10 Best TVs With Web OS & Tizen that you can buy this season

10 Best TVs With Web OS & Tizen In 2022

In the era of changing technology, you just can't ignore Smart TVs. They are essential commodities in everyday life. Gone are the days when we were dependent on cable operators to watch our favourite shows. Smart TVs currently feature all the popular applications, such as YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. So, you can watch anything, anytime. However, there are different operating systems, such as Web OS, Tizen, and Android. The best TVs With Web OS & Tizen for you 1. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) Laced with power-packed features, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series offers a wide array of applications. On top of that, you can use it in PC mode and mirror the screen. Specifications: Price: ₹ 46,990.00

46,990.00 Display Size: ‎55 Inches

Operating System: ‎Tizen

Display Technology ‎: LED

Resolution: ‎‎3840×2160

Refresh Rate ‎: 50 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons Next-level sound and picture quality Plastic body Universal Remote supports multiple voice assistants TV Thickness feels bulky The bezel-less screen looks stunning

2. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) This TV's slim and stylish design makes it one of the best TVs with Web OS & Tizen. The Dolby Digital Plus sound provides a premium experience along. The Samsung Wondertainment series runs on Tizen and features a bright LED panel with a 60 Hz display. Specifications: Price: ₹ 13,490.00

13,490.00 Display Size: ‎32 Inches

Operating System: ‎Tizen

Display Technology ‎: LED

Resolution: ‎‎‎1366 x 768

Refresh Rate ‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons PurColor, an HDR, makes a real-life visual experience No Bluetooth connectivity Great for use as a computer monitor No voice assistant Excellent sound output

3. Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 43UT (Black) The VU premium is excellent for connectivity. It provides 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. You get a 43-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution to support these features. Specifications: Price: ₹ 24,230.00

24,230.00 Display Size: ‎43 Inches

Operating System: ‎ ‎WebOS

Display Technology ‎: ‎IPS

Resolution: ‎‎‎3840x2160

Refresh Rate ‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Surround

Sound Output: 40 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Colour reproduction is praiseworthy Sound distorts at high volume. 400 nits brightness with excellent viewing angles The Remote doesn't feel great while holding. Bluetooth 5.0 allows multiple device connections

4. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) You'll be amazed at the sound of the LG 4K Ultra. It is easily one of the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen powered TV that has AI Sound, Auto Volume Levelling, and Bluetooth Surround Ready to give you a fantastic experience. Specifications: Price: ₹ 48,490.00

48,490.00 Display Size: ‎55 Inches

Operating System: ‎ ‎WebOS

Display Technology ‎: ‎LED

Resolution: ‎‎‎3840x2160

Refresh Rate ‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎‎2.0 Ch Speaker, Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,

Pros Cons Fabulous HDR 60 fps 4K upscaling No analogue output or 3.5 mm port Unparalleled motion smoothness WebOS contains ads Crystal clear sound

5. LG Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black) This LG Full HD Smart Tv has a LED screen that gives new levels of detail. Active HDR and Dynamic Color Enhancer raise the level of detailing to provide you with a pleasant viewing experience. While listing the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen, we cannot leave this one out. Specifications: Price: ₹ 28,990.00

28,990.00 Display Size: ‎43 Inches

Operating System: ‎ ‎WebOS

Display Technology ‎: ‎LED

Resolution: ‎‎‎1920x1080

Refresh Rate ‎: 50 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎‎‎DTS Virtual:X, Clear Voice III

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi,

Pros Cons Dolby atmos sound is magnificent Consumes more power than usual HD channels run smoothly No magic remote The intuitive home dashboard allows you to control smart devices

6. Compaq HUEQ A Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV CQW55UD (Black) Our next pick in the list of best TVs With Web OS & Tizen is the Compaq HUWQ. Flaunting an A+ Grade DLED panel, this Compaq product also provides excellent brightness in the most bright rooms. The Web OS on this one runs smoothly and features YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and other popular applications. Specifications: Price: ₹ 34,999.00

34,999.00 Display Size: 55 Inches

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: ‎3840x2160

Refresh Rate ‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Atmos

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons Ultra screen brightness, even in bright rooms Not among the best in terms of sound Allows display mirroring for compatible devices The plastic body isn't durable Durable top-notch DLED panel

7. Hyundai Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV SMTHY43FHDWSBYI5 (Black) If you want to experience a Smart TV like a computer, this entry in our list of one of the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen has a scroll wheel built-in into the remote controller. You also get dedicated keys for your favourite OTT as well. Specifications: Price: ₹ 23,990.00

23,990.00 Display Size: 43 Inches

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate ‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Stereo Surround

Sound Output: 20 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons Mesmerizing full HD display Average sound quality Has a magic remote with a scroll wheel Slightly expensive Dedicated key for Alexa, Amazon prime, and Netflix

8. Beston 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV BS43UW1 (Black) (2022 Model) | Powered by WebOS A Smart TV somewhat falls short if it doesn't have an Ai Voice Assistant. The Beston 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with ThinQ AI Voice Assistant that will ease all your worries. Moreover, the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen entry also provide all the popular OTT apps. Specifications: Price: ₹ 22,263.00

22,263.00 Display Size: 43 Inches

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: ‎‎3840x2160

Refresh Rate‎: 60 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Audio, Power Audio

Sound Output: 30 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons Surprisingly good fast boost Web Store has minimal apps Hassle-free screencasting Considerable fewer online content suggestion Features ThinkQ AI voice assistant and Magic remote

9. Samsung The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White) A 40 W speaker powered by 4 Ch Dolby Digital Plus is loud and clear. This Samsung product is easily amongst the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen due to its build and supreme picture quality. Specifications: Price: ₹ 89,990.0

89,990.0 Display Size: 55 Inches

Operating System: ‎‎Tizen

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: ‎‎3840x2160

Refresh Rate‎: 120 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus, Adaptive Sound Plus

Sound Output: 40 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons The sleek remote design fits perfectly in the palm Lacks a rubber padding underneath to provide grip Sharp picture quality with good colour output No wall mount Provision HDR 10+ and Dolby atmos combine to give a pleasant experience

10. Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL (Black) If budget is not your concern, and you are willing to spend on quality, then you must go for the Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra Smart TV. An Ultra HD QLED Panel on this Samsung product looks mesmerizing. Additionally, you get top-notch sound quality. Specifications: Price: ₹ 75,990.00

75,990.00 Display Size: 55 Inches

Operating System: ‎‎Tizen

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: ‎‎‎3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate ‎: 120 Hz

Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus

Sound Output: 40 W

Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Pros Cons Unique art mode allows you to use the TV as a photo frame Remote buttons are not kid-friendly High brightness with good viewing angles The sound quality is good, but it has no accurate bass Fluid response with Tizen OS

Top 3 features of the best TVs with Web OS & Tizen

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) 55 Inches 50 Hz 3840 x 2160 Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) 32 Inches 60Hz 1366 x 768 Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 43UT (Black) 43 Inches 60Hz 3840 x 2160 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 55 Inches 60Hz 3840 x 2160 LG Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black) 43 Inches 50 Hz 1920 x 1080 Compaq HUEQ A Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV CQW55UD (Black) 55 Inches 60Hz 3840 x 2160 Hyundai Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV SMTHY43FHDWSBYI5 (Black) 43 Inches 60Hz 1920 x 1080 Beston 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV BS43UW1 (Black) (2022 Model) | Powered by WebOS 43 Inches 60Hz 3840 x 2160 Samsung The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White) 55 Inches 120 Hz 3840 x 2160

Best value for money best TVs with Web OS & Tizen Given the wide variety of choices in the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen, we have found LG Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black) to be the best value-for-money option out there. The 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity are sufficient for all your needs. Best overall best TVs with Web OS & Tizen If you are willing to stretch the budget, then Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) provides a perfect option. With a 4K display, support for all OTT apps, voice assistant, and broader connectivity, this Samsung product is easily among the best TVs with Web OS & Tizen. How to find the perfect budget best TVs with Web OS & Tizen? While choosing the right Smart TV, you might get confused with the variety of available options. Here's how you can get the right product: Look at the budget first. You have many good options in every price bracket.

Next, check if it has HDR support. It will enhance the display quality.

The refresh rate should be a minimum of 50 Hz. That way, you get a good frame rate.

Lastly, invest in a good-resolution TV. Get a minimum of 76 p or 4K if your budget allows it. This is all the detail you'll need while buying one of the best TVs With Web OS & Tizen. Price list of the best TVs with Web OS & Tizen

S.no Product Price (Rs.) 1. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) 46,990/- 2. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) 13,490/- 3. Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 43UT (Black) 24,230/- 4. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 48,490/- 5. LG Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black) 28,990/- 6. Compaq HUEQ A Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV CQW55UD (Black) 34,999/- 7. Hyundai Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV MTHY43FHDWSBYI5 (Black) 23,990/- 8. Beston 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV BS43UW1 (Black) (2022 Model) 22,263/- 9. Samsung The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White) 89,990/- 10. Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL (Black) 75,990/-