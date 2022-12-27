Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

16-inch laptops in 2022- A buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 20:45 IST

Summary:

This article will explore the best 16-inch laptops in 2022 and what makes them stand out from the rest. Learn about the features and benefits of each laptop, as well as which offer the most value for your money.

The Top 10 16-inch laptops in 2022

16-inch laptops are larger and more powerful than smaller ones, and they offer a range of features that make them suitable for various tasks. Some of the key features of 16-inch laptops include: Many 16-inch laptops come with Full HD or even 4K displays, which provide crisp and clear visuals for tasks such as photo and video editing, gaming, and streaming movies. These laptops often come equipped with the latest and most powerful processors, such as Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen, which provide fast and efficient performance for demanding tasks.

Here is the list of 7 best 16-inch laptops.

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is a high-end gaming laptop with a 16-inch display. It features a slim and lightweight design, making it portable for on-the-go gaming. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which allows it to handle demanding games and other graphics-intensive tasks. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB or 2TB solid-state drive for fast performance and storage.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ASUS
  • Model Name: ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022)
  • Screen Size: 40.64 Centimetres
  • Colour: Off Black
  • CPU Model: Core i7
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Battery life: Up to ‎10 Hours

ProsCons
  • High-performance hardware 
  • Expensive
  • Slim and portable design
  • Limited upgradability
  • Good display
 
  • Solid build quality
 
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022), 16" (40.64 cm) QHD+ 16:10 165Hz/3ms, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 6GB RTX 3060, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/2 Kg), GU603ZM-K8034WS
23% off
174,990 227,990
Buy now

2. HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX

The HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX is a laptop computer that was released in 2021. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a 512GB solid-state drive for storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system and has a long battery life. It is a good choice for users who need a portable and powerful device for work, school, or entertainment.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model Name: 16-e0305ax
  • Screen Size: 16.1 Inches
  • Colour: Mica Silver
  • RAM Memory: 8 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Special Feature: FHD, Micro-Edge Display

ProsCons
  • Pre-installed Alexa
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Good graphic card
  • Less storage capacity 
  • Anti-glare Panel
 
  • Backlit keyboard
 
  • Wide Display
 
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16.1-inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/144 Hz/GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Backlit KB/Win 11/Xbox Game Pass(30 Days)/MSO 2021),16-e0305ax
15% off
78,950 92,395
Buy now

3. LENOVO Yoga 7i

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 memory. It is a good choice for users who need a versatile and powerful device for work, school, or entertainment. The Yoga 7i can be used as a laptop or a tablet, and it has a hinge that allows the screen to be folded back, making it easy to use in different modes.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Series: Lenovo Yoga
  • Screen Size: 16 Inches
  • Colour: Gray
  • RAM Memory: 8 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Special Feature: Touchscreen

ProsCons
  • 2-in-1 design
  • Expensive
  • Powerful performance
  • Heavy
  • Good battery life
  • Limited upgradability
  • High-quality display
 
2022 LENOVO Yoga 7i 2-in-1 360° 16" 2.5K Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Evo Platform Core i5 1240P, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Win 11, Storm Grey, 32GB USB Card
Check Price on Amazon

4. The MSI Creator M16

The MSI Creator M16 is a lightweight laptop designed for creative professionals. It is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a thin bezel display, making it capable of handling demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, and photo editing. The laptop also has a slim and portable design, making it easy to take on the go.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MSI
  • Series: Creator M16 A11UD-898IN
  • Screen Size: 16 Inches
  • Colour: Black
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Special Feature: Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Built-in Microphone

ProsCons
High-quality displayExpensive
Thunderbolt 3 portLimited battery life
Powerful performance No optical drive
Good audio quality 
MSI Creator M16, Intel i7-11800H, 16" QHD+ IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 Ti 4GB Graphics/Black/2.26Kg), A11UD-898IN
14% off
142,400 165,000
Buy now

5. Dell Vostro 5625

The Dell Vostro 5625 is a desktop computer that was designed for small businesses. It features a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a DVD-RW drive and various connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports.

It is a solid choice for business users who need a reliable and capable laptop for everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and web browsing. It has a powerful processor and dedicated graphics card, making it suitable for more demanding workloads such as video editing and 3D modeling.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Dell
  • Series: Vostro 5625
  • Screen Size: 16 Inches
  • Colour: Titan Grey
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Special Feature: Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard

ProsCons
  • Affordable price
  • Limited graphics capabilities
  • Good performance
  • No touchscreen
  • Expandable
  • No optical drive
  • Reliable
 
Dell Vostro 5625 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 16" (40.64Cms) FHD+ WVA AG 60 Hz 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Titan Grey (D552295WIN9S, 1.91Kgs)
37% off
62,550 99,999
Buy now

6. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is a laptop computer that is part of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim series of laptops. It is designed to be a portable and lightweight laptop with a slim and modern design, making it ideal for those who need a device that is easy to carry around. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro also has a long battery life, lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, which gives you access to a wide range of productivity and entertainment applications

Specifications:

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Series: IdeaPad
  • Screen: Size 16 Inches
  • Color: Graphite Grey
  • RAM Memory: 16 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Special Feature: Fingerprint Reader, Anti-Glare Screen, Light Weight, Backlit Keyboard, Thin

ProsCons
  • Lightweight and portable design
  • Limited storage
  • High-quality Full HD display
  • No dedicated graphics card
  • Powerful 11th generation Intel Core processor
  • No Thunderbolt 3 port
  • Fast boot and load times with a 512GB SSD
 
  • Long battery life (up to 10 hours)
 
  • Comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed
 
  • Wide range of connectivity options (USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI)
 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01H9IN
36% off
63,000 97,890
Buy now

7. ASUS Vivobook Pro 16

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 is a laptop computer that is powered by an Intel Core i9 processor. The Core i9 is a high-performance processor that is part of Intel's 9th generation of processors, which are known for their fast speed and efficient performance. The VivoBook Pro 16 is a powerful laptop that is well-suited for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. It also has a large, high-resolution display, a full-size keyboard with a numeric pad, and a durable design.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ASUS
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i9
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Special Feature: FingerPrint, Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key, FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA), 120Hz Refresh Rate

ProsCons
  • Powerful performance
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Large display
  • Limited upgradability
  • Security features
  • No dedicated graphics
  • Versatile connectivity
  • Limited color options
  • Sturdy design
  • Poor quality control
  • Good value
 
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16, Intel Core i9-11900H 11th Gen, 16" (40.64 cm) FHD+ 120Hz, Thin & Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win 11/Office 2021/Alexa/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/Silver/1.9 kg), K6602HC-N1902WS
19% off
99,990 122,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16High-performance hardwareSlim and portable designSolid build quality
HP Victus 16- HP d0354TXPre-installed AlexaAnti-glare PanelGood graphic card
LENOVO Yoga 7i2-in-1 designGood battery lifeHigh-quality display
The MSI Creator M16Powerful performance

Smoke

High-quality display

Good audio quality
Dell Vostro 5625

Affordable price

Affordable price

ExpandableReliable
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 ProLightweight and portable designLong battery life (up to 10 hours)High-quality Full HD display
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16Sturdy designVersatile connectivitySecurity features

Best value for money

The ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a laptop that offers a good balance of performance, features, and value for money. It has a slim and lightweight design, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for a wide range of tasks, including multitasking, video editing, and gaming

Best overall

The ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a laptop that offers a balance of performance and value.. It also has a Full HD display and a slim and lightweight design, making it a portable and stylish choice for everyday use.

Overall, the ASUS Vivo Book Pro 16 is a good choice for those who want a solid all-around laptop at a reasonable price. It is well-suited for a variety of tasks, including productivity, entertainment, and light gaming.

How to find the best 16-inch laptops in 2022?

Finding the best 16-inch laptop in 2022 will require some research and consideration of your specific needs and preferences. Start by determining your budget and what you'll be using the laptop for, as this will help narrow down your options. Next, consider the processor and RAM, as these will determine the laptop's overall performance and ability to multitask. Storage is another important factor. If you plan on using the laptop for gaming or other graphics-intensive tasks, you'll want to ensure it has a dedicated graphics card. Read online reviews and ratings from other customers to get a sense of the overall satisfaction level of the laptop you're considering

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 1,74,990
2.HP Victus 16- HP d0354TX 78,950
3.LENOVO Yoga 7i 1,40,028
4.The MSI Creator M16 1,42,519
5.Dell Vostro 5625 59,990
6.Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro 59,490
7.ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 99,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
Top 6 semi-automatic washing machines on Amazon: Buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 73% off on sneakers and sandals
Best fish breeding tanks: A buyer's guide
10 best TVs with web OS & tizen that you can buy this season
10 best washing machines under 30,000

16-inch laptops in 2022- A buyer’s guide

What are some common uses for a 16-inch laptop?

16-inch laptops are often used for tasks that require a lot of processing power, such as video editing, 3D modeling, or gaming.

What are the advantages of a 16-inch laptop?

One advantage of a 16-inch laptop is that it typically has a larger screen than smaller laptops, which can make it easier to see and work with multiple applications at the same time.

How much do 16-inch laptops typically cost?

The cost of a 16-inch laptop can vary widely depending on the specific model and its features.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS