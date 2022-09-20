A buyer’s guide to Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000

Summary:
Xiaomi mobile phones have gained immense popularity in the past few years because of their flagship performance and specifications. These mobile phones can do a lot for you, from browsing the internet to playing games. Also, these come with special features such as voice control, Google Maps, built-in Alexa and so on, making lives easier and better if you are looking for Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000. These phones not only offer the best features, but they are priced decently to meet your budget.
Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under ₹25,000
1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is first on our list. It comes in several colours such as Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. It comes with features such as 128GB storage and 8GB RAM to store all photos and videos. In addition, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, NFC connectivity technologies keep you connected with the world.
Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android 11 MIUI 12.5
Batteries - 1 lithium-ion battery required
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, WiFi, Infrared, USB and NFC
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cm; 158 grams
GPS - True
Display technology - OLED and AMOLED
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent RAM size
|Large in size
|All battery life
|High on price
|Advanced camera features
2. Xiaomi 11i 5G
Xiaomi 11i 5G is one of the best Xiaomi phones with a 6.67-inch display. In addition, this phone features a whopping 6GB RAM, which successfully stores all your pictures and videos. The best part is the long-lasting battery backup that is enough to last the whole day.
Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android 11
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
Connectivity technologies - 5G
RAM - 6GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams
GPS - Yes
Display technology - AMOLED
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Comes in only one colour
|Comes with great camera quality
|AMOLED display technology
3. Xiaomi Mi A3
Packed with exciting features, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is another exciting Xiaomi mobile phone. It features 4GB RAM and an ambient light sensor for easy processing. In addition, its sturdy and stylish design grabs everyone's attention.
Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android 9.0
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
RAM - 4GB
Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm and weight - 174 grams
Special features - Proximity, Dual SIM, Infrared, Accelerometer, Video Player, Ambient light sensor, E-Compass, Gyroscope and Music Player
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple colours and design
|Inadequate RAM size
|Great storage
|Budget-friendly mobile phone
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A
One of the recently launched models by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. This phone supports 4G technology and comes with 3GB RAM for hassle-free functioning. In addition, the wide display offers an enthralling experience to the user.
Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
RAM - 3GB
Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 grams
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Display features - Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest Android present
|Inadequate RAM storage
|Great storage capacity with 32 GB storage
|The processor might lag sometimes
|Comes in exciting colours
5. Redmi Note 9 Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 9. It is packed with features that keep you hooked all day long. Also, the 6GB RAM, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology keep you a step ahead of all.
Specifications:
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 6 GB
Batteries required - 1 lithium polymer battery required
Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 199 grams
Item model number - Redmi Note 9
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in three beautiful colours
|Average battery life
|Great camera quality
|Looks bulky and heavy
6. Redmi 10 Prime 2022
Another mobile phone in this category is the Remni 10 Prime 2022. This phone features a 6.5 inch display and the latest operating system, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the rear and front cameras are designed for capturing excellent pictures and videos. Also, features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and fast charging are other attractive features of this mobile phone.
Specifications:
Brand - Redmi
OS - MIUI 12.5
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
RAM - 4GB
Product dimensions - 16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams
Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Aesthetic design
|Does not fits in everyone’s pocket
|Excellent RAM
|Limited colours
|Expandable storage
7. Redmi 7
Another good mobile phone on this list is the Redmi 7. It features a powerful processor and 4000 mAh battery, which keeps your phone going throughout the day. With ample storage and an excellent battery life, this phone is designed to offer an immersive experience. In addition, the stunning comet blue colour of the phone looks classy.
Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android 9.0
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
Connectivity technologies - Infrared, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11 b/g/n, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB
RAM - 2GB
Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 grams
GPS - Yes
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent camera quality
|Present in only a single colour
|Lightweight
|Inadequate storage size
|Supported by excellent wireless communication technology
8. Redmi Poco C3
The last on our list is the Redmi Poco C3. This phone comes with several features such as 4G connectivity, 3GB RAM, adequate battery life and the best technology, which offers an enthralling experience. In addition, the 32GB internal storage helps the phone to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. Specifications:
Brand - Xiaomi
OS - Android
Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
Connectivity technologies - 4G
RAM - 4GB
Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 grams
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with adequate RAM size
|Available in only one colour
|Long-lasting battery life
|Supported by great wireless communication technology
|Product
|Price
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|₹28,999
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|₹29,999
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|₹14,999
|Xiaomi Redmi 8A
|₹8,999
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|₹31,999
|Redmi Note 9
|₹18,999
|Redmi 10 Prime 2022
|₹14,999
|Redmi 7
|₹9,999
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹9,999
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|Lightweight
|Pocket-friendly
|Excellent battery backup
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|HD+ display
|Long and quality display
|Dual AI camera
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|Good storage space
|Expandable RAM
|Dual AI camera
|Xiaomi Redmi 8A
|Dual AI camera
|Sleek and sturdy structure
|Long battery life
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|easy on your pocket
|Excellent camera quality
|Appealing colours
|Redmi Note 9
|HD+ display
|Long and quality display
|Dual AI camera
|Redmi 10 Prime 2022
|Excellent camera quality
|Great RAM storage
|Long-lasting battery life
|Redmi 7
|Wide display
|Immersive viewing experience
|Excellent storage
|Redmi Poco C3
|All-day battery life
|Simple and sturdy look
|Budget-friendly
Best value for money
Out of all the given options of Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is one phone loaded with features yet retails at affordable prices. This phone is priced at ₹13,429 only.
Best overall
Out of all the Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, the best one is the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It comes with 8GB RAM and AMOLED, OLED display technology that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. In addition, the 64 MP triple rear camera clicks breathtaking pictures.
How to find a perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000?
If you’re looking for the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, keep the following pointers in mind before you make the final choice -
The mobile should be light in weight.
It should have a classy and sleek look.
The phone’s battery needs to be long-lasting.
4GB RAM is a must.
The ROM storage should be sufficient.
It should fit in your budget
It should have the latest OS.
The camera quality needs to be on-point.
Some of the best Xiaomi mobile phones below ₹25,000 are:
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11i 5G
(Renewed) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Redmi 10 Prime 2022
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi mobile phones generally start from ₹7,000 to ₹50,000. These phones come with great specifications. Based on the features, the prices keep on changing.
The Xiaomi 11i 5G mobile phone has one of the best camera phones, which comes with a 108MP rear camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, the phone is priced decently.
If you are buying a Xiaomi mobile phone, features such as camera quality, display, screen size, storage, operating system and price should be considered.
Xiaomi offers several budget-friendly mobile phones. Hence, if you are on the search for Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, the best options are Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A.