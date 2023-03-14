10 best portable Wi-Fi routers: Buyer's guide

Summary:
A portable router is a compact device that transforms a standard telecom transmission into a Wi-Fi signal. As a result, whether you have a 2G, 3G, 4G, or even a 5G connection, the portable Wi-Fi router can convert it to a Wi-Fi signal for you. The Airtel mobile Wi-Fi router is your solution if you always require lightning-fast access, even while on the go.
To make a portable Wi-Fi gadget operate, simply switch it on, insert a SIM card, and you're done. It's pretty simple. Furthermore, because a battery powers the portable Wi-Fi, you must always maintain the device charged. The device does not function like a standard broadband connection. Instead, it connects to your cell operator's nearest telecom tower and gives you network access.
Here are some facts to keep in mind when utilizing portable Wi-Fi:
1. Unlike a traditional internet connection, a portable Wi-Fi connection does not provide limitless data plans.
2. When using a portable Wi-Fi dongle, you must carry a charger with you. Because the device is powered by a battery, ensure that it has enough juice to keep your Wi-Fi connection operational.
3. If you are in an area without network coverage, portable Wi-Fi will not be helpful.
4. Because portable Wi-Fi requires proximity to a telecom operator's tower, download rates may vary.
To conclude, the portable Wi-Fi device is quite a compelling technology that always provides smooth internet. If you need a source of the internet other than your mobile data, then this is the device you have been looking for so long. Get it today!
1. Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card
This router is an original and brand-new product that has been tested and packed by the company. So, there is no chance of missing parts, faulty, damaged, or a copy of an older product. With Multi-Input and Multi-Output technologies, you may enjoy stronger and better Wi-Fi coverage and take advantage of 4G speeds even on non-4G devices.
Specifications
Model Name: AMF-311WW
Series: Airtel my Wi-Fi
Voice Support: No Call Support
Expandable Memory Capacity: 32GB
Power Source: Battery and Charger
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a battery backup of up to 6 hours.
|It does not offer a warranty guarantee.
2. TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router
This TP-Link Router is a compact device that can be carried around anywhere. You can even put it in your pocket and access the internet. Enjoy a combined wireless data transfer rate of up to 733Mbps. Also, this router is 3 times faster than wireless N speeds. You will have access to Wi-Fi in any situation as this TL-WR902AC features a Router, Hotspot, Range Extender, Client, and Access Point Modes.
The multifunctional USB port in this Router helps you to share files and media through your internet browser with different computers. You can quickly charge on the go, as the USB port provides power to smartphones and tablets.
Specifications
Brand: TP-Link
Type: Wireless with modem
Model: TL-WR902AC
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|It offers a three-year warranty period.
|It has no batteries.
3. Tecno TR109 4G LTE Portable Single Band MiFi Device
Up to 16 Wi-Fi devices can be connected simultaneously, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. With high internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps, you can now enjoy lag-free viewing of movies, games, and video calls, among other things. A powerful 3000mAh battery will last the entire week; Smart app administration allows you to set up your router in minutes. SIM card provides simple and immediate access to any cellular network.
Specifications
Brand: Tecno
Model: TR109
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|The device has good internet connectivity.
|It has the issue of battery draining.
4. Vi MiFi - Portable WiFi Router
The Vi MiFi is compatible with laptops, television, personal computer, and tablet, giving you diversity in usability and connectivity. The router offers a Wi-Fi modem, battery, and USB cable as different mounting options and single-band frequency band class. Also, it supports Vodafone and Idea mobile networks.
Specifications
Brand: Generic
Model: HVL999M
Connector type: Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|The plan selection is easy.
|You get a limited warranty period.
5. Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router
Nothing beats seamless streaming, whether on a conference call or watching a movie. The UPS has a built-in battery management IC that turns off the power when the battery reaches 100% charge. You can always leave your router ups on and not worry about running out of battery power.
Specifications
Brand: Cuzor
Model: Cuzor 12V
Connector Type: Wireless
Charging Time: 1 Hour
Voltage: 12 Volts
|Pros
|Cons
|The battery performance is incredible.
|It does not provide uninterrupted supply.
|It has a backup of up to four hours.
6. Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem
Oakter Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router provides up to 4 hours of power backup (depending on Wi-Fi Router current usage) to your 12V Wi-Fi router or Broadband Modem. Mini UPS feature is an inverter for Wi-Fi routers and broadband modems, ensuring continuous power delivery during power outages or generator backup. With an advanced battery management mechanism, the Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router charges itself when there is power. It also includes built-in current, surge, and deep discharge safety.
Specifications
Brand: Oakter
Model: Mini UPS For 12V Wi-Fi Router
Operating System: Windows
Battery Capacity: 22 Volt Amperes
|Pros
|Cons
|The product comes with a rechargeable battery.
|It needs a better power backup.
|The customer support is responsive.
|The product installation is easy.
7. Anik Huawei4g E5576 Router 4G Hotspot Portable WiFi
Enjoy 4G functionality on all your Wi-Fi-enabled devices and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot with up to 150MBps High-Speed Internet Access for any connected devices. Additionally, you get good battery support with four hours of surf time, making it favourable for prolonged usage.
Specifications
Brand: Anik
Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
Wireless Type: 802.11bgn
|Pros
|Cons
|The device comes with six months warranty period.
|There are no additional batteries.
8. Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wi-Fi Single Band Dongle with All SIM Support
With the Amazon Basics Wi-Fi Dongle, you can stream movies and TV shows and play online games over a wireless connection of up to 150 Mbps. All SIM cards, including Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL, are supported with the Amazon Basics Wi-Fi Dongle. Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs, to high-speed Internet easily; flip on the dongle to establish a hotspot or connect to the network. SIM card slot is standard. The rechargeable 2100 mAH battery powers the dongle for up to 6 hours with high-speed Internet connectivity and low power consumption.
Specifications
Brand: Amazon Basics
Model: AB22A075001
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|You get easy configuration controls.
|The status lights indicators need to be fixed.
|WiFi signal strength is impressive.
9. HTC18 Portable 4G Mobile WiFi Router
WIFI Router on the Go (MHZ) WCDMA B1/B5 for 3G, EVDO for 3G, and FDD for 4G. 4G FDD LTE, 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, and 2G CDMA are all available. The device's operational state is indicated in real-time. Also, it gives internet access for up to 9 devices simultaneously.
Specifications
Brand: HTC18
Model: PHTC77031157
Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|The device is compatible with a laptop.
|The router features could be more diversified.
10. Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi
Improve Wi-Fi availability for 802.11 b/g/n and ac Wi-Fi devices. The productivity is enhanced with a speed of 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi to 1200Mbps while decreasing interference. You also get two Wi-Fi bands to create a super-fast connection, great for HD streaming and gaming.
Specifications
Brand: Netgear
Model: EX6110
Colour: White
|Pros
|Cons
|The device installation is easy.
|The speed quality could be more consistent.
|You get a good signal strength.
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card
|The device has good build quality.
|It comes with proper device controls.
|You get the advantage of 4G networks.
|TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router
|You get an Ethernet cable.
|It is a wireless device and comes with a modem.
|The product installation is easy.
|Tecno TR109 4G LTE Portable Single Band MiFi Device
|You can stream high-quality videos and games.
|The device is easy to set up.
|It gives you access to the cellular network.
|Vi MiFi - Portable WiFi Router
|The device offers an easy plan selection.
|It has good compatibility with devices.
|It supports Vodafone and Idea networks.
|Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router
|It has an auto-cut feature when the battery is fully charged.
|You get a good battery backup.
|The device is designed with wireless technology.
|Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router
|You get mini-UPS technology.
|The router is compatible with multiple devices.
|You get a good battery backup.
|Anik Huawei4g E5576 Router
|It can be connected through Wi-Fi, USB, and ethernet.
|It has a battery backup of 4 hours.
|The system provides 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.
|Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wi-Fi Single Band Dongle
|It supports multiple sim networks.
|You get a good connectivity setup.
|The battery performance is excellent.
|HTC18 Portable WiFi router
|It gives internet access up to up 9 devices.
|The router is easy to set up.
|The router has wireless technology.
|Netgear WiFi Range Extender
|It provides excellent connectivity over various devices.
|You get dual-band technology.
|The device installation is easy.
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this excellent dual-band router list takes time and effort. But if forced to choose only one, TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router deserves the title. This portable Wi-Fi router has 3 years warranty as well and is very easy to travel compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it is dual-band and has a range extender mode.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 1199, Oakter Mini UPS for 12V Wi-Fi Router Broadband Modem is affordable with features like 4 hours of battery backup. It also has inbuilt current, surge, and deep discharge protection. It is the best example of the incorporation of innovative technology. This item fits your home perfectly.
How to find the perfect portable Wi-Fi router?
The most crucial stage is to thoroughly evaluate each dual-band model on the market based on the most recent features and characteristics each model offers. Choose the one with the best balance of utility, affordability, and design from among these few. Next, you should read consumer reviews and complaints online on various platforms since criticism is the best facilitator.
Watch videos on YouTube to discover genuine reviews. Finally, choose the product that was mostly commended and had few complaints. Furthermore, consider items with extensive warranties for more security.
|Product
|Price
|Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery
|₹ 2,730
|TP-Link AC750 Mbps Wireless Portable Mini Travel Router (TL-WR902AC) - Support Multiple Modes, WiFi Router/Hotspot/Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, Dual_Band Wi-Fi, 1 USB 2.0 Port,
|₹ 1,999
|Tecno TR109 4G LTE Portable Single Band MiFi Device | Up to 300Mbps WiFi Hotspot | 3000 mAh Battery, White
|₹ 2,590
|Vi MiFi - Portable WiFi Router
|₹ 1,899
|Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router | Power Backup up to 4 Hours | Replaceable Battery | Ups for Wi-Fi Router and Modem | Ups for Router up to 2A | ups for uninterrupted wi-fi| Portable ups | WiFi Ups
|₹ 1,599
|Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem | Backup Upto 4 Hours | WiFi Router UPS Power Backup During Power Cuts | UPS for 12V Router Broadband Modem | Current Surge & Deep Discharge Protection
|₹ 1,199
|Anik Router 4G M2sJiofi4g Hotspot Portable WiFi Data Device Hotspot 4G LTE 4G Hotspot Router 150 Mbps
|Amazon Basics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle with All SIM Support | Up to 150Mbps WiFi Hotspot | 2100 mAh Rechargeable Battery, Black
|₹ 2,999
|HTC18 Portable 4G Mobile WiFi Router 150Mbps Signal lifier for Travel Car
|₹ 3,779
|Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up
|₹ 1,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Two types of wireless routers are available: 802.11n and 802.11ac. Choose the product that best suits your needs.
Ensure to enable encryption and run a firewall on computers connected to your Wi-Fi for added security.
Wi-Fi hotspots can be vulnerable to hackers, so it is essential to use Hotspot Shield VPN to ensure all data is encrypted.
The four types of routers are wired, wireless, core edge, and VPN routers.
TP-Link, Netgear, and Airtel offer the best routers.