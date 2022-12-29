A buyers guide to the top 8 earphones in India under 2000

What are the colours available for the boAt basshead 152 ?
The boAt basshead 152 comes in a variety of colours like- black, white, maroon, jazzy blue, purple, raging red etc.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A good audio experience elevates your experience of watching a movie, talking over the phone or listening to music. If you are someone who is on the lookout for a good pair of earphones then these eight earphones should definitely be your starting point. Whether you want to listen to music or attend to calls – earphones can be a life saviour. The hands free option and being able to multitask is a game changer and earphones are the perfect accessories to help you go handsfree. For people who do not prefer the wireless earphones, wired earphones are a great option and wll make your lives so much easier. With multiple features and multiple compatibility modes- they are definitely going to be your best buy.
Product details
1. Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic
A durable and good quality earphone with crystal clear calling experience and HD microphone from Realme. It is also covered with a one year warranty against non-physical damages. The sound quality is crisp and clear and is soft and comfortable on the skin.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic
A great option from Livpure that has Copper + RO + Pure UV filter with mineraliser technology. It is lightweight and perfect for carrying around in your bags or pockets. They also provide extra ear buds which is an added bonus.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with mic
boAt has really upped the game in the audio industry as their quality and performance are at par with international brands that have been around for longer. With the bassheads 242, they give you noise cancellation, great bass and clear audio. They come in cool colour and design perfect for the new gen customers.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic
With a deep bass sound and comfortable fit and design this earphone is a great option if you are looking for quality earphones. With a one year warranty and made of durable materials, this earphone from JBL should definitely be on your list.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic
These earphones with music control functions and in built microphone is the perfect new generation earphones that supports good quality audio. They have a 9.2 mm dynamic driver with a bold audio and improved sound quality.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic
An earphone with ultra-deep bass and aluminium alloy sound chamber. These earphones are ergonomically designed to fit in perfectly in your ears and provide long lasting comfort. A decent product from Xiaomi which is value for money and gets the job done.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic
This chic and sleek earphones from Samsung comes with an in ear volume control, in built microphone and tangle free cords. The treble and bass are very well balanced and the buttons are really helpful for easy operating and controlling your actions.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug
An earphone from apple that is engineered to maximize sound output while minimising the sound loss. These earphones are comfortable to wear and are made to last.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic
|Built in remote for easy access for calls and music controls
|Rich bass for better quality music experience
|Stylish and versatile
|boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic
|Heavy bass support and crystal clear sound quality
|Comes with a one year warranty.
|Convenient 3.5 mm jack compatible with most devices
|boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with Mic
|Perfect for calls and listening to music
|Cool design with great colour options
|Water and sweat resistant
|Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic
|Has voice assistant integration
|Tangle free cords
|Supports hands free calling and advanced wide 9 mm dynamic driver.
|OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic
|High quality wires
|Comfortable and elegant design
|Music can be controlled by a single button.
|Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic
|Has HD clear sound
|Has removable tank for easy installation, cleaning and maintenance
|A 1.25 meter cord gives you perfect flexibility
|Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic
|Comfortable to use all day
|Comes with a one year warranty
|Stylish and elegant design
|Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug
|Designed and engineered to give you the best sound quality without compromising on comfort and style
|Backed by the trusted Apple brand
|Compatible with both android and iOS devices with a 3.5 mm port
Best value for money
The Realme Buds classic are a real value for money at a cost of ₹699, these earphones are stylish, versatile and durable. They sit comfortable in your ears and provide high fidelity music and call quality. The phone call quality is comparable to high priced earphones in this category. It is also sweat proof which ensures maximum use and minimum damage. Overall, if you are looking for a reasonable option with good performance, the Realme Buds are your best choice.
Best overall product
With an overall rating of .4.2, both the Samsung earphone and the Apple wired earpods are the top contenders among the best earphones available for under ₹2000. They are well designed, well-built and have known to perform very well. Hundreds of people have used them and have liked their performance. They are easy to use, have many functions, have in built microphones and are compatible with a lot of devices. These two earphones are definitely worth checking out if you are on the hunt for good quality earphones.
How to find the best earphones under ₹2000?
We are all spoilt for choice when it comes to earphones with brands coming up with new releases very frequently. It becomes confusing to select the ones that will just perfectly fit the bill. A pro tip is to go in with a few basic requirements in mind- like compatibility, design, sound quality, etc- then you can narrow down your search to a few options that you like and ultimately buy the one that you like the best. This guide helps you narrow down the options and make your search a little less chotic!
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Realme Buds Classic wired in earphones with Mic
|Rs. 699
|2.
|boAt Bassheads 152 in ear wired Earphones with Mic
|Rs. 1299
|3.
|boAt bassheads 242 in ear wired earphones with Mic
|Rs. 1490
|4.
|Infinity JBL Zip wired earphones with Mic
|Rs. 1299
|5.
|OnePlus Nord Wired earphones with Mic
|Rs. 1299
|6.
|Xiaomi MI Earphone with ultra-deep bass and in built Mic
|Rs. 999
|7.
|Samsung EHS64 hands free wired in earphones with Mic
|Rs. 999
|8.
|Apple ear-pods with 3.5 mm headphone plug
|Rs. 1900
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”
The boAt basshead 152 comes in a variety of colours like- black, white, maroon, jazzy blue, purple, raging red etc.
Yes, the JBL Zip earphone does support noise cancellation which is perfect for taking calls in loud and crowded spaces .
Yes, the Samsung earphones can be perfectly used as a microphone while taking video calls via a laptop. The earphone comes with an in-built microphone.
The Apple earbuds are compatible with all devices that can fit a 3.5 mm jack and not just Apple devices. It can be used on android and windows devices with ease.
No, the OnePlus earphones are only available in black.