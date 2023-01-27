Sign out
10 best smartwatches for boys in 2023: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023 23:44 IST

Summary:

If you’re looking for latest smartwatches to buy this year for boys, then this list of 10 best smartwatches is a must-see for you!

Smartwatches ensure we constantly get to monitor our vital health parameters and day-to-day schedule.

These days, who doesn't want a smartwatch? A smartwatch can do more than show the time and alerts. It receives phone calls. Many of the finest smartwatches for men include a fitness tracker, a digital wallet, the ability to take images, warn you when your heart rate rises, and so on. You can access all these features with just a swipe of a hand. Read on to find the best smartwatch for boys in India.

1. boAT Xtend smartwatch with Alexa built-in

The boAT Xtend smart watch for boys has a 1.69-inch black screen. It has an Alexa speech assistant. You may use your images to create a variety of watch faces. A stress monitor measures your heart rate (HR) to determine your stress level. It also aids in the monitoring of your blood oxygen levels. This wristwatch aids in monitoring your general health. This sweatproof wristwatch includes 14 sports modes and five ATM dust and water resistance levels.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Product Dimension: 26 x 5 x 1 cm; 54 grams

Colour: Pitch black

Screen Size: 1.69 inches

Special Feature: You get a sleep monitoring feature with a heart rate calculator

ProsCons
The watch faces are adjustable. Battery quality can be improved. 
You get an in-built Alexa voice assistant feature.  
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black)
4.1 (48,883)
71% off
2,299 7,990
Buy now

2. Fire-Boltt India's Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button

The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is one of the best rated top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023, with a modern and sleek black finish. You may make direct calls from this watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. You may retrieve your recent calls using the dial pad. The voice assistant will aid you in controlling your smartphone. This watch also provides weather updates. It has more than 60 distinct sports modes. In addition, it records your HR and checks your SpO 2 level.

Specifications

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Product Dimension: 4.59 x 4.59 x 1.05 cm; 53 grams

Colour: Black

Screen size: 1.28 inches

Special Feature: You get a dual button for easy navigation.

ProsCons
It monitors your steps and calories.The buckle quality is average. 
There is a built-in voice assistant feature.  You get excellent audio quality.  
Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 60 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker with IP68 Rating
4.2 (31,279)
78% off
2,199 9,999
Buy now

3. Fire-Bolt INVINCIBLE 1.39' Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Fire-Bolt INVINCIBLE smart watch for boys has a brown strap, a 1.3-inch screen, and an AMOLED display. Its full lamination display is constantly on and you can utilise the smartwatch's calling function by connecting your phone to it. This smartwatch includes over 100 built-in sports modes. This smart watch for boys offers an adequate 8 GB storage space, allowing you to keep your favourite songs. Connecting this wristwatch to your EarPods allows you to listen to music and make calls. It assesses your heart rate and SpO 2 level. The battery backup may last up to seven days with a full charge and moderate usage.

Specifications

Brand: Fire-Bolt

Colour: AMOLED Brown S

Screen size: 1.39 inches

Special Feature: You get more than 200 smartwatch faces

ProsCons
It has an AOD with multi-screen themes.The touch response could be smoother.
The call quality and UI are good 
Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE 1.39" (3.53cm) AMOLED 454x454 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch ALWAYS ON, 100 Sports Modes, 100 Inbuilt Watch Faces & 8GB Storage
3.9 (10,321)
63% off
5,999 15,999
Buy now

4. Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch

This elegantly designed smart watch for boys is inspired by Fitbit's Versa range and runs Fitbit OS 5.1. It is one of the top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023, with a stress sensor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, skin temperature sensor, and built-in GPS.

Specifications

Brand: Fitbit

Product Dimension: 4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm; 30 grams

Colour: Carbon/Graphite

Screen size: 1.58 inches

Special Feature: You get excellent sleep monitoring and analysis

ProsCons
The EDA sensor and stress tracker works well.The HR tracker doesn't work properly on some watches.
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
4 (37,427)
39% off
18,350 29,999
Buy now

5. Fire-boltt ring 3 Bluetooth calling smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smart watch for boys has a 1.8-inch screen display with excellent Bluetooth connectivity delivering good quality media and call audio. The dial pad on the watch allows you to browse through the call history. You may also use the smartwatch's speech assistant to operate the phone. It has 118 distinct sports modes and can measure your heart rate and monitor your SpO 2 level.

Specifications

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Product Dimension: 46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 cm; 57 grams

Colour: Black

Screen size: 1.8 inches

Special Feature: The smartwatch is designed with a built-in speaker and microphone

ProsCons
The strap is robust. The sound quality is excellent.The touch function doesn't work smoothly.
The calling feature is impressive. The battery drains out quickly,
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smart Watch 1.8 Biggest Display with Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip, Voice Assistance,118 Sports Modes, in Built Calculator & Games, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring
4.2 (22,016)
70% off
2,999 9,999
Buy now

6. Amazfit Bip U

The Amazfit Bip U is a stripped-down version of the Bip U with unique features. This fitness tracker and smart watch for boys is our top selection since it is still a solid one at its core and has so many helpful features. For example, it provides blood-oxygen-level (SpO2) measurement, stress monitoring, and breathing training.

Specifications

Brand: Amazfit

Product Dimension: 4.1 x 3.6 x 0.9 cm; 31 grams

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.43 inches

Special Feature: The device comes with a PAI health assessment system and water-resistant technology

ProsCons
The smart watch has good battery life. Notification management
Excellent outdoor visibility, Feature-rich app supportScreen resolution issues
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 3.63 cm(1.43") HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Black)
4.2 (18,022)
50% off
2,999 5,999
Buy now

7. Boult Dive+ Smartwatch

You can go for Boult Dive Smartwatch if you want a longer battery quality and backup. It provides a 7-day battery period with typical usage, 25 days of standby time and 2-3 backup periods. The speaker and microphone are in-built, making it more accessible to attend calls without accessing the phone, as BT works well. 1.85” HD display that gives you exclusive touch quality and 500 nits of brightness with a contrasting and vivid display. You get over 150+ watch faces and customisable options as well. In addition, you get complimentary health monitoring in this watch, enabling you to keep track of your overall health.

Specifications

Brand: Boult Audio

Dimension: 4.4 x 3.6 x 1.2 cm; 42 grams

Model Name: Boult Dive+

Display Resolution: HD

Colour: Icy Blue

Special Feature: It has type C charging featuring to boost your battery performance

ProsCons
The health tracker is accurate.Build-up and design are average.
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.69" Clear Display, 550Nits,150+ Watch face, Comfort Strap, Heart Rate, Steps & Sleep Tracker, IP68, 7 Days Battery(Rose Pink)
4.2 (12,196)
64% off
1,799 4,999
Buy now

8. Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design

The is the newest smartwatches with fantastic HD AMOLED with an AOD. This 50 m water-resistant wristwatch comes with over 50 watch faces. You may track a variety of bodily activities, including stress. It also gives the Alexa speech assistant, allowing users to raise their hands and give instructions to Alexa.

Specifications

Brand name – Amazfit

Product Dimension: 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.1 cm; 48 grams

Colour: Grey

Size: 1.39 inches

Special feature: The product offers Body stress monitoring and oxygen monitoring facility.

ProsCons
The finish and quality of the strap are good. Oxygen monitoring does not have accurate and precise calculations. 
You get an excellent Voice-assistant feature 
Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design, 1.39 Always-on AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, 24-Day Battery Life, 90+ Sports Models, 50+ Watch Faces (Slate Grey)
4.2 (10,001)
47% off
7,999 14,999
Buy now

9. Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch

This is one of the finest smartwatch for boys because of its large display and low pricing. In addition, this wristwatch has a long-lasting battery and 100+ watch faces. It also makes use of the built-in Alexa speech assistant.

Specifications

Brand name: Fastrack

Colour: Blazing Blue

Size: 1.69 inches

Special feature: The watch has good battery life.

ProsCons
It comes with interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood.Sleep tracking doesn't work properly 
It delivers 100+ unique watch faces 
It supports Alexa voice assistant. 
Fastrack Reflex Vox Alexa Built-I 1.69 Ultravu Display 100+ Watchfaces 14+ Multisports24X7 Hrm Sp02 Stress Monitor Sleep Tracker Womens Health Camera & Music Control 5Atm Weather
4 (1,937)
64% off
2,495 6,995
Buy now

10. HONOR Magic Watch

It is one of the top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023 because of its big AMOLED display and 100+ training options. It also offers a variety of fitness tracking systems, including sleep monitoring, light sleep, deep sleep, heart rate monitoring, breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), and stress monitoring.

Specifications

Brand name: HONOR

Product Dimension: 4.59 x 4.59 x 1.07 cm; 41 grams

Colour: Charcoal Black

Size: 1.39 inches

Special feature: It has dual satellite positioning systems with detailed calculations of diverse sporting activities.

ProsCons
It has a long-lasting battery backup.The material quality of the straps is average. 
It has more than 100+ sports modes. 
Honor Magic Watch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) 14-Days Battery, SpO2, BT Calling & Music Playback, 100 Workout Modes, AMOLED Touch Screen, Personalized Watch Faces, Sleep & HR Monitor, Smart Companion
4.4 (7,772)
24% off
11,427 14,999
Buy now

Price of smart watches at a glance:

ProductPrice
boAT Xtend Smartwatch Rs. 7,990
Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch Rs. 9,999
Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE Smartwatch Rs. 15,999
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Rs. 29,999
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smartwatch Rs. 9,999
Amazfit Bip U Rs. 5,999
Boult Dive+ Smartwatch Rs. 1,799
Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design Rs. 14,999
Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Rs. 6,995
HONOR Magic Watch Rs. 14,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAT Xtend SmartwatchHas sleep monitor Multiple watch faces Stress monitor.
Fire-boltt talk 2 smartwatch Built-in mic and speaker Voice assistant SPO 2 monitor
Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE Smartwatch SpO2 monitor TWS pairing 100 Inbuilt sports modes
Fire-boltt ninja Smartwatch 100 Inbuilt sports modes AI voice assistant Built-in speaker and mic
Fire-boltt ring 3 smartwatch Multiple Watch Faces 118 Sports modes Built-in mic and speaker
Amazfit Bip U Sleep MonitorBlood Pressure Monitor Notification
Boult Dive+ Smartwatch Best notification alert feature Heart Rate Monitor Voice assistant and voice recording feature
Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design 90+ sports models. Multiple fitness-tracking options Alexa voice assistant.
Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood. Alexa voice assistant. 100+ unique watch faces.
HONOR Magic Watch Long-lasting battery backup. 100+ workout modes Water resistance

Best value for money

Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch is the most fantastic smart watch for boys in terms of value. For the best smartwatch price, you get this useful device which sports a curved AMOLED display, a decent battery backup, a gorgeous & round-shaped design, and is less expensive. It also features the finest notification alert function and gives outstanding camera control with an easy-to-use UI, making it stand out from the crowd.

Best overall product

BoAT Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in Smartwatch Fitness Watch is the best overall smart watch for boys due to its colour-screen display, water resistance, superior battery backup, lightweight design, and ability to track all vital health and fitness metrics. It also has 90+ zssports models with various fitness-tracking capabilities. However, the most remarkable aspect is that it works with Alexa to provide voice help.

How to find the perfect and best smart watch for boys?

When looking for the finest smart watch for boys, one might visit e-commerce sites such as Amazon. These smartphone apps may be used to purchase similar smartwatches online. Users can also visit their local smartwatch retailer or distributor. To get the best product for you, ensure reading smartwatch reviews so that you can avoid getting a flawed product and will have a better understanding of what that smartwatch has to offer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best smart watches for boys

What is an AMOLED display?

It is a form of an OLED display that uses the thin-film display principle and consumes less electricity. Electroluminescent material is used to construct these displays. 

What is WearOS?

WearOS is a smartwatch-specific version of Google's Android operating system. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3G, and LTE connections are all supported by this operating system. For OS support, smartwatch manufacturers and other technology firms such as Fossil, Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, HTC, Broadcom, Asus, Intel, Imagination Technologies, LG, MediaTek, Motorola, and New Balance have partnered. 

What are the advantages of wearing a smartwatch?

Modern smartwatches include a fitness tracker, digital wallet, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, photo snapping, storage, music, and video streaming, phone location, and notifying you when your body system is out of balance. 

