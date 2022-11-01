Sign out
8 Best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:48 IST

Summary:

If you don't want to speak too much about a speaker yet want to get the best one out there, this article will help you to do it.

Best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers

Smart speakers are a big part of modern-day lifestyle. Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers are among the most popular ones, and there's a reason for it. With the help of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers, you can almost carry out all the household tasks.

Whether you need to change the TV channel or order your favourite food, Alexa-enabled speakers make your task very easy. Having been mainly used to operate online tasks, listen to music or communicate, Amazon's Alexa is a no-brainer in today's tech-oriented smart life

Amazon and other renowned brands work tirelessly to create the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers. Choosing the best one among these products can be challenging. But don't worry, we have got you covered. Go through all the details below to get the right speaker.

8 Best Amazon Alexa-enabled Speakers

1. Sonos One

If you are looking for the best Alexa-enabled speakers, then hardly anyone comes near Sonos One. Even though Amazon does not manufacture it, it utilizes all the Alexa features magnificently.

With support for wireless and Ethernet connection, the Sonos One does an excellent job at executing voice instructions from longer distances.

Specifications:

  • Smart Assistant : Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Dimensions : 16.15 x 12 x 12 cm
  • Weight : ‎1.8 Kg
  • Speaker : 2 x class-D digital amplifiers, 1 x mid-woofer, 1 x tweeter
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, previous/next track, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Ports : None
  • Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz

ProsCons
Top-notch sound qualityThe price is on the higher side
Control with different commands even from a distanceNot all the Alexa features work on this
Work with several music sources 
Connects with Ethernet 
Sonos One Gen 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speaker (Black)
24,399
Buy now

2. Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio is an audio beast. You can enjoy high-quality music from Amazon Music through a subscription to this. This product is easily among the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers with support for pairing another Echo Studio.

At an affordable price, you get the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers and a great sound system too!

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 17.5 x 17.5 x 20.6 cm
  • Speaker : 1 x 1 inch tweeter, 3 x 2 inch mid-range speakers, 1 x 5.25 inch woofer
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Audio out : 3.5 mm

ProsCons
Pair with other audio devices to create a hubLarger in size compared to other ones in the market
Laudable sound quality3D requires subscription
Great value for money 
Adjusts with audio automatically 
Echo Studio- Our best-sounding smart speaker ever - With Dolby Atmos, spatial audio processing technology, and Alexa (Black)
22,999
Buy now

3. Amazon Echo (2020)

With a lucrative round design, the Amazon Echo provides an outstanding balance between style and functionality. It is one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers featuring a Zigbee hub. Soundwise, it does an excellent job too. However, even at maximum volumes, it might feel a bit soft.

Specifications:

  • Smart assistants : Alexa
  • Dimensions : 14.4 x 14.4 x 13.3 cm
  • Speaker : 1 x 3 inch woofer, 2 x 0.8 inch tweeter
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Ports : 3.5 mm line in/out
  • Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

ProsCons
It can be integrated with Zigbee HubVolume is not loud enough, even at maximum
Futuristic and stylish designIt doesn't have a clock 
Easily integrated with Alexa 
Excellent sound quality at this price 
Echo (4th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 12W Smart LED color bulb
42% off
7,299 12,589
Buy now

4. Amazon Echo Dot (2020)

People keen on getting the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers but on a tight budget should go for Amazon Echo Dot (2020). This intelligent speaker provides good sound quality with almost all the Alexa features. Although, there isn't any Zigme hub inside this one.

Specifications:

  • Smart assistants : Alexa
  • Dimensions : 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm
  • Speaker : 1 x 1.6 inch speaker
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Ports : 3.5 mm line in/out
  • Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Impressive designThe power brick is considerably big
Hassle-free setup and Alexa integrationThe one-way sound may feel low
It has plenty of Alexa features 
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Black)
11% off
3,999 4,499
Buy now

5. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

This speaker is undoubtedly worth trying with all the features of the Amazon Echo Dot except a digital clock on it. The spherical design, similar to the earlier product, increases the visual aspect of your home. With a reasonable price and excellent facility, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is easily one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers.


Specifications:

  • Smart assistants : Alexa
  • Dimensions : 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm
  • Speaker : 1 x 1.6 inch speaker
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Ports : 3.5 mm stereo audio output

Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Multi-functional LEDAvailable in a single colour
Visually pleasing build 
In-built speaker 
Great sound at this price 
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock | Next generation smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue)
9% off
4,999 5,499
Buy now

6. Amazon Echo Show 10

If you want to see your voice command in visual form, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is probably the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakerin the market. It boasts a 13 MP camera to assist you in video calls. The digital screen rotates by keeping you in the centre while walking around a room.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 25.1 x 23 x 17.2 cm
  • Speakers : 2 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Screen size : 10.1-inch
  • Resolution : 1280 x 800
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Audio out : Bluetooth, 3.5 mm audio

ProsCons
Handy rotating displayThe price is on the higher side
A good quality in-built camera Speaker may feel too bassy
Integrated smart home hub  
Echo Show 10- 10.1" HD smart display with motion, premium sound and Alexa (Black)
24,999
Buy now

7. Sonos Roam

One of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers you can use outside is the Sonos Roam. It features a rechargeable battery lasting for at least 10 hours. The sound quality on this is bass-heavy. But, the visual design will surely impress you.


Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 16.8 x 6.2 x 6 cm
  • Speaker : 2 x Class-H digital amplifiers, 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid-woofer
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, previous/next track, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : A rechargeable battery that lasts 10 hours

ProsCons
Convenient to use intelligent featuresNot usable for phone calls
Portable due to the small sizeComplex setup method
Strong audio performance 
Sonos Roam - A Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker- Black
21,999
Buy now

8. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation)

An affordable and one of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers,the Amazon Echo Show 5 is for those looking for a smart speaker with a display. It has decent sound quality and dedicated camera shutter controllers.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cm
  • Speaker : 1 x 1.6-inch speaker
  • Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute
  • Power : Mains
  • Screen size : 5-inch
  • Resolution : 960 x 480
  • Camera : 2MP
  • Wireless : 802.11ac (2.4 & 5GHz)

ProsCons
Compact and stylish designYouTube app not included
It produces good sound, given the size 
It has a physical camera button 
Echo Show 5-2nd Gen (White) combo with TP-Link indoor security camera
47% off
6,498 12,298
Buy now

Top 3 features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers

Let's compare the top three features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers listed in this blog.

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sonos One2 x class-D digital amplifiers, 1 x mid-woofer, 1 x tweeter16.15 x 12 x 12 cmMains
Amazon Echo Studio1 x 1 inch tweeter, 3 x 2 inch mid-range speakers, 1 x 5.25 inch17.5 x 17.5 x 20.6 cmMains
Amazon Echo (2020)1 x 3 inch woofer, 2 x 0.8 inch tweeter14.4 x 14.4 x 13.3 cmMains
Amazon Echo Dot (2022)1 x 1.6-inch speaker10 x 10 x 8.9 cmMains
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020)1 x 1.6-inch speaker10 x 10 x 8.9 cmMains
Amazon Echo Show 102 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer25.1 x 23 x 17.2 cmMains
Sonos Roam2 x Class-H digital amplifiers, 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid-woofer16.8 x 6.2 x 6 cmRechargeable battery that lasts 10 hours
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation)1 x 1.6-inch speaker14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cmMains

Best value for money best Amazon alexa enabled speakers:

The Amazon Echo Dot (2020) provides the best value if you are only looking for a smart speaker. The elegant design of the speaker will blend in with your home decor. Also, it has good sound quality and an in-built Zigbee hub at an affordable price. Overall, it is by far the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker presently.

Best overall Amazon alexa enabled speakers to buy in 2022:

The Sonos One stands out among the best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers mentioned above. You will surely love its Alexa-centric features and excellent sound quality. The two digital amplifiers and one mid-woofer take the sound to the next level. Not to mention the exceptional mic that catches your voice instruction easily, even from a long distance.

How to find the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers?

Finding the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers can be tricky. Given the wide variety of choices, one should look for the features they are going to use most:

  1. First and foremost, the sound quality has to be good.
  2. The mic needs to be proactive and must be able to understand voice instructions clearly.
  3. The speaker should have both wireless and Ethernet connectivity.
  4. You are likely to carry the smart speaker around. Although it is not mandatory, if it can run on battery, you can also use it as an outdoor speaker.

Below are the prices of the most popular and the best Amazon Alexa Enabled Speakers out there.

Price list of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers products:

S. NoBest Amazon Alexa enabled speakersApprox. Price in Amazon (Rs)
1Sonos One24,399
2Amazon Echo Studio22,999
3Amazon Echo (2020)7,299
4Amazon Echo Dot (2022)3,999
5Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020)4,999
6Amazon Echo Show 1024,999
7Sonos Roam21,999
8Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation)6,498
FAQs

1. What speaker works best with Alexa?

Many quality speakers are available in the market work great with Alexa. Amazon Echo (2020) is an affordable option. At the same time, Amazon Echo Studio features a display. Besides Amazon, Sonos One and Sonos Roam are among the best from other manufacturers.

2. What is Amazon's most popular smart speaker?

Among the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers on Amazon, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) is the most popular one. Apart from all the features of the Amazon Echo Dot (2020), you get an additional digital clock on this intelligent speaker.

3. What is the best Alexa device right now?

The Amazon Echo (2020) is currently the best budget-friendly, yet feature-rich Amazon Alexa enabled smart speaker in the market

