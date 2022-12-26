10 Best Nokia HD phones to buy today By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 26, 2022 16:16 IST





Summary: Looking for the best Nokia full HD phone? Look no further - a list of the top Nokia full HD phones on the market today, with all the necessary specs for comparison, is available for those interested. Get ready to take your smartphone experience to the next level!

Best Nokia full HD phones on the market today

Nokia is one of the most popular and trusted brands in the mobile phone industry. The Nokia brand has been around for over a decade and has consistently delivered high-quality devices known for their durability and reliability. Nokia has recently released its range of full-HD phones, and in this article, we will be taking a look at the best Nokia full-HD phones currently on the market. We will discuss their specs, features, and overall performance to help you decide which of these phones is best for your needs. For those looking for a reliable and high-performing phone, the Nokia range of full-HD phones is worth considering. These phones offer excellent performance, stunning visuals, and several useful features. In this article, we will be discussing the best Nokia full-HD phones on the market today. We have carefully considered each of the phones based on their specs, features, and overall performance, so you can be sure that you are getting the best phone for your needs. Product details: 1. Nokia G60 Nokia G60 is a full HD smartphone powered by a powerful octa-core processor. It has an advanced 6.58-inch full HD display and 6 GB of RAM for multitasking with ease. Additionally, it has 128 GB of internal storage and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for fast connectivity. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery. Specifications: 6.58-inch Full HD Display 50 MP triple AI rear camera with dark vision 6 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Strong performance No wireless charger Fingerprint sensor No display protection Ample storage Side fingerprint sensor Robust battery life

2. Nokia G21 Nokia G21 is an advanced smartphone released by Nokia. It features an advanced 6.5-inch full HD display with a powerful Unisoc T606 processor, making it one of the best full HD smartphones currently available. The Nokia G21 also features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It comes with a 5050 mAh battery. Specifications: 6.5-inch Full HD Display Quad core processor 6 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card) 50 MP triple AI rear camera

Pros Cons Powerful performance No wireless charging support Ample storage No gorilla glass protection Strong battery power Support for dual SIM functionality

3. Nokia G20 With Nokia G20, you can experience the best full HD performance thanks to its advanced 6.5-inch FHD+ display and MediaTek G35 processor. The phone has a 4 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and 64 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Nokia G20 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for fast connectivity. Its 5050 mAH battery can easily last up to 29 hours on a single charge. Specifications: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Display MediaTek G35 processor 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card) Rear quad camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and front camera (8 MP) 5050 mAh battery

Pros Cons Strong performance No wireless charger mple storage No display protection Robust battery life

4. Nokia G11 The Nokia G11 is a full HD smartphone released by Nokia. It features a large 6.5-inch full HD display and a powerful Unisoc T606 processor to run the latest apps smoothly. Additionally, it has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It has a 5050 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. Specifications: 6.5-inch Full HD Display Unisoc T606 processor 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage expandable with a micro SD card Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor 5050 mAh battery

Pros Cons Robust performance Low light camera performance Fingerprint sensor No display protection Ample storage Long battery life

5. Nokia C21 Plus Nokia C21 Plus is a mid-range smartphone released by Nokia. It features a 6.5-inch full HD display, quad core processor and a good 4 GB RAM to ensure seamless multitasking without any lags. Furthermore, this smartphone has 64 GB of internal memory, which is further expandable with a microSD card. Additionally, the Nokia C21 Plus has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a 5050 mAh battery that can easily last for up to three days on a single charge. Specifications: 6.5-inch Full HD Display Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage expandable with micro SD card Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor 5050 mAh battery

Pros Cons Robust configuration Low light camera performance Good battery life No display protection Ample storage Fingerprint scanner

6. Nokia C01 Plus Nokia C01 Plus is a full HD budget smartphone with a 5.45-inch display and powerful quad-core processor. Additionally, it has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It has a face lock for added security and a 3000 mAh battery. Specifications: 5.45-inch Full HD Display 2 GB RAM 16 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card 3000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Robust performance Low light camera performance Fingerprint sensor No display protection Ample storage Long battery life

7. Nokia 4.2 Nokia 4.2 is yet another mid-range offering from Nokia. It has a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 288 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera setup of 13MP and 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 3000mAh battery. Specifications: 5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen Aspect ratio of 19:9 Pixel density of 288 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor 3GB of RAM 32GB of internal storage Expandable up to 400GB Rear cameras (13MP) and Front-facing camera (8MP) 3000mAh battery

Pros Cons Good rear and front cameras Low-light performance of the camera Support for expandable storage No wireless charging Decent performance Good battery life Responsive display

8. Nokia 3.2 Nokia 3.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 6.26” IPS LCD screen and an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13MP and a front-facing camera of 5MP. It comes with a 4000mAh battery. Specifications: 6.26” Full HD IPS LCD screen Aspect ratio of 19:9 Pixel density of 269 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor 2GB of RAM 16GB of internal storage Expandable up to 400GB Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP) 4000mAh battery

Pros Cons Responsive display Low-light performance of the camera Decent rear camera Poor front camera Long lasting battery life Support for expandable storage Efficient performance

9. Nokia 3.1 Nokia 3.1 plus is a great choice for those looking for a budget smartphone that can handle all their daily tasks. It has a 6-inch HD IPS display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. Moreover, it packs a 13MP + 5 MP dual rear-facing camera, and a 8MP front-facing camera, allowing you to take beautiful photographs and videos. It is equipped with a 3500 mAh battery, giving it enough juice to last you through the day. Specifications: MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor 3 GB RAM 6-inch HD IPS display 13MP + 5MP rear and 8 MP front-facing camera 3500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Affordable price tag No wireless charging Decent processor and RAM combination No water resistance Good display Impressive battery life

10. Nokia 2.2 Nokia 2.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen offering an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13 MP and a front-facing camera of 5 MP and comes with a 3000 mAh battery. Specifications: 5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen Aspect ratio of 19:9 Pixel density of 269 ppi 3GB of RAM 32GB of internal storage Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP) 3000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Impressive display Poor front camera Good rear camera Average low-light performance of the camera Support for expandable storage Satisfactory performance Good battery backup

Comparison table

Product Ram Storage Battery Nokia G60 6 GB 128 GB 4500 mAh Nokia G21 6 GB 128 GB 5050 mAh Nokia G20 4 GB 64 GB 5050 mAh Nokia G11 4 GB 64 GB 5050 mAh Nokia C21 plus 4 GB 64 GB 5050 mAh Nokia C01 plus 2 GB 16 GB 3000 mAh Nokia 4.2 3 GB 32 GB 3000 mAh Nokia 3.2 2 GB 16 GB 4000 mAh Nokia 3.1 3 GB 32 GB 3500 mAh Nokia 2.2 3 GB 32 GB 3000 mAh

Best value for money: Nokia C01 Plus is the best value for money in terms of full HD phones. It offers a 5.45” full HD display, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, all at a very affordable price. Additionally, it has a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor, making it a great choice for those who want a full HD phone on a budget. Best overall product: Nokia G60 5G is the ultimate full HD smartphone currently available on the market. It features a powerful octa-core processor, 6.58-inch full HD display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery that can easily last up to two days on a single charge. With its advanced features and powerful performance, the Nokia G60 5G is the perfect choice for a reliable full HD smartphone. How to find the perfect Nokia full HD phone? When looking for a good Nokia full HD phone, it is important to consider the specifications, features, pros, and cons. The Nokia G60, G21, and G20 offer powerful performance, ample storage, fingerprint sensors, and robust battery life. The Nokia C21 Plus, C01 Plus, 4.2, 3.2, and 3.1 offer decent budget options with good cameras, expandable storage, and long-lasting batteries. Nokia 2.2 is a great low-budget device with a good display and rear camera. Therefore, it is important to consider the features, advantages, pros, and cons before selecting a Nokia full HD phone that best suits your needs. Price list of all products:

Product Price Nokia G60 Rs. 29,998 Nokia G21 Rs. 13,999 Nokia G20 Rs. 10,999 Nokia G11 Rs. 11,499 Nokia C21 Plus Rs. 9,999 Nokia C01 Plus Rs. 5,600 Nokia 4.2 Rs. 9,499 Nokia 3.2 Rs. 6,889 Nokia 3.1 Rs. 7,399 Nokia 2.2 Rs. 7,399

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.’

10 Best Nokia HD Phones to Buy Today What are the best Nokia full HD phones on the market today? The best Nokia full HD phones on the market today are the Nokia G60, G21, G20, G11, C21 Plus, C01 Plus, 4.2, 3.2 and 2.2. All these phones offer great performance and features at various price points. What are the features of the Nokia G60? The Nokia G60 features a 6.58-inch full HD display, 50 MP triple AI rear camera, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card, 4500 mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security. What is the battery capacity of the Nokia G11? The Nokia G11 has a 5050 mAh battery that can easily last for up to three days on a single charge. What is the price of the Nokia C01 Plus? The Nokia C01 Plus is available at an affordable price of Rs. 5,600. Is the Nokia 3.2 waterproof? No, Nokia 3.2 is not waterproof. View More