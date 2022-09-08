10 top-rated headphones under ₹ 500 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 08, 2022





Summary: From working out to studying, all of us listen to music for long hours. Here are some of the most affordable headphones under 500.

Headphones under ₹ 500 are affordable and of good quality.

The quality of your headphones can elevate any audio experience. Some of the most prominent features of a good headphone include good drivers, sound sensitivity, higher impedance, etc. Headphones from different brands have different styles, sound quality and other features. You may find it challenging to search for a plethora of branded headphones that are perfect for you. Finding their specifications and features as per your requirements might not be an easy task. Their specifications should include premium quality leather earmuffs, a flexible microphone, and noise cancellation. To simplify this tedious task, take a quick look at the list of these headphones under 500. 1. Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone Zebronics headphones should be your first choice if you are looking for headphones under 500 because of their broad compatibility and excellent sound quality. They are wired, have soft ear cups, and come with a rubber finish. The matte finish makes them look cool and stylish. In addition, they have a lightweight design to comfort your ears. Due to their 40mm driver, these headphones can be used with laptops, smartphones, and tablets. They also have a 1.5-meter long cable for more handy usage. Form Factor: On Ear Material: Plastic Connector Type: Wired Age Range (Description): Kid Unique Feature: Adjustable headband Colour: BLACK Mounting Hardware: Headphone - 1 unit Specific Uses: Casual, Studying, Video Calls Batteries Required: No Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Matte finish No colour options available High bass Not for kids

2. UBON Wired Headphone with Mic UBON Wired headphones have a two-meter tangle-free cable, microphone, and volume control button. Among the top brands that sell headphones under 500, UBON is a favourite. The headphones are mostly used in offices because the built-in microphone is flexible and can rotate. With comfortable earmuffs, these headphones are ready to provide excellent music quality without transmitting outside noise. Connector Type: Wired Age Range (Description): Adult Unique Feature: HD Sounds Colour: Black Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Ear Placement: On Ear Hardware Platform: ‎Laptop, PC, Tablet, Smartphone Microphone Technology: Omnidirectional Batteries Included: ‎No

Pros Cons Premium quality Wired headphones Flexible microphone Explosive bass

3. iBall Star Wired Headphone These are wired headphones that come with quirky colour options. Specifically designed for kids, these headphones have soft cushioned earcups not to harm the kids' ears. Along with this, their decibel output remains below the 85dB mark. This is because a kid's ears are extremely sensitive to loud sounds. Form Factor: Over-Ear Age Range (Description): Kids Material: Faux Leather Connector Type: Wired Unique Feature: Comfortable Material Mounting Hardware: Headset Colour: Dark Blue and Red Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Ear Placement: Over-Ear Batteries Included: ‎No

Pros Cons Great design and good quality material The sound quality is not very good Light and flexible Provides low decibel sound

4. ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone If you are looking for earphones that offer crisp and clear music, go for Zenocell headphones. They come with features such as noise cancellation, stereo sound and heavy bass. The 3.5 mm jack makes them highly compatible with tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Apart from this, these headphones have very high customer ratings. Connector Type: Wired Wireless Technology: Bluetooth Unique Feature: Loud sound Mounting Hardware: VM46 Wired Headphone AF2 Colour: Black Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

Pros Cons Wireless Headphone Very delicate Multiple colour options are available Poor quality

5. pTron Soundster Arcade pTron is one of the most trusted brands that offer headphones that have an ergonomic design. Their adjustable HD mic will help you communicate without disturbances. The best thing about these headphones is that they give an immersive gaming experience. Go for PTron headphones if you want lightweight headphones with a modern look. Connector Type: Wired Material: ‎Faux Leather Compatible Devices: ‎Cellphones, Tablets, Music Production Equipment, Laptops, Desktops Special Features: ‎Comfortable Over-Ear Colours: Black and blue Microphone Technology: ‎Unidirectional

Pros Cons Large drive Fewer colour options available Ergonomic design Less flexible microphone

6. Adcom Junior Studio Adcom Junior Studio headphones have padded cushions to let you enjoy the stereo sound for long hours. Their universal compatibility makes it easier to use across multiple devices. Additionally, they can be your perfect travel partner.They are lightweight, offer a 360° stereo sound and come with self-adjusting earcups. Material: Plastic Connector Type: Wired USB Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth Unique Feature: Microphone Included Mounting Hardware: 1N Headphone Colour: Grey/Green Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

Pros Cons Leather padded cushions Wired headphones Comfortable fit Small in size

7. SH-12 Wireless Headphone These on-ear wireless headphones give you ultimate comfort and a fully-balanced audio experience. With excellent battery life, they can work 8-10 hours at a stretch without interruptions. You can use them with your phone, laptop or tablet, as they are universally compatible and have a multi-functional design. Material: Plastic Connectivity technologies: Wireless Age Range (Description): Adult Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth Special Feature: Foldable Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Wireless headphones Less noise cancellation Larger drivers Leather may get damaged after long use

8. Saleshop365 MDR-XB450 If you don't want to miss out on even the smallest highs and lows in your favourite song, these headphones under 500 are a must-buy. With 1000 mW max power input, they are a steal for this price. The gold plating in these headphones helps them connect well with other devices. Material: Aluminium Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wired Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth Unique Feature: Tangle Free Cord Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Impedance: 24 Ohm

Pros Cons Stylish design Feel hard on the ear Have 3 month warranty Less compatible

9. Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone Compatible with all kinds of devices, Aerizo headphones may be an ideal choice for people who want to buy headphones for calling support. The play/pause button, volume buttons and function switch key make them easy to use. These headphones are available in a variety of colours. Material: Leather, Aluminium Connectivity Technology: Wireless Wireless Technology: Bluetooth Unique Feature: Headband, Collapsible Included Components: Headphone With Accessories Colours: Black, White, Green, Blue, Red Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Especially for calling support Multiple colour options are available Low sound quality

10. Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset Cosmic Byte headphones have a unique design. They consist of a steel beam for better durability. They come with comfortable earmuffs, multi-Platform compatibility, and a flexible microphone. They have a braided cable, making them very sturdy. Material: Plastic Connector Type: Wired Unique Feature: Microphone Included Mounting Hardware: Headset x 1, User Manual x 1 Colour: Amber Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Pros Cons Sound isolation Specifically designed for gaming Great compatibility May cause ear fatigue

Price of headphones at a glance:

Product Price Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone Rs. 399 UBON Wired Headphone with Mic Rs. 449 iBall Star Wired Headphone Rs. 450 ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone Rs. 279 pTron Soundster Arcade Rs. 499 Adcom Junior Studio Rs. 399 SH-12 Wireless Headphone Rs. 390 Saleshop365 MDR-XB450 Rs. 349 Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone Rs. 499 Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset Rs. 399

Best features comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone Wired Adults Adjustable headband UBON Wired Headphone with Mic Wired Adults HD sound iBall Star Wired Headphone Wired Kids Comfortable material ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone Wired Adults Offer incredible loud sound pTron Soundster Arcade Wired Adults Comfortable Over-Ear Adcom Junior Studio Wired Adults Microphone Included SH-12 Wireless Headphone Wireless Adults Foldable Saleshop365 MDR-XB450 Wired Adults Tangle Free Cord Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone Wireless Adults Headband, Collapsible Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset Wired Adults Microphone Included

Best value for money In India, you can buy premium quality headphones for under 500. The top brand selling high-quality products at the lowest price is Zebronics. Their headphones have cushions to comfort your ear, a 3.5 mm jack, and a 1.5-meter cable. The headband is also adjustable and has foldable ear cups for you to keep in any shape you want. Best overall product UBON's wired headphones are the best overall product as they have a flexible mic headset. These have features like a real stereo system ideal for phone calls, online classes, and deep bass for loud music. In addition to this, the extra soft cushion ear pads of these headphones provide one of the best hearing experiences. How to find the perfect headphones under ₹500? Most electronic products and gadgets come with nearly the same type of features and specifications. To find the perfect headphones under 500, first of all, you will need to look for the features and specifications and then choose the headphones according to your requirements. However, it is suggested to select wired over wireless headphones because it comes with the added advantage of the freedom to walk anywhere and not stick to one place while attending important meetings at home. You can also start your hunt by taking a look at the headphones that fall under the lowest price range. But look for a top brand along with customer rating and feedback. Upon making all the necessary considerations, buy the headphones which you think might fulfil your needs the best.