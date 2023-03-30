4 Xiaomi smartphones with incredible battery life By Affiliate Desk

Summary: An extended battery life ensures uninterrupted usage. This article lists out four of the best Xiaomi smartphones with great battery life.

Battery life is central to a smartphone’s functioning and Xiaomi is a good brand to consider.

In a day and age where various aspects of your life can be managed through your smartphone, buying the right smartphone becomes incredibly crucial. With the market being saturated with multiple smartphones, Xiaomi smartphones stand out for their ever-growing innovation. In this article, we will sift through a list of Xiaomi smartphones highly rated by customers for their battery life, amongst other features. With this article as a guide, you can choose the Xiaomi smartphone that suits your needs the best. Product list 1. Xiaomi 11T Pro With its dual symmetrical stereo speakers and Dolby atmos, this model of the Xiaomi smartphone offers the user an immersive audio experience. The device’s HyperCharge technology fully charges its massive 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. With the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G processor, this Xiaomi smartphone offers a smooth user experience. Additionally, the device is supported by Dolby vision providing you with stunning and immersive videos. Specifications: Screen size: 6.67 inches

Screen Type: AMOLED

In-built storage: 256 GB

Operating System: MIUI 12.5, Android 11

Camera: Triple Rear Camera (108MP+8MP+5MP) & 16MP Front Camera Pros Cons Decent battery life Heating issues after prolonged usage Incredible sound quality Amazing display

2. Xiaomi 12 Pro The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone comes in three different colour options, i.e., couture blue, noir black, and opera mauve. Not only does the device come with an AMOLED display, but it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, revolutionising the audio-visual experience. The connectivity in this smartphone is rendered seamless with its 14 5G band support. Additionally, the device comes with a triple 50MP camera setup enabling powerful photography and cinematography. The device comes with a 120W in-box HyperCharger that can fully charge its 4600mAh battery capacity in 18 minutes. Specifications: Screen size: 6.73 inches

Screen Type: AMOLED

In-built storage: 256 GB

Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor Pros Cons High-quality display Battery drains fast High-quality camera Smooth performance

3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE smartphone comes in three different colour choices, i.e., vinyl black, Tuscany coral, and jazz blue. The device's ultra-slim and lightweight design ensures comfortable usage over long periods. While the phone has a 4250 mAH battery capacity, the battery life depends on its use. The device's 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby vision elevates the viewer’s experience. The camera in this device comes with a 119-degree field of view, allowing you to capture everything you see. The device offers an unparalleled photography experience with its 50+ visual director modes simplifying complex camera tricks. Specifications Screen Size: 6.55 inches

Camera: 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro | 20 MP Front camera

In-built storage: 128 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G

Operating system: MIUI 12.5, Android 11 Pros Cons Lightweight No proximity sensor to turn off the screen while on call Decent battery life Incredible rear camera quality

4. POCO F1 BY XIAOMI Despite being one of the older models in this list, POCO F1 is one of the top-rated Xiaomi smartphones. With its 4000mAH lithium-ion battery and quick charging 3.0 capabilities, the device can function uninterrupted for an entire day. The 6.18 inches full HD display provides an immersive viewing experience. If you are looking for a budget-friendly Xiaomi smartphone, POCO F1 could be the right fit for you. Specifications Screen Size: 6.18 inches

Camera: 12MP+5MP dual camera and 20MP front-facing camera

In-built storage: 256 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Operating system: Android Oreo v8.1 Pros Cons Good camera quality Heating issue High performance

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro High performance Hyper-charging technology High-quality display Xiaomi 11T Pro Smooth performance Hyper-charging technology Incredible audio Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Incredible rear camera quality Lightweight and ultra-slim design 10-bit AMOLED display POCO F1 by Xiaomi Good camera quality Quick charging 3.0 capability HD display

Best overall product Xiaomi 11T Pro stands out for its performance and incredible audio quality. The device has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Displaymate A+ panel in this device brings vivid pictures. The dual symmetrical speakers bring out rich audio coupled with its display, elevating the audio-visual experience of the viewers. The price range starts from Rs. 52,999/-. Best value for money With its sleek and stylish design coupled with the features of Xiaomi’s flagship phones, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE provides the best value for money. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 /- today. Its high refresh rate, Dolby vision support, and 64 MP triple rear camera make it all the more desirable for a product in this price range. How to find the perfect Xiaomi smartphone? To find the right smartphone, you need to prioritise what is essential. If you are looking at buying a smartphone mainly for gaming, something like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, with incredible visual experience, would be the right fit for you. If you are looking out for a smartphone in a low price range with good performance, POCO F1 by Xiaomi would be a good fit for you. So, consider the cost and features essential to you before investing in a phone.

