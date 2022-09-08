10 top-rated headphones under 500

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The quality of your headphones can elevate any audio experience. Some of the most prominent features of a good headphone include good drivers, sound sensitivity, higher impedance, etc.
Headphones from different brands have different styles, sound quality and other features. You may find it challenging to search for a plethora of branded headphones that are perfect for you. Finding their specifications and features as per your requirements might not be an easy task. Their specifications should include premium quality leather earmuffs, a flexible microphone, and noise cancellation. To simplify this tedious task, take a quick look at the list of these headphones under 500.
1. Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone
Zebronics headphones should be your first choice if you are looking for headphones under 500 because of their broad compatibility and excellent sound quality. They are wired, have soft ear cups, and come with a rubber finish. The matte finish makes them look cool and stylish. In addition, they have a lightweight design to comfort your ears. Due to their 40mm driver, these headphones can be used with laptops, smartphones, and tablets. They also have a 1.5-meter long cable for more handy usage.
Form Factor: On Ear
Material: Plastic
Connector Type: Wired
Age Range (Description): Kid
Unique Feature: Adjustable headband
Colour: BLACK
Mounting Hardware: Headphone - 1 unit
Specific Uses: Casual, Studying, Video Calls
Batteries Required: No
Connector Type: Wired
|Pros
|Cons
|Matte finish
|No colour options available
|High bass
|Not for kids
2. UBON Wired Headphone with Mic
UBON Wired headphones have a two-meter tangle-free cable, microphone, and volume control button. Among the top brands that sell headphones under 500, UBON is a favourite. The headphones are mostly used in offices because the built-in microphone is flexible and can rotate. With comfortable earmuffs, these headphones are ready to provide excellent music quality without transmitting outside noise.
Connector Type: Wired
Age Range (Description): Adult
Unique Feature: HD Sounds
Colour: Black
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack
Ear Placement: On Ear
Hardware Platform: Laptop, PC, Tablet, Smartphone
Microphone Technology: Omnidirectional
Batteries Included: No
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium quality
|Wired headphones
|Flexible microphone
|Explosive bass
3. iBall Star Wired Headphone
These are wired headphones that come with quirky colour options. Specifically designed for kids, these headphones have soft cushioned earcups not to harm the kids' ears. Along with this, their decibel output remains below the 85dB mark. This is because a kid's ears are extremely sensitive to loud sounds.
Form Factor: Over-Ear
Age Range (Description): Kids
Material: Faux Leather
Connector Type: Wired
Unique Feature: Comfortable Material
Mounting Hardware: Headset
Colour: Dark Blue and Red
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack
Ear Placement: Over-Ear
Batteries Included: No
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design and good quality material
|The sound quality is not very good
|Light and flexible
|Provides low decibel sound
4. ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone
If you are looking for earphones that offer crisp and clear music, go for Zenocell headphones. They come with features such as noise cancellation, stereo sound and heavy bass. The 3.5 mm jack makes them highly compatible with tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Apart from this, these headphones have very high customer ratings.
Connector Type: Wired
Wireless Technology: Bluetooth
Unique Feature: Loud sound
Mounting Hardware: VM46 Wired Headphone AF2
Colour: Black
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm
|Pros
|Cons
|Wireless Headphone
|Very delicate
|Multiple colour options are available
|Poor quality
5. pTron Soundster Arcade
pTron is one of the most trusted brands that offer headphones that have an ergonomic design. Their adjustable HD mic will help you communicate without disturbances. The best thing about these headphones is that they give an immersive gaming experience. Go for PTron headphones if you want lightweight headphones with a modern look.
Connector Type: Wired
Material: Faux Leather
Compatible Devices: Cellphones, Tablets, Music Production Equipment, Laptops, Desktops
Special Features: Comfortable Over-Ear
Colours: Black and blue
Microphone Technology: Unidirectional
|Pros
|Cons
|Large drive
|Fewer colour options available
|Ergonomic design
|Less flexible microphone
6. Adcom Junior Studio
Adcom Junior Studio headphones have padded cushions to let you enjoy the stereo sound for long hours. Their universal compatibility makes it easier to use across multiple devices. Additionally, they can be your perfect travel partner.They are lightweight, offer a 360° stereo sound and come with self-adjusting earcups.
Material: Plastic
Connector Type: Wired USB
Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth
Unique Feature: Microphone Included
Mounting Hardware: 1N Headphone
Colour: Grey/Green
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm
|Pros
|Cons
|Leather padded cushions
|Wired headphones
|Comfortable fit
|Small in size
7. SH-12 Wireless Headphone
These on-ear wireless headphones give you ultimate comfort and a fully-balanced audio experience. With excellent battery life, they can work 8-10 hours at a stretch without interruptions. You can use them with your phone, laptop or tablet, as they are universally compatible and have a multi-functional design.
Material: Plastic
Connectivity technologies: Wireless
Age Range (Description): Adult
Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth
Special Feature: Foldable
Colour: Blue
|Pros
|Cons
|Wireless headphones
|Less noise cancellation
|Larger drivers
|Leather may get damaged after long use
8. Saleshop365 MDR-XB450
If you don't want to miss out on even the smallest highs and lows in your favourite song, these headphones under 500 are a must-buy. With 1000 mW max power input, they are a steal for this price. The gold plating in these headphones helps them connect well with other devices.
Material: Aluminium
Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wired
Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth
Unique Feature: Tangle Free Cord
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm
Impedance: 24 Ohm
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|Feel hard on the ear
|Have 3 month warranty
|Less compatible
9. Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone
Compatible with all kinds of devices, Aerizo headphones may be an ideal choice for people who want to buy headphones for calling support. The play/pause button, volume buttons and function switch key make them easy to use. These headphones are available in a variety of colours.
Material: Leather, Aluminium
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Wireless Technology: Bluetooth
Unique Feature: Headband, Collapsible
Included Components: Headphone With Accessories
Colours: Black, White, Green, Blue, Red
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design
|Especially for calling support
|Multiple colour options are available
|Low sound quality
10. Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset
Cosmic Byte headphones have a unique design. They consist of a steel beam for better durability. They come with comfortable earmuffs, multi-Platform compatibility, and a flexible microphone. They have a braided cable, making them very sturdy.
Material: Plastic
Connector Type: Wired
Unique Feature: Microphone Included
Mounting Hardware: Headset x 1, User Manual x 1
Colour: Amber
Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
|Pros
|Cons
|Sound isolation
|Specifically designed for gaming
|Great compatibility
|May cause ear fatigue
|Product
|Price
|Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone
|Rs. 399
|UBON Wired Headphone with Mic
|Rs. 449
|iBall Star Wired Headphone
|Rs. 450
|ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone
|Rs. 279
|pTron Soundster Arcade
|Rs. 499
|Adcom Junior Studio
|Rs. 399
|SH-12 Wireless Headphone
|Rs. 390
|Saleshop365 MDR-XB450
|Rs. 349
|Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone
|Rs. 499
|Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset
|Rs. 399
Best features comparison
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone
|Wired
|Adults
|Adjustable headband
|UBON Wired Headphone with Mic
|Wired
|Adults
|HD sound
|iBall Star Wired Headphone
|Wired
|Kids
|Comfortable material
|ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone
|Wired
|Adults
|Offer incredible loud sound
|pTron Soundster Arcade
|Wired
|Adults
|Comfortable Over-Ear
|Adcom Junior Studio
|Wired
|Adults
|Microphone Included
|SH-12 Wireless Headphone
|Wireless
|Adults
|Foldable
|Saleshop365 MDR-XB450
|Wired
|Adults
|Tangle Free Cord
|Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone
|Wireless
|Adults
|Headband, Collapsible
|Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset
|Wired
|Adults
|Microphone Included
Best value for money
In India, you can buy premium quality headphones for under 500. The top brand selling high-quality products at the lowest price is Zebronics. Their headphones have cushions to comfort your ear, a 3.5 mm jack, and a 1.5-meter cable. The headband is also adjustable and has foldable ear cups for you to keep in any shape you want.
Best overall product
UBON's wired headphones are the best overall product as they have a flexible mic headset. These have features like a real stereo system ideal for phone calls, online classes, and deep bass for loud music. In addition to this, the extra soft cushion ear pads of these headphones provide one of the best hearing experiences.
How to find the perfect headphones under ₹500?
Most electronic products and gadgets come with nearly the same type of features and specifications. To find the perfect headphones under 500, first of all, you will need to look for the features and specifications and then choose the headphones according to your requirements. However, it is suggested to select wired over wireless headphones because it comes with the added advantage of the freedom to walk anywhere and not stick to one place while attending important meetings at home. You can also start your hunt by taking a look at the headphones that fall under the lowest price range. But look for a top brand along with customer rating and feedback. Upon making all the necessary considerations, buy the headphones which you think might fulfil your needs the best.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.