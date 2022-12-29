Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

A buyers guide to the top 8 earphones in India under 2000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 14:11 IST

Summary:

If you are looking to buy earphones and your budget is 2000 then this is the perfect guide for you. We bring you eight earphones that fit in your budget and have good reviews from hundreds of users. Here are some known brands and some underrated gems that you can explore.

The best earphones available in India

A good audio experience elevates your experience of watching a movie, talking over the phone or listening to music. If you are someone who is on the lookout for a good pair of earphones then these eight earphones should definitely be your starting point. Whether you want to listen to music or attend to calls – earphones can be a life saviour. The hands free option and being able to multitask is a game changer and earphones are the perfect accessories to help you go handsfree. For people who do not prefer the wireless earphones, wired earphones are a great option and wll make your lives so much easier. With multiple features and multiple compatibility modes- they are definitely going to be your best buy.

Product details

1. Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic

A durable and good quality earphone with crystal clear calling experience and HD microphone from Realme. It is also covered with a one year warranty against non-physical damages. The sound quality is crisp and clear and is soft and comfortable on the skin.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black, white
  • Brand: Realme
  • Material: TPU
  • Dimensions: 126 X 1.8 X 1.4 cm
  • Weight- 14 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Model name: Realme Bud Classic
  • Contents: earphone.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack

ProsCons
  • The TPU material is durable and reliable for all day use
  • Can only be used with 3.5 mm jack ports.
  • Sweat proof
 
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off
399 699
Buy now

2. boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic

A great option from Livpure that has Copper + RO + Pure UV filter with mineraliser technology. It is lightweight and perfect for carrying around in your bags or pockets. They also provide extra ear buds which is an added bonus.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black, white
  • Brand: boAt
  • Material: TPU
  • Dimensions: 120 X 1 X 1 cm
  • Weight- 13 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Contents: earphone.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: Bassheads 152

ProsCons
  • Lightweight, durable and coated cable
  • The silicone earpods can be loose over time and prone to losing.
  • Tangle free cord. 
 
boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
65% off
449 1,290
Buy now

3. boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with mic

boAt has really upped the game in the audio industry as their quality and performance are at par with international brands that have been around for longer. With the bassheads 242, they give you noise cancellation, great bass and clear audio. They come in cool colour and design perfect for the new gen customers.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black, white
  • Brand: boAt
  • Material: TPU
  • Dimensions: 120 X 1 X 1 cm
  • Weight- 20 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Model name: bassheads 242
  • Contents: earphone, additional earbuds, warranty card.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: Bassheads 242

ProsCons
  • Has android and iOS phone control
  • The earpods design can be a bit uncomfortable for some people.
  • Is super light and easy to use
 
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
60% off
599 1,490
Buy now

4. Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic

With a deep bass sound and comfortable fit and design this earphone is a great option if you are looking for quality earphones. With a one year warranty and made of durable materials, this earphone from JBL should definitely be on your list.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black, blue, red.
  • Brand: boAt
  • Material: TPU
  • Dimensions: 13.5 X 3 X 6 cm
  • Weight- 13 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Model name: Zip
  • Contents: 1 Zip 100 headphone, 3 pair ear sleeves.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: Bassheads 242

ProsCons
  • Durable flat cable
  • The control button is on one side of the wire which might be inconvenient.
  • 3.5 mm gold plated angled connector. 
 
Infinity (JBL) Zip 100 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic, Immersive Bass, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Tangle Free Flat Cable (Red)
77% off
299 1,299
Buy now

5. OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic

These earphones with music control functions and in built microphone is the perfect new generation earphones that supports good quality audio. They have a 9.2 mm dynamic driver with a bold audio and improved sound quality.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black.
  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Material: plastic, rubber, metal.
  • Dimensions: 124 X 0.2 X 0.2 cm
  • Weight- 15 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Model name:
  • Contents: Earphone, silicone earbuds and small/ medium/ large red cable club card
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: OnePlus Nord Wired Earphone

ProsCons
  • Has better and bold audio quality 
  • Bass isn’t that strong
  • compatible to phones, laptops and gaming consoles.
 
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with mic, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Enhanced bass with 9.2mm Dynamic Drivers, in-Ear Wired Earphone - Black
46% off
699 1,299
Buy now

6. Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic

An earphone with ultra-deep bass and aluminium alloy sound chamber. These earphones are ergonomically designed to fit in perfectly in your ears and provide long lasting comfort. A decent product from Xiaomi which is value for money and gets the job done.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: Black.
  • Brand: Xiaomi Mi
  • Material: plastic, rubber, metal.
  • Dimensions: 125 X 3 X 19 cm
  • Weight- 14 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Contents: earphones, user manual, ear-tips.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: MI earphones Basic Blue

ProsCons
  • Compatible with android and iOS and windows devices. 
  • Bass is gentle and not meant for heavy music listening. 
  • Has multi-function buttons to help with music and calls.
 
Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra Deep Bass & Aluminum Alloy Sound Chamber Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)
57% off
425 999
Buy now

7. Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic

This chic and sleek earphones from Samsung comes with an in ear volume control, in built microphone and tangle free cords. The treble and bass are very well balanced and the buttons are really helpful for easy operating and controlling your actions.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: white.
  • Brand: Samsung
  • Material: plastic, metal.
  • Dimensions: 9 X 2.7 X 4.4 cm
  • Weight- 41 grams
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Contents: earphones.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: Samsung EHS64AVFWECINU

ProsCons
  • Has a six-months warranty
  • Wires may get tangled easily. 
  • Comes with an in ear volume control
 
Samsung Ehs64 Ehs64Avfwecinu Hands-Free Wired In Ear Earphones With Mic With Remote Note (White)
10% off
899 999
Buy now

8. Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug

An earphone from apple that is engineered to maximize sound output while minimising the sound loss. These earphones are comfortable to wear and are made to last.

Specifications

  • Available Colours: White.
  • Brand: Apple
  • Material: plastic, metal.
  • Dimensions: NA
  • Microphone: In built.
  • Contents: Wired Earpods.
  • Jack: 3.5 mm jack
  • Model Name: Apple MNHF2ZM/A

ProsCons
  • Comes with a one year warranty.
  • May sometimes not be compatible to all devices. 
  • Has buttons to operate and adjust the calls, music and volume
 
Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug
1,899
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with MicBuilt in remote for easy access for calls and music controlsRich bass for better quality music experienceStylish and versatile
boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with MicHeavy bass support and crystal clear sound qualityComes with a one year warranty.Convenient 3.5 mm jack compatible with most devices
boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with MicPerfect for calls and listening to musicCool design with great colour optionsWater and sweat resistant
Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with MicHas voice assistant integrationTangle free cordsSupports hands free calling and advanced wide 9 mm dynamic driver.
OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with MicHigh quality wiresComfortable and elegant designMusic can be controlled by a single button. 
Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built MicHas HD clear soundHas removable tank for easy installation, cleaning and maintenanceA 1.25 meter cord gives you perfect flexibility
Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with MicComfortable to use all dayComes with a one year warrantyStylish and elegant design
Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug Designed and engineered to give you the best sound quality without compromising on comfort and styleBacked by the trusted Apple brandCompatible with both android and iOS devices with a 3.5 mm port

Best value for money

The Realme Buds classic are a real value for money at a cost of 699, these earphones are stylish, versatile and durable. They sit comfortable in your ears and provide high fidelity music and call quality. The phone call quality is comparable to high priced earphones in this category. It is also sweat proof which ensures maximum use and minimum damage. Overall, if you are looking for a reasonable option with good performance, the Realme Buds are your best choice.

Best overall product

With an overall rating of .4.2, both the Samsung earphone and the Apple wired earpods are the top contenders among the best earphones available for under 2000. They are well designed, well-built and have known to perform very well. Hundreds of people have used them and have liked their performance. They are easy to use, have many functions, have in built microphones and are compatible with a lot of devices. These two earphones are definitely worth checking out if you are on the hunt for good quality earphones.

How to find the best earphones under 2000?

We are all spoilt for choice when it comes to earphones with brands coming up with new releases very frequently. It becomes confusing to select the ones that will just perfectly fit the bill. A pro tip is to go in with a few basic requirements in mind- like compatibility, design, sound quality, etc- then you can narrow down your search to a few options that you like and ultimately buy the one that you like the best. This guide helps you narrow down the options and make your search a little less chotic!

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with MicRs. 699
2.boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with MicRs. 1299
3.boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with MicRs. 1490
4.Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with MicRs. 1299
5.OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with MicRs. 1299
6.Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built MicRs. 999
7.Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with MicRs. 999
8.Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plugRs. 1900

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

RELATED STORIES
10 Best fish aquarium starter kits in 2022
Best Oppo phones in India the ultimate guide
10 best dog combs to buy
Top ten best cat collars to buy
Top 9 electric keyboards and synthesizers: A buyer's guide

A buyers guide to the top 8 earphones in India under 2000

What are the colours available for the boAt basshead 152 ?

The boAt basshead 152 comes in a variety of colours like- black, white, maroon, jazzy blue, purple, raging red etc. 

Does the JBL Zip earphone support noise cancellation?

Yes, the JBL Zip earphone does support noise cancellation which is perfect for taking calls in loud and crowded spaces . 

Can the Samsung earphones be used as a microphone while taking video calls on the laptop?

Yes, the Samsung earphones can be perfectly used as a microphone while taking video calls via a laptop. The earphone comes with an in-built microphone.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS