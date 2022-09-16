Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

A guide to the top 2 GB RAM mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 17, 2022 20:53 IST

Summary:

With the world shifting to 4 GB and 8 GB RAM, buying a 2 GB RAM mobile phone is a brave decision. These are pocket-friendly and save a decent amount of data. Here are the best picks for 2 GB RAM mobile phones.

Mobile phones with 2 GB RAM saves all your photos and pictures in a hassle-free way.

Are you planning to buy a 2 GB RAM mobile phone? Although 2 GB RAM is not enough for professional workers; however, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with decent RAM, this can be your ideal phone. These phones are packed with rich features such as expandable RAM size, powerful processor and full HD display for a better viewing experience.Mobile phones with 2 GB RAM saves all your photos and pictures hassle-free. Also, work becomes more convenient and easier with these phones.

1.Lava X 2 (2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage)

The first on the list is the lava X 2. With a high-performance processor, long-lasting battery life and fingerprint security, this mobile phone is an excellent choice. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage to keep you going.

Specifications

  • OS:stock android 11 go
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium polymer batteries required
  • Item model number: lava X 2 blue
  • Wireless communication technology: cellular
  • Connectivity technologies: bluetooth, wi-fi, USB

ProsCons
2 GB RAM small battery
long standby cramped screen
minimalist UI 
Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) - Striped Blue| Long Lasting 5000 mAh Battery| High Performance Octa Core Processor| Big 6.5 inch(16.5cm) Display HD+IPS Notch Display
21% off
6,299 7,999
Buy now

2. Jio fi next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, blue smartphone

Comes in the stunning blue colour,jiofi next is a smartphone which comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone also features a5.45" HD+screen for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it captures pictures with detail.

Specifications

  • OS:android 10.0
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Package dimensions: 16 x 8.1 x 5.4 cm; 340 grams
  • Connectivity technologies: 4 g
  • Special features: rear camera, front camera, dual_sim
  • Other display features: wireless

ProsCons
2 GB RAM small battery
long-lasting battery life looks bulky and heavy 
supports 4 g connectivity  
JioFi Next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
36% off
4,677 7,299
Buy now

3. Tecno Spark Go 2021

(Galaxy blue 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)|5000 mAh| 16.56 cm (6.52") display smartphone comes with a 6.52” HD display,tecno spark go was launched back in 2021. The massive battery life and 13 MP AI dual rear camera keeps you hooked throughout the day. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor ensures maximum security.

Specifications

  • OS: android 10 (go edition, Hi OS 6.2, android 10 (go)
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 16.6 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 193 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 lithium polymer batteries required
  • Connectivity technologies - wifi bluetooth;USB
  • GPS: GPS/GNSS/galileo

ProsCons
long-lasting batterypoor app ecosystem
wireless display technology  
great value for money 
Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Galaxy Blue 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)|5000mAh| 16.56 cm (6.52") Display Smartphone
8,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 A sport

With its sleek and super stylish design,redmi 9 A sportis a popular 2 GB RAM phone that stands out of all. It comes with features such as a mediatek helio G 25 Octa-core processor, excellent camera quality and a 5000 mAh large battery life to keep you going from dawn to dusk.

Specifications

OS:MIUI 12

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions:‎16.5x 0.9x 7.7cm;194 grams

Item model number: redmi 9 A sport

Connectivity technology: wifi, bluetooth, USB

Special features: rear camera, front camera, dual_sim, camera

Pros Cons
long-lasting batterylow-quality display
2 GB RAM poor app ecosystem
great value for money 
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off
6,999 8,499
Buy now

5. Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone

Available in a stunning charcoal colour,nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone is one of the best phones on the list. It comes with 2 GB RAM, enough to save all photos and videos. A 6.2 inch HD display for enhanced viewing experience. Above all, its sleek and sturdy design takes you a long way.

Specifications

  • OS:android 10.0
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium polymer batteries required
  • Item model number: nokia 2.3
  • Wireless communication technology: bluetooth, wi-fi

ProsCons
easy on pocket screen size is smaller than other models
great camera quality bulky
2 GB RAM present 
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal
28% off
7,899 10,999
Buy now

6. Samsung galaxy A 03 core

For many years, samsung has been the trust of millions of mobile users. samsung galaxy A 03 core phone was launched in december 2021 to maximise your viewing experience. It comes with a powerful processor, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for optimum performance and hassle-free functioning. Additionally, its sturdy and sleek design ensures a better grip.


Specifications:

  • OS:android GO 11.0
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions:‎0.9x 7.6x 16.4cm;211 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium ion batteries required
  • Item model: galaxy A 03 core
  • Connectivity technologies: wifi bluetooth;wi-fi;USB
  • Special features: rear camera, front camera

ProsCons
affordable and easy on the pocketaverage screen size 
great battery life available in only one colour 
full HD display  
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offer
24% off
7,999 10,499
Buy now

7. Vivo Y 01

Available in the stunning sapphire blue colour, vivo Y 01 is an excellent addition to our list of best 2 GB RAM mobile phones. If you’re on a tight budget and looking for feature-packed phones, this is the one. It comes with a 6.51-inch display for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications:

  • OS: fun touch os 10
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 16.4 x 75.8 x 8.2 cm; 182 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium Ion batteries required
  • Special features: bluetooth enabled, dual SIM, camera, built-in GPS
  • Other display features: wireless

ProsCons
affordable and easy on the budgetavailable in only one colour 
excellent phone talk time only one processor is present
decent storage  
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off
8,499 12,999
Buy now

8. Lava Z 21

With 2 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM and a powerful octa-core processor, the lava Z 21 is a stunning smartphone. It is priced decently to fit everyone's budget.It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better.

Specifications

  • OS: stock android 11 go
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 14.7 x 7.3 x 1 cm; 187 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium Ion batteries required
  • Item model number: lava Z 21
  • Wireless communication technology: cellular

ProsCons
affordable and easy on the pocketlooks bulky
great battery life available in only one colour 
excellent camera quality  
Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery
15% off
5,099 5,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage Mi 6 A, blue

Launched by redmi, the redmi 6 A is a highly advanced mobile phone which comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The 5.45-inch display ensures an immersive watching experience. Additionally, it comes with 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery which keeps you going throughout the day.

Specifications

  • OS:android 8.1
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Product dimensions: 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 grams
  • Batteries: 1 lithium ion batteries required
  • Item model number: redmi 6 A
  • Wireless communication technology: bluetooth, wi-fi

ProsCons
budget-friendly looks bulky and heavy 
excellent camera quality  
adequate screen size  
Redmi 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Mi 6A, Blue
3% off
7,790 7,999
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2 Feature  - 3
 Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)  HD display Expandable Memory Long-lasting battery life 
 JioFi Next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone  Wide display  Decent RAM  All-day battery life 
 Tecno Spark Go 2021 Bold and refreshed look Sufficient storage  Long-lasting battery 
 Redmi 9A Sport Stunning and sleek design Sufficient RAM  Ample ROM storage
 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Stunning colours and sleek design.  The latest OS is present Large display with good resolution
 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Good camera quality Large display with good resolution Ample storage space
 Vivo Y01 Excellent battery backup  Stylish and lightweight Good RAM support. 
 Lava Z21 Good for everyday use.  Sufficient storage  Great camera quality 
 Redmi 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Mi 6A, Blue Leight-weight  Wide display screen  Great battery 

Best value for money

One phone that stands out for the best value for money is the lava Z 21. It is one of the cheapest phones on the list and comes with excellent features such as expandable RAM, dual SIM, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery life. So, if you’re looking for a 2 GB RAM Mobile Phone that fits in your pocket, Lava Z2 can be an ice-breaker. This phone is priced decently at 5,599 after a discount.

Best overall

From the list of best 2 GB RAM mobile phones, one phone that manages to stand out is the vivo Y 01. It is one of the latest launches by vivo. It has features such as a better user experience, auto call recording, good Battery backup, a dual SIM card slot and a camera for capturing moments. Also, it comes with a great display for an enhanced viewing experience. If you’re looking for the best 2 GB RAM mobile phone, vivo Y 01 is an ideal pick. It is priced decently at 8,499 only.

How to find a perfect 2 GB RAM mobile phone?

The things that you should keep in mind when you buy a 2 GB RAM mobile phone for yourself are:

  • It should have a functional keypad.
  • It should have ample storage space.
  • It should have a functional and effective OS.
  • It should be budget-friendly.
  • Do not focus on the looks only without looking at the qualities first.

Price of 2 GB RAM mobile phone at a glance

ProductPrice in Rs
 Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage7,999 
 JioFi Next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone  7,299
 Tecno Spark Go 2021  8,999
 Redmi 9A Sport 7,999
 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 10,999
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 1,4999
 Vivo Y01 12,999
 Lava Z21 5,999
 Redmi 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Mi 6A, Blue 7,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs
Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones
Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phones
Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones
Nokia 5000 mAh battery phones: here are your top picks

2 GB RAM mobile phone

Which brand offers the best 2 GB RAM Mobile Phone?

Brands like Vivo, Lava, Nokia, and Samsung offer the best 2 GB RAM Mobile Phone. 

List specifications of Vivo Y01

Here they are - 

  • OS -FunTouch OS 10
  • RAM - 2GB 
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 75.8 x 8.2 cm; 182 Grams
  • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required 
  • Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS
  • Other display features - Wireless

. Which is the price range of a 2 GB RAM Mobile Phone in India?

In India, the price range of 2 GB RAM Mobile Phones generally lies between 4,000 to 15,000. Based on other features like processor, camera quality, battery life, and so on; the prices fluctuate. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS