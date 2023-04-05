10 laser projectors for a wider colour gamut

Summary:
The quality and level of home theatre experiences are also upgrading with the enhancement in technology. Among other innovative technologies, the laser projector is one of the latest advancements providing a 4K dynamic experience that is quite unbeatable. So if you are a movie buff or a gamer or want to enjoy immersive experiences, a 4K laser projector seems a worthy investment.
You will find a variety of laser projectors with affordable 4k projector prices in India, having incredible features and specifications. Various laser projectors focus on different aspects like unique colour vibrancy, good brightness, better sharpness, higher quality sound bars and affordable UST projectors. We will specifically focus on the best 4K home theatre laser projectors in high demand.
You need to check for the below-mentioned tips to weigh different sorts of laser projects price India and choose the right one with important factors, pros, cons and recommended products. You can freely compare the top 10 wide assortments of projectors:
You can pick the best laser projector price in India by surfing online portals like Amazon. So, without further ado, read out the top 10 best 4K laser projectors for a wider colour gamut.
Product list
1. LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD
This is a compact and versatile product ideal for small spaces designed with a brightness of 1000 lumens and comes with a full HD resolution. It presents sharp and clear images that are even in brightly lit rooms. LG laser projector has an ultra-short throw lens to project relatively large images up to 100 inches from a short distance. Featuring built-in WiFi and WebOS makes streaming easy from popular apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also comes with a built-in speaker for clear audio.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Compact and lightweight design
Lacks zoom function
Full HD resolution
2. SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector
This device is an ultra-bright laser projector that yields stunning 4K UHD picture quality with a contrast of 2200 lumens. To easily control your 4k laser projector, you have multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby.
This product is powered by Tizen to serve next-gen apps with super easy control and enjoy the exclusive projector-watching experience. You can seamlessly blend into your space due to its compact minimal design and ultra-short throw. This model has a 2.2-channel sound system that consists of a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Ultra-bright laser technology
Too costly
4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast
3. Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector
If you want a high-performance yet affordable 4k projector price in India that delivers 4K resolution and 5000 lumens of brightness, this is the right pick. It comes with a laser light source giving up to 25,000 hours of lamp life. This model is designed with Android 9.0 TV support built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module for easy connectivity. Moreover, this piece features an English interface that can project up to 150 inches.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
High resolution and brightness
Heavier than other portable projectors
Long-lasting laser light source
4. XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K
This is a 4k compact projector delivering a brightness of 2200 ANSI Lumens and 1080P resolution. Featuring auto keystone correction, autofocus, and auto obstacle avoidance helps you to easily set up and use this device. It has dual 8W Harman / Kardon speakers for reliable sound quality and operates on Android TV 10.0 with various connectivity options such as audio, optical, HDMI, USB, and LAN ports.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Multiple connectivity options
Lacks the anti-reflective facet
Compact size and lightweight
5. LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD
It is a laser projector specifically designed for home theatre usage featuring a powerful laser light source, 4K UHD resolution, and a few intelligent features like Thinq AI, Alexa built-in, and webOS Lite Smart TV. You can feasibly access popular streaming services including Netflix and VUDU. Posing an ultra-short throw design, it is a high-end 4K laser projector price in India within a short distance that can produce a large, vibrant image.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Ultra short throw design
The screen size is small
High 4K UHD resolution
6. ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector
It is an ultra-portable Full HD 1080p LED laser projector that serves convenient entertainment with a shorter throw lens. This model can project up to 100 inches away from 8 feet 9 inches which seems an ideal option for a smaller area. It has built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers with 125% REC. You get 709 colour accuracy, and HDR content support with lifelike colours to enjoy a fuller and more immersive viewing experience. You can easily set it up with auto-focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Ultra-portable and easy to set up
Limited built-in storage
Shorter throw lens
7. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector
This device is a DLP projector designed with a 4K resolution of over 3840 x 2160 pixels. The model supports a brightness of 2200 ANSI lumens and features dual 8W Harman/Kardon speakers to offer immense sound quality. It operates on Android TV 10.0 and serves a few intelligent screen adaptation functionalities like auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
High-quality 4K resolution
Limited connectivity options
Compact and lightweight design
8. BenQ TK700STi
It is an ideal laser projector for gaming, though you can also use it for TV and movies. This model is a bit pricey for a projector with minimal specifications featuring a 4K laser projector at 60Hz with a supreme 16ms response time.
Designed with DLP Technology and 96% REC 709 with 1.07+ billion colours from a 30-bit panel gives you a realistic experience. Though, if you want up to 120 inches of crystal-clear and bright viewing or gaming experience this will be a new benchmark.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
16ms input lag is brilliant
Fiddly onboard buttons
4K at 60Hz for premium gaming
9. Samsung The Freestyle
This model offers a bundle of entertainment, giving you the smart TV experience with support for all of your favourite streaming services. Designed with a powerful 360° built-in speaker, backed smart assistant support, along with mobile mirroring functionality makes it an ideal choice for a mandate laser projector. Best in approachability as being a new product, the Samsung Freestyle device is out of a box device with a triumph of design and engineering.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
The handy suite of built-in apps
Sluggish navigation
Impressive auto adjustment
10. XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector
It is a portable laser projector that offers sharp and bright images designed with a DLP 0.33" DMD display chip and 1920 x 1080 resolution panel. This model comes with dual 3W Harman/Kardon speakers for immense sound quality supporting Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. It operates on the Android TV 10.0 OS and delivers auto focus and keystone correction functionalities to easily use the panel.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Portable and lightweight design
Offer a limited number of ports
Delivers sharp and bright images
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD
|Compact and lightweight design
|Full HD resolution
|Ultra-short throw lens to project large images
|SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector
|Ultra-bright laser technology
|Multiple voice assistants support
|4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast
|Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector
|Long-lasting laser light source
|Can project up to 150 inches
|High resolution and brightness
|Xgimi Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K
|Compact size and lightweight
|Multiple connectivity options
|Autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance features
|LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD
|High 4K UHD resolution
|Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV
|Powerful laser light source
|ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector
|Ultra-portable and easy to set up
|Shorter throw lens
|Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers
|XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector
|High-quality 4K resolution
|Intelligent screen adaptation features
|Compact and lightweight design
|BenQ TK700STi
|16ms input lag is perfect
|4K at 60Hz for premium gaming
|High frame rate HDR gaming experience
|Samsung The Freestyle
|Great portability with decent brightness
|The handy suite of built-in apps
|Impressive auto adjustment
|Xgimi Elfin Mini Projector
|Portable and lightweight design
|Delivers sharp and bright images
|Supports Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity
Best overall product
Considering the reliable set of features, performance, and good user reviews, we recommend the best overall product as LG HU85LA among all the4K laser projectors that delivers a 4K dynamic experience. This device comes with an ultra-short throw making it an ideal option for ones with limited space. Moreover, it has a built-in WebOS smart TV platform for you to feasibly access your favourite streaming services/apps with a flow. It is designed with TruMotion technology to reduce motion blur and improve the overall picture quality.
Value for money
The XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector is your value-for-money laser projector that is ideally suited for movies, gaming, and Android TV. It is carefully designed with a set of powerful speakers serving exceptional functionalities like autofocus and an auto keystone to give it a bonus point. Moreover, it comes with a superb throw ratio and is designed with screen adaptation technology displayed at a reasonable listed price rate.
How to find a perfect laser projector for a wider colour gamut?
If you want to find a perfect laser projector, you need to go through a variety of factors, specs, pros, and cons of the product and your personal preferences. Initially, set the parameters you are looking for such as high brightness, more flexibility or types of connectivity. Once decided, start the research on several brands like Samsung, LG, etc., serving accuracy, consistency and affordability perspectives.
You can thoroughly read this content that will help you stay focused only on the best options and models currently available at a4K laser projector price in India. And lastly, get on your budget and go for the relevant EMI option on online portals like Amazon to buy the best pick to purchase some pocket-friendly deals.
|Product
|Price
|LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultra Short Throw Projectors with Wi-Fi, Web OS - White
|₹ 198,788
|SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector - 4K UHD Smart TV 2.2Ch Sound System with Alexa Built-in (SP-LSP7TFAXZA, 2020 Model)
|₹ 375,871
|Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector Android 9.0 TV 150 Inch WiFi Bluetooth English Interface Projector 4K (3840 x 2160 dpi), 5000 Lumen
|₹ 180,000
|XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K Supported Movie Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Harman Kardon Speakers, Android TV 10.0, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Object Avoidance, WiFi Bluetooth
|₹ 99,999
|LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater Cinebeam Projector with Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV (Netflix, and VUDU)
|₹ 514,826
|ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector with 1000 LED Lumens, H/V Keystone, Auto Focus, Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speakers, HDMI, USB C, 16GB Storage, Stream Netflix with Dongle
|₹ 78,347
|XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrated Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keystone Screen Adaption Home Theater Projector with WiFi Bluetooth
|₹ 154,999
|BenQ TK700STi 4K UHD HDR Smart Home Cinema Short Throw Projector 3000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches screen,Sports Mode,Android TV,16ms Low Input Lag,Google Cast,3D Keystone
|Samsung The Freestyle 100" FHD HDR Smart and Compact Portable LED Projector with in-Built OTT Apps (SP-LSP3BLA, HDR10, Wi-Fi, 360 Sound, 180 Degree Projection Angle, Auto Focus & Auto Key Stone) White
|₹ 69,990
|XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, Ultra Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported for Movies & Gaming, Android TV 10.0, 800 ANSI Lumens, HDR 10, Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keystone, Auto Focus
|₹ 64,990
To choose any laser projector check for the factors like your room size, ambient lighting, intended use, needed resolution and brightness, and finally budget. Pick a laser projector with a reliable contrast ratio, throw distance, and wider colour gamut. Moreover, consider some additional functionalities like built-in speakers, intelligent TV capabilities, and available connectivity options. You can also read some online reviews and ratings for confirmation.
Laser projectors are actually more expensive as compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. As they have the high-end cost of the laser diodes utilized as the light source. Also, they provide longer lifespans, good brightness levels, and immense colour accuracy, which makes a laser projector a worthwhile investment.
Laser projectors are intentionally designed to last longer and costlier than traditional lamp-based projectors. Hence, it has an average lifespan of 20,000 - 30,000 hours, though this aspect might depend on factors like product usage, device maintenance, and environmental conditions.