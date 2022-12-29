A buyers guide to the top 8 earphones in India under 2000

The best earphones available in India

A good audio experience elevates your experience of watching a movie, talking over the phone or listening to music. If you are someone who is on the lookout for a good pair of earphones then these eight earphones should definitely be your starting point. Whether you want to listen to music or attend to calls – earphones can be a life saviour. The hands free option and being able to multitask is a game changer and earphones are the perfect accessories to help you go handsfree. For people who do not prefer the wireless earphones, wired earphones are a great option and wll make your lives so much easier. With multiple features and multiple compatibility modes- they are definitely going to be your best buy. Product details 1. Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic A durable and good quality earphone with crystal clear calling experience and HD microphone from Realme. It is also covered with a one year warranty against non-physical damages. The sound quality is crisp and clear and is soft and comfortable on the skin. Specifications Available Colours: Black, white

Brand: Realme

Material: TPU

Dimensions: 126 X 1.8 X 1.4 cm

Weight- 14 grams

Microphone: In built.

Model name: Realme Bud Classic

Contents: earphone.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Pros Cons The TPU material is durable and reliable for all day use Can only be used with 3.5 mm jack ports. Sweat proof

2. boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic A great option from Livpure that has Copper + RO + Pure UV filter with mineraliser technology. It is lightweight and perfect for carrying around in your bags or pockets. They also provide extra ear buds which is an added bonus. Specifications Available Colours: Black, white

Brand: boAt

Material: TPU

Dimensions: 120 X 1 X 1 cm

Weight- 13 grams

Microphone: In built.

Contents: earphone.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: Bassheads 152

Pros Cons Lightweight, durable and coated cable The silicone earpods can be loose over time and prone to losing. Tangle free cord.

3. boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with mic boAt has really upped the game in the audio industry as their quality and performance are at par with international brands that have been around for longer. With the bassheads 242, they give you noise cancellation, great bass and clear audio. They come in cool colour and design perfect for the new gen customers. Specifications Available Colours: Black, white

Brand: boAt

Material: TPU

Dimensions: 120 X 1 X 1 cm

Weight- 20 grams

Microphone: In built.

Model name: bassheads 242

Contents: earphone, additional earbuds, warranty card.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: Bassheads 242

Pros Cons Has android and iOS phone control The earpods design can be a bit uncomfortable for some people. Is super light and easy to use

4. Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic With a deep bass sound and comfortable fit and design this earphone is a great option if you are looking for quality earphones. With a one year warranty and made of durable materials, this earphone from JBL should definitely be on your list. Specifications Available Colours: Black, blue, red.

Brand: boAt

Material: TPU

Dimensions: 13.5 X 3 X 6 cm

Weight- 13 grams

Microphone: In built.

Model name: Zip

Contents: 1 Zip 100 headphone, 3 pair ear sleeves.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: Bassheads 242

Pros Cons Durable flat cable The control button is on one side of the wire which might be inconvenient. 3.5 mm gold plated angled connector.

5. OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic These earphones with music control functions and in built microphone is the perfect new generation earphones that supports good quality audio. They have a 9.2 mm dynamic driver with a bold audio and improved sound quality. Specifications Available Colours: Black.

Brand: OnePlus

Material: plastic, rubber, metal.

Dimensions: 124 X 0.2 X 0.2 cm

Weight- 15 grams

Microphone: In built.

Model name:

Contents: Earphone, silicone earbuds and small/ medium/ large red cable club card

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: OnePlus Nord Wired Earphone

Pros Cons Has better and bold audio quality Bass isn’t that strong compatible to phones, laptops and gaming consoles.

6. Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic An earphone with ultra-deep bass and aluminium alloy sound chamber. These earphones are ergonomically designed to fit in perfectly in your ears and provide long lasting comfort. A decent product from Xiaomi which is value for money and gets the job done. Specifications Available Colours: Black.

Brand: Xiaomi Mi

Material: plastic, rubber, metal.

Dimensions: 125 X 3 X 19 cm

Weight- 14 grams

Microphone: In built.

Contents: earphones, user manual, ear-tips.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: MI earphones Basic Blue

Pros Cons Compatible with android and iOS and windows devices. Bass is gentle and not meant for heavy music listening. Has multi-function buttons to help with music and calls.

7. Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic This chic and sleek earphones from Samsung comes with an in ear volume control, in built microphone and tangle free cords. The treble and bass are very well balanced and the buttons are really helpful for easy operating and controlling your actions. Specifications Available Colours: white.

Brand: Samsung

Material: plastic, metal.

Dimensions: 9 X 2.7 X 4.4 cm

Weight- 41 grams

Microphone: In built.

Contents: earphones.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: Samsung EHS64AVFWECINU

Pros Cons Has a six-months warranty Wires may get tangled easily. Comes with an in ear volume control

8. Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug An earphone from apple that is engineered to maximize sound output while minimising the sound loss. These earphones are comfortable to wear and are made to last. Specifications Available Colours: White.

Brand: Apple

Material: plastic, metal.

Dimensions: NA

Microphone: In built.

Contents: Wired Earpods.

Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Model Name: Apple MNHF2ZM/A

Pros Cons Comes with a one year warranty. May sometimes not be compatible to all devices. Has buttons to operate and adjust the calls, music and volume

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic Built in remote for easy access for calls and music controls Rich bass for better quality music experience Stylish and versatile boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic Heavy bass support and crystal clear sound quality Comes with a one year warranty. Convenient 3.5 mm jack compatible with most devices boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with Mic Perfect for calls and listening to music Cool design with great colour options Water and sweat resistant Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic Has voice assistant integration Tangle free cords Supports hands free calling and advanced wide 9 mm dynamic driver. OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic High quality wires Comfortable and elegant design Music can be controlled by a single button. Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic Has HD clear sound Has removable tank for easy installation, cleaning and maintenance A 1.25 meter cord gives you perfect flexibility Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic Comfortable to use all day Comes with a one year warranty Stylish and elegant design Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug Designed and engineered to give you the best sound quality without compromising on comfort and style Backed by the trusted Apple brand Compatible with both android and iOS devices with a 3.5 mm port

Best value for money The Realme Buds classic are a real value for money at a cost of ₹699, these earphones are stylish, versatile and durable. They sit comfortable in your ears and provide high fidelity music and call quality. The phone call quality is comparable to high priced earphones in this category. It is also sweat proof which ensures maximum use and minimum damage. Overall, if you are looking for a reasonable option with good performance, the Realme Buds are your best choice. Best overall product With an overall rating of .4.2, both the Samsung earphone and the Apple wired earpods are the top contenders among the best earphones available for under ₹2000. They are well designed, well-built and have known to perform very well. Hundreds of people have used them and have liked their performance. They are easy to use, have many functions, have in built microphones and are compatible with a lot of devices. These two earphones are definitely worth checking out if you are on the hunt for good quality earphones. How to find the best earphones under ₹2000? We are all spoilt for choice when it comes to earphones with brands coming up with new releases very frequently. It becomes confusing to select the ones that will just perfectly fit the bill. A pro tip is to go in with a few basic requirements in mind- like compatibility, design, sound quality, etc- then you can narrow down your search to a few options that you like and ultimately buy the one that you like the best. This guide helps you narrow down the options and make your search a little less chotic! Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic Rs. 699 2. boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic Rs. 1299 3. boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with Mic Rs. 1490 4. Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic Rs. 1299 5. OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic Rs. 1299 6. Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic Rs. 999 7. Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic Rs. 999 8. Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug Rs. 1900