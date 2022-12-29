A guide to the best chairs for lower back pain that promise comfort and quality

The ergonomic chair from Cellbell is an adjustable chair designed to give you lumbar support. It is made with breathable fabric and comes with a sturdy metal base for maximum strength.

It is important that your workspace is comfortable and offers maximum satisfaction to ensure good productivity. Apart from the aesthetics, you also need to have a good seating space, like a good chair that is comfortable to work in. This becomes more important if you have lower back problems yet you have a desk job, or you are into gaming or studying at your desk. A chair with full lumbar support and good arm support should be your priority- hence we bring you these eight options that are perfect for people with back problems who need to be extra careful while choosing a chair.

Another chair that gives you back support with adjustable height. It is made of good quality materials and will be a perfect addition to your work, study or gaming space.

This chair from Amazon basics has an arm rest, adjustable height and rolling cushion and head support. It comes with a padded seat and provides great comfort.

A comfortable revolving chair in a gorgeous leather finish and brown colour that will fit perfectly fit in your office or your home. It comes in a an adjustable model with height and tilt lock functions.

This chair from MISHOO has an ergonomic back and adjustable lumbar support. It comes with a headrest and armrest as well. Suitable for office or home.

This easy assembly ergonomic chair from Greysteel has an easy reclining feature and cool fabric material that ensure comfort as well as quality.

This chair has an adjustable seat, head massager, lumbar pillow with full reclining function and footrest. It is pe3rfect for homes, offices and gaming set ups.

Best value for money

The DA Urban chair is the best budget buy if you are looking for a chair with good back support and helps you do your work in comfort. It comes in a great design and leather finish. It is highly comfortable and assures quality and performance. this chair has multiple functions like adjustable seat and revolving feature. It also has a padded and soft armrest that makes sure that your hands are comfortably placed at all times.

Best overall product

The BAYBEE Drogo multi-purpose ergonomic chair is the best value for money. It has 7 way seat adjustment feature, head massager and a footrest that can be retracted when required. It can be fully reclined and is suitable for all body types. It can handle up to 120 kilograms of weight and is made of good quality materials that will last you for a good amount of time. It is perfect for relaxing, reading, gaming or for office work.

How to find the best chairs for lower back pain?

This article comes at the right time to help you find the best chairs that also promise good comfort and quality. Good quality chairs that come with good back support are quite tricky to come by- a lot of the options will have one feature but lack in something. However, these eight options cover all the aspects- good lumbar support, ergonomic design and quality that will last you for long. These options include chairs for all price range and you may just be able to find one that best fits your requirements.

Products price list