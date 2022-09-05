10 Best Xiaomi HD mobile phones in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 05, 2022 16:01 IST





Xiaomi HD mobile phones in India

Are you looking for the most excellent Xiaomi phone that can quickly meet the requirements of your preferred high-end games? To choose the best model within your price range, look through this comprehensive list of the top ten Xiaomi mobile phones, their cost, important features, and pros and cons. High-quality cameras, quick fingerprint scanners, sharp screens, long battery life, and squeaky-clean Android operating systems are all hallmarks of MI phones. In addition, the brand has a wide range of promising and competitively priced options, so you may choose from the newest smartphones from the company or something slightly old and more affordable. However, selecting one top model can be difficult, given the numerous alternatives available. We all have different requirements and needs when buying a smartphone. Xiaomi provides a wide range of options when it comes to choosing an efficient HD mobile phone. Therefore, if you want the best Xiaomi HD mobile phones, check out this complete guide! Xiaomi 11i 5G The Xiaomi 11i 5G has a speedy Mediatek Dimensity 920 engine, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD display, a 108MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front camera. It is powered by a 5160 mAh battery. You can avail of this product at Rs. 22,750. Operating system : Android 11

Android 11 Cellular technology : 5G

5G Colour : Purple Mist

Purple Mist Display : 6.67 inches Full HD display

6.67 inches Full HD display RAM : 6 GB

6 GB Memory Storage : 128GB

Pros Cons Full HD AMOLED display Old android version 6GB RAM with 128GB in-built storage Low to average camera quality Supports dual 5G standby mode

2. MI Poco M2 The MI Poco M2 has a 6.53inch HD Display, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh lithium battery powers the phone. The phone also has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with efficient graphics, enabling nonstop processing for an entire day. Purchase this efficient smartphone at Rs. 11,099. Operating system : Android 10

Cellular technology : 4G, 2G

4G, 2G Colour : Brick Red

Brick Red Display : 6.53 inch Full HD Display

6.53 inch Full HD Display RAM : 6GB

6GB Memory Storage : 64GB

Pros Cons Fast charging with 5000 mAH lithium battery Does not support 5G MediaTek helio G80 Processor Old android version 1-year warranty

3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is one of the most efficient and fast-processing smartphones, offering an AMOLE HD 6.55inch screen display. Furthermore, it provides a 64megapixel rear camera and a 20MP front camera. You can buy this excellent device for just Rs. 26,990. Operating system : MIUI 12.5 (Android 11)

MIUI 12.5 (Android 11) Cellular technology : 5G

5G Colour : Tuscany Coral

Tuscany Coral Display : 6.55 inch full HD display

6.55 inch full HD display RAM : 8GB

8GB Memory Storage :128GB

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon with 670 octa-core processor Troubled skin sensor Slimmest and Lightest One-year warranty

4. MI Redmi 9i Sport The Mi Redmi 9i Sport has a 6.53-inch HD display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. In addition, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. Avail of this efficient smartphone for just Rs. 8,990. Operating system : Android 10

Android 10 Cellular technology : 4G

4G Colour : Carbon Black

Carbon Black Display : 6.5 inches full HD display

6.5 inches full HD display RAM : 4GB

4GB Memory Storage :64GB

Pros Cons Provides memory card slot Old android version 6.53 inch HD IPS display Poor camera quality Robust battery backup

5. MI 10 The Mi 10 impresses us with its flawless 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 12 GB RAM, and enormous 256 GB storage. The phone supports 5G, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and includes a 4780 mAH lithium-polymer battery. Buy this efficient and fast-processing smartphone at Rs. 54,999. Operating system : Android 10

Android 10 Cellular technology : 5G

5G Colour : Coral Green

Coral Green Display : 6.67 inches full HD display

6.67 inches full HD display RAM : 8GB

8GB Memory Storage :256GB

Pros Cons 4780 mAH lithium battery Lags at times One-year warranty Camera instability Fast and efficient performance

6. MI Poco M2 Pro The MI Poco M2 Pro is an amazing option for those searching for a reasonable pricing phone. The incredible phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. You can purchase this affordable and efficient smartphone for Rs. 13,795. Operating system : Android

Android Cellular technology : 4G

4G Colour : Out of the blue

Out of the blue Display : 6.67inch HD display

6.67inch HD display RAM : 4GB

4GB Memory Storage :64GB

Pros Cons 5000 mAH lithium battery Does not support 5G Expandable memory up to 512 GB Lack of efficient proximity sensor Excellent camera quality

7. Redmi Note 11 The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and an effective Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phone also includes 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. Purchase this efficient smartphone at 13,499. Operating system : MIUI 13

MIUI 13 Cellular technology : LTE

LTE Colour : Horizon Blue

Horizon Blue Display : 6.43inch full HD Display

6.43inch full HD Display RAM : 4GB

4GB Memory Storage :64GB

Pros Cons Latest MIUI technology Does not support 5G 680 Octa-core processor providing fast processing No android 12 present 1-year warranty

8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone The Xiaomi 11T Pro's 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and 5000 mAh battery are sure to impress. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and has a 6.67" AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Add this to your card and check this model out at Rs. 37,999. Operating system : MIUI 12.5 (Android 11)

MIUI 12.5 (Android 11) Cellular technology : 5G, 4G, LTE

5G, 4G, LTE Colour : Celestial Magic

Celestial Magic Display : 6.67inch full HD display

6.67inch full HD display RAM : 8GB

8GB Memory Storage :128GB

Pros Cons Snapdragon 888-chipset Does not include a memory card slot Screen protected by corning gorilla glass Does not provide a headphone jack 1-year warranty

9. Xiaomi Mi A3 The Xiaomi Mi A3 has a 6.088-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core- Qualcomm snapdragon 665 processor. Buy this efficient device for Rs. 13,999. Operating system : Android 9

Android 9 Cellular technology : 4G

4G Colour : More than White

More than White Display : 6.08inch Full HD display

6.08inch Full HD display RAM : 4GB

4GB Memory Storage :64GB

Pros Cons Provides gorilla glass Does not support 5G Expandable memory up to 256 GB Missing auto brightness 1-year warranty

10. Xiaomi 12 Pro The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and an outstanding rear camera setup. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.73" AMOLED display, a powerful and fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 4600 mAh battery. You can purchase this efficient device for Rs. 66,999. Operating system : MIUI 13 (Android 12)

MIUI 13 (Android 12) Cellular technology : 5G,4G,3G,2G

5G,4G,3G,2G Colour : Couture Blue

Couture Blue Display : 6.73inch full HD display

6.73inch full HD display RAM : 12 GB

12 GB Memory Storage :256 GB

Pros Cons Latest android update Not water-proof One-year warranty The camera lacks autofocus Fast processing

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11i 5G Full HD AMOLED display 6GB RAM with 128GB in-built storage Supports Dual 5G standby mode MI Poco M2 Fast charging with 5000 mAH lithium battery MediaTek Helio G80 processor 1-year warranty Xiaomi 11Lite NE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon with 670 octa-core processor Slimmest and Lightest One-year warranty MI Redmi 9i Sport Provides memory card slot 6.53 inch HD IPS display 5000 mAH battery MI 10 4780 mAH lithium battery One-year warranty Fast and efficient performance MI Poco M2 Pro 5000 mAH lithium battery Expandable memory up to 512 GB Excellent camera quality Redmi Note 11 Latest MIUI technology 680 Octa-core processor providing fast processing 1-year warranty Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Snapdragon 888-chipset Screen protected by corning gorilla glass 1-year warranty Xiaomi Mi A3 Provides gorilla glass Expandable memory up to 256 GB 1-year warranty Xiaomi 12 Pro Latest android update One-year warranty Fast processing

Best value for money If you are looking for the best value for your money, grab the Redmi Note 11, at just Rs. 13,499. It has amazing features, providing the latest android version. Furthermore, it offers a 6.43 AMOLED HD screen display, providing 4GB RAM. Some of the best features that lure you into buying the phone include the latest MIUI technology, a 680 Octa-core processor providing fast processing, and a 1-year warranty. The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most affordable and efficient smartphones offered by Xiaomi. It has different features that keep you entertained, as well as, updated. With an expandable memory of up to 512GB, this smartphone has much to offer its users. Best overall product The best overall product you can buy is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which costs Rs. 66,999. This fantastic smartphone offers a variety of features and is one of the most efficient devices. Its features include the latest Android update, a one-year warranty, and fast processing. Xiaomi 12 Pro has an excellent camera quality of 50MP, enabling you to convert it into an ultra-wide angle for a more cinematic experience. This smartphone has a quad stereo speaker, providing its users with a rich audio experience. How to find the perfect Xiaomi HD mobile phone? You can look online at various options to get the best Xiaomi smartphone. However, before you choose your phone, you should consider a few essential factors. Firstly, select a list of devices that meet your requirements. Then, look for a compatibility database online. It helps you compare your selected products with other similar smartphones. Lastly, inquire with the manufacturer or check the features online offered by Xiaomi smartphones. Therefore, before choosing your Xiaomi product, always check on your needs and requirements. It helps you narrow down your search for the perfect and most efficient device you must opt for.