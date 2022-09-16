Story Saved
64 GB internal memory mobile phones: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 20:15 IST
Summary:

64 GB of internal memory or storage is required to store several apps on your phone and documents, photos, and videos without worrying about storage space. Here, we tell you about the best phones with 64 GB internal memory.

product info
Mobile phones with 64 GB internal memory can give you enough space to store pictures, apps, and more.

Many top brands such as Redmi, OPPO, Samsung, and Realme offer 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. But they each offer a different product experience, with these latest smartphones being top-of-the-line devices and more affordable. 64 GB internal memory smartphones run the android OS but with different UI built by respective brands and feature high-end hardware at a competitive price point. These smartphones include Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 Prime, Oppo A15s, Redmi 10A, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition, Samsung M13, and Realme Narzo 50i.

1. Redmi 9 Activ

This device comes in a beautiful coral green colour, 4 GB RAM, Helio G35 processor, and 64GB storage. It has a 13 MP and 2 MP AI dual camera, along with a 5 MP front camera. It has a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with updated features for only 8,999. The Redmi 9 Activ smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, all thanks to its 4 GB RAM and Helio G35 Octa Core processor.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi by Xiaomi

Model Number: ‎Redmi 9 Activ

Device interface - primary: Touchscreen

Cellular Technology: 4G

OS: Android 10

Proscons
StorageCamera needs improvement
Processor 
Fingerprint scanner 
Display 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
23% off 8,499 10,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11

This phone comes in Space Black colour with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage. It has a rear camera of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and with 13 MP front camera. This device has a 16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD AMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for 14,499. The phone's 6 GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor enable swift task processing, app loading, and multitasking. The Redmi Note 11 has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Cellular Technology: LTE

OS: Android (MIUI 13)

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.43 inches

ProsCons
PerformanceUltrawide camera needs improvement
Camera quality5G support is not available
Battery backup 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 14,499 18,999
Buy now

3. Oppo A15s

This device comes in Rainbow Silver colour and with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, slow motion, 6.52-inch HD+ display, dual SIM, 4G, 13 MP triple camera, 4230 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a sleek and smart design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only 9,990. To improve your photographic skills, you can also employ other tools such as portrait bokeh, HDR, beautification, and others.

Specifications

Brand: Oppo

Model Number: Oppo A15s

Device interface - primary: Touchscreen

Cellular Technology: 4G

OS: Android 10

ProsCons
PerformanceBattery capacity
Budget-friendlyThe camera is not good for night photography
User friendly 
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
Buy now

4. Redmi 10 Prime

This device comes in Phantom black colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Along with this, it comes with a rear camera of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP front camera, and 16.5 cm Full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a reading mode to protect your eyes. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. In addition, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface that lets you fully charge your phone quickly.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: Redmi 10 Prime

Cellular Technology: LTE

OS: Android (MIUI 12.5)

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
LooksDisplay is LCD
StorageNo NFC
Battery lifeNo 5G Support
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
27% off 10,999 14,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 10A

This phone comes in Slate Grey colour and 64 GB plus 4 GB RAM. It has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Helio G25 Processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The smartphone's native MIUI 12.5 skin is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. In addition, it features a fingerprint scanner located on the back and allows face unlocks.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: Redmi 10A

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
battery lifeCamera quality can be better
Budget-friendlyNo Gorilla Glass protection
Performance 
Rear-mounted fingerprint reader 
cellpic
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
21% off 9,499 11,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

This phone comes in Arctic Blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has a 6000 mAh battery, a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition, which has an Exynos 9611 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Galaxy M21 2021 provides a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS with customisation possibilities.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Number: Samsung Galaxy M21, 2021 Edition

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Cellular Technology: 4G

OS: Android 11.0; OneUI Core 3.1

ProsCons
Battery lifeNo NFC connection
charging speedNo InfraRed sensor
Camera quality 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

7. Realme Narzo 50i

This phone comes in a Mint Green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has a powerful octa-core processor, an 8 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. in addition, it has a 5000 mAh battery. Thanks to its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras, this phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Number: Realme Narzo 50i

Device interface - primary: Touchscreen

Cellular Technology: Unlocked for all carriers

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Sound qualityCamera quality
Battery lifeNot for gaming
Looks 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
19% off 8,110 9,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M13

This device comes in an Aqua Green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front-facing camera. Along with this, it has a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking with the Exynos 850 processor

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Cellular Technology: Samsung M13

OS: Android 12.0

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

ProsCons
PerformanceNo AMOLED display
Camera quality 
Unique colour 
Fast charging 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
20% off 11,999 14,999
Buy now

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9 Activ 8,999
Redmi Note 11 14,499
Oppo A15s 9,990
Redmi 10 Prime 11,999
Redmi 10A 9,499
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition 11,499
Realme Narzo 50i 8,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 11,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9 Activ5 MP front cameraFast Fingerprint scanner64 GB storage
Redmi Note 115000 mAh battery.64 GB storageGood battery quality
Oppo A15s4230mAH lithium-polymer battery13 MP triple cameraSlow Motion 6.52 Inch HD+
Redmi 10 Prime50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP64 GB storage6000 mAh Battery
Redmi 10ASupporting 4G Wifi64 GBG25 Processor
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 EditionLightweight64 GB storageExcellent charging speed
Realme Narzo 50i5000 mAh battery.5 MP front cameraGood in looks
Samsung Galaxy M1350 MP plus 8 MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging

Best value for money

The Redmi 9 Activ is the best value for money phone. It has 64 GB storage with great charging speed, and according to the reviews and users, it is value for money because it has no heating issues and is lightweight too. In addition, it has a good battery package and is the ideal phone to be gifted to your loved ones.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the best overall 64 GB internal memory mobile phone on our list. It has many features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner and good camera quality with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera. This phone has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. It has excellent internal and external storage of 64 GB and 4 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition charges quickly without overheating. Many people have given it positive reviews and say it gives excellent value for money. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating issues even when charging it quickly.

How to find the perfect 64GB internal memory phone

There are so many alternatives when it comes to purchasing a new mobile phone. There are several brands, models, and processors, each with its advantages and disadvantages. The first step in selecting the perfect phone is determining what you want from it and how much you are willing to spend. Once you have decided that, it is time to get serious about shopping for a phone.

To begin, list all your requirements in a phone. Every detail is crucial, so don't prioritise one over another until you have gone through the entire list. Then, consider your options and conduct some studies. Amazon is an excellent place to start because it has almost every brand and model. In addition, Amazon's filters make it simple to locate exactly what you're looking for.

When you have identified a product that appears to be a suitable fit for your needs, compare pricing from other versions. Examine the discounts as well and choose the best one for you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

