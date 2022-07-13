A 6 inch or larger screen size mobile phone helps accommodate all our entertainment needs.

With its strong CPU arrangement and strong battery panel, the OnePlus 10R provides remarkable output. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning display, excellent cameras on both ends, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor that guarantees total security.

All other devices that people might use in their daily lives are being replaced over time by smartphones . These items go beyond simple phones. People eventually use mobile phones for a wide range of activities besides just calling and texting. People frequently use their phones to send emails, check social media, watch videos, play games, and many other activities. It is beneficial to have a mobile with a larger screen for these functions. These days, a lot of smartphone manufacturers are creating models with screens that are 6 inches or larger to accommodate all entertainment needs.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Realme GT Neo 2 5G has a pixel density of 394ppi, a 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone's bezel-free display also has a punch-hole where a selfie camera lens is mounted. The Realme GT Neo 2 5G performs amazingly for a device under $40,000 thanks to its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. You may rely on the gadget for excellent catches and many hours of pleasure.

Your ideal partner for day-to-day tasks will be the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G. A 108MP large primary camera and a wealth of cleverly implemented features are also included in the package, providing a fluid shooting experience. Additionally, a strong battery configuration built inside ensures a continued gaming experience after being fully charged.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an excellent flagship handset with an all-around premium operating experience. The brand has excellent cameras, a tonne of storage, and a strong battery. However, the smartphone is somewhat heavy on its own, and Samsung has eliminated the headphone port.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a high-end mid-range device with a tonne of practical internal features for gaming with a reasonable price tag. It stands out as more than just a camera and may be worn as a fashion statement.

It utilises the most recent OxygenOS build. Including an 8mp ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 50 MP monochrome sensor, there is a 50 MP primary lens. A 32mp camera is located up front.

The phone has a 6.43 inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The processor featuring an octa-core CPU powers it. You may pick from up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.

The brand's newest product, the Apple iPhone 13, is renowned for its precise camera setup and superior audio output. Both water and dust resistance are included. The OLED, 6.1-inch bezel-free display on the Apple iPhone 13 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its screen has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 hertz, and a pixel density of 457 PPI.

One may settle with the OnePlus 9 since it performs admirably. Customers may rely on specific equipment for smooth operations, detailed photographs, and longer usage times. Additionally, an integrated cooling system with many layers prevents overheating.

The smartphone from Realme is an incredibly stylish option that costs less than 30,000. The device's really amazing combination of technical features, including its 6GB RAM, fantastic cameras, ample internal storage, and a standard power choice, enable smooth operation all the time. Additionally, the item stands out from the competition because of a unique suitcase design created by the likes of Naoto Fukasawa.

A high processor powers the smartphone. Even the most memory-intensive programs function without stuttering on a phone with 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage of 128 GB cannot be increased. The screen, which produces sharp details and vibrant colours, is a standout feature. You receive a processor capable of handling daily activities and light gaming. You can use the battery for at least a solid day, and charging takes place quickly.

The Android 12 operating system powers the April 2022 release of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone comes in two colour options, green and blue, and its principal security feature is a built-in fingerprint sensor. It also has a wide range of connectivity options, including 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, and NFC Bluetooth capabilities. The phone has 128 Gb of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately

Best 3 important features for consumers

1. A battery that lasts longer

Even if your smartphone had a shrink-ray or could transform lead into gold, it would be useless without power. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your phone, but in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.

2. Processing at warp speed

In the smartphone arms race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must.

3. A display that is crystal clear

Our smartphones are used for both media consumption and communication. You watch films, play games, look at images on your smartphone screen, and want the sharpest display possible.

Best value for money

If you're looking for a gaming smartphone on a budget, there's a large selection to choose from. The finest budget phones have improved over time and can now compete with more expensive models relatively easily. Budget smartphones nowadays come with great cameras and even more capable hardware to meet your on-the-go computing requirements. Realme GT Neo 3 is the clear choice for the best budget gaming smartphone.

Best overall

The finest gaming smartphone is the Samsung S20 FE, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is a 12+8+12 MP triple camera setup, and the front camera is a 12 MP Camera with various selfie modes.

How to find the perfect 6-inch smartphone

Your gaming smartphone needs to be dependent on 4 key factors which include Performance, Display, Camera and Battery. These are directly proportional to your gaming experience. An important factor to consider in the display is the refresh rate. This ensures smooth transitions in your gameplay. Some smartphones even come with a cooling system which is very effective as phones tend to heat up during your gaming sessions. A fast-charging battery ensures you have enough juice for the day within a few minutes of charging.

The number of individuals playing mobile games is growing as cellphones become more sophisticated and widely available. However, because smartphones are made mainly with different features and performance, not all players have the same play experience. To get the most out of any game, it is, therefore, best to select a gaming smartphone.

To assure the gamer’s comfort throughout a lengthy game, the smartphone’s size is crucial. To minimise stressing the wrists and fingers, it is important to always choose a smartphone that is light and simple to use. Additionally, the screen size must be sufficient to display all the intricate game features.

The display’s quality must be examined. We advise using a smartphone with at least an AMOLED resolution for gaming in order to view game graphics in high-quality and with greater clarity.

With phones that have a faster refresh rate, the gameplay experience is typically more smooth. Faster refresh rates can also reduce eye strain or eye fatigue, which are frequent side effects of prolonged smartphone use

FAQs for best 6-inch phones in 2022:

1. Which 6-inch phone is best suited for gaming purposes?

Some of the best gaming Smartphone brands under Rs. 40,000 are Samsung, Oneplus, Redmi, etc.

2. Which are some of the latest 6-inch Gaming Phones under Rs. 40,000 in India?

Latest Gaming Smartphones which are under Rs. 40,000 in 2022 are Samsung Galaxy S20, Oppo Reno 7 5G, OnePlus, etc.

3. Which processor has been used in smartphones?

Smartphones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888,866 and other high-end processors from MediaTek.

4. What is the price range of 6 inch smartphones?

It ranges from Rs.20000 to Rs.40000 with brands like Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, etc.

5 Which smartphone has the longest battery life?

The OnePlus 10R is the perfect choice for people looking for a smartphone with long battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.