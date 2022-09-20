Sign out
A buyer’s guide to Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 20:29 IST

With all the best updates and impressive features, Xiaomi mobile phones are one of the best budget-friendly phones that look classy. If you're on the lookout for Xiaomi Phones, fret not! We have got you covered!

Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000 promise impressive set of features.

Xiaomi mobile phones have gained immense popularity in the past few years because of their flagship performance and specifications. These mobile phones can do a lot for you, from browsing the internet to playing games. Also, these come with special features such as voice control, Google Maps, built-in Alexa and so on, making lives easier and better if you are looking for Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000. These phones not only offer the best features, but they are priced decently to meet your budget.

Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 25,000

1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is first on our list. It comes in several colours such as Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. It comes with features such as 128GB storage and 8GB RAM to store all photos and videos. In addition, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Infrared, USB, NFC connectivity technologies keep you connected with the world.

Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android 11 MIUI 12.5

Batteries - ‎1 lithium-ion battery required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, WiFi, Infrared, USB and NFC

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cm; 158 grams

GPS - True

Display technology - OLED and AMOLED

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeLarge in size
All battery lifeHigh on price
Advanced camera features 
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
24% off
25,999 33,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi 11i 5G is one of the best Xiaomi phones with a 6.67-inch display. In addition, this phone features a whopping 6GB RAM, which successfully stores all your pictures and videos. The best part is the long-lasting battery backup that is enough to last the whole day.

Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android 11

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - 5G

RAM - 6GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams

GPS - Yes

Display technology - AMOLED

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designComes in only one colour
Comes with great camera quality 
AMOLED display technology 
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
30% off
22,489 31,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Mi A3

Packed with exciting features, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is another exciting Xiaomi mobile phone. It features 4GB RAM and an ambient light sensor for easy processing. In addition, its sturdy and stylish design grabs everyone's attention.

Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android 9.0

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm and weight - 174 grams

Special features - Proximity, Dual SIM, Infrared, Accelerometer, Video Player, Ambient light sensor, E-Compass, Gyroscope and Music Player

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Simple colours and designInadequate RAM size
Great storage 
Budget-friendly mobile phone 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off
12,689 14,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A

One of the recently launched models by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. This phone supports 4G technology and comes with 3GB RAM for hassle-free functioning. In addition, the wide display offers an enthralling experience to the user.

Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 grams

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Latest Android presentInadequate RAM storage
Great storage capacity with 32 GB storageThe processor might lag sometimes
Comes in exciting colours 
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB 32GB Phone (Ocean Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Redmi Note 9 Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display

Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 9. It is packed with features that keep you hooked all day long. Also, the 6GB RAM, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology keep you a step ahead of all.

Specifications:

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 6 GB

Batteries required - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 199 grams

Item model number - Redmi Note 9

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Comes in three beautiful coloursAverage battery life
Great camera quality 
Looks bulky and heavy 
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
18,999
Buy now

6. Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Another mobile phone in this category is the Remni 10 Prime 2022. This phone features a 6.5 inch display and the latest operating system, which keeps you going throughout the day. In addition, the rear and front cameras are designed for capturing excellent pictures and videos. Also, features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and fast charging are other attractive features of this mobile phone.

Specifications:

Brand - Redmi

OS - MIUI 12.5

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

ProsCons
Aesthetic designDoes not fits in everyone’s pocket
Excellent RAMLimited colours
Expandable storage 
Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Phantom Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
33% off
9,999 14,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 7

Another good mobile phone on this list is the Redmi 7. It features a powerful processor and 4000 mAh battery, which keeps your phone going throughout the day. With ample storage and an excellent battery life, this phone is designed to offer an immersive experience. In addition, the stunning comet blue colour of the phone looks classy.

Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android 9.0

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - Infrared, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11 b/g/n, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 grams

GPS - Yes

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityPresent in only a single colour
LightweightInadequate storage size
Supported by excellent wireless communication technology 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Redmi Poco C3

The last on our list is the Redmi Poco C3. This phone comes with several features such as 4G connectivity, 3GB RAM, adequate battery life and the best technology, which offers an enthralling experience. In addition, the 32GB internal storage helps the phone to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. Specifications:

Brand - Xiaomi

OS - Android

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - 4G

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 grams

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Comes with adequate RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Long-lasting battery life 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
8% off
9,249 9,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi mobile at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 28,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G 29,999
Xiaomi Mi A3 14,999
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 8,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G 31,999
Redmi Note 9 18,999
Redmi 10 Prime 2022 14,999
Redmi 7 9,999
Redmi Poco C3 9,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GLightweightPocket-friendlyExcellent battery backup
Xiaomi 11i 5GHD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Xiaomi Mi A3Good storage spaceExpandable RAMDual AI camera
Xiaomi Redmi 8ADual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Xiaomi 11i 5Geasy on your pocketExcellent camera qualityAppealing colours
Redmi Note 9HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Redmi 10 Prime 2022Excellent camera qualityGreat RAM storageLong-lasting battery life
Redmi 7Wide displayImmersive viewing experienceExcellent storage
Redmi Poco C3All-day battery lifeSimple and sturdy lookBudget-friendly

Best value for money

Out of all the given options of Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is one phone loaded with features yet retails at affordable prices. This phone is priced at 13,429 only.

Best overall

Out of all the Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000, the best one is the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It comes with 8GB RAM and AMOLED, OLED display technology that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. In addition, the 64 MP triple rear camera clicks breathtaking pictures.

How to find a perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000?

If you’re looking for the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000, keep the following pointers in mind before you make the final choice -

The mobile should be light in weight.

It should have a classy and sleek look.

The phone’s battery needs to be long-lasting.

4GB RAM is a must.

The ROM storage should be sufficient.

It should fit in your budget

It should have the latest OS.

The camera quality needs to be on-point.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Buyer’s guide to Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000 

List some of the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones below 25000. 

Some of the best Xiaomi mobile phones below 25,000 are:

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11i 5G

(Renewed) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Xiaomi Mi A3

What is the price of Xiaomi phones in India? 

Xiaomi mobile phones generally start from 7,000 to 50,000. These phones come with great specifications. Based on the features, the prices keep on changing. 

 

Does the Xiaomi 11i 5G mobile phone has the best camera? 

The Xiaomi 11i 5G mobile phone has one of the best camera phones, which comes with a 108MP rear camera to capture all moments beautifully. In addition, the phone is priced decently.  

