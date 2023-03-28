5 best Xiaomi smartphones with 5G capability

What is the battery power of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G?
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone comes with a 4250 mAh battery with a 33 Watt fast charger that can give up to 100% in under an hour. .
Xiaomi has established quite a name for itself in the Smartphone market. It is one of the most sought-after and most purchased smartphone brands in India. With high-performing android OS- Good camera, display and new features launching at regular intervals- Xiaomi smartphones have captivated buyers. With the 5G network being introduced to the masses- buyers are looking to buy smartphones with 5G capability, and rightly so. A gadget as important as a smartphone should be at par with the latest technology. We bring you the 5 best Xiaomi smartphones in India along with a detailed review on various aspects like- Xiaomi Smartphone display quality, top rated Xiaomi Smartphones and covers all the things you would want to know about a smartphone.
Whether you are buying for yourself, gifting it to someone or just browsing to upgrade from 4G to the much-awaited 5G- these 5 options should be on your radar.
The first Xiaomi smartphone on this list is the latest phone from the brand- the 13 Pro. It comes with a 12 GB processor RAM and a solid 256 GB storage, a huge plus point. It has a triple MP camera and is backed by android 13.0.
|It supports video recording of up to 8K and has a great photo quality.
|Limited colour options for this range.
|Has a display of 6.73 inches which is great for video calls, streaming and gaming.
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, Snapdragon 8 gen
This Xiaomi phone has a powerful triple camera set-up that captures up to 120% more light. It gives you a brilliant cinematographic experience. It has a curved AMOLED display and dolby vision. It has a gorilla glass screen with a fingerprint sensor -a powerful phone with great performance.
|It comes with a 120W hype charger that can fully charge the phone in 28 minutes.
|It comes with a heavy charger which may not be travel friendly.
|It comes with a 6.73 AMOLED display and 480 hz touch response.
3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper Phone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage
This 5G compatible smartphone from Xiaomi has ultra-smooth processing and a seamless design. It has a 6.67 Full HD display and a refresh rate of 120 hz. It comes with a Dolby vision and a Gorilla Glass screen.
|It comes with a powerful 108 MP camera supported by 8 MP and 5 MP ultra-wide lense which ensures flawless photography
|Comes in two limited colour options
|It is a very handy gadget that you can use for photography, calls, browsing, streaming and gaming.
4. Xiaomi 11i 5G 8 GB Ram, 128 GB Storage
This phone from Xiaomi is a great mid-range smartphone with a wide range of features. It boasts of a 108 MP rear camera with 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB. It has a full HD AMOLED display and a screen of 6.67 inches. The phone comes unlocked for all carriers and supports all the network providers in India.
|An 8 GB RAM ensures smooth functions and seamless multi-tasking.
|Only available in one colour which might not be favoured by all.
|A great budget friendly option that gives a solid performance.
5. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage
It is one of the most lightweight smartphones from Xiaomi but comes with power packed features. It has Dolby vision and an AMOLED screen. It has a 64 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera which makes video calling and selfies super clear.
|It has a very elegant design suitable for people of all ages.
|It has a comparatively lesser refresh rate of 90 Hz.
|It is a great option for gifting and for personal use.
|Xiaomi 13 Pro 12GB RAM 256 GB Storage
|Snapdragon 8 generation 2
|Supports 1.07 billion colours
|Supports wireless turbo charging
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, Snapdragon 8 gen
|4600 mAh battery
|Fingerprint sensor
|A complimentary soft case for better protection
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage
|HDR 10+ certification
|Easy to use photo and video modes
|Dolby atmos sound
|Xiaomi 11i 5G 8 GB Ram, 128 GB storage
|5160 mAh capacity
|A powerful 16 MP front camera
|Screen protector
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
|Ultra-slim
|Unlocked for all carriers
|Slow shutter
Best value for money
With a price tag of ₹ 31,999 the Xiaomi 11i 5G compatible smartphone is the best budget option available. What does it give you? – a solid 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a display screen of 6+ inches. If you are looking for an affordable 5G option, this is the best option for you.
Best overall product
As with all gadgets, the latest is, most of the time- the best. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, with all upgraded features and better-performing Snapdragon, is certainly the best overall product among the five Xiaomi options. It is a spectacular phone with a brilliant display and seamless performance. Definitely keep your eye out for this one!
How to find the perfect Xiaomi smartphone with 5G compatibility?
A smartphone is one of the most crucial gadgets in today’s time. From communication to banking to socialising- it contains everything within it. we may be faced with the confusion of “which one is the best?” This is a question that should be dissected through different parameters like- features and price. Firstly, determine your budget and which features are most important to you. Xiaomi offers a range of devices with varying specifications, so it's important to choose one that meets your needs. Secondly, consider the size and design of the phone. Xiaomi offers both compact and large-screen smartphones, so it's essential to choose one that feels comfortable in your hand. Finally, read reviews and compare the specifications of various Xiaomi models to find the one that suits your needs. Hence, the best Xiaomi 5G smartphone for you would be the one that packs the most performance within your budget. That is why we bring you these five options to begin with.
|Xiaomi 13 Pro (Ceramic White, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage) | Leica Professional 50MP Triple Camera | Biggest Camera Sensor 1" IMX989 | SD 8 Gen 2
|₹ 79,999
|Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)| Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
|₹ 56,999
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
|₹ 38,999
|Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹ 23,250
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
|₹ 25,999
Yes, the Xiaomi 11i 5G 8 GB Ram can be used for gaming, it is supported by 8GB RAM, which ensures smooth functioning and high-speed gaming.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G comes with 50w wireless charging features and a 120-watt charger in the box.
Yes, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a dual Sim phone.
The Xiaomi 13 pro comes with a 120-watt charger which can charge the 4820 mAh battery in under 20 minutes to full capacity when not in use.