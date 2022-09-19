Xiaomi 6-inch

Xiaomi smartphones have increased their presence in the technology world more significantly than any other brand. Here, we tell you about the top Xiaomi 6-inch smartphones. 1. Xiaomi Mi A3 The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the third phone in Xiaomi’s A series. It comes with an HD+ display and a Snapdragon 665 processor. It is the only affordable device in the market if one is looking for a smooth-working device with a great camera, an effective display, and assured updates in the range of ₹13,000–15,000. The 4 GB/64 GB model is for ₹13,999, while the 6 GB/128 GB is for ₹15,499. Specifications: Build- Glass front (Gorilla glass 5), glass back (Gorilla glass 5), plastic frame Storage-4 GB/ 64 GB expandable to 6 GB/ 128 GB Battery-Li-Po 4030 MAH Colours-More than white, kind of grey, not just blue Camera-Portrait mode and HDR supported 48+8+2 MP AI triple rear camera and 32 MP front camera Operating system-The operating system is Android Pie v9.0, with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and an Adreno 610 GPU. Dimensions-153.571.98.5 mm (6.042.830.33 in) Display-6.08 inch AMOLED Comes with- A power adapter, a USB cable, a warranty card, a user guide, a SIM tray ejection tool and a back cover.

Pros Cons Triple rear camera Snapdragon 665 Soc 32 MP front camera Only HD+ display Type-C port Not reliable battery life Brand quality

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Launched in 2018, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has an 18:9 display and minimal bezels, making it easy to hold in hand. It has capacitive controls at the bottom instead of on-screen controls. The screen is entrusted with a 5.99-inch panel with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and it has a front-facing camera, proximity sensor, and selfie flash. Specifications: Build- Glass front (Gorilla glass), aluminium back, aluminium frame Storage- 4 GB/ 64 GB to 6 GB/ 64 GB Battery- Li-Po 4000 MAH Colours- Black, champagne gold, rose gold, lake blue Camera- A 12 MP+5MP primary dual camera with LED flash and a 20 MP front-facing camera Operating system-1.8GHz Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon octa-core processor, Adreno 509 GPU. Dimensions- 158.675.48.1 mm (6.242.970.32 in) Display- 5.99 inches IPL LCD Comes with- A power adapter, a USB cable, a warranty card, an instruction manual, an ejector tool for the SIM tray, and a back cover.

Pros Cons Reliable performance Hybrid card slot IR blaster Draining battery life Decent selfie camera The audio output is loud

3. Xiaomi Redmi K50i Launched in July 2022, the Xiaomi Redmi K50i is the latest phone in theK series that comes in the range of ₹25,999 - ₹28,999. The Xiaomi Redmi K50i comprises 5G detailed specifications and features. It is very efficient for lovers of games and advanced technology, as the 6.6-inch 144Hz FFS LCD with a 270 Hz touch sampling rate linked with the octa-core Dimensity 8100 chipset makes the Redmi K50i a brilliant smartphone for gaming. Specifications: Build-6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2(85.1% screen-to-body ratio), Corning Gorilla glass 5. Storage- 128GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM Battery- Li-Po 5080 MAH Colours- Phantom blue, stealth black, quick silver Camera-64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide, and a 2MP Macro triple camera setup.The 4K video recording capability brings out movie-quality videos in a hassle-free manner. Operating system- Octa-core (4x2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Dimensions- 163.6 x 74.3 x 8.9 mm (6.44 x 2.93 x 0.35 in) Display-6.6" FHD+ 144HZ fluid, dolby vision display Comes with- 67W fast-charger, USB A to USB C cable, SIM ejection tool, basic screen protector, basic silicon case

Pros Cons 67W fast charging LCD display Vision support No OIS Dual speakers No Micro-SD card slot Widevine L1 supported Filled with bloatware Faster RAM and storage No NFC

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Released in March 2022, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a whopping 108 MP camera sensor, a 67W battery charge, and a 120 Hz screen, which generally comes with high-end devices. Specifications: Build- Glass front (Gorilla glalss5), glass back Storage- 128GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH Colours- Mysterious green, forest green, timeless purple Camera-108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography Operating system- Octa-core (2x2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 Dimensions- 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Display-16.94cm(6.67) super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate protected by corning Gorilla glass 5 Comes with- Mi 76W sonic charger, USB A to USB C, sim ejection tool, basic screen protector, and back cover

Pros Cons Top-notch battery life Absence of 4 K video capturing Loud stereo speaker Downgraded macro camera, missing depth sensor Excellent AMOLED screen, bright, 120Hz, excellent colour supremacy MIUI 13, 3.5mm jack, NFC IR blaster, Micro SD

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Launched in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S is the latest addition to the Note 10 family. It is considered to be the only device in the lineup to be powered by a MediaTek SoCIt. In addition, it comes with a gaming-centric Helio G95 processor, with 4 GB of RAM to 6 GB of RAM or 128 GB of storage, depending on the handset one is opting for. The cherry on the cake is that it boots Android 11 MIUI 12.5. Specifications: Build- 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (83.5% screen-to-body ratio) corning gorilla glass 3 Storage- 6G + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH, 33 W fast charging Colours- Deep Sea blue (ocean blue), shadow black (Onyx Gray), frost white, Pebble White Camera- 64 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and portrait lenses; 13 MP front camera Operating system - MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core; 12nm process; clock speed of up to 2.05GHz Dimensions- 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) Display-FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED Dot display; 16.33 cm (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio Comes with- Redmi Note 10S, power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide, and a clear soft case. The screen protector is pre-applied on the phone.

Pros Cons 33 W fast charging support Standard 60 Hz frame rate Latest Android 11 OS and MIUI 12 custom UI Average performance IP53 certification and gorilla glass 3 protection Presence of bloatware in the interface Elegant premium design

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Launched in June 2021, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is the first 5G phone offered by Redmi in the range of ₹15,000. It is one of the good phones with adequate styling and is made for those who love to use their device single-handedly. It comes with a Full HD+ IPS LCD. The screen refresh rate gives you an experience of efficient gaming, watching videos, or daily usage. Moreover, almost double battery power significantly boosts the entire functioning process. Specifications: Build- 6.5 inches, Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame Storage- 64GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH Colours- Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, Graphite Black Camera-48 MP camera sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP Macro camera lens | 8 MP Front camera Operating system-Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-core; 7nm process; Up to 2.2GHz clock speed; dual 5G support Dimensions- 161.8 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm (6.37 x 2.97 x 0.35 in) Display- 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive sync technology. Comes with-The device comes with USB-C to USB-A cable for charging and data transfer, a transparent silicon case, a SIM eject tool and a screen protector

Pros Cons Solid battery life LCD display 90 Hz refresh rate Average cameras 5G connectivity Plastic build MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Mi A3 Snapdragon 665 SoC with an octa-c ore CPU Portrait mode and HDR supported 48+8+2 MP AI triple rear camera and 32 MP front camera 4030 mAH battery with 18 W fast charging support Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 pro Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC A 12 MP+5MP primary dual camera with LED flash and a 20 MP Glass front (gorilla glass), Aluminium back, Aluminium frame Xiaomi Redmi K50i 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro triple camera setup. The 4K video recording capability brings out movie-quality videos in a hassle-free manner. Long-lasting battery, Li-Po 5080 MAH with 67W charger 6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2 corning gorilla glass 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus 5G 5000 mAH battery, comes with 67W Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5G, and 120Hz Super AMOLED panel 108MP triple camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Li-Po 5000 MAH, 33 W fast charging 64 MP Quad Rear camera; 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and portrait lenses; 13 MP front camera FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED Dot display; 16.33 cm (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Mediatek dimensity 700 Octa-core FHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive sync technology 48 MP camera sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP Macro camera lens | 8 MP Front camera

Best value for money The Xiaomi smartphone that provides the best value for money is the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. The 120Hz OLED screen with a 360 Hz touch sampling rate elevates the most remarkable experience. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a good option in the range of ₹20,000 to experience excellent performance, display and battery life. Best overall The best overall smartphone on our list is the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5 G. It is considered the best-selling smartphone of 2022 due to its 50MP telephoto zoom camera, which is a first for a Xiaomi flagship, and a 50 MP primary lens completes this. Moreover, It comes with a vibrant AMOLED display and great colour representation. Key points to buying the best Xiaomi 6-inch smartphone Camera-Look out for the camera specs if you are a lover of taking pictures through the back camera and the front camera. It is a major key point to look out for while buying a smartphone. Battery- A battery that drains too quickly and doesn’t last long when a user wants to video stream gives a false impact on the deciding factor. Processor- Processors with quad-core, snapdragon, octa-core, and Snapdragon should be considered, as they work proficiently in providing higher speed. Display- A smartphone with a 5.5-6.5 inches display would be an ideal option Cost-Cost is critical in deciding what smartphone you want to buy. Products price list in table

S. No. Xiaomi 6 inches smartphones Price 1. Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 13,999/- 2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro ₹ 10,500/- 3. Xiaomi Redmi K50i ₹ 25,999 to 28,999 4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G ₹ 20,999 to 24,999 5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 S ₹ 13,999 to 16,499 6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T ₹ 13,999 to 16,999