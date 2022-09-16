A guide to the top 2 GB RAM mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 17, 2022 20:53 IST





Summary: With the world shifting to 4 GB and 8 GB RAM, buying a 2 GB RAM mobile phone is a brave decision. These are pocket-friendly and save a decent amount of data. Here are the best picks for 2 GB RAM mobile phones.

Mobile phones with 2 GB RAM saves all your photos and pictures in a hassle-free way.

Are you planning to buy a 2 GB RAM mobile phone? Although 2 GB RAM is not enough for professional workers; however, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with decent RAM, this can be your ideal phone. These phones are packed with rich features such as expandable RAM size, powerful processor and full HD display for a better viewing experience.Mobile phones with 2 GB RAM saves all your photos and pictures hassle-free. Also, work becomes more convenient and easier with these phones. 1.Lava X 2 (2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage) The first on the list is the lava X 2. With a high-performance processor, long-lasting battery life and fingerprint security, this mobile phone is an excellent choice. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage to keep you going. Specifications OS:stock android 11 go

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium polymer batteries required

Item model number: lava X 2 blue

Wireless communication technology: cellular

Connectivity technologies: bluetooth, wi-fi, USB

Pros Cons 2 GB RAM small battery long standby cramped screen minimalist UI

2. Jio fi next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, blue smartphone Comes in the stunning blue colour,jiofi next is a smartphone which comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone also features a5.45" HD+screen for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it captures pictures with detail. Specifications OS:android 10.0

RAM: 2 GB

Package dimensions: 16 x 8.1 x 5.4 cm; 340 grams

Connectivity technologies: 4 g

Special features: rear camera, front camera, dual_sim

Other display features: wireless

Pros Cons 2 GB RAM small battery long-lasting battery life looks bulky and heavy supports 4 g connectivity

3. Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Galaxy blue 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)|5000 mAh| 16.56 cm (6.52") display smartphone comes with a 6.52” HD display,tecno spark go was launched back in 2021. The massive battery life and 13 MP AI dual rear camera keeps you hooked throughout the day. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor ensures maximum security. Specifications OS: android 10 (go edition, Hi OS 6.2, android 10 (go)

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 16.6 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 193 grams

Batteries: ‎1 lithium polymer batteries required

Connectivity technologies - wifi bluetooth;USB

GPS: GPS/GNSS/galileo

Pros Cons long-lasting battery poor app ecosystem wireless display technology great value for money

4. Redmi 9 A sport With its sleek and super stylish design,redmi 9 A sportis a popular 2 GB RAM phone that stands out of all. It comes with features such as a mediatek helio G 25 Octa-core processor, excellent camera quality and a 5000 mAh large battery life to keep you going from dawn to dusk. Specifications OS:MIUI 12 RAM: 2 GB Product dimensions:‎16.5x 0.9x 7.7cm;194 grams Item model number: redmi 9 A sport Connectivity technology: wifi, bluetooth, USB Special features: rear camera, front camera, dual_sim, camera

Pros Cons long-lasting battery low-quality display 2 GB RAM poor app ecosystem great value for money

5. Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone Available in a stunning charcoal colour,nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone is one of the best phones on the list. It comes with 2 GB RAM, enough to save all photos and videos. A 6.2 inch HD display for enhanced viewing experience. Above all, its sleek and sturdy design takes you a long way. Specifications OS:android 10.0

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium polymer batteries required

Item model number: nokia 2.3

Wireless communication technology: bluetooth, wi-fi

Pros Cons easy on pocket screen size is smaller than other models great camera quality bulky 2 GB RAM present

6. Samsung galaxy A 03 core For many years, samsung has been the trust of millions of mobile users. samsung galaxy A 03 core phone was launched in december 2021 to maximise your viewing experience. It comes with a powerful processor, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for optimum performance and hassle-free functioning. Additionally, its sturdy and sleek design ensures a better grip.

Specifications: OS:android GO 11.0

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions:‎0.9x 7.6x 16.4cm;211 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium ion batteries required

Item model: galaxy A 03 core

Connectivity technologies: wifi bluetooth;wi-fi;USB

Special features: rear camera, front camera

Pros Cons affordable and easy on the pocket average screen size great battery life available in only one colour full HD display

7. Vivo Y 01 Available in the stunning sapphire blue colour, vivo Y 01 is an excellent addition to our list of best 2 GB RAM mobile phones. If you’re on a tight budget and looking for feature-packed phones, this is the one. It comes with a 6.51-inch display for an enhanced viewing experience. Specifications: OS: fun touch os 10

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 16.4 x 75.8 x 8.2 cm; 182 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium Ion batteries required

Special features: bluetooth enabled, dual SIM, camera, built-in GPS

Other display features: wireless

Pros Cons affordable and easy on the budget available in only one colour excellent phone talk time only one processor is present decent storage

8. Lava Z 21 With 2 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM and a powerful octa-core processor, the lava Z 21 is a stunning smartphone. It is priced decently to fit everyone's budget.It has a high-functioning processor that will get all your work done faster and better. Specifications OS: stock android 11 go

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 14.7 x 7.3 x 1 cm; 187 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium Ion batteries required

Item model number: lava Z 21

Wireless communication technology: cellular

Pros Cons affordable and easy on the pocket looks bulky great battery life available in only one colour excellent camera quality

9. Redmi 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage Mi 6 A, blue Launched by redmi, the redmi 6 A is a highly advanced mobile phone which comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The 5.45-inch display ensures an immersive watching experience. Additionally, it comes with 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery which keeps you going throughout the day. Specifications OS:android 8.1

RAM: 2 GB

Product dimensions: 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 grams

Batteries: 1 lithium ion batteries required

Item model number: redmi 6 A

Wireless communication technology: bluetooth, wi-fi

Pros Cons budget-friendly looks bulky and heavy excellent camera quality adequate screen size

Best three features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) HD display Expandable Memory Long-lasting battery life JioFi Next 32 GB, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone Wide display Decent RAM All-day battery life Tecno Spark Go 2021 Bold and refreshed look Sufficient storage Long-lasting battery Redmi 9A Sport Stunning and sleek design Sufficient RAM Ample ROM storage Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Stunning colours and sleek design. The latest OS is present Large display with good resolution Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Good camera quality Large display with good resolution Ample storage space Vivo Y01 Excellent battery backup Stylish and lightweight Good RAM support. Lava Z21 Good for everyday use. Sufficient storage Great camera quality Redmi 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage Mi 6A, Blue Leight-weight Wide display screen Great battery

Best value for money One phone that stands out for the best value for money is the lava Z 21. It is one of the cheapest phones on the list and comes with excellent features such as expandable RAM, dual SIM, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery life. So, if you’re looking for a 2 GB RAM Mobile Phone that fits in your pocket, Lava Z2 can be an ice-breaker. This phone is priced decently at ₹5,599 after a discount. Best overall From the list of best 2 GB RAM mobile phones, one phone that manages to stand out is the vivo Y 01. It is one of the latest launches by vivo. It has features such as a better user experience, auto call recording, good Battery backup, a dual SIM card slot and a camera for capturing moments. Also, it comes with a great display for an enhanced viewing experience. If you’re looking for the best 2 GB RAM mobile phone, vivo Y 01 is an ideal pick. It is priced decently at ₹8,499 only. How to find a perfect 2 GB RAM mobile phone? The things that you should keep in mind when you buy a 2 GB RAM mobile phone for yourself are: It should have a functional keypad.

It should have ample storage space.

It should have a functional and effective OS.

It should be budget-friendly.

Do not focus on the looks only without looking at the qualities first. Price of 2 GB RAM mobile phone at a glance

