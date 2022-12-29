Story Saved
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
A guide to the best chairs for lower back pain that promise comfort and quality

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 29, 2022 16:54 IST
This article focuses on finding the best chairs for people who suffer from lower back pain. The guide covers all aspects like comfort, quality, price and other details you may need to make your choice. These are the top rated chairs tried and tested by hundreds of people and rounded up just for you.

Chair

It is important that your workspace is comfortable and offers maximum satisfaction to ensure good productivity. Apart from the aesthetics, you also need to have a good seating space, like a good chair that is comfortable to work in. This becomes more important if you have lower back problems yet you have a desk job, or you are into gaming or studying at your desk. A chair with full lumbar support and good arm support should be your priority- hence we bring you these eight options that are perfect for people with back problems who need to be extra careful while choosing a chair.

1. CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chair

The ergonomic chair from Cellbell is an adjustable chair designed to give you lumbar support. It is made with breathable fabric and comes with a sturdy metal base for maximum strength.

Specifications:

Colour: Black, blue, green, red, orange, grey.

Brand: Cellbell

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 53 X 61 X 109 cm

Weight- 14 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 136 kilograms

Specifications: revolving, Tilting, 360 swivel, ergonomic.

Model name: Desire C104

Contents: Chair back, chair seat, chair arm rest, gas lift hydraulic shaft, bolt mechanism, wheel base with 5 no castor wheels, screws, allen key.

ProsCons
Has padded arm rest and thick foam cushion seat the back rest does not have cushion.
It is fully adjustable and provides maximum comfort  
cellpic
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Height Adjustable Chair [Black]
22% off 3,899 4,999
Buy now

2. SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support

Another chair that gives you back support with adjustable height. It is made of good quality materials and will be a perfect addition to your work, study or gaming space.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Material: Alloy Steel, polymer

Dimensions: 50 X 46 X 130 cm

Weight- 18 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 150 kilograms

Specifications: revolving, Ergonomic

Model name: AM-BEATLEHB

Contents: complete chair parts in semi assembled condition.

ProsCons
Has 2D lumbar support for your back Need to be assembled by self 
Comes with an adjustable armrest  
cellpic
SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support (Ergonomic Meshback) (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Amazon Basics Mid back Office Chair

This chair from Amazon basics has an arm rest, adjustable height and rolling cushion and head support. It comes with a padded seat and provides great comfort.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: Amazon Basics

Material: faux Leather

Dimensions: 61 X 6.5 X 88 cm

Weight- 26.5 pounds

Maximum weight it can take: 124.7 kilograms

Specifications: swivel, ergonomic

Model name: B00IFHPVEU

Contents: 1 unit chair.

ProsCons
This chair is fully adjustable. Back rest may be short for taller people 
Comes in a leather finish and modern design  
cellpic
Amazon Basics Mid Back Office Chair (Black, Leather)
Check Price on Amazon

4. DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive Chair

A comfortable revolving chair in a gorgeous leather finish and brown colour that will fit perfectly fit in your office or your home. It comes in a an adjustable model with height and tilt lock functions.

Specifications:

Colour: Tan, black, camel

Brand: Da Urban

Material: Faux Leather

Dimensions: 50.8 X 58.4 X 83.8 cm

Weight- 13 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms

Specifications: revolving, tilt, ergonomic

Model name: MILFORD REVOLVING

Contents: Seat, hydraulic, base with attached wheels, base cover, tower balley.

ProsCons
Comes with a one year warranty does not come with an extra head rest
Comfortable and spacious seats  
cellpic
Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair with High Comfort Seating, Height Adjustable Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Tan)
50% off 5,034 9,999
Buy now

5. SIHOO M18 High Back Office Chair

This chair from MISHOO has an ergonomic back and adjustable lumbar support. It comes with a headrest and armrest as well. Suitable for office or home.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: SIHOO

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 72 X 68.5 X 109 cm

Weight- 17 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 150 kilograms

Specifications: Adjustable lumbar, adjustable height, arm rest, ergonomic back, tilt, head support

Model name: M18

Contents: All chair components.

ProsCons
Breathable lumbar support design. Back rest has mesh instead of cushion. 
Premium quality and especially designed for home and office use.  
cellpic
SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair, Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home with Adjustable Lumbar Support & Headrest, Study Chair with Adjustment Armrest & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar support

This easy assembly ergonomic chair from Greysteel has an easy reclining feature and cool fabric material that ensure comfort as well as quality.

Specifications:

Colour: Pink, beige-blue.

Brand: Greysteel

Material: fabric and metal

Dimensions: 57.5 X 59.7 X 96 cm

Weight- 20 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 130 kilograms

Specifications: adjustable lumbar massage pillow, breathable cool fabric

Model name: Massage gaming chair.

Contents: chair components, adjustable lumbar pillow.

ProsCons
Reclining, adjustable back. Pink colour may be more prone to getting dirty and require more maintenance. 
Suitable for gaming or office both.  
cellpic
Greysteel-Breathe Massage Gaming Chair with Foot Rest & Computer Chair - Cool Fabric Material Adjustable & Ergonomic Chair with Lumbar Support, Reclining, Easy Assemble, Support Upto 130 kgs (Pink)
44% off 17,900 32,000
Buy now

7. BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.

This chair has an adjustable seat, head massager, lumbar pillow with full reclining function and footrest. It is pe3rfect for homes, offices and gaming set ups.

Specifications:

Colour: Blue.

Brand: BAYBEE

Material: Leather

Dimensions: 60 X 50 X 140 cm

Weight- 20 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms

Specifications: Rocking, ergonomic

Model name: -

Contents: Chair components, assembly tools.

ProsCons
Comes with a lumbar massager. The headrest is not detachable and cannot be adjusted. 
extra comfort with full-length backrest recline  
cellpic
BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7 Way Adjustable Seat, Head & USB Massager, PU Leather Material & Lumbar Pillow | Home & Office Chair with Full Reclining Back & Footrest (Blue)
30% off 18,990 26,990
Buy now

8. Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic Chair

Another equally good option that has adjustable neck and lumbar support with pillows. It also has 4D adjustable armrest.

Specifications:

Colour: Black.

Brand: Green Soul.

Material: Leather

Dimensions: 50 X 71 X 133 cm

Weight- 23 kilograms

Maximum weight it can take: 120 kilograms

Specifications: Adjustable height, arm rest, ergonomic, rolling, adjustable lumbar.

Model name: -GS734U_Fullblack

Contents: Chair parts and assembly instructions.

ProsCons
Engineered to perfectly you’re your requirements.movable arm rest may not be preferred by everyone. 
Lock in facility, adjustable back rest.  
cellpic
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic Chair with Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black)
45% off 19,690 35,533
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chairComes with a hassle free warranty claim Quality assured The lumbar adjustments can be pushed upwards and downward to best fit what your back needs. 
SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support Perfect for all spaces like homes, offices, gaming etc. Has 360 swivel with large alloy casters Has two-way adjustable headrest support 
Amazon Basics Mid back Office ChairComes with a one year warranty.Has dual wheel casters for easy swivelling. Good value for money. 
DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive ChairHas a gorgeous leather finish. Has adjustable armrest and back. Can swivel a full 360. 
SIHOO M18 High Back Office ChairHas multiple ergonomic functions. Has certified accessories and security.Comes with an exclusive three years warranty. 
Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar supportIts is equipped with adjustable armrest and USB cable power supply massager that can be driven by a USB port. Comes in a very pleasing design. Sturdy construction and eco -friendly material.
BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.Comes in a range of colour options suitable to everyone’s needs. Has a retractable footrest. Can be used for working, relaxing, gaming, studying etc. 
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic ChairHas a world class ergonomic design that reclines up to 180 degrees.Keeps you comfortable all day long. Has heavy duty metal base and PU wheels with rocking pressure adjustor. 

Best value for money

The DA Urban chair is the best budget buy if you are looking for a chair with good back support and helps you do your work in comfort. It comes in a great design and leather finish. It is highly comfortable and assures quality and performance. this chair has multiple functions like adjustable seat and revolving feature. It also has a padded and soft armrest that makes sure that your hands are comfortably placed at all times.

Best overall product

The BAYBEE Drogo multi-purpose ergonomic chair is the best value for money. It has 7 way seat adjustment feature, head massager and a footrest that can be retracted when required. It can be fully reclined and is suitable for all body types. It can handle up to 120 kilograms of weight and is made of good quality materials that will last you for a good amount of time. It is perfect for relaxing, reading, gaming or for office work.

How to find the best chairs for lower back pain?

This article comes at the right time to help you find the best chairs that also promise good comfort and quality. Good quality chairs that come with good back support are quite tricky to come by- a lot of the options will have one feature but lack in something. However, these eight options cover all the aspects- good lumbar support, ergonomic design and quality that will last you for long. These options include chairs for all price range and you may just be able to find one that best fits your requirements.

Products price list

Product namePrice
CELLBELL Desire Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office/ study/ computer chair Rs. 9,999
SAVYA Home Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier Rs. 18000
Amazon Basics Mid back Office Chair Rs. 11000
DA URBAN Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home and Office Executive Chair Rs. 9,999
SIHOO M18 High Back Office ChairRs. 20,000
Greysteel Breathe Massage Chair with ergonomic and lumbar support Rs. 32,000
BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair with 7-way adjustable seat.Rs. 26,990
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T Multi-Functional Ergonomic ChairRs. 35,553

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

