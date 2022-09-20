A buyer’s guide to Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: With all the best updates and impressive features, Xiaomi mobile phones are one of the best budget-friendly phones that look classy. If you're on the lookout for Xiaomi Phones, fret not! We have got you covered!

Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 promise impressive set of features.

Xiaomi mobile phones have gained immense popularity in the past few years because of their flagship performance and specifications. These mobile phones can do a lot for you, from browsing the internet to playing games. Also, these come with special features such as voice control, Google Maps, built-in Alexa and so on, making lives easier and better if you are looking for Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000. These phones not only offer the best features, but they are priced decently to meet your budget. Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under ₹25,000 1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is first on our list. It comes in several colours such as Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. It comes with features such as 128GB storage and 8GB RAM to store all photos and videos. In addition, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, NFC connectivity technologies keep you connected with the world. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Batteries - ‎1 lithium-ion battery required Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, WiFi, Infrared, USB and NFC RAM - ‎8 GB Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cm; 158 grams GPS - True Display technology - OLED and AMOLED

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Large in size All battery life High on price Advanced camera features

2. Xiaomi 11i 5G Xiaomi 11i 5G is one of the best Xiaomi phones with a 6.67-inch display. In addition, this phone features a whopping 6GB RAM, which successfully stores all your pictures and videos. The best part is the long-lasting battery backup that is enough to last the whole day. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android 11 Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required Connectivity technologies - 5G RAM - 6GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams GPS - Yes Display technology - AMOLED

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Comes in only one colour Comes with great camera quality AMOLED display technology

3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Packed with exciting features, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is another exciting Xiaomi mobile phone. It features 4GB RAM and an ambient light sensor for easy processing. In addition, its sturdy and stylish design grabs everyone's attention. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android 9.0 Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm and weight - 174 grams Special features - Proximity, Dual SIM, Infrared, Accelerometer, Video Player, Ambient light sensor, E-Compass, Gyroscope and Music Player Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Simple colours and design Inadequate RAM size Great storage Budget-friendly mobile phone

4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A One of the recently launched models by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. This phone supports 4G technology and comes with 3GB RAM for hassle-free functioning. In addition, the wide display offers an enthralling experience to the user. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 grams Connectivity technologies - 4g Display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Latest Android present Inadequate RAM storage Great storage capacity with 32 GB storage The processor might lag sometimes Comes in exciting colours

5. Redmi Note 9 Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 9. It is packed with features that keep you hooked all day long. Also, the 6GB RAM, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology keep you a step ahead of all. Specifications: OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 6 GB Batteries required - 1 lithium polymer battery required Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 199 grams Item model number - Redmi Note 9 Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Comes in three beautiful colours Average battery life Great camera quality Looks bulky and heavy

6. Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Another mobile phone in this category is the Remni 10 Prime 2022. This phone features a 6.5 inch display and the latest operating system, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the rear and front cameras are designed for capturing excellent pictures and videos. Also, features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and fast charging are other attractive features of this mobile phone. Specifications: Brand - Redmi OS - MIUI 12.5 Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Aesthetic design Does not fits in everyone’s pocket Excellent RAM Limited colours Expandable storage

7. Redmi 7 Another good mobile phone on this list is the Redmi 7. It features a powerful processor and 4000 mAh battery, which keeps your phone going throughout the day. With ample storage and an excellent battery life, this phone is designed to offer an immersive experience. In addition, the stunning comet blue colour of the phone looks classy. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android 9.0 Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required Connectivity technologies - Infrared, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11 b/g/n, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 grams GPS - Yes Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Present in only a single colour Lightweight Inadequate storage size Supported by excellent wireless communication technology

8. Redmi Poco C3 The last on our list is the Redmi Poco C3. This phone comes with several features such as 4G connectivity, 3GB RAM, adequate battery life and the best technology, which offers an enthralling experience. In addition, the 32GB internal storage helps the phone to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. Specifications: Brand - Xiaomi OS - Android Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required Connectivity technologies - 4G RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 grams Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Comes with adequate RAM size Available in only one colour Long-lasting battery life Supported by great wireless communication technology

Price of Xiaomi mobile at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 28,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 29,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 14,999 Xiaomi Redmi 8A ₹ 8,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 31,999 Redmi Note 9 ₹ 18,999 Redmi 10 Prime 2022 ₹ 14,999 Redmi 7 ₹ 9,999 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 9,999

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Lightweight Pocket-friendly Excellent battery backup Xiaomi 11i 5G HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Xiaomi Mi A3 Good storage space Expandable RAM Dual AI camera Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Xiaomi 11i 5G easy on your pocket Excellent camera quality Appealing colours Redmi Note 9 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Excellent camera quality Great RAM storage Long-lasting battery life Redmi 7 Wide display Immersive viewing experience Excellent storage Redmi Poco C3 All-day battery life Simple and sturdy look Budget-friendly

Best value for money Out of all the given options of Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is one phone loaded with features yet retails at affordable prices. This phone is priced at ₹13,429 only. Best overall Out of all the Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, the best one is the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It comes with 8GB RAM and AMOLED, OLED display technology that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. In addition, the 64 MP triple rear camera clicks breathtaking pictures. How to find a perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000? If you’re looking for the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹25,000, keep the following pointers in mind before you make the final choice - The mobile should be light in weight. It should have a classy and sleek look. The phone’s battery needs to be long-lasting. 4GB RAM is a must. The ROM storage should be sufficient. It should fit in your budget It should have the latest OS. The camera quality needs to be on-point.

