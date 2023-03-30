4 Xiaomi smartphones with incredible battery life

Summary:
In a day and age where various aspects of your life can be managed through your smartphone, buying the right smartphone becomes incredibly crucial. With the market being saturated with multiple smartphones, Xiaomi smartphones stand out for their ever-growing innovation. In this article, we will sift through a list of Xiaomi smartphones highly rated by customers for their battery life, amongst other features. With this article as a guide, you can choose the Xiaomi smartphone that suits your needs the best.
Product list
1. Xiaomi 11T Pro
With its dual symmetrical stereo speakers and Dolby atmos, this model of the Xiaomi smartphone offers the user an immersive audio experience. The device’s HyperCharge technology fully charges its massive 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. With the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G processor, this Xiaomi smartphone offers a smooth user experience. Additionally, the device is supported by Dolby vision providing you with stunning and immersive videos.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Decent battery life
Heating issues after prolonged usage
Incredible sound quality
Amazing display
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone comes in three different colour options, i.e., couture blue, noir black, and opera mauve. Not only does the device come with an AMOLED display, but it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, revolutionising the audio-visual experience. The connectivity in this smartphone is rendered seamless with its 14 5G band support. Additionally, the device comes with a triple 50MP camera setup enabling powerful photography and cinematography. The device comes with a 120W in-box HyperCharger that can fully charge its 4600mAh battery capacity in 18 minutes.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
High-quality display
Battery drains fast
High-quality camera
Smooth performance
3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE smartphone comes in three different colour choices, i.e., vinyl black, Tuscany coral, and jazz blue. The device's ultra-slim and lightweight design ensures comfortable usage over long periods. While the phone has a 4250 mAH battery capacity, the battery life depends on its use. The device's 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby vision elevates the viewer’s experience. The camera in this device comes with a 119-degree field of view, allowing you to capture everything you see. The device offers an unparalleled photography experience with its 50+ visual director modes simplifying complex camera tricks.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Lightweight
No proximity sensor to turn off the screen while on call
Decent battery life
Incredible rear camera quality
4. POCO F1 BY XIAOMI
Despite being one of the older models in this list, POCO F1 is one of the top-rated Xiaomi smartphones. With its 4000mAH lithium-ion battery and quick charging 3.0 capabilities, the device can function uninterrupted for an entire day. The 6.18 inches full HD display provides an immersive viewing experience. If you are looking for a budget-friendly Xiaomi smartphone, POCO F1 could be the right fit for you.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Good camera quality
Heating issue
High performance
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|High performance
|Hyper-charging technology
|High-quality display
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|Smooth performance
|Hyper-charging technology
|Incredible audio
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
|Incredible rear camera quality
|Lightweight and ultra-slim design
|10-bit AMOLED display
|POCO F1 by Xiaomi
|Good camera quality
|Quick charging 3.0 capability
|HD display
Best overall product
Xiaomi 11T Pro stands out for its performance and incredible audio quality. The device has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Displaymate A+ panel in this device brings vivid pictures. The dual symmetrical speakers bring out rich audio coupled with its display, elevating the audio-visual experience of the viewers. The price range starts from Rs. 52,999/-.
Best value for money
With its sleek and stylish design coupled with the features of Xiaomi’s flagship phones, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE provides the best value for money. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 /- today. Its high refresh rate, Dolby vision support, and 64 MP triple rear camera make it all the more desirable for a product in this price range.
How to find the perfect Xiaomi smartphone?
To find the right smartphone, you need to prioritise what is essential. If you are looking at buying a smartphone mainly for gaming, something like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, with incredible visual experience, would be the right fit for you. If you are looking out for a smartphone in a low price range with good performance, POCO F1 by Xiaomi would be a good fit for you. So, consider the cost and features essential to you before investing in a phone.
|Product
|Price
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
|₹ 38,999
|Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Opera Muave, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Tuscany Coral 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
|₹ 26,999
|Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a triple 50 MP camera co-engineered by Leica. The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and an operating system of MIUI 14.
As per the announcement made by Xiaomi, from this list, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE are the only devices receiving the MIUI 14 update. Keep a lookout for more announcements from Xiaomi in this regard.
The Xiaomi smartphones in this list have a standard warranty period of 1 year.
All Xiaomi smartphones discussed in this article pack a dual SIM card slot other than Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G which comes with a hybrid 5G SIM card slot where you can either put a second SIM card or a micro SD card.