10 Best Nokia HD phones to buy today

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 26, 2022 16:16 IST

Summary:

Looking for the best Nokia full HD phone? Look no further - a list of the top Nokia full HD phones on the market today, with all the necessary specs for comparison, is available for those interested. Get ready to take your smartphone experience to the next level!

Best Nokia full HD phones on the market today

Nokia is one of the most popular and trusted brands in the mobile phone industry. The Nokia brand has been around for over a decade and has consistently delivered high-quality devices known for their durability and reliability. Nokia has recently released its range of full-HD phones, and in this article, we will be taking a look at the best Nokia full-HD phones currently on the market. We will discuss their specs, features, and overall performance to help you decide which of these phones is best for your needs.

For those looking for a reliable and high-performing phone, the Nokia range of full-HD phones is worth considering. These phones offer excellent performance, stunning visuals, and several useful features. In this article, we will be discussing the best Nokia full-HD phones on the market today. We have carefully considered each of the phones based on their specs, features, and overall performance, so you can be sure that you are getting the best phone for your needs.

Product details:

1. Nokia G60

Nokia G60 is a full HD smartphone powered by a powerful octa-core processor. It has an advanced 6.58-inch full HD display and 6 GB of RAM for multitasking with ease. Additionally, it has 128 GB of internal storage and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for fast connectivity. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery.

Specifications:

6.58-inch Full HD Display

50 MP triple AI rear camera with dark vision

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card

4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
Strong performanceNo wireless charger
Fingerprint sensorNo display protection
Ample storage 
Side fingerprint sensor 
Robust battery life 
Nokia G60 5G with 6.58”, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 50MP Triple AI Rear Camera, 3 Years of Android OS & Security Updates and 2 Years Warranty | Black
9% off
29,999 32,999
Buy now

2. Nokia G21

Nokia G21 is an advanced smartphone released by Nokia. It features an advanced 6.5-inch full HD display with a powerful Unisoc T606 processor, making it one of the best full HD smartphones currently available. The Nokia G21 also features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It comes with a 5050 mAh battery.

Specifications:

6.5-inch Full HD Display

Quad core processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card)

50 MP triple AI rear camera

ProsCons
Powerful performanceNo wireless charging support
Ample storageNo gorilla glass protection
Strong battery power 
Support for dual SIM functionality 
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk
21% off
13,390 16,999
Buy now

3. Nokia G20

With Nokia G20, you can experience the best full HD performance thanks to its advanced 6.5-inch FHD+ display and MediaTek G35 processor. The phone has a 4 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and 64 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Nokia G20 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for fast connectivity. Its 5050 mAH battery can easily last up to 29 hours on a single charge.

Specifications:

6.5-inch Full HD+ Display

MediaTek G35 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage (expandable with microSD card)

Rear quad camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and front camera (8 MP)

5050 mAh battery

ProsCons
Strong performanceNo wireless charger
mple storageNo display protection
Robust battery life 
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb
15% off
12,750 14,999
Buy now

4. Nokia G11

The Nokia G11 is a full HD smartphone released by Nokia. It features a large 6.5-inch full HD display and a powerful Unisoc T606 processor to run the latest apps smoothly. Additionally, it has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It has a 5050 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge.

Specifications:

6.5-inch Full HD Display

Unisoc T606 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage expandable with a micro SD card

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5050 mAh battery

ProsCons
Robust performanceLow light camera performance
Fingerprint sensorNo display protection
Ample storage 
Long battery life 
Nokia G11 Android 12 Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 50MP Dual AI Camera | Lake Blue
22% off
10,899 13,999
Buy now

5. Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 Plus is a mid-range smartphone released by Nokia. It features a 6.5-inch full HD display, quad core processor and a good 4 GB RAM to ensure seamless multitasking without any lags. Furthermore, this smartphone has 64 GB of internal memory, which is further expandable with a microSD card. Additionally, the Nokia C21 Plus has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and a 5050 mAh battery that can easily last for up to three days on a single charge.

Specifications:

6.5-inch Full HD Display

Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage expandable with micro SD card

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5050 mAh battery

ProsCons
Robust configurationLow light camera performance
Good battery lifeNo display protection
Ample storage 
Fingerprint scanner 
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Warm Grey
27% off
9,499 12,999
Buy now

6. Nokia C01 Plus

Nokia C01 Plus is a full HD budget smartphone with a 5.45-inch display and powerful quad-core processor. Additionally, it has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which can easily be expanded with a microSD card. It has a face lock for added security and a 3000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

5.45-inch Full HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage expandable with microSD card

3000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Robust performanceLow light camera performance
Fingerprint sensorNo display protection
Ample storage 
Long battery life 
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Grey)
23% off
5,391 6,999
Buy now

7. Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 is yet another mid-range offering from Nokia. It has a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 288 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera setup of 13MP and 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 3000mAh battery.

Specifications:

5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen

Aspect ratio of 19:9

Pixel density of 288 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage

Expandable up to 400GB

Rear cameras (13MP) and Front-facing camera (8MP)

3000mAh battery

ProsCons
Good rear and front camerasLow-light performance of the camera
Support for expandable storageNo wireless charging
Decent performance 
Good battery life 
Responsive display 
Nokia 4.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 6.26” IPS LCD screen and an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13MP and a front-facing camera of 5MP. It comes with a 4000mAh battery.

Specifications:

6.26” Full HD IPS LCD screen

Aspect ratio of 19:9

Pixel density of 269 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of internal storage

Expandable up to 400GB

Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP)

4000mAh battery

ProsCons
Responsive displayLow-light performance of the camera
Decent rear cameraPoor front camera
Long lasting battery life 
Support for expandable storage 
Efficient performance 
Nokia 3.2 (Steel, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 plus is a great choice for those looking for a budget smartphone that can handle all their daily tasks. It has a 6-inch HD IPS display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. Moreover, it packs a 13MP + 5 MP dual rear-facing camera, and a 8MP front-facing camera, allowing you to take beautiful photographs and videos. It is equipped with a 3500 mAh battery, giving it enough juice to last you through the day.

Specifications:

MediaTek MT6762 octa core processor

3 GB RAM

6-inch HD IPS display

13MP + 5MP rear and 8 MP front-facing camera

3500 mAh battery

ProsCons
Affordable price tagNo wireless charging
Decent processor and RAM combinationNo water resistance
Good display 
Impressive battery life 
Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
64% off
7,399 20,499
Buy now

10. Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2 is a low budget device with a full HD 5.71” IPS LCD screen offering an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and also a card slot for expandable storage. It has a rear camera of 13 MP and a front-facing camera of 5 MP and comes with a 3000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

5.71” Full HD IPS LCD screen

Aspect ratio of 19:9

Pixel density of 269 ppi

3GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage

Rear camera (13MP) and Front-facing camera (5MP)

3000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Impressive displayPoor front camera
Good rear cameraAverage low-light performance of the camera
Support for expandable storage 
Satisfactory performance 
Good battery backup 
Nokia 2.2 Black 3/32
30% off
7,399 10,499
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductRamStorageBattery
Nokia G606 GB128 GB4500 mAh
Nokia G216 GB128 GB5050 mAh
Nokia G204 GB64 GB5050 mAh
Nokia G114 GB64 GB5050 mAh
Nokia C21 plus4 GB64 GB5050 mAh
Nokia C01 plus2 GB16 GB3000 mAh
Nokia 4.23 GB32 GB3000 mAh
Nokia 3.22 GB16 GB4000 mAh
Nokia 3.13 GB32 GB3500 mAh
Nokia 2.23 GB32 GB3000 mAh

Best value for money:

Nokia C01 Plus is the best value for money in terms of full HD phones. It offers a 5.45” full HD display, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, all at a very affordable price. Additionally, it has a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor, making it a great choice for those who want a full HD phone on a budget.

Best overall product:

Nokia G60 5G is the ultimate full HD smartphone currently available on the market. It features a powerful octa-core processor, 6.58-inch full HD display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for extra security and a 4500 mAh battery that can easily last up to two days on a single charge. With its advanced features and powerful performance, the Nokia G60 5G is the perfect choice for a reliable full HD smartphone.

How to find the perfect Nokia full HD phone?

When looking for a good Nokia full HD phone, it is important to consider the specifications, features, pros, and cons. The Nokia G60, G21, and G20 offer powerful performance, ample storage, fingerprint sensors, and robust battery life. The Nokia C21 Plus, C01 Plus, 4.2, 3.2, and 3.1 offer decent budget options with good cameras, expandable storage, and long-lasting batteries. Nokia 2.2 is a great low-budget device with a good display and rear camera. Therefore, it is important to consider the features, advantages, pros, and cons before selecting a Nokia full HD phone that best suits your needs.

Price list of all products:

ProductPrice
Nokia G60Rs. 29,998
Nokia G21Rs. 13,999
Nokia G20Rs. 10,999
Nokia G11Rs. 11,499
Nokia C21 PlusRs. 9,999
Nokia C01 PlusRs. 5,600
Nokia 4.2Rs. 9,499
Nokia 3.2Rs. 6,889
Nokia 3.1Rs. 7,399
Nokia 2.2Rs. 7,399

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.’

