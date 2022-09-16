Sign out
128 GB internal memory mobile phones: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 22:46 IST

Summary:

Mobile phones with 128 GB internal memory are gaining popularity as they have excellent storage space, along with smart features and updates. They promise an excellent user experience at a decent price tag. We tell you about the best in this category.

128 GB internal memory mobile phones come with great camera features and long-lasting battery.

If you are looking for 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, you are in the right place. These mobile phones are equipped with the latest features. 128 GB internal memory mobile phones are packed with the latest updates and features such as in-built applications, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life for smooth performance. If you are searching for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, we have got you covered! Here is the list of the top 128 GB internal memory mobile phones.

Best 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the first phone in our list of the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones. This phone is known for its 128 GB in-built storage and high durability. In addition, its sleek and simple look attracts most people.

Specifications -

OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB / 8 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 grams

ProsCons
Excellent storageAverage battery life
Powerful processor Available in only two colours
Budget-friendly 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is another great phone with 128 GB of internal storage. This phone is ideal for storing all your photos and videos without any lag. It comes with 8GB RAM and great connectivity technologies. In addition, the FHD+ resolution ensures a better viewing experience.

Specifications -

OS - Android | 12.0

Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams

Display features - Wireless

RAM - ‎8 GB

Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Colour - Mystique Green

Camera features - 108MP Quad Camera Setup

Battery Power Rating - 5000 mAH

ProsCons
Handy and sleekLess RAM size
Great camera qualitySmaller screen size
Comes with Knox securityAvailable in one colour only
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
31% off
23,999 34,999
Buy now

3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Renowned for its 128 GB internal memory storage and 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is one of the best picks on the list. Its long-lasting battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and AMOLED display technology offers an immersive watching experience.

Specifications -

OS - Android 11

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology - AMOLED

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Battery power Rating - 4500 mAh

Item weight - 173 grams

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only two colours
Dual orbit lightsOnly one processor is present
Excellent storage 
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
25,999 31,999
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue

With maximum features and solid UI, the iPhone 13 Pro is the most advanced iOS phone that offers 128 GB of internal memory storage. It comes with a solid triple rear camera of 12 + 12+ 12 MP, a front camera and other advanced camera features that capture every detail. Additionally, its fantastic display offers a wholesome experience.

Specifications -

RAM and Storage - 6 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera - 12 MP

Colour -Sierra Blue

Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2,

Battery Power Rating - 3095 mAH

ProsCons
Comes with a scratch-resistant ceramic glassSmaller battery
Cinematic modeHigh-end product
In-built Face ID, accelerometer and gyroSlower charging than variants
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
13% off
103,900 119,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue

Another iOS mobile phone featuring 128 GB memory is the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. As the name suggests, this phone is a mini version of the iPhone 12, which is equipped with features such as great storage, in-built sensors, and a solid camera, which makes it an ideal pick.

Specifications -

RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 14.1, up to iOS 15.5

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera - 12 MP

Colour - Blue

Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2227 mAh

ProsCons
Lesser risk of fallingNo memory card slot
Solid dual camerasLess RAM
Inbuilt sensors such as Face ID and accelerometerShort battery lif
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Blue
Check Price on Amazon

6. Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue

Another variant by Apple is the Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB). It comes with 5G connectivity technology and 128 GB of internal memory. If you are a photography lover, this phone is ideal as it has excellent storage capacity and great camera quality.

Specifications -

RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB

OS - iOS 14.1 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Selfie camera- 12 MP

Colour - Blue

Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2

Battery Power Rating - 2815 mAh

ProsCons
Scratch-resistant ceramic glassNo charger inbox
5G connectivityNo memory card slot
Gorilla glass at front and backLack of 120 Hz display
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue
18% off
57,999 70,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple

The Apple iPhone 11 (128) is another ideal option on the list. Coming with features such as the iOS 13 operating system and 128 GB internal storage, the Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) is one of the most preferred Apple mobile phones loved by people all around. In addition, its sleek and stylish look makes it worth the money.

Specifications:

RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 128 GB

OS - iOS 13 (up to iOS 15.5)

Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP

Selfie camera- 12 MP

Colour - Purple

Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD

Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2

Battery Power Rating – 3110 mAh

ProsCons
Faster A13 processorNo fast charger in the box
Attractive designLack of MicroSD slot
Excellent battery lifeLow specs as compared to new iPhone models
Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) - Purple
11% off
48,900 54,900
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Last on the list is this phone by Samsung, which is a class apart in every possible way. This phone comes in several exciting colours. The 128 GB ROM storage and 6GB RAM capacity give space for all your files. In addition, the 6.6-inch screen size offers an excellent viewing experience.

Specifications -

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M13

Colour: Aqua Green

RAM capacity: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 6 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Fast charge availableLimited RAM capacity
Available in classy coloursLagging interface and settings
Large screen resolutionNot very good camera resolution
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999.00
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 34,999
Oppo F21 Pro 5G 31,999
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue 1,19,900.00
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue 74,900.00
Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue 69,900.00
Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple 54,900.00
Samsung Galaxy M13Rs. 17,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GAI-infused triple camera All flexible Wi-fi support
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Excellent storage Excellent AMOLED Plus Display 5000 mAh battery
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Ultra slim body 128 GB memory storageExcellent battery backup 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue Comes with a cinematic mode Scratch-resistant ceramic glass Comes with Face ID and accelerometer
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue Small in size that fits in hand perfectly Solid dual cameras Comes with Face ID and accelerometer
Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue Scratch-resistant ceramic glass Gorilla glass Supports 5G connectivity
Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple Faster A13 processor Excellent battery life Attractive UI
Samsung Galaxy M13 Many colours are available Ample storage space available Sufficient RAM storage space.

Best value for money

If you are tight on budget and looking for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, we suggest you go with Samsung Galaxy M13. It is one of the best smartphones, with a decent price range. Hence if you are on a tight budget, this one is an ideal pick. The phone is priced decently at 13,999 after a discount on Amazon.

Best overall

Out of so many options for mobile phones, it sometimes becomes challenging to choose one. However, out of all the options in this list, one phone that stands out as the best overall is the Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB). Although it is expensive, it has exceptional features such as excellent storage, immersive viewing experience, wide display, and others, which make it worth the money. The price of this phone is 1,08,900 after a discount on Amazon.

How to find the perfect 128 gb internal memory mobile phone?

Before you finalise a phone, there are several factors that you should keep in mind. First, the price of the phone should match your budget. Besides this, you should look for features such as storage space, screen size, camera resolution, screen resolution, and so on. Be mindful of spending to get your hands on the most durable and effective phone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

128 GB internal memory mobile phones

Is 128 GB RAM enough? 

Yes, if you are looking for mobile phones to use daily, 128 GB RAM is more than enough to save all pictures and videos hassle-free. 

What is the average cost of 128 GB internal memory mobile phones? 

The average cost of 128 GB internal memory mobile phones generally lies between 20,000 to 1,00,000, and so on. 

How many photos can 128GB hold?

A phone with 128 GB can hold more than 35,500 photos. The number of pictures may vary based on their quality.

