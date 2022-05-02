To click amazing selfies, invest in 32 MP front camera smartphones

Smartphones with 32 MP front cameras click stunning selfies.

A smartphone is an essential item in today's day and age. One can perform a host of functions on this device. However, one of the most popular ones remains clicking selfies. No matter what age group one belongs to, everyone is fond of taking selfies or being a part of them. This is the reason why you must look for a mobile which has a great front camera or selfie camera. A smartphone with 32 MP front camera is a best bet. It will offer you amazing picture clarity and will help click great photographs in low light conditions as well. Besides great camera, you can also expect great display, massive battery life, elegant design and fast processor. A number of smartphone with 32 MP front camera are available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below for your perusal. Scroll down to check them out. Price of 32 MP front camera smartphones at a glance:

Smartphone Price in India Realme GT 2 Pro ₹ 52,999.00 Redmi Y3 ₹ 9,299.00 MOTOROLA G60 ₹ 17,489.00 Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G ₹ 35,990.00

Realme GT 2 Pro Available in Paper White colour, this Realme smartphone features amazing specifications and has a sleek body. It is light in weight to carry and runs on 8 GB RAM, ensuring smooth and fast operations. Besides, you can also store ample data on your mobile phone, as it has a large internal memory storage capacity of 128 GB. Other features: 1) Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera 2) Display: 6.7 inches quad HD display 3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor 4) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium ion battery

Redmi Y3 At a pocket-friendly price, you can get this Redmi smartphone which comes with great features. It is available in Prime Black colour and is a lightweight mobile phone. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 operating system, has 3 GB RAM and an internal memory storage capacity of 32 GB. Other features: 1) Camera: 12MP+ 2MP dual rear camera | 32MP front camera 2) Display: 6.26 inches display screen | 1520 x 720 pixel resolution | 269 ppi pixel density 3) Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa core processor 4) Battery: 4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Motorola G60 A sturdy motorola smartphone, it has a host of interesting features. First and foremost, its camera really stands out. You can expect to click amazing clarity in pictures. Besides, it comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage memory. Available in Dynamic Gray colour, this smartphone is the one to go for. Other features: 1) Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera 2) Display: 6.78 inches full HD+ display | 120Hz refresh rate 3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 4) Battery: 6000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G This OPPO smartphone is a 5G device that will make you future ready. It has an amazing display among a host of other decent features. From clicking great photographs to offering you a good processor speed, you will love using this smartphone. It has 8GB RAM and an internal storage capacity of 128 GB. Other features: 1) Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 32MP front camera 2) Display: 6.55 inches full HD+ display | 2400x1080 pixel resolution 3) Processor: 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ (MT6889) Processor, ARM G77 MC9 836 MHz 4) Battery: 4350 mAh battery