A guide to the best chairs for lower back pain that promise comfort and quality

Summary:
It is important that your workspace is comfortable and offers maximum satisfaction to ensure good productivity. Apart from the aesthetics, you also need to have a good seating space, like a good chair that is comfortable to work in. This becomes more important if you have lower back problems yet you have a desk job, or you are into gaming or studying at your desk. A chair with full lumbar support and good arm support should be your priority- hence we bring you these eight options that are perfect for people with back problems who need to be extra careful while choosing a chair.
1. CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chair
The ergonomic chair from Cellbell is an adjustable chair designed to give you lumbar support. It is made with breathable fabric and comes with a sturdy metal base for maximum strength.
Specifications:
Colour: Black, blue, green, red, orange, grey.
Brand: Cellbell
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 53 X 61 X 109 cm
Weight- 14 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 136 kilograms
Specifications: revolving, Tilting, 360 swivel, ergonomic.
Model name: Desire C104
Contents: Chair back, chair seat, chair arm rest, gas lift hydraulic shaft, bolt mechanism, wheel base with 5 no castor wheels, screws, allen key.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has padded arm rest and thick foam cushion seat
|the back rest does not have cushion.
|It is fully adjustable and provides maximum comfort
2. SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support
Another chair that gives you back support with adjustable height. It is made of good quality materials and will be a perfect addition to your work, study or gaming space.
Specifications:
Colour: Black
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Material: Alloy Steel, polymer
Dimensions: 50 X 46 X 130 cm
Weight- 18 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 150 kilograms
Specifications: revolving, Ergonomic
Model name: AM-BEATLEHB
Contents: complete chair parts in semi assembled condition.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has 2D lumbar support for your back
|Need to be assembled by self
|Comes with an adjustable armrest
3. Amazon Basics Mid back Office Chair
This chair from Amazon basics has an arm rest, adjustable height and rolling cushion and head support. It comes with a padded seat and provides great comfort.
Specifications:
Colour: Black
Brand: Amazon Basics
Material: faux Leather
Dimensions: 61 X 6.5 X 88 cm
Weight- 26.5 pounds
Maximum weight it can take: 124.7 kilograms
Specifications: swivel, ergonomic
Model name: B00IFHPVEU
Contents: 1 unit chair.
|Pros
|Cons
|This chair is fully adjustable.
|Back rest may be short for taller people
|Comes in a leather finish and modern design
4. DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive Chair
A comfortable revolving chair in a gorgeous leather finish and brown colour that will fit perfectly fit in your office or your home. It comes in a an adjustable model with height and tilt lock functions.
Specifications:
Colour: Tan, black, camel
Brand: Da Urban
Material: Faux Leather
Dimensions: 50.8 X 58.4 X 83.8 cm
Weight- 13 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms
Specifications: revolving, tilt, ergonomic
Model name: MILFORD REVOLVING
Contents: Seat, hydraulic, base with attached wheels, base cover, tower balley.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a one year warranty
|does not come with an extra head rest
|Comfortable and spacious seats
5. SIHOO M18 High Back Office Chair
This chair from MISHOO has an ergonomic back and adjustable lumbar support. It comes with a headrest and armrest as well. Suitable for office or home.
Specifications:
Colour: Black
Brand: SIHOO
Material: Polypropylene
Dimensions: 72 X 68.5 X 109 cm
Weight- 17 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 150 kilograms
Specifications: Adjustable lumbar, adjustable height, arm rest, ergonomic back, tilt, head support
Model name: M18
Contents: All chair components.
|Pros
|Cons
|Breathable lumbar support design.
|Back rest has mesh instead of cushion.
|Premium quality and especially designed for home and office use.
6. Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar support
This easy assembly ergonomic chair from Greysteel has an easy reclining feature and cool fabric material that ensure comfort as well as quality.
Specifications:
Colour: Pink, beige-blue.
Brand: Greysteel
Material: fabric and metal
Dimensions: 57.5 X 59.7 X 96 cm
Weight- 20 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 130 kilograms
Specifications: adjustable lumbar massage pillow, breathable cool fabric
Model name: Massage gaming chair.
Contents: chair components, adjustable lumbar pillow.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reclining, adjustable back.
|Pink colour may be more prone to getting dirty and require more maintenance.
|Suitable for gaming or office both.
7. BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.
This chair has an adjustable seat, head massager, lumbar pillow with full reclining function and footrest. It is pe3rfect for homes, offices and gaming set ups.
Specifications:
Colour: Blue.
Brand: BAYBEE
Material: Leather
Dimensions: 60 X 50 X 140 cm
Weight- 20 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms
Specifications: Rocking, ergonomic
Model name: -
Contents: Chair components, assembly tools.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a lumbar massager.
|The headrest is not detachable and cannot be adjusted.
|extra comfort with full-length backrest recline
8. Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic Chair
Another equally good option that has adjustable neck and lumbar support with pillows. It also has 4D adjustable armrest.
Specifications:
Colour: Black.
Brand: Green Soul.
Material: Leather
Dimensions: 50 X 71 X 133 cm
Weight- 23 kilograms
Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms
Specifications: Adjustable height, arm rest, ergonomic, rolling, adjustable lumbar.
Model name: -GS734U_Fullblack
Contents: Chair parts and assembly instructions.
|Pros
|Cons
|Engineered to perfectly you’re your requirements.
|movable arm rest may not be preferred by everyone.
|Lock in facility, adjustable back rest.
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chair
|Comes with a hassle free warranty claim
|Quality assured
|The lumbar adjustments can be pushed upwards and downward to best fit what your back needs.
|SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support
|Perfect for all spaces like homes, offices, gaming etc.
|Has 360 swivel with large alloy casters
|Has two-way adjustable headrest support
|Amazon Basics Mid back Office Chair
|Comes with a one year warranty.
|Has dual wheel casters for easy swivelling.
|Good value for money.
|DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive Chair
|Has a gorgeous leather finish.
|Has adjustable armrest and back.
|Can swivel a full 360.
|SIHOO M18 High Back Office Chair
|Has multiple ergonomic functions.
|Has certified accessories and security.
|Comes with an exclusive three years warranty.
|Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar support
|Its is equipped with adjustable armrest and USB cable power supply massager that can be driven by a USB port.
|Comes in a very pleasing design.
|Sturdy construction and eco -friendly material.
|BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.
|Comes in a range of colour options suitable to everyone’s needs.
|Has a retractable footrest.
|Can be used for working, relaxing, gaming, studying etc.
|Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic Chair
|Has a world class ergonomic design that reclines up to 180 degrees.
|Keeps you comfortable all day long.
|Has heavy duty metal base and PU wheels with rocking pressure adjustor.
Best value for money
The DA Urban chair is the best budget buy if you are looking for a chair with good back support and helps you do your work in comfort. It comes in a great design and leather finish. It is highly comfortable and assures quality and performance. this chair has multiple functions like adjustable seat and revolving feature. It also has a padded and soft armrest that makes sure that your hands are comfortably placed at all times.
Best overall product
The BAYBEE Drogo multi-purpose ergonomic chair is the best value for money. It has 7 way seat adjustment feature, head massager and a footrest that can be retracted when required. It can be fully reclined and is suitable for all body types. It can handle up to 120 kilograms of weight and is made of good quality materials that will last you for a good amount of time. It is perfect for relaxing, reading, gaming or for office work.
How to find the best chairs for lower back pain?
This article comes at the right time to help you find the best chairs that also promise good comfort and quality. Good quality chairs that come with good back support are quite tricky to come by- a lot of the options will have one feature but lack in something. However, these eight options cover all the aspects- good lumbar support, ergonomic design and quality that will last you for long. These options include chairs for all price range and you may just be able to find one that best fits your requirements.
Products price list
|Product name
|Price
|CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chair
|Rs. 9,999
|SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier
|Rs. 18000
|Amazon Basics Mid back Office Chair
|Rs. 11000
|DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive Chair
|Rs. 9,999
|SIHOO M18 High Back Office Chair
|Rs. 20,000
|Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar support
|Rs. 32,000
|BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.
|Rs. 26,990
|Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic Chair
|Rs. 35,553
