10 Best Nokia HD phones to buy today

Nokia is one of the most popular and trusted brands in the mobile phone industry. The Nokia brand has been around for over a decade and has consistently delivered high-quality devices known for their durability and reliability. Nokia has recently released its range of full-HD phones, and in this article, we will be taking a look at the best Nokia full-HD phones currently on the market. We will discuss their specs, features, and overall performance to help you decide which of these phones is best for your needs.
For those looking for a reliable and high-performing phone, the Nokia range of full-HD phones is worth considering. These phones offer excellent performance, stunning visuals, and several useful features. In this article, we will be discussing the best Nokia full-HD phones on the market today. We have carefully considered each of the phones based on their specs, features, and overall performance, so you can be sure that you are getting the best phone for your needs.
1. Nokia G60
Nokia G60 is a full HD smartphone powered by a powerful octa-core processor. It has an advanced 6.58-inch full HD display and 6 GB of RAM for multitasking with ease. Additionally, it has 128 GB of internal storage and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for fast connectivity. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery.
Specifications:
6.58-inch Full HD Display
50 MP triple AI rear camera with dark vision
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card
4500 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong performance
|No wireless charger
|Fingerprint sensor
|No display protection
|Ample storage
|Side fingerprint sensor
|Robust battery life
2. Nokia G21
Nokia G21 is an advanced smartphone released by Nokia. It features an advanced 6.5-inch full HD display with a powerful Unisoc T606 processor, making it one of the best full HD smartphones currently available. The Nokia G21 also features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It comes with a 5050 mAh battery.
Specifications:
6.5-inch Full HD Display
Quad core processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card)
50 MP triple AI rear camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful performance
|No wireless charging support
|Ample storage
|No gorilla glass protection
|Strong battery power
|Support for dual SIM functionality
3. Nokia G20
With Nokia G20, you can experience the best full HD performance thanks to its advanced 6.5-inch FHD+ display and MediaTek G35 processor. The phone has a 4 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and 64 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Nokia G20 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for fast connectivity. Its 5050 mAH battery can easily last up to 29 hours on a single charge.
Specifications:
6.5-inch Full HD+ Display
MediaTek G35 processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card)
Rear quad camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and front camera (8 MP)
5050 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong performance
|No wireless charger
|mple storage
|No display protection
|Robust battery life
4. Nokia G11
The Nokia G11 is a full HD smartphone released by Nokia. It features a large 6.5-inch full HD display and a powerful Unisoc T606 processor to run the latest apps smoothly. Additionally, it has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It has a 5050 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge.
Specifications:
6.5-inch Full HD Display
Unisoc T606 processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage expandable with a micro SD card
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
5050 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust performance
|Low light camera performance
|Fingerprint sensor
|No display protection
|Ample storage
|Long battery life
5. Nokia C21 Plus
Nokia C21 Plus is a mid-range smartphone released by Nokia. It features a 6.5-inch full HD display, quad core processor and a good 4 GB RAM to ensure seamless multitasking without any lags. Furthermore, this smartphone has 64 GB of internal memory, which is further expandable with a microSD card. Additionally, the Nokia C21 Plus has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a 5050 mAh battery that can easily last for up to three days on a single charge.
Specifications:
6.5-inch Full HD Display
Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage expandable with micro SD card
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
5050 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust configuration
|Low light camera performance
|Good battery life
|No display protection
|Ample storage
|Fingerprint scanner
6. Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus is a full HD budget smartphone with a 5.45-inch display and powerful quad-core processor. Additionally, it has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It has a face lock for added security and a 3000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
5.45-inch Full HD Display
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card
3000 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust performance
|Low light camera performance
|Fingerprint sensor
|No display protection
|Ample storage
|Long battery life
7. Nokia 4.2
Nokia 4.2 is yet another mid-range offering from Nokia. It has a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 288 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera setup of 13MP and 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 3000mAh battery.
Specifications:
5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen
Aspect ratio of 19:9
Pixel density of 288 ppi
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
3GB of RAM
32GB of internal storage
Expandable up to 400GB
Rear cameras (13MP) and Front-facing camera (8MP)
3000mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Good rear and front cameras
|Low-light performance of the camera
|Support for expandable storage
|No wireless charging
|Decent performance
|Good battery life
|Responsive display
8. Nokia 3.2
Nokia 3.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 6.26” IPS LCD screen and an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13MP and a front-facing camera of 5MP. It comes with a 4000mAh battery.
Specifications:
6.26” Full HD IPS LCD screen
Aspect ratio of 19:9
Pixel density of 269 ppi
Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor
2GB of RAM
16GB of internal storage
Expandable up to 400GB
Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP)
4000mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Responsive display
|Low-light performance of the camera
|Decent rear camera
|Poor front camera
|Long lasting battery life
|Support for expandable storage
|Efficient performance
9. Nokia 3.1
Nokia 3.1 plus is a great choice for those looking for a budget smartphone that can handle all their daily tasks. It has a 6-inch HD IPS display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. Moreover, it packs a 13MP + 5 MP dual rear-facing camera, and a 8MP front-facing camera, allowing you to take beautiful photographs and videos. It is equipped with a 3500 mAh battery, giving it enough juice to last you through the day.
Specifications:
MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor
3 GB RAM
6-inch HD IPS display
13MP + 5MP rear and 8 MP front-facing camera
3500 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price tag
|No wireless charging
|Decent processor and RAM combination
|No water resistance
|Good display
|Impressive battery life
10. Nokia 2.2
Nokia 2.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen offering an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13 MP and a front-facing camera of 5 MP and comes with a 3000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen
Aspect ratio of 19:9
Pixel density of 269 ppi
3GB of RAM
32GB of internal storage
Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP)
3000 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive display
|Poor front camera
|Good rear camera
|Average low-light performance of the camera
|Support for expandable storage
|Satisfactory performance
|Good battery backup
Comparison table
|Product
|Ram
|Storage
|Battery
|Nokia G60
|6 GB
|128 GB
|4500 mAh
|Nokia G21
|6 GB
|128 GB
|5050 mAh
|Nokia G20
|4 GB
|64 GB
|5050 mAh
|Nokia G11
|4 GB
|64 GB
|5050 mAh
|Nokia C21 plus
|4 GB
|64 GB
|5050 mAh
|Nokia C01 plus
|2 GB
|16 GB
|3000 mAh
|Nokia 4.2
|3 GB
|32 GB
|3000 mAh
|Nokia 3.2
|2 GB
|16 GB
|4000 mAh
|Nokia 3.1
|3 GB
|32 GB
|3500 mAh
|Nokia 2.2
|3 GB
|32 GB
|3000 mAh
Best value for money:
Nokia C01 Plus is the best value for money in terms of full HD phones. It offers a 5.45” full HD display, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, all at a very affordable price. Additionally, it has a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor, making it a great choice for those who want a full HD phone on a budget.
Best overall product:
Nokia G60 5G is the ultimate full HD smartphone currently available on the market. It features a powerful octa-core processor, 6.58-inch full HD display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery that can easily last up to two days on a single charge. With its advanced features and powerful performance, the Nokia G60 5G is the perfect choice for a reliable full HD smartphone.
How to find the perfect Nokia full HD phone?
When looking for a good Nokia full HD phone, it is important to consider the specifications, features, pros, and cons. The Nokia G60, G21, and G20 offer powerful performance, ample storage, fingerprint sensors, and robust battery life. The Nokia C21 Plus, C01 Plus, 4.2, 3.2, and 3.1 offer decent budget options with good cameras, expandable storage, and long-lasting batteries. Nokia 2.2 is a great low-budget device with a good display and rear camera. Therefore, it is important to consider the features, advantages, pros, and cons before selecting a Nokia full HD phone that best suits your needs.
Price list of all products:
|Product
|Price
|Nokia G60
|Rs. 29,998
|Nokia G21
|Rs. 13,999
|Nokia G20
|Rs. 10,999
|Nokia G11
|Rs. 11,499
|Nokia C21 Plus
|Rs. 9,999
|Nokia C01 Plus
|Rs. 5,600
|Nokia 4.2
|Rs. 9,499
|Nokia 3.2
|Rs. 6,889
|Nokia 3.1
|Rs. 7,399
|Nokia 2.2
|Rs. 7,399
The best Nokia full HD phones on the market today are the Nokia G60, G21, G20, G11, C21 Plus, C01 Plus, 4.2, 3.2 and 2.2. All these phones offer great performance and features at various price points.
The Nokia G60 features a 6.58-inch full HD display, 50 MP triple AI rear camera, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card, 4500 mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security.
The Nokia G11 has a 5050 mAh battery that can easily last for up to three days on a single charge.
The Nokia C01 Plus is available at an affordable price of Rs. 5,600.
No, Nokia 3.2 is not waterproof.