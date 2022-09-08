Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
10 top-rated headphones under 500

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 08, 2022 20:00 IST
From working out to studying, all of us listen to music for long hours. Here are some of the most affordable headphones under 500.

Headphones under 500 are affordable and of good quality.

The quality of your headphones can elevate any audio experience. Some of the most prominent features of a good headphone include good drivers, sound sensitivity, higher impedance, etc.

Headphones from different brands have different styles, sound quality and other features. You may find it challenging to search for a plethora of branded headphones that are perfect for you. Finding their specifications and features as per your requirements might not be an easy task. Their specifications should include premium quality leather earmuffs, a flexible microphone, and noise cancellation. To simplify this tedious task, take a quick look at the list of these headphones under 500.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone

Zebronics headphones should be your first choice if you are looking for headphones under 500 because of their broad compatibility and excellent sound quality. They are wired, have soft ear cups, and come with a rubber finish. The matte finish makes them look cool and stylish. In addition, they have a lightweight design to comfort your ears. Due to their 40mm driver, these headphones can be used with laptops, smartphones, and tablets. They also have a 1.5-meter long cable for more handy usage.

Form Factor: On Ear

Material: Plastic

Connector Type: Wired

Age Range (Description): Kid

Unique Feature: Adjustable headband

Colour: BLACK

Mounting Hardware: Headphone - 1 unit

Specific Uses: Casual, Studying, Video Calls

Batteries Required: No

Connector Type: Wired

ProsCons
Matte finishNo colour options available
High bassNot for kids
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack, Built in Microphone for Calling, 1.5 Meter Cable, Soft Ear Cushion, Adjustable Headband, Foldable Ear Cups and Lightweight Design (Black)
50% off 399 799
Buy now

2. UBON Wired Headphone with Mic

UBON Wired headphones have a two-meter tangle-free cable, microphone, and volume control button. Among the top brands that sell headphones under 500, UBON is a favourite. The headphones are mostly used in offices because the built-in microphone is flexible and can rotate. With comfortable earmuffs, these headphones are ready to provide excellent music quality without transmitting outside noise.

Connector Type: Wired

Age Range (Description): Adult

Unique Feature: HD Sounds

Colour: Black

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Ear Placement: On Ear

Hardware Platform: ‎Laptop, PC, Tablet, Smartphone

Microphone Technology: Omnidirectional

Batteries Included: ‎No

ProsCons
Premium qualityWired headphones
Flexible microphoneExplosive bass
cellpic
UBON Wired Headphone with Mic, UB-1760 Prohead Series, On Ear Computer Headset, Flexible Mic, Adjustable Headband, Dual 3.5mm Jack, Comfort-fit for Office Calls, Meetings, Classroom & Home (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. iBall Star Wired Headphone

These are wired headphones that come with quirky colour options. Specifically designed for kids, these headphones have soft cushioned earcups not to harm the kids' ears. Along with this, their decibel output remains below the 85dB mark. This is because a kid's ears are extremely sensitive to loud sounds.

Form Factor: Over-Ear

Age Range (Description): Kids

Material: Faux Leather

Connector Type: Wired

Unique Feature: Comfortable Material

Mounting Hardware: Headset

Colour: Dark Blue and Red

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Ear Placement: Over-Ear

Batteries Included: ‎No

ProsCons
Great design and good quality materialThe sound quality is not very good
Light and flexibleProvides low decibel sound
cellpic
iBall Star Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic (Dark Blue and Red)
69% off 306 999
Buy now

4. ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone

If you are looking for earphones that offer crisp and clear music, go for Zenocell headphones. They come with features such as noise cancellation, stereo sound and heavy bass. The 3.5 mm jack makes them highly compatible with tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Apart from this, these headphones have very high customer ratings.

Connector Type: Wired

Wireless Technology: Bluetooth

Unique Feature: Loud sound

Mounting Hardware: VM46 Wired Headphone AF2

Colour: Black

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

ProsCons
Wireless HeadphoneVery delicate
Multiple colour options are availablePoor quality
cellpic
ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired Headphone Stereo Sound Deep Bass with 3.5mm Jack | Splash Proof | Noise Cancellation | for Laptop/Mobile/Computer
Check Price on Amazon

5. pTron Soundster Arcade

pTron is one of the most trusted brands that offer headphones that have an ergonomic design. Their adjustable HD mic will help you communicate without disturbances. The best thing about these headphones is that they give an immersive gaming experience. Go for PTron headphones if you want lightweight headphones with a modern look.

Connector Type: Wired

Material: ‎Faux Leather

Compatible Devices: ‎Cellphones, Tablets, Music Production Equipment, Laptops, Desktops

Special Features: ‎Comfortable Over-Ear

Colours: Black and blue

Microphone Technology: ‎Unidirectional

ProsCons
Large driveFewer colour options available
Ergonomic designLess flexible microphone
cellpic
pTron Soundster Arcade Over-Ear Wired Headphones, Ergonomic Headset with Mic, Adjustable Boom Mic & in-line Volume Control Wheel, Universal 3.5mm Aux & 1.3 Meter Long Tangle-Free Cable (Black & Blue)
62% off 499 1,299
Buy now

6. Adcom Junior Studio

Adcom Junior Studio headphones have padded cushions to let you enjoy the stereo sound for long hours. Their universal compatibility makes it easier to use across multiple devices. Additionally, they can be your perfect travel partner.They are lightweight, offer a 360° stereo sound and come with self-adjusting earcups.

Material: Plastic

Connector Type: Wired USB

Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth

Unique Feature: Microphone Included

Mounting Hardware: 1N Headphone

Colour: Grey/Green

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

ProsCons
Leather padded cushionsWired headphones
Comfortable fitSmall in size
cellpic
Adcom Junior Studio Wired On-Ear Stereo Headphones with Microphone, Adjustable Leather Padded Cushions and 40mm Drivers (Grey/Green)
60% off 399 999
Buy now

7. SH-12 Wireless Headphone

These on-ear wireless headphones give you ultimate comfort and a fully-balanced audio experience. With excellent battery life, they can work 8-10 hours at a stretch without interruptions. You can use them with your phone, laptop or tablet, as they are universally compatible and have a multi-functional design.

Material: Plastic

Connectivity technologies: Wireless

Age Range (Description): Adult

Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Foldable

Colour: Blue

ProsCons
Wireless headphonesLess noise cancellation
Larger driversLeather may get damaged after long use
cellpic
SH-12 Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphone with Mic (multicolour)
69% off 499 1,599
Buy now

8. Saleshop365 MDR-XB450

If you don't want to miss out on even the smallest highs and lows in your favourite song, these headphones under 500 are a must-buy. With 1000 mW max power input, they are a steal for this price. The gold plating in these headphones helps them connect well with other devices.

Material: Aluminium

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wired

Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth

Unique Feature: Tangle Free Cord

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

Impedance: 24 Ohm

ProsCons
Stylish designFeel hard on the ear
Have 3 month warrantyLess compatible
cellpic
saleshop365 MDR-XB450 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic
Check Price on Amazon

9. Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone

Compatible with all kinds of devices, Aerizo headphones may be an ideal choice for people who want to buy headphones for calling support. The play/pause button, volume buttons and function switch key make them easy to use. These headphones are available in a variety of colours.

Material: Leather, Aluminium

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Wireless Technology: Bluetooth

Unique Feature: Headband, Collapsible

Included Components: Headphone With Accessories

Colours: Black, White, Green, Blue, Red

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

ProsCons
Ergonomic designEspecially for calling support
Multiple colour options are availableLow sound quality
cellpic
Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone with Supported FM/ AUX/ SD Card Slot & Mic for Calling Support for All Smartphone & Devices (Multi Color)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset

Cosmic Byte headphones have a unique design. They consist of a steel beam for better durability. They come with comfortable earmuffs, multi-Platform compatibility, and a flexible microphone. They have a braided cable, making them very sturdy.

Material: Plastic

Connector Type: Wired

Unique Feature: Microphone Included

Mounting Hardware: Headset x 1, User Manual x 1

Colour: Amber

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

ProsCons
Sound isolationSpecifically designed for gaming
Great compatibilityMay cause ear fatigue
cellpic
Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight Headset with Flexible Mic for PS4, PS5 Xbox, Laptop, PC, Mobiles (CB Amber)
63% off 449 1,199
Buy now

Price of headphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired HeadphoneRs. 399
UBON Wired Headphone with MicRs. 449
iBall Star Wired HeadphoneRs. 450
ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired HeadphoneRs. 279
pTron Soundster ArcadeRs. 499
Adcom Junior StudioRs. 399
SH-12 Wireless HeadphoneRs. 390
Saleshop365 MDR-XB450Rs. 349
Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth HeadphoneRs. 499
Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight HeadsetRs. 399

Best features comparison

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired HeadphoneWiredAdultsAdjustable headband
UBON Wired Headphone with MicWiredAdultsHD sound
iBall Star Wired HeadphoneWiredKidsComfortable material
ZENOCELL New VM46 Wired HeadphoneWiredAdultsOffer incredible loud sound
pTron Soundster ArcadeWiredAdultsComfortable Over-Ear
Adcom Junior StudioWiredAdultsMicrophone Included
SH-12 Wireless Headphone WirelessAdultsFoldable
Saleshop365 MDR-XB450WiredAdultsTangle Free Cord
Aerizo OK55 Foldable Bluetooth Headphone WirelessAdultsHeadband, Collapsible
Cosmic Byte GS411 Starlight HeadsetWiredAdultsMicrophone Included

Best value for money

In India, you can buy premium quality headphones for under 500. The top brand selling high-quality products at the lowest price is Zebronics. Their headphones have cushions to comfort your ear, a 3.5 mm jack, and a 1.5-meter cable. The headband is also adjustable and has foldable ear cups for you to keep in any shape you want.

Best overall product

UBON's wired headphones are the best overall product as they have a flexible mic headset. These have features like a real stereo system ideal for phone calls, online classes, and deep bass for loud music. In addition to this, the extra soft cushion ear pads of these headphones provide one of the best hearing experiences.

How to find the perfect headphones under 500?

Most electronic products and gadgets come with nearly the same type of features and specifications. To find the perfect headphones under 500, first of all, you will need to look for the features and specifications and then choose the headphones according to your requirements. However, it is suggested to select wired over wireless headphones because it comes with the added advantage of the freedom to walk anywhere and not stick to one place while attending important meetings at home. You can also start your hunt by taking a look at the headphones that fall under the lowest price range. But look for a top brand along with customer rating and feedback. Upon making all the necessary considerations, buy the headphones which you think might fulfil your needs the best.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

