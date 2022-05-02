Story Saved

To click amazing selfies, invest in 32 MP front camera smartphones

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 02, 2022 18:16 IST
Summary:

A smartphone with 32 MP front camera will help you up your selfie game. Read on to see our top picks. 

Smartphones with 32 MP front cameras click stunning selfies. 

A smartphone is an essential item in today's day and age. One can perform a host of functions on this device. However, one of the most popular ones remains clicking selfies. No matter what age group one belongs to, everyone is fond of taking selfies or being a part of them. This is the reason why you must look for a mobile which has a great front camera or selfie camera. A smartphone with 32 MP front camera is a best bet. It will offer you amazing picture clarity and will help click great photographs in low light conditions as well. Besides great camera, you can also expect great display, massive battery life, elegant design and fast processor.

A number of smartphone with 32 MP front camera are available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below for your perusal. Scroll down to check them out.

Price of 32 MP front camera smartphones at a glance:

SmartphonePrice in India
Realme GT 2 Pro 52,999.00
Redmi Y3  9,299.00
MOTOROLA G60  17,489.00
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G 35,990.00

Realme GT 2 Pro 

Available in Paper White colour, this Realme smartphone features amazing specifications and has a sleek body. It is light in weight to carry and runs on 8 GB RAM, ensuring smooth and fast operations. Besides, you can also store ample data on your mobile phone, as it has a large internal memory storage capacity of 128 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera

2) Display: 6.7 inches quad HD display

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor

4) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium ion battery

Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
9% off
Rs 52,999 Rs 57,999
Buy now

Redmi Y3

At a pocket-friendly price, you can get this Redmi smartphone which comes with great features. It is available in Prime Black colour and is a lightweight mobile phone. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 operating system, has 3 GB RAM and an internal memory storage capacity of 32 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 12MP+ 2MP dual rear camera | 32MP front camera

2) Display: 6.26 inches display screen | 1520 x 720 pixel resolution | 269 ppi pixel density

3) Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa core processor

4) Battery: 4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 32GB, 3GB RAM)
28% off
Rs 9,299 Rs 12,999
Buy now

Motorola G60

A sturdy motorola smartphone, it has a host of interesting features. First and foremost, its camera really stands out. You can expect to click amazing clarity in pictures. Besides, it comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage memory. Available in Dynamic Gray colour, this smartphone is the one to go for.

Other features:

1) Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera

2) Display: 6.78 inches full HD+ display | 120Hz refresh rate

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

4) Battery: 6000 mAh battery

MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
21% off
Rs 17,440 Rs 21,999
Buy now

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

This OPPO smartphone is a 5G device that will make you future ready. It has an amazing display among a host of other decent features. From clicking great photographs to offering you a good processor speed, you will love using this smartphone. It has 8GB RAM and an internal storage capacity of 128 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera

2) Display: 6.55 inches full HD+ display | 2400x1080 pixel resolution

3) Processor: 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ (MT6889) Processor, ARM G77 MC9 836 MHz

4) Battery: 4350 mAh battery

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
8% off
Rs 35,990 Rs 38,990
Buy now

electronics FOR LESS