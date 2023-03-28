7 best Bajaj mixer grinders: Shopper's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 28, 2023





Summary: Bajaj mixer grinder is a must-have home appliance in every kitchen. Read on to see our selections.

Bajaj is a trusted brand in the mixer grinder category.

A juicer grinder is a piece of essential kitchen equipment in every Indian household, from north to south, east to west. Whether you are making the lip-smacking coconut chutney to eat your idlis with or juicing up some fresh oranges, a juicer grinder comes in handy! Getting a good Bajaj mixer grinder is very important if you want to make some amazing sauces or grind up fresh spices. Bajaj is a very well-known brand when it comes to kitchen appliances in India. Bajaj produces some of the most sturdy mixer grinders that would make mixing and grinding tasks easy as a cakewalk. Oh, and of course, you can whip up some amazing frosting in that mixer grinder you are about to get for you! Here we have compiled a list of the best Bajaj mixer grinders for you to choose from! Product List 1. Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with a Nutri-Pro Feature This amazing mixer grinder is perfect for making some delectable green chutney or pureeing up some tomatoes for that amazing butter paneer! It comes with 3 jars - 1 liquidising jar, 1 multi-purpose jar and 1 chutney jar- that make the tasks easy peasy. With 500 watts wattage and 20,000 revolutions, this mixer grinder has an easy grip that makes the handling even easier. Specifications Material- Stainless Steel

Number of speeds- 3

Capacities- 1000 Millilitres, 1250 Millilitres

Voltage- 240 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 500 Watts Pros Cons Multi-functional blade system Not suitable for tough grinding

2. Bajaj GX-3701 750W Mixer Grinder with a Nutri-Pro Feature This powerful Bajaj mixer grinder is perfect for heavy grinding as well. You can whip up a bowl of mint chutney or grind up the dosa batter for breakfast! It comes with a liquidising jar, a dry grinding jar, and a wet grinding jar. The buckle clip allows you some hands free operation. Specifications Material- ABS

Number of speeds-3

Capacities- 1500 Millilitres, 1000 Millilitres

Voltage- 240 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 750 Watts Pros Cons Buckle clips, Comes with Spatula Jar lid very hard

3. Bajaj Classic Mixer Grinder, 750W, 3 Jars This juicer, mixer, and grinder operates at 750 watts of power. The jars are made of high-quality plastic and stainless steel, and the lids are made of break-resistant polycarbonate. This appliance's body is made of high-quality plastic. You may adjust its three speed levels according to the size and type of the fruit or vegetable. It has a 100% copper motor that ensures trouble free operation. It is one of the best Bajaj mixer grinder in India. Specifications Material- Polyester

Number of speeds- 3

Capacities- 2.9 litres

Voltage- 230 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 750 Watts Pros Cons 100% copper motors Noisy Multifunctional tetraflow technology

4. Bajaj Rex DLX 750W 4 Jars Mixer Grinder A 750 watt motor drives this mixer grinder, making it a very potent equipment. It includes a multi-function blade system with stainless steel blades that make all chores incredibly simple to do. Everything, including fruits and solid food products, is perfectly blended by the grinder. The jars are made of stainless steel, therefore there is very little possibility that they will rust. This item is incredibly simple to clean and wipe down. Since the handles are constructed of solid plastic, you can obtain a good grip on them even while the mixer juice grinder is operating at high speed and ensure that it doesn't move. Specifications Material- Plastic, stainless steel

Number of speeds- 3

Capacities- 4 litres

Voltage- 230 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 750 watts Pros Cons Motor overload protector Takes time to grind

5. Bajaj Herculo 1000W Powerful Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature This grinder quickly and easily does the work for you. It complements your decor, has a luxury style, and adds elegance to your kitchen. It is robust and equipped with a potent motor. You don't have to worry about the juice leaking because it has three speed settings and is leak-proof. Additionally, it includes a solid handle that provides a secure grasp for holding it while it works. It is a big Bajaj mixer grinder. It boasts robust, sharp blades that produce excellent outcomes. It has a 1.5 L blender jar, a 1.25 L grinding jar, and a 0.5 L chutney jar. The juicer mixer grinder's front knob has a stylish design and a chrome finish. Specifications Material- Plastic, stainless steel

Number of speeds-3

Capacities- 1.5 litres

Voltage- 230 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 1000 Watts Pros Cons Powerful wattage Noisy

6. Bajaj Twister Deluxe 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars It contains a motor that generates 750 watts of power, making it a very potent motor. It includes a multi-function blade system with stainless steel blades that make all chores incredibly simple to do. 3 jars with handles are provided and a locking mechanism for the grinder's 18000 RPM motor 1.75L stainless steel liquidising jar. The stainless steel dry grinding jar is 1.25L and the chutney jar is 0.4L. 2 years of product warranty and a 5 year warranty on the motor are assured by the company. Mincing, whipping, and multipurpose blades is achievable with this Bajaj mixer grinder. Specifications Material- ABS, stainless steel

Number of speeds-3

Capacities- 1.75 litres

Voltage- 230 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 750 Watts Pros Cons Powerful wattage Noisy

7. Bajaj Stormix 750W Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars With three jars and a strong motor, the Bajaj Stormix 750W Black Mixer Grinder can handle all of your grinding requirements. It can easily grind even the most difficult ingredients because of its 750W motor. The Bajaj Stormix is a strong mixer grinder that can easily handle even the most challenging ingredients. It boasts of a sturdy ABS body and a 750 watt motor. The three jars are perfect for all your grinding and blending needs, and the stainless steel blades quickly chop through anything you throw in. Specifications Material- ABS, stainless steel

Number of speeds-3

Capacities- 1.75 litres

Voltage- 240 Volts (AC)

Wattage- 750 Watts Pros Cons V shaped jars Noisy 2 in 1 functional blade

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Capacity Voltage Wattage Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with a Nutri-Pro Feature 1000 millilitres, 1250 millilitres 240 Volts (AC) 500 Watts Bajaj GX-3701 750W Mixer Grinder with a Nutri-Pro Feature 1500 millilitres, 1000 millilitres 240 Volts (AC) 750 Watts Bajaj Classic Mixer Grinder, 750W, 3 Jars 2.9 litres 230 Volts (AC) 750 Watts Bajaj Rex DLX 750 W 4 Jars Mixer Grinder 4 litres 230 Volts (AC) 750 Watts Bajaj Herculo 1000W Powerful Mixer Grinder with a Nutri-Pro Feature 1.5 litres 230 Volts (AC) 1000 Watts Bajaj Twister Deluxe 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars 1.75 litres 230 Volts (AC) 750 Watts Bajaj Stormix 750W Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars 1.75 litres 240 Volts (AC) 750 Watts

Best overall product The best overall product for us is the Bajaj Herculo 1000W Powerful Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature with its powerful wattage that can grind the heaviest of products easily. It is not only heavy-duty but also extremely stylish. Also, a well-loved Bajaj mixer grinder online; this product is just incredible. Best value for money Bajaj GX-3701 750W Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature is the best value-for-money deal in this list. It is a powerful machine with buckle clasps that allow hands-free operation. It also comes with a spatula! Who doesn’t like free gifts now? This is the perfect Bajaj mixer grinder, priced affordably too! How to find the perfect mixer grinder for you? When it comes to a mixer grinder, one of the first things to look at is the wattage. Faster grinding of tougher substances is made possible by a higher power. For Indian cooking, anything from 500 W to 750 W is sufficient. A mixer grinder's RPM, which indicates how quickly the blade can rotate per minute, is also important. Anything between 18000 and 23000 RPM will be fine for a domestic mixer grinder. Low to medium RPM is optimum for a juicer mixer grinder to operate effectively. Blending or grinding liquids or spices may not be successful at higher RPMs. Choose high-quality mixer grinders with a speed control knob or switch so you can adjust the settings as needed. The more jars, the better. When choosing a mixer grinder, look for one with two to three jars of varied sizes. You can use one to juice, one to make chutney, and one to ground spices. To sustain regular use in the kitchen, a strong body and a break-resistant lid are essential. Additionally, look for a handle with an ergonomic design for a secure grasp.

