000 that perfectly cater to your needs and budget.

1. Vivo Y12 G, Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage

The Vivo Y12G smartphone was introduced in August 2021. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 CPU powers the Vivo Y12G. It has 3GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y12G has a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 10.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41

Weight (g): 191.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Colours: Glacier Blue, Phantom Black

Screen size (inches): 6.51

Resolution: 720x1600 pixels

Aspect ratio: 20:9

Processor: octa-core

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM: 3GB

Internal storage: 32GB, 64GB

ProsCons
Latest AndroidWireless charging is not available
DisplayThe processor could be better
Good Battery Backup 
Memory 
cellpic
Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
15% off 11,000 13,000
Buy now

2. Vivo Y01, Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

The Vivo Y01 boasts a 6.51" screen with a waterdrop notch. This smartphone runs Android 11 and is powered by the 64-bit, octa-core, 2.35 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 12nm Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset. The battery in this smartphone has a large capacity of 5000 mAh. The smartphone's single 8 MP back camera.

It comes with internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB) through a dedicated slot and runs Funtouch OS 11.1 which is based on Android 11 (Go edition).

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28

Weight (g): 178.00

Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)

Skin: Funtouch OS 11.1

ProsCons
Affordable phoneWeak plastic design
Sufficient RAM and storageHeating problems with big games
5000 mAh batteryThe Micro and depth sensor is not very good
Custom SD cardPre-installed apps
Custom SD card 
cellpic
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Vivo Y93 1814, (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Vivo Y93 smartphone was introduced in October 2018. The phone has a 6.20-inch touchscreen display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1580 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) CPU powers the Vivo Y93. It has 3GB of RAM installed. A 4030mAh battery powers the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system of the Vivo Y93.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y93 has a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the back. It has a front-facing 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture for taking selfies.

Specifications

Dimensions (mm): 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28

Battery capacity (mAh): 4030

Screen size (inches): 6.20

Aspect ratio: 19:9

Processor make: MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)

RAM: 3GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

ProsCons
Display quality is goodBattery is small
Latest AndroidRam could be better
 Average Camera
cellpic
Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
13% off 13,000 15,000
Buy now

4. Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The Vivo Y91 smartphone was introduced in January 2019. The phone has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1520 pixel resolution. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) CPU powers the Vivo Y91. It has 2GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y91 has a 4030mAh battery and runs Android 8.1.

The Vivo Y91 has 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 256GB) using a dedicated slot. Funtouch OS 4.5, which powers the Vivo Y91, is based on Android 8.1.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28

Weight (g): 163.50

Battery capacity (mAh): 4030

Screen size (inches): 6.22

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor make: MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R)

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 32GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

ProsCons
Good camera qualityFast charging is not supported
Water drop notch display 
Good ram management 
cellpic
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
20% off 9,600 12,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Vivo Y21 The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 pixel resolution. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU powers the Vivo Y21. It has 4GB of RAM built-in. The 5000mAh battery within the Vivo Y21 powers the device, which runs Android 11. The Vivo Y21 offers support for exclusive fast charging.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.00

Weight (g): 182.00

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: Midnight Blue, Diamond Black

Screen size (inches): 6.50

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 720x1600 pixels

Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 128GB

ProsCons
The device is very slim and light-weightThis phone does not support fast charging technology and is only 18W
It comes with an extended RAM optionIt is not dust and water-resistant
The internal storage system has a capacity of 128GB 
It is equipped with reverse charging technology 
cellpic
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 13,490 17,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y31L (Black)

The Vivo Y31L smartphone was introduced in March 2016. The phone has a 4.70-inch touchscreen display with a 540x960-pixel resolution. A quad-core, 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 CPU powers the Vivo Y31L. There is 1GB of RAM included. The 2200mAh removable battery in the Vivo Y31L powers the device, which runs Android 5.1.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y31L has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Specifications

Dimensions (mm): 137.20 x 68.70 x 8.30

Weight (g): 133.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 2200

Removable battery: Yes

Colours: Black, White

Screen size (inches) 4.70

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 540x960 pixels

Processor: 1.2GHz quad-core

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

ProsCons
Latest Android 11No NFC Support
Massive 5000mAH batterySlightly heavy
18W fast charging supportProne to fingerprints and smudges
Premium body Design 
cellpic
Vivo Y31L (Black)
29% off 9,200 13,000
Buy now

7. Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM)

The Vivo Y53 smartphone debuted in March 2017. The phone has a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a 540x960-pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, a quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz, powers the Vivo Y53. It has 2GB of RAM installed. The Vivo Y53 is powered by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.

The 16GB of internal storage on the Vivo Y53, which runs FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0, may be increased via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 144.20 x 71.40 x 7.64

Weight (g): 137.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 2500

Colours; Crown Gold, Matte Black

Resolution: 540x960 pixels

Processor: 1.4GHz quad-core

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

RAM: 2GB

Internal storage: 16GB

ProsCons
Good camera qualityBattery is small
Latest AndroidRAM is less
 A processor could be better
cellpic
Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold)
10,990
Buy now

8. Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB

One of the first Android phones to feature a notch at the top of the display is the Vivo V9. It boasts a 6.3-inch IPS screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1080x2280 pixel resolution. A Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor running at 2.2GHz powers the phone. The gadget offers 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The dual-SIM V9 offers a dedicated microSD card slot in addition to two nano SIM slots.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 154.80 x 75.00 x 7.90

Weight (g): 150.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 3260

Removable battery: No

Screen size (inches): 6.30

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1080x2280 pixels

Aspect ratio: 19:9

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

ProsCons
Excellent designNo fast charging
Great displaySpeaker quality is average
Exciting selfie camera 
Dedicated microSD card slot 

Price of Vivo mobile phone at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo Y12 GRs. 13,000
Vivo Y01Rs. 12,999
Vivo Y93 1814Rs. 15,000
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 12,000
Vivo Y21 (White)Rs. 17,990
Vivo Y31L (Black)Rs. 13,000
Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM)  10,990
Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB)  23,990

Best 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y12 GRoyal colours are present4G enabledLatest operating system
Vivo Y01Ample storage space.Good RAM backupGreat battery backup.
Vivo Y93 1814Stunning colours are availableStylish and lightweightClassy colours are available
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Ample ROM storage is availablePresence of latest OS.Good camera resolution
Vivo Y21 (White)Large display with good resolutionSufficient storage spaceClassy colours are available
Vivo Y31L (Black)Good colours are availableGood for everyday use.Large display with good resolution.
Vivo Y53 (Crown Gold) (2GB Ram, 16 GB ROM)Stylish LookIdeal for daily useBattery Backup is good
Vivo V9 Pearl Black, 64 GB)Ergonomically DesignedExpendable memoryClassy colours are available

Build quality

The durability of a smartphone is determined by its construction. Metal and plastic are typically the two types of materials used in the mobile phone industry. There are a relatively small number of phones with glass-coated panels, though. A metal or plastic-built phone is the one you should choose if you're worried about dropping it. Glass-based phones may shatter if dropped from a height of two to three feet.

Display

The way you use your smartphone affects the display's size and resolution. If you frequently stream videos, edit photos and videos, or download and view movies on your smartphone, you should choose a screen with a full HD or QHD resolution that is at least 5.5 to 6 inches in size. More than 6-inch displays are large and cumbersome to transport. Anything with a 5-inch to 5.5-inch HD or full-HD display will do if you're a frequent smartphone user who generally uses it to check emails, chat, and surf social networking apps.

How do we pick the best Vivo phones under 13000 for you?

Smartphones become a necessary piece of technology in our daily lives. We use them to communicate, take pictures, post documents to the cloud, use the internet, and even charge other mobile devices. Nevertheless, choosing a cellphone from the many that are available is never simple. Finding the one that best meets our needs is never simple. Before purchasing your next smartphone, consider the following criteria.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

