10 Best women epilators for bikini line you can buy

  • Published on Jan 05, 2023 12:49 IST

With the best epilators for bikini, you can now select the perfect product from this guide and get the body hair removed for the upcoming pool or beach party. We have compiled the top 10 best epilators for women, along with their pricing and detailed specification.

Buy the best women’s epilators online

Introduction

Epilation or hair removal process is painful when you opt for waxing. It also costs you much higher when you do it at the salon. But an epilator can be a great solution to get rid of your body hair less painfully. Epilator is a portable device that can safely and quickly get you hair-free skin at your home.

If you are searching for the top women epilators in 2022, then our guide will be highly beneficial for you. Here, we will shed light on the complete specifications of some of the best women's epilators and their prices.

10 Best women’s epilators for bikini line

1. Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator

The Braun silk-epil 9-890 women epilator has developed an efficient epilation system that will shake off all your body hair from its roots in a less painful way. It features a pivoting and wider shaving head, which makes it a user-friendly device. The best part is that it is a multi-function device that can be used in your bikini area and other body parts.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material:Plastic
  • Best Suitable for:Bikini line
  • Blade Material:Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and wet
  • Power Source: Charger

ProsCons
Removes the hair very efficientlyIt is a bit noisy
Relatively less painfulNot suitable for people with sensitive skin type people
Long-lasting battery life 
100% waterproof 
Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator,Long Lasting smooth skin with Extra Gentle Hair Removal,has Bikini Styler,Massage Cap,Shaver & Trimmer head,Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation,Smartlight to reveal finest hair
4.3 (11,566)
19% off
9,999 12,355
Buy now

2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator

This Braun cordless epilator for women features a broad and pivoting head. It covers each curve of your body and removes hair in a much easier and simpler way to help you get supple skin. Its micro-grip tweezer technology ensures smooth and supple skin for weeks. The Smartlight technology makes this epilator best for revealing the finest hair from your body.

Specifications:

  • Type:Cordless
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for:Bikini line
  • Blade Material:Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment:Dry and wet
  • Power Source:AAA battery powered

ProsCons
User-friendlyAverage battery life
2-speed settings are availableYou cannot use it while it’s charging
Ultra-fast epilator 
100% waterproof 
It comes with 40 tweezers 
Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator for women, Shaver & Trimmer head included, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Waterproof
4.3 (15,779)
36% off
4,816 7,525
Buy now

3. Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator

The Phillips BRE235/000 Corded epilator for women is one of the most powerful tools to remove unwanted bikini hair. It has come up with an efficient epilation system that helps pull out body hair from its core, further ensuring a smooth and very clean shave. The 2-speed setting of this particular epilator makes sure to grab the thickest and thinnest hair in your body.

Specifications:

  • Type: Corded
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for: Bikini line, legs and arms
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

ProsCons
Washable head to ensure optimal hygieneIt cannot be used while it's charging
Travel-friendlyNot recommended for sensitive skin-type people
Easy to operate and clean 
It comes with a shaving comb 
Ergonomic handle 
Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator (White and Pink) for gentle hair removal at home
4 (6,975)
38% off
1,737 2,795
Buy now

4. Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini Trimmer Trim

This fantastic Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer is one of the best epilators on the list, which offers an effortless and safe shaving experience. The advanced features of this epilator will surely give you the perfect bikini line. This particular epilator comes with a rounded head tip and a 3mm-long trimming comb, effectively removing hair from your private area. It also features a mini shaver, which ensures you a closer shave and gives a smoother finish.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for: Bikini area
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and wet
  • Power Source: 2 AAA batteries

 ProsCons
Travel-friendlyBattery powered
Easy to operate and clean 
Comes with a cleaning brush 
Water-resistant 
Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15 Trim, Shave & Style
4.1 (7,445)
13% off
1,910 2,195
Buy now

5. Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator

The Philips BRE245/00 corded epilator offers a robust epilation system that helps in plucking the thickest hair from its root painlessly. The 2-speed setting feature of this particular women’s epilator ensures customised hair removal treatment. The shaving head of this epilator is straightforward to clean and maintain. In addition to that, you can easily epilate your hair very comfortably because of its ergonomic grip.

Specifications:

  • Type: Corded
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for: Bikini line, arms, underarms and legs
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

ProsCons
Comfortable and super convenient to useNot suitable for people with sensitive skin type people
Removes hair very effectivelyHeats up after using it for a longer time
Long cord 
Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator (2 in 1 - shaver and epilator) for gentle hair removal at home
4.2 (4,713)
26% off
2,580 3,495
Buy now

6. Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator

The Phillips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator is one of the best deals when safely shaving your bikini line. The robust epilation system helps you remove your hair from its roots. Also, it ensures a smoother finish of up to 4 weeks. Because of its ergonomic handle, the epilation process gets more accessible and more straightforward. It has developed a powerful built-in light feature that maximises your hair visibility.

Specifications:

  • Type- Corded
  • Body Material- Plastic
  • Best Suitable For- Bikini line, legs and arms
  • Blade Material- Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment- Wet and dry

ProsCons
Versatile, which comes with 6 accessoriesDo not work well on thick hair
It comes with a message capThe 2-speed setting does not make any considerable difference
Advanced opti-light feature 
Easy to use and assemble 
Detachable shaving head 
Exfoliation gloves 
PHILIPS BRE285/00 compact epilator With opti-light For legs, Arms & Underarms - Corded
4.3 (282)
30% off
3,496 4,995
Buy now

7. Nova NLS 533 Epilator

The Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women is a one-of-a-kind grooming epilator with a fantastic design. This epilator ensures easy and comfortable hair removal treatment in a single stroke. This epilator will give a smooth finish and is a suitable option for sensitive skin. It comes with all the essential accessories that minimise the chances of rashes and cuts.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for: Bikini area, face
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Power Source:

Battery operated

ProsCons
Multi-functionalIt does not have a pouch to carry the product
Skin-friendly 
Works well on both thin and thick hair 
It comes with a brush 
Gives smooth finish 
Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator for Women ( Battery Operated ) (White)
3.5 (125)
45% off
1,090 1,995
Buy now

8. Philips Cordless Epilator

The Philips Cordless Epilator is well-equipped with advanced features that effectively remove hairs from the bikini line and other body parts. It also features a delicate area cap which ensures proper hair removal from the bikini area and armpit. The ceramic tweezer and extra-wide head of this particular epilator help you to cover more skin with every stroke.

Specifications

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable for: bikini area, arms and legs
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry
  • Power source: Battery

ProsCons
Provides faster and more effective results Not the best product for sensitive-skin people
User-friendly 
It offers a good grip 
The battery runs for a more extended period 
Fully washable product 
Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal (White)
4.2 (1,438)
36% off
4,165 6,495
Buy now

9. Touaretails Body Razor

The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Electric Body Razor for women has advanced features like a hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade, 3D floating foil and travel-lock technology. The waterproof shaving head ensures both dry and wet use. The shaving head is also detachable for maintaining hygiene. It also provides a unique safety lock that protects the device from children.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material: Stainless steel, plastic
  • Best Suitable for: Bikini area, underarms and legs
  • Blade Material: Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Power Source:

Battery powered

ProsCons
Convenient and quick chargingIt cannot be used while charging
Travel-friendly and user-friendly 
Waterproof removable shaving head 
Travel-lock and security-lock technology 
Hypoallergenic stainless-steel blade 
Painless experience 
TOUARETAILS 3 in 1 Electric Body Razor For Women -Women Shaver Bikini Trimmer Body Hair Removal Epilator for Legs and Underarms Rechargeable Wet and Dry Painless Cordless with LED Light- White
4.2 (101)
31% off
1,799 2,599
Buy now

10. Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500

The Braun Silk-Epil 5-500 Epilator is the best hair-removing solution for beginners, and it is very smooth and gentle on your skin. It comes with SensoSmart technology, which helps you to apply the right amount of pressure on your skin. Another best part of this epilator is that it has a high-frequency massage cap and active vibration to reduce pain.

Specifications:

  • Type: Cordless
  • Body Material: Plastic
  • Best Suitable For- Bikini area, legs, and arms
  • Blade Material- Stainless steel
  • Suitable Environment- Dry and wet

ProsCons
Comparatively gentle on the skinIt is a bit pricey
Provides long-lasting effect 
Perfect product for beginner 
User-friendly 
Braun Epilator for Women- Silk-Epil 5-500, Epilator for Beginners for Long Last Hair Removal from Roots and Smooth Skin, Gentle on Skin, Waterproof with Sensosmart Technology
4 (506)
50% off
3,220 6,449
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

Braun silk-epil 9-890Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720Phillips BRE235/000Phillips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT38Philips BRE245/00Phillips BRE285/00Nova NLS 533 EpilatorPhilips Cordless EpilatorTOUARETAILS 3 in-1Braun Silk-epil 5-500 Epilator
Wider and extra-sensitive shaver headBroad and pivoting razor headProfiled ergonomic gripErgonomic gripProfiled ergonomic gripAdvanced opti-light featureAdjustable eye-brow headExtra wide epilation headHypoallergenicHigh-frequency massage cap
Micro-grip tweezer technologyErgonomic featureWashable epilation head2-click on trimming combWashable epilation headBikini Trimmer combPrecision trimming headGreat battery backupTravel lock technology2-speed setting
SensoSmart TechnologyMicro-grip tweezer technologyUltra-sensitive cap3 length settingEfficient epilation systemWashable epilation head with a massage capErgonomic designOpti-light featureLED intelligent display100% waterproof

Best value for money

The Philips Essential BRT383 Bikini Trimmers are among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is a fantastic product with almost zero cons and offers a wide range of advanced features like a small shaving head for a closer shave, an ergonomic handle and click-on combs at only 1,839. Additionally, this epilator's washable head helps you maintain optimal hygiene, which is essential, especially for your bikini area.

Best overall

The TOUARETAILS 3-in-1 Razor is among the best overall products from the provided list. It offers advanced technologies like travel-lock, LED intelligent display and security lock. It has come up with loads of advanced features, which makes it a must-buy product for everyone.

Another fantastic thing about this product is that it comes with hypoallergenic blades, which ensure ultra-close shave with zero pain and a unique hair removal experience. Besides that, because of its cordless feature and right size, it is also travel-friendly. The price of this product is 1,699, which is very reasonable compared to the features it offers.

How to find the perfect women epilator

Finding the right women’s epilator among various options is quite a task. Since everyone's choice is different, you need to identify your preferences. Considering a few things before you select one particular epilator is much needed. Setting up your budget and desirable features should be your first task in narrowing down your options.

Every epilator has its advantages and disadvantages. Hence, you must select the product depending on several factors, such as build quality, battery backup, usage, additional features and blade type.

Price lFAQs

EpilatorsPrice
Braun Silk-epil 9-890 Epilator 8,648
Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Wet & Dry Epilator 5,493
Phillips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator 2,150
Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15 Trim 1,839
Philips BRE245/00 Corded Compact EpilatorRs 2,584
Philips BRE285/00 Compact Epilator 3,599
Nova NLS 533 Sensi-Trim Bikini and Face Epilator For Women 1,075
Philips Cordless Epilator 4,546
TOUARETAILS 3 in-1 Electric Body Razor For Women 1,699
Braun Epilator For Women-Silk-epil 5-500 4,191

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

FAQs

Is using an epilator better than waxing?

Well, it entirely depends on everyone's personal preference. You can identify what suits you the best or gives you the best result. But hair epilation is better than waxing since epilation safeguards the surface-level skin of your body. 

Is it safe to use the epilator on the face?

Yes, it is safe. Though you must be careful while removing the hair from your face because the skin of our face is very delicate, and you can get a cut if you are not careful enough. Also, try to use only those epilators made for faces. 

Should I use the epilator in wet or dry mode?

There is no fixed rule to using an epilator. You can use the epilator in dry and wet ways as per your preference. But, if you are a beginner, you can start your epilation journey with a dry mode first. After some uses, you can do it both ways

