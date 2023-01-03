Sign out
A buyers guide to the best 4G phones by Xiaomi

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 03, 2023 16:04 IST

We bring eight cell phones from Xiaomi that have multiple functions, features, and solid performance. Xiaomi is a brand that has taken over the world of smartphones through its phones that come with the latest innovations and designs are a few 4G options from Xiaomi-

If you are looking to buy a handset from Xiaomi then these 8 options are definitely worth considering. They have great camera quality, good battery back-up and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and display features. All of these support 4G cellular connection and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well. Take a pick from the eight we have curated just for you.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera

This Xiaomi Note 9 with Full HD+ display and impressive camera is a cult favourite among Xiaomi Phones. It comes in a gorgeous bluish chrome finish with a notchless design. It gives you a full HD display so you can enjoy your videos and photos in full clarity.

  • Colour: Arctic white
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 16.1 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ Full HD+
  • Screen Size: 6.54 inches
  • Weight- 199 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Battery power- 5020
  • Camera- 48 MP- quad Camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin.

ProsCons
  • High performance helio G85
  • Some people have found that the back cover can be slippery and prone to falling. 
  • Has ultra-wide and macro lenses.
 
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM 128GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
4.3 (1,720)
3% off
15,990 16,499
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

The 10 power is a good phone if you want a good performing phone with classic design and colour. It has a no-fuss design and comes with a powerful 128 GB internal storage so that you can store all your important files, photos and videos safely.

  • Colour: Power Black
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi 10 Power
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 17 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 720 X 1650/ LCD
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inches
  • Weight- 203 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 6000
  • Camera- 50 MP- quad Camera, 5 MP front camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 13
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • What comes in the box- adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick starter guide , warranty card

ProsCons
  • expandable storage up to 512 GB 
  • Front camera is only 5 MP
  • Dual SIM feature 
 
Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.1 (578)
34% off
12,499 18,999
Buy now

3. MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB

Another great budget option from Xiaomi that has some really great specs. The handset comes with a 48 MP rear camera and 13 MP back camera that takes some really good shots.

  • Colour: Sapphire Blue
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi Note 7S
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 5 X 7 X 3 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ LCD
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inches
  • Weight- 186 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 4000
  • Camera- 48 MP- quad Camera, 13 MP front camera
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick starter guide , warranty card, soft protective case.

ProsCons
  • Has a powerful 13 MP front camera with AI.
  • Internal storage is only 64 GB.
  • Has the snapdragon processor which helps in multitasking with ease.
 
Mi Redmi -Note 7S (Sapphire Blue, 64GB, 4GB RAM)
4.3 (1,014)
15% off
11,898 13,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power comes in a fascinating range of colours with a commendable RAM of 8 GB. It has HD display and is supported by 6000 mAh battery.

  • Colour: Sporty Orange
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi 10 Power/ P3Q
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 17 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 720 X 1650 / LCD
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inches
  • Weight- 203 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 6000
  • Camera- 50 MP- quad Camera, 5 MP front camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick

ProsCons
  • The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
  • Comes in a limited colour option. 
  • It has a splash proof coating. 
 
Redmi 10 Power (Sporty Orange, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.1 (578)
34% off
12,499 18,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

This phone from Xiaomi has a full HD display of 6.55 inch with a great camera spec for both front and rear. With a snapdragon processor it has a good refresh rate. The display is brilliant and the size is perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming.

  • Colour: Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Mi 11 Lite
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 16.5 X 7.6 X 0.7 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ LCD
  • Screen Size: 6.55 inches
  • Weight- 157 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 4250 MAh
  • Camera- 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP- quad Camera, 16 MP front camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, USB Type C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter, soft case, SIM eject tool, quick, user guide

ProsCons
  • Expandable memory up to 512 with internal 128 GB
  • Battery is only 4250 mAh
  • 64 MP quad camera with 8 + 5 MP support.
 
Mi 11 Lite (Tuscany Coral, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
3.9 (189)
28% off
18,600 25,999
Buy now

6. Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

This Xiaomi phone comes in the most exciting colour options and supports dual SIM cellular network. It has a full HD screen and camera that takes great life-like pictures and videos.

  • Colour: Blazing Blue, Mighty Black
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi 9 Power
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 16.2 X 1. 7.7 cm
  • Screen Resolution: Full HD
  • Screen Size: 6.53 inches
  • Weight- 198 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 6000
  • Camera- 48 MP + 8MP + 2 MP- quad Camera, 8 MP front camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, user guide, soft case

ProsCons
  • Power packed snapdragon processor
 
  • Has proximity sensor 
 
Redmi 9 Power (Blazing Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery |FHD+ Screen| 48MP Quad Camera
4.2 (115,507)
13,799
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

The Note 11 has a 6 GB RAM that supports multi-tasking with 128 GB internal storage. It supports dual SIM and has a 5000 mAh battery power.

  • Colour: Blue, Black, White
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi Note 11S
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 8 X 7 X 6 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 1080 X 2400/ AMOLED
  • Screen Size: 6.43 inches
  • Weight- 179 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 5000
  • Camera- 108 MP- quad Camera, 13 MP front camera
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick user guide, screen protector

ProsCons
  • Has a qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa core processor 
  • battery is only 5000 mAh
  • Has an expandable up to 512 GB memory.
 
Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | 33W Charger Included
4.1 (50,631)
28% off
14,499 19,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

This handset from Xiaomi has a 6.5 inch full HD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has a ultra-wide camera lense and portrait modes that are great for taking photos.

  • Colour: Sapphire Blue
  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Redmi 10 Prime
  • Material: Metal, glass, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 16.2 X 1 X 7.6 cm
  • Screen Resolution: 2400x1080p/ LCD
  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • Weight- 192 grams
  • Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular
  • Battery power- 6000
  • Camera- 50 MP+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera, 8 MP front camera
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Operating System: Android
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick guide, clear soft case, screen protector.

ProsCons
  • Comes in a splash proof coating 
  • Internal storage is only 64 GB. 
  • Comes in a corning gorilla glass 3 protection 
 
Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug
4.2 (25,339)
1,899
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera Sleek, elegant and modern design. Has a large display with Full HD and DotDisplayHas a fingerprint censor.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Comes with a fingerprint sensor for easy accessThe rear camera is 50 MP with an additional 2MP portrait lensIt has a huge 6+ inch display. 
Xiaomi MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GBComes in a gorgeous and attractive blue colourThe quad camera comes with a dual LED flash.The screen provides a clear and vibrant visual experience
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROMHas an 8 GB RAM perfect for gamers and multi taskersGorilla glass protected screenCan take slow motions, time lapse and night mode videos with ease
Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB StorageA slim and lightweight designHas a 64 MP camera.It makes multi-tasking seamless
Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storageHas a battery power of 6000 mAhThe company provides a clear soft protective case with the purchaseHas a proximity sensor
Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storageHas a 180 Hz touch responseHas a super AMOLED display with sunlight display.High peak brightness level and is more power efficient.
Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROMComes with a screen protectorHas a Full HD screenLightweight and sleek

Best value for money

Considering the price point of the of Rs. 14,999 the Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM will be a value for money. It has good camera, comes in a standard size and supports dual SIM cellular connection.

Best overall product

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage is the best option out of the eight Xiaomi phones. It is available for Rs. 25,999 and has great features and performance. The camera and battery power is good and photos taken with this phone come out stunning.

How to find the best Xiaomi 4G phone?

Xiaomi has been a go-to option for people looking to buy smartphones. They provide affordable options with features that are on par with the other brands. There is something for everyone’s budget and requirements.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera Rs. 16,499
2.Xiaomi Redmi 10 PowerRs. 18,999
3.MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GBRs. 13,999
4.Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROMRs. 18,999
5.Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB StorageRs. 25, 999
6.Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storageRs. 13,999
7.Redmi Note 11S with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storageRs. 19,999
8.Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROMRs. 14,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

What are the colours options for the Xiaomi 10 prime in 4GB RAM and 64GB memory?

The colour options for the Xiaomi 10 prime are Phantom Black and Astral White. 

Does all the Xiaomi phone come with an audio jack?

Yes, the all the eight phones in this list have a 3.5 mm audio jack. 

Are all the eight phones dual SIM?

Yes, all the eight phones support dual SIM cellular network. 

