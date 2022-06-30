Story Saved
8 best 20 MP front camera phones

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jun 30, 2022 16:02 IST
Smartphones are undoubtedly the most user-friendly photographic device. Choose from the best 20 MP front camera phones on this list to capture your memorable selfies and groupies.

20MP front camera phones click stunning selfies.

Smartphones with excellent front cameras have grown in popularity among people of all ages and are widely used for capturing memorable selfies or groupies.

If you are a selfie enthusiast looking for the best front camera that fits your budget, you have come to the right place. Many smartphones are configured with Dual cameras, Pop-up cameras, Portrait modes, and special beautification modes that let you capture every moment with utmost clarity. This article will bring the eight best 20 MP Front Camera Phones from well-known brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, and others. So make sure you stay till the end.

8 Best 20 MP Front Camera Phones

1. Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the best mid-range 20MP front camera phones priced under 15000. This phone is tagged 'Monster' as it offers seamless hardware and camera performance alongside a massive battery, making it a worthy choice smartphone.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.4 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Display:Super AMOLED
  • Battery:6000 mAH Lithium-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:64 MP (f/1.8, rear) + 8 MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth-sensor) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro) Quad Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Helio G80 Octa Core
ProsCons
Great display & excellent cameraOutdated and weak processor
Massive battery supporting 25W fast chargingLacks in-display fingerprint scanner
Storage expandable up to 1 TB 
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
21% off
14,999 18,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi MI 10T 5G

Xiaomi, with its low and mid-priced models, has always dominated the smartphone industry. The Mi 10T 5G is the brand's latest premium 20 MP front camera phone. The phone comes with top-notch features with an exceptional selfie snapper to give you an overall premium experience.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.67 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Display:IPS LCD
  • Battery:5000 mAH Lithium-polymer battery
  • Rear Camera:64 MP (f/1.89, rear) + 13 MP (f/2.4, ultrawide) + 5 MP (f/2.4, macro) Triple Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa core
ProsCons
Classy design and stunning colour ShadesAverage build quality
Powerful 5G processor4G Rivals like Realme 8, Redmi Note 10s, etc., offer better value 
Smooth 90 Hz Display 
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage - | Alexa Hands-Free Capable |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
18% off
32,999 39,999
Buy now

3. Redmi K20 Pro

Because of its excellent multimedia, gaming phone, and camera performance, the Redmi K20 Pro is India's most affordable smartphone. This 20 MP front camera phone has it all:

Key Specification & Features

  • An AMOLED display
  • An in-display fingerprint sensor
  • A triple camera setup
  • A pop-up selfie camera
  • Screen Size:6.39 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Display:AMOLED
  • Battery:4000 mAH Lithium-polymer battery
  • Rear Camera:48 MP (f/1.8) + 13 MP (f/2.4) + 8 MP (f/2.4) Triple Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.2) Pop-up Camera
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa Core
ProsCons
Excellent notch-free AMOLED screenPop-up selfie camera is prone to damage.
Class-leading camera experienceNo water & dust resistance
Offers high-quality video recording 
Redmi K20 Pro (Glacier Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off
25,990 28,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is designed specifically for Xiaomi fans in India. This phone has premium features at a low price, like trendy design, superb hardware performance, capable chipset, and powerful cameras. This Xiaomi 20 MP front camera phone is ideal for those looking for a premium mid-range phone with 5G support.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.55 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Display:AMOLED
  • Battery:4250 mAH Lithium-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:64 MP (f/1.79, rear) + 8 MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) + 5 MP (f/2.4, macro) Triple Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.4)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Octa Core
ProsCons
Lightweight, slim in designNight photography needs optimization
Excellent camera setupSmaller battery compared to other phones in this price range
Gorgeous AMOLED display with Dolby Vision 
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
22% off
24,999 31,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is a good choice 20 MP front camera phone under Rs. 15,000. This phone’s display, cameras, and battery are all quite impressive. Additionally, both the primary & secondary front-facing cameras are capable of recording native 1080p video.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.4 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Display:Super AMOLED
  • Battery:6000 mAH Lithium-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:48 MP (rear) + 8 MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) + 5 MP (f/2.2) Triple Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.0, wide)
  • Memory:4 GB RAM
  • Storage:64 GB
  • Processor:Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa Core
ProsCons
Immersive Super AMOLED displayOutdated processor
Massive batterySlow fast charging
Good camera and supports HD streamingMediocre gaming
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition - Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage - FHD+ sAMOLED
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

6. Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 is another excellent 20 MP front camera phone with all the makings of a crowd-pleaser. The phone has a great display, good looks, and a fast processor that provides more than adequate performance. Apart from these, you can click the right amount of detailed selfies with its front camera.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size: 6.18 inches
  • Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2246 pixels
  • Display: IPS Pure Display
  • Battery: 3500 mAH
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8, f/1.4) + 13 MP (f/2.2)
  • Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0)
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa Core
ProsCons
Solid build qualityProminent notch
Improved camerasLacks front flash LED
Two-day battery life 

7. Poco X3 Pro

With specs like an immersive display, a massive battery, and an appealing camera setup, the Poco X3 Pro is an impressive entry from the brand. This reasonably priced 20MP front camera phone can take decent photos and videos, especially in good lighting.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.67 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Display:IPS LCD
  • Battery:5160 mAH Lithium-polymer battery
  • Rear Camera:48 MP (f/1.79, rear) + 8 MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) Quad Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 octa core
ProsCons
Excellent gaming performanceThick and somewhat bulky
Decent daylight camera performance, okay selfiesMediocre display quality
Great battery life with fast charging convenience 
Poco X3 Pro(Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
2% off
23,490 23,999
Buy now

8. Vivo Y17

The Vivo Y17 is an excellent 20 MP front camera phone, especially when combined with 128 GB of internal storage, a large battery, and large memory. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, and its 20 MP selfie camera gives you many selfie-enhancing features.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.35 inches
  • Screen Resolution:720 x 1544 pixels
  • Display:IPS LCD
  • Battery:5000 mAH Lithium-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:13 MP (f/2.2) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4) Triple Camera with LED Flash
  • Front Camera:20 MP (f/2.0)
  • Memory:4 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Processor:Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 Octa Core
ProsCons
Attractive design and great processorDoesn’t support HD streaming
Excellent set of camerasLow display resolution
Long lasting battery supporting fast charging 

Price of best 20 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M32 16,999.00
MI 10T 5G  32,999.00
Redmi K20 Pro 25,990.00
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 24,999.00
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 12,999.00
Nokia 8.1  16,999.00
Poco X3 Pro 23,490.00
Vivo Y17 14,999.00

Best 3 important features of 20 MP front camera phones to fnow

Here are the top three features of a 20 MP front camera phone that you should be aware of before purchasing one.

1. Bright Aperture

A lens's aperture indicates how much light it lets in. A larger aperture allows more light in, while a smaller aperture allows less light in. So the larger the aperture of your front camera, the lower the f-stop number, and it will deliver better quality images.

2. Flash Type

If you're selfie-obsessed, look for a smartphone with a front selfie LED flash. A 20 MP front camera phone configured with a front flash can create a more natural-looking image and produce better selfies in low light or at parties.

3. Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels your camera has and the amount of detail the camera can capture. The higher the resolution, the more details you will be able to capture, i.e., you will be able to zoom the image more without it getting pixelated.

Best 20 MP front camera phone value for money

From the above list of the best 20 MP front camera phones, the one which is value for money and worth buying is the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M32. With its 20MP front camera and bokeh effect, you can capture attention-grabbing selfies that feature more you and less background.

Best overall 20 MP front camera phone

The best overall 20 MP front camera phone you can use right now is Poco X3 Pro, available at the best price. Poco X3 Pro comes with outstanding specifications & all-around features and has excellent performance. The phone's camera has outperformed many smartphones in this price range, and you can easily capture images and shoot videos if you purchase this phone. Its main 48 MP sensor produces adequate images in bright sunlight. In contrast, the 20 MP front camera produces nice selfies during the day with decent levels of resolved detail, good dynamic range, good contrast, and accurate colours.

How to find the perfect 20 MP front camera phones?

If you love capturing moments with utmost clarity and looking for a 20 MP front camera phone which is ideal for you, then you must pay close attention to the following points:

  • First and foremost, establish a budget to narrow the numerous available options.
  • Look for a phone with a screen size of 6 to 6.5 inches.
  • Opt for 1080 × 1920 pixels resolution having a super AMOLED display.
  • Make your choice on whether to go for Pop-up or Swivel Selfie Camera.
  • Look for an f/1.4 aperture that lets in more light than an f/8 aperture.
  • Choose a dual-tone LED flash.
  • Lastly, look for additional selfie camera features like Beautification mode, AI mode, smile detection mode, etc.

FAQs

1. Is it important to look at the features of a front camera when buying a new smartphone?

The front-facing camera is designed for taking selfies, and the features of a selfie camera are crucial for capturing your memorable moments with maximum clarity so that you don't compromise on clicking quality selfies or groupies.

2. What storage space should you look for in 20 MP front camera phones to capture high-resolution images & videos?

When you capture high-resolution images & videos, it uses plenty of storage space. So if you don't want to miss out on capturing your memorable moments, you can opt for a 6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage space in 20 MP front camera phones.

3. Which is the most commonly used screen size currently ideal for a 20MP front camera phone?

A 20MP front camera phone of 6 inches screen size having an aspect ratio of 18:9 with a Bezel-less/ Notch display is ideal nowadays for watching movies, playing games, etc.

4. Can one capture a 4K video in a 20 MP front camera phone?

4K video is becoming more common on newer smartphones, and most smartphones can capture 720p HD video at a minimum of 30 FPS (frames per second). The higher the FPS, the smoother the video, which means the video you capture will be of higher quality.

5. Which are the best 5G 20MP front camera phones that you can buy?

Some of the best 20MP front camera phones with 5G wireless technology that you can buy are Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, POCO F4 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, etc.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

