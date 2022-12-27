16-inch laptops in 2022- A buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article will explore the best 16-inch laptops in 2022 and what makes them stand out from the rest. Learn about the features and benefits of each laptop, as well as which offer the most value for your money.

The Top 10 16-inch laptops in 2022

16-inch laptops are larger and more powerful than smaller ones, and they offer a range of features that make them suitable for various tasks. Some of the key features of 16-inch laptops include: Many 16-inch laptops come with Full HD or even 4K displays, which provide crisp and clear visuals for tasks such as photo and video editing, gaming, and streaming movies. These laptops often come equipped with the latest and most powerful processors, such as Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen, which provide fast and efficient performance for demanding tasks. Here is the list of 7 best 16-inch laptops. 1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is a high-end gaming laptop with a 16-inch display. It features a slim and lightweight design, making it portable for on-the-go gaming. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which allows it to handle demanding games and other graphics-intensive tasks. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB or 2TB solid-state drive for fast performance and storage. Specifications: Brand: ASUS

Model Name: ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022)

Screen Size: 40.64 Centimetres

Colour: Off Black

CPU Model: Core i7

RAM: 16 GB

Battery life: Up to ‎10 Hours

Pros Cons High-performance hardware Expensive Slim and portable design Limited upgradability Good display Solid build quality

2. HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX The HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX is a laptop computer that was released in 2021. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 512GB solid-state drive for storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system and has a long battery life. It is a good choice for users who need a portable and powerful device for work, school, or entertainment. Specifications: Brand: HP

Model Name: 16-e0305ax

Screen Size: 16.1 Inches

Colour: Mica Silver

RAM Memory: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: FHD, Micro-Edge Display

Pros Cons Pre-installed Alexa No fingerprint sensor Good graphic card Less storage capacity Anti-glare Panel Backlit keyboard Wide Display

3. LENOVO Yoga 7i The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 memory. It is a good choice for users who need a versatile and powerful device for work, school, or entertainment. The Yoga 7i can be used as a laptop or a tablet, and it has a hinge that allows the screen to be folded back, making it easy to use in different modes. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo

Series: Lenovo Yoga

Screen Size: 16 Inches

Colour: Gray

RAM Memory: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Touchscreen

Pros Cons 2-in-1 design Expensive Powerful performance Heavy Good battery life Limited upgradability High-quality display

4. The MSI Creator M16 The MSI Creator M16 is a lightweight laptop designed for creative professionals. It is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a thin bezel display, making it capable of handling demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, and photo editing. The laptop also has a slim and portable design, making it easy to take on the go. Specifications: Brand: MSI

Series: Creator M16 A11UD-898IN

Screen Size: 16 Inches

Colour: Black

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Special Feature: Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons High-quality display Expensive Thunderbolt 3 port Limited battery life Powerful performance No optical drive Good audio quality

5. Dell Vostro 5625 The Dell Vostro 5625 is a desktop computer that was designed for small businesses. It features a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a DVD-RW drive and various connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports. It is a solid choice for business users who need a reliable and capable laptop for everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and web browsing. It has a powerful processor and dedicated graphics card, making it suitable for more demanding workloads such as video editing and 3D modeling. Specifications: Brand: Dell

Series: Vostro 5625

Screen Size: 16 Inches

Colour: Titan Grey

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Special Feature: Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited graphics capabilities Good performance No touchscreen Expandable No optical drive Reliable

6. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is a laptop computer that is part of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim series of laptops. It is designed to be a portable and lightweight laptop with a slim and modern design, making it ideal for those who need a device that is easy to carry around. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro also has a long battery life, lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, which gives you access to a wide range of productivity and entertainment applications Specifications: Brand: Lenovo

Series: IdeaPad

Screen: Size 16 Inches

Color: Graphite Grey

RAM Memory: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Fingerprint Reader, Anti-Glare Screen, Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Thin

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable design Limited storage High-quality Full HD display No dedicated graphics card Powerful 11th generation Intel Core processor No Thunderbolt 3 port Fast boot and load times with a 512GB SSD Long battery life (up to 10 hours) Comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed Wide range of connectivity options (USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI)

7. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 is a laptop computer that is powered by an Intel Core i9 processor. The Core i9 is a high-performance processor that is part of Intel's 9th generation of processors, which are known for their fast speed and efficient performance. The VivoBook Pro 16 is a powerful laptop that is well-suited for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. It also has a large, high-resolution display, a full-size keyboard with a numeric pad, and a durable design. Specifications: Brand: ASUS

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i9

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: FingerPrint, Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key, FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA), 120Hz Refresh Rate

Pros Cons Powerful performance Heavy and bulky Large display Limited upgradability Security features No dedicated graphics Versatile connectivity Limited color options Sturdy design Poor quality control Good value

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 High-performance hardware Slim and portable design Solid build quality HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX Pre-installed Alexa Anti-glare Panel Good graphic card LENOVO Yoga 7i 2-in-1 design Good battery life High-quality display The MSI Creator M16 Powerful performance Smoke High-quality display Good audio quality Dell Vostro 5625 Affordable price Affordable price Expandable Reliable Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro Lightweight and portable design Long battery life (up to 10 hours) High-quality Full HD display ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 Sturdy design Versatile connectivity Security features

Best value for money The ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a laptop that offers a good balance of performance, features, and value for money. It has a slim and lightweight design, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for a wide range of tasks, including multitasking, video editing, and gaming Best overall The ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a laptop that offers a balance of performance and value.. It also has a Full HD display and a slim and lightweight design, making it a portable and stylish choice for everyday use. Overall, the ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a good choice for those who want a solid all-around laptop at a reasonable price. It is well-suited for a variety of tasks, including productivity, entertainment, and light gaming. How to find the best 16-inch laptops in 2022? Finding the best 16-inch laptop in 2022 will require some research and consideration of your specific needs and preferences. Start by determining your budget and what you'll be using the laptop for, as this will help narrow down your options. Next, consider the processor and RAM, as these will determine the laptop's overall performance and ability to multitask. Storage is another important factor. If you plan on using the laptop for gaming or other graphics-intensive tasks, you'll want to ensure it has a dedicated graphics card. Read online reviews and ratings from other customers to get a sense of the overall satisfaction level of the laptop you're considering Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 ₹ 1,74,990 2. HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX ₹ 78,950 3. LENOVO Yoga 7i ₹ 1,40,028 4. The MSI Creator M16 ₹ 1,42,519 5. Dell Vostro 5625 ₹ 59,990 6. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro ₹ 59,490 7. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 ₹ 99,990

