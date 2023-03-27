5 best Xiaomi smartphones with 5G capability By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article guides you to find some of the best Xiaomi smartphones that are 5G compatible - from their price to new release.

5G smartphones allow better network connectivity, reducing instances of drop calls etc.

Xiaomi has established quite a name for itself in the Smartphone market. It is one of the most sought-after and most purchased smartphone brands in India. With high-performing android OS- Good camera, display and new features launching at regular intervals- Xiaomi smartphones have captivated buyers. With the 5G network being introduced to the masses- buyers are looking to buy smartphones with 5G capability, and rightly so. A gadget as important as a smartphone should be at par with the latest technology. We bring you the 5 best Xiaomi smartphones in India along with a detailed review on various aspects like- Xiaomi Smartphone display quality, top rated Xiaomi Smartphones and covers all the things you would want to know about a smartphone. Whether you are buying for yourself, gifting it to someone or just browsing to upgrade from 4G to the much-awaited 5G- these 5 options should be on your radar. Product list Xiaomi 13 Pro 12GB RAM 256 GB Storage The first Xiaomi smartphone on this list is the latest phone from the brand- the 13 Pro. It comes with a 12 GB processor RAM and a solid 256 GB storage, a huge plus point. It has a triple MP camera and is backed by android 13.0. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Colour available: Ceramic white, Ceramic Black.

Model Name- Xiaomi 13 Pro

Cellular technology support: 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G

Pros Cons It supports video recording of up to 8K and has a great photo quality. Limited colour options for this range. Has a display of 6.73 inches which is great for video calls, streaming and gaming.

2. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, Snapdragon 8 gen This Xiaomi phone has a powerful triple camera set-up that captures up to 120% more light. It gives you a brilliant cinematographic experience. It has a curved AMOLED display and dolby vision. It has a gorilla glass screen with a fingerprint sensor -a powerful phone with great performance. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Colour available: Noir Black, Couture Blue, Opera Mauve

Model Name- T21

Cellular technology support: 5G, 4G

Pros Cons It comes with a 120W hype charger that can fully charge the phone in 28 minutes. It comes with a heavy charger which may not be travel friendly. It comes with a 6.73 AMOLED display and 480 hz touch response.

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper Phone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage This 5G compatible smartphone from Xiaomi has ultra-smooth processing and a seamless design. It has a 6.67 Full HD display and a refresh rate of 120 hz. It comes with a Dolby vision and a Gorilla Glass screen. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Colour available: Celestial Magic, Meteorite Black

Model Name- 11 T Pro

Cellular technology support: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons It comes with a powerful 108 MP camera supported by 8 MP and 5 MP ultra-wide lense which ensures flawless photography Comes in two limited colour options It is a very handy gadget that you can use for photography, calls, browsing, streaming and gaming.

4. Xiaomi 11i 5G 8 GB Ram, 128 GB Storage This phone from Xiaomi is a great mid-range smartphone with a wide range of features. It boasts of a 108 MP rear camera with 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB. It has a full HD AMOLED display and a screen of 6.67 inches. The phone comes unlocked for all carriers and supports all the network providers in India. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Colour available: Purple Mist

Model Name- 11i

Cellular technology support: 5G

Pros Cons An 8 GB RAM ensures smooth functions and seamless multi-tasking. Only available in one colour which might not be favoured by all. A great budget friendly option that gives a solid performance.

5. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage It is one of the most lightweight smartphones from Xiaomi but comes with power packed features. It has Dolby vision and an AMOLED screen. It has a 64 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera which makes video calling and selfies super clear. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Colour available: Jazz Blue

Model Name- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Cellular technology support: 5G

Pros Cons It has a very elegant design suitable for people of all ages. It has a comparatively lesser refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is a great option for gifting and for personal use.

Top 3 features for you

Top 3 features for you

Best value for money With a price tag of ₹ 31,999 the Xiaomi 11i 5G compatible smartphone is the best budget option available. What does it give you? – a solid 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a display screen of 6+ inches. If you are looking for an affordable 5G option, this is the best option for you. Best overall product As with all gadgets, the latest is, most of the time- the best. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, with all upgraded features and better-performing Snapdragon, is certainly the best overall product among the five Xiaomi options. It is a spectacular phone with a brilliant display and seamless performance. Definitely keep your eye out for this one! How to find the perfect Xiaomi smartphone with 5G compatibility? A smartphone is one of the most crucial gadgets in today’s time. From communication to banking to socialising- it contains everything within it. we may be faced with the confusion of “which one is the best?” This is a question that should be dissected through different parameters like- features and price. Firstly, determine your budget and which features are most important to you. Xiaomi offers a range of devices with varying specifications, so it's important to choose one that meets your needs. Secondly, consider the size and design of the phone. Xiaomi offers both compact and large-screen smartphones, so it's essential to choose one that feels comfortable in your hand. Finally, read reviews and compare the specifications of various Xiaomi models to find the one that suits your needs. Hence, the best Xiaomi 5G smartphone for you would be the one that packs the most performance within your budget. That is why we bring you these five options to begin with.

