10 best refrigerators under 20,000: Buying guide

Summary: Are you looking for refrigerator under ₹ 20,000? No worries. We’ve put together one such a list, whether it is a budget-friendly one or the best of the best.

Refrigerators under ₹ 20,000 have a host of good features but still are within most budgets.

A refrigerator, also commonly known as a fridge, is an essential appliance found in nearly every household. Its main function is to keep food and drinks cool, thereby preventing them from spoiling or going bad. Refrigerators work by removing heat from the interior and expelling it to the outside. This process is accomplished through the use of a refrigerant, compressor, condenser, and evaporator. Modern refrigerators come in a variety of sizes and designs, from small units meant for apartments to large, multi-door models suitable for large families. Some refrigerators also come equipped with additional features such as ice makers, water dispensers, and smart technology. Product list 1-Havells-Havells -LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator - royal red with Fast Ice Making, Stabilizer Free Operation GLDC242SRRT2EB The Havells-Havells-LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator in royal red is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern kitchen. With a 225L capacity, it is spacious enough to store all your food items with ease. The Fast Ice Making feature ensures that you have ice in no time, while the Stabilizer Free Operation feature makes sure that your fridge is protected from voltage fluctuations. The refrigerator has a 2-star energy rating, making it an energy-efficient option for your home. The royal red color and the elegant design add a touch of class to your kitchen decor, making it a must-have for any modern household. Specifications Capacity: The Havells-Havells-LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator in royal red with Fast Ice Making and Stabilizer Free Operation GLDC242SRRT2EB should have a capacity of 225 liters, providing ample storage space for all your food and beverage items. Fast Ice Making: The refrigerator should be equipped with a fast ice making feature that can quickly make ice, allowing you to have access to ice cubes in a short time. This feature is particularly useful when you have guests over or during the summer months when you need more ice for your drinks.

Pros Cons Fast Ice Making Energy Efficiency

2- Samsung 225 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RR23A2F3XUT/HL, Digi-Touch Cool, Base Stand with Drawer, Pebble Blue, 2022 Model) The Samsung 225 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23A2F3XUT/HL) is a highly efficient and stylish appliance designed to meet the modern-day needs of a household. This refrigerator features a 4-star rating for energy efficiency, which helps to conserve electricity and reduce your energy bills. It is equipped with Digi-Touch Cool technology that allows you to control the temperature settings easily. Specifications Capacity: The refrigerator has a capacity of 225 liters, making it suitable for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: The refrigerator has a 4-star rating for energy efficiency, which means that it consumes less electricity and is more energy-efficient than other models.

Pros Cons Convenient features Single door design

3- Samsung 189 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand with Drawer) The Samsung 189 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL) is a stylish and functional appliance that is designed to meet the needs of modern households. Its Camellia Purple color and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen. With a 5-star energy rating, this refrigerator is highly efficient and can help you save on your energy bills. One of the unique features of this refrigerator is the base stand with a drawer, which provides additional storage space for fruits, vegetables, and other items. The inverter technology used in the compressor ensures that the fridge operates quietly and efficiently, while the direct-cool technology helps maintain a consistent temperature inside. Specifications Direct Cool Technology: The refrigerator is equipped with Direct Cool technology, which enables faster and more efficient cooling.

Single Door Design: The door has a camellia purple color and a stylish design that enhances the look of your kitchen.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket: The anti-bacterial gasket of the refrigerator prevents the entry of bacteria and fungi, ensuring the food remains fresh and healthy.

Pros Cons Energy efficient Single door design

4- Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver) The Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver) is a stylish and efficient appliance for your home. With a capacity of 183 litres, it provides ample space for all your food and beverage storage needs. The inverter compressor technology ensures efficient cooling and low noise operation, while the direct-cool feature makes it easy to maintain. The fridge also features a built-in stabilizer to protect against power fluctuations. The gray silver finish gives it a modern look that will complement any kitchen decor. Overall, the Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a reliable and attractive option for your household. Specifications Cool Wall Technology: Your food stays fresh.

Easy Slide Shelf: The easy slide shelf is designed to make it easy to access food items stored at the back of the fridge.

Smart Connect Inverter: The refrigerator's Smart Connect Inverter allows you to connect the fridge to your home inverter.

Pros Cons Inverter Technology Low Energy Efficiency Rating

5- Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, Sapphire Bloom, Large Vegetable Box, 2023 Model) The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z) is a stylish and functional appliance that is perfect for small families or individuals. The refrigerator boasts a Sapphire Bloom color scheme that adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. The large vegetable box provides ample space for storing fresh produce, while the adjustable shelves allow you to customize the interior to suit your needs. Specifications Cooling Technology: The refrigerator uses direct-cool technology, which is a traditional cooling method that relies on natural convection to keep the contents cool. It has a manual defrosting system.

Compressor: The refrigerator comes with a high-efficiency compressor that provides quick and efficient cooling.

Design: The design is stylish.

Pros Cons Large Vegetable Box No Frost-Free Feature

6- Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2Z226U/NL, Mystic Overlay Blue, Base Stand with Drawer) The Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a sleek and stylish appliance that is perfect for small to medium-sized households. It comes in a beautiful Mystic Overlay Blue color and has a Base Stand with Drawer, providing extra storage space for fruits and vegetables. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quieter operation, while the direct cool feature provides rapid cooling. Specifications Base Stand with Drawer: The refrigerator comes with a base stand with a drawer that provides extra storage space for vegetables, fruits, and other items.

Toughened Glass Shelves: The refrigerator has toughened glass shelves that can withstand heavy loads and are easy to clean.

Stabilizer-free Operation: The refrigerator can operate without a stabilizer, which means it can withstand voltage fluctuations between 100-300V.

Pros Cons Ample storage space Low energy rating

7- Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2Z226U/NL, Mystic Overlay Blue, Base Stand with Drawer) The Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2Z226U/NL) is a stylish and functional appliance that provides ample storage space for your food and beverages. The refrigerator features an inverter compressor that adjusts its cooling power according to the load, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and durability. The Direct-Cool technology cools the refrigerator evenly and quickly, keeping your food fresh for longer. Specifications Design and Finish: Modern and attractive colour.

Storage Features: Good storage features,

Dimensions: The refrigerator has a height of 1175 mm, a width of 532 mm, and a depth of 594 mm, making it compact and easy to fit into any kitchen.

Pros Cons Inverter compressor No frost free feature

8- Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2Y23S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox) The Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2Y23S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox) is a stylish and efficient appliance designed to keep your food fresh and healthy. The inverter compressor technology ensures energy efficiency and noise reduction, while the direct-cool feature ensures quick and efficient cooling. The refrigerator has a capacity of 223 litres, making it perfect for small to medium-sized families. The silver elegant inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. Additional features include a spacious vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, and a door alarm to alert you if the door is left open for too long. Overall, the Samsung 223 L refrigerator is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient appliance. Specifications Direct-Cool Technology: Keeps the food hygienic.

Single Door Design: The door is reversible.

Dimensions: The dimensions of the refrigerator are 555 mm x 1,332 mm x 688 mm, and it weighs around 47 kg.

Pros Cons Ample storage space No frost-free feature

9- Havells-Lloyd 255 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLDC272SGWS2PB Gardenia Wine, With Base Stand)- 2022 Model The Havells-Lloyd 255 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLDC272SGWS2PB Gardenia Wine, With Base Stand)- 2022 Model is a high-quality refrigerator that offers ample space and advanced features to keep your food and beverages fresh and healthy. With a 255-liter capacity, this refrigerator is perfect for medium-sized families. It has a 2-star energy rating, which means it consumes less electricity, thus making it an energy-efficient option. The Gardenia Wine color with a base stand enhances the overall look of your kitchen. The direct cool technology ensures efficient cooling, and the vegetable crisper with humidity control keeps your vegetables fresh for a long time. Overall, this refrigerator is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and durable option. Specifications Brand: Havells-Lloyd

Model: GLDC272SGWS2PB

Capacity: 255 Litres

Pros Cons Base Stand Included Base Stand Included

10- Havells-Lloyd 200 L 2 Star Direct Cool One Door Refrigerator (GLDC212SRRS2EB Royal Red) The Havells-Lloyd 200 L 2 Star Direct Cool One Door Refrigerator (GLDC212SRRS2EB Royal Red) is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that is perfect for a medium-sized family. It has a capacity of 200 liters and comes in a beautiful royal red color. This refrigerator is designed with a direct cool technology that ensures uniform cooling throughout the fridge. It has a 2-star energy rating, which makes it energy-efficient and helps you save on your electricity bills. The fridge comes with adjustable shelves and a large vegetable tray that can accommodate all your food items. The refrigerator also features an anti-bacterial gasket that prevents the growth of bacteria and keeps your food fresh for longer. Specifications Capacity: The refrigerator has a capacity of 200 liters..

Design: The design is good.

Pros Cons Energy Efficient Noisy

Top 3 features for you

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Havells-Havells -LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator Fast ice making Large capacity Energy efficient Samsung 225 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Inverter compressor Digital touch controls Base stand with drawer Samsung 189 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Direct cool technology Stabilizer free operation Stylish design Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Spacious storage Convenient features Affordable Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Ample storage capacity Large vegetable box Budget-friendly Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Inverter technology Base stand with drawer Large capacity Samsung 183 L 2 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Good design Toughened glass shelves Door alarm Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Advanced features Toughened glass shelves Stabilizer free operation Havells-Lloyd 255 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Spacious interior Energy efficient Direct cool technology Havells-Lloyd 200 L 2 Star Direct Cool One Door Refrigerator Toughened glass shelves Anti bacterial gasket In built voltage protection

Best overall product The Havells-Havells LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator is a top-performing product in the market. The refrigerator comes in a beautiful royal red color that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Its fast ice-making feature ensures you always have ice ready for your drinks, and its stabilizer-free operation protects the refrigerator from voltage fluctuations. The GLDC242SRRT2EB model is designed to be energy-efficient and helps reduce your electricity bills. The refrigerator has ample storage space with its 225-liter capacity, making it perfect for families. Overall, this refrigerator is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and efficient refrigerator. Best value for money The Havells-Havells LLOYD 225L 2 Star Direct Cool single door refrigerator is an excellent option for those seeking a budget-friendly appliance that does not compromise on features or functionality. With a capacity of 225 liters, it provides ample space for storing food and beverages for a small to medium-sized family. How To find the perfect fridge? When looking for the perfect fridge, there are several key factors to consider. First, you need to determine the size of the fridge that will best fit your kitchen and meet your storage needs. Consider the number of people in your household and the types of food and beverages you typically store. Next, think about the features you want, such as an ice maker or water dispenser. Energy efficiency is also an important consideration, as it can save you money on your electricity bill in the long run. Lastly, read reviews and compare prices to find a fridge that fits your budget and has a good reputation for reliability.

