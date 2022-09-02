A look at best VIVO mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 By Affiliate Desk

Smartphones are getting more advanced with each passing day and choosing the best among them can be a tedious task. The post-pandemic world increased the dependence on smartphones and brands like Vivo is ruling the mid-segment range with their affordable and high-quality phones, loaded with upgraded features. This blog lists the best mobile phones under 25000 in India to meet all your requirement. Check out the top 10 picks here 1. VIVO V15 PRO The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM features a 6.39-inch bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a density of 403 PPI. Super AMOLED displays provide an immersive viewing experience without boundaries or interruptions. Added style and enhanced visuals with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Visually, the smartphone has 8MP and 5MP resolutions along with a 48MP Main Rear camera. It also has a 32MP front camera. Both cameras click great images with vivid colour saturation and rich details. Specifications 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)403 PPI, Super AMOLED 3700 mAh Dual SIM: Nano + Nano Fast Charging Micro-USB Port Snapdragon 675 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM

Pros Cons 48 MP Camera Built Quality not durable Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 No USB Type-C In-Display Fingerprint Scanner FunTouch OS is cluttered

2. VIVO Y75 The Vivo Y75 5G has a screen size of 6.58 inches and weighs around 189 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a decent resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Dimensions are 161.24mm x 74.37mm x 8.25mm. In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.79) + 2 MP (f/2.4 bokeh) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2) front camera with screen flash. Other camera features include Portrait, Night, Video, 64MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, DOC, Fun Video, Jovi Vision, and more. Specifications Android 12 6.58 inches Display MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16 MP Front Camera with Screen Flash 50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery

Pros Cons Good Battery Life Camera Shots not accurate Efficient Processor Bezzles Expandable RAM Octa Core could have been better

3. VIVO V23e The Vivo V23e 5G has a screen diagonal of 6.44 inches and weighs around 172 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Dimensions are 160.87mm x 74.28mm x 7.32mm. In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8 main) + 8 MP (f/2.2 wide angle) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 44 MP (f/2.4) front camera. . Camera option comes with several features including Eye AF, Night, Ultra Wide mode, High-Resolution Live Photo, AR Stickers, Dual View Video, Dual View Video, Double Exposure and many more. Specifications 6.44 inches Display MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 44 MP Front Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera Non-removable Li-Po 4050 mAh Battery Ultra-Wide Camera

Pros Cons Efficient Processor Inefficient Battery Great Front Camera Depth Camera not good Value for Money

4. VIVO V21 If you can't resist taking selfies and carry an immense love for a good camera, then Vivo V21 should be your next buy. This slim phone features a 44 MP front-facing camera that allows users to capture brilliant photos even in low light. This phone comes in two variant of 128GB and 256GB and is based on Android 11. Vivo V21 is also available in classic white and blue as well as vibrant sunset golden colour. Specifications 6.44 inches Display Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 64MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera 44MP Selfie Camera Huge 4000mAh Battery GeoTagging

Pros Cons Super AMOLED Display Bloated OS Fast-charging support Poor processor for heavy usage Good battery life So-so rear cameras

5. VIVO V19 Vivo V19 runs on Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 and supports Adreno GPU 616. This model comes in variants with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB, and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, users can enjoy a lag-free and detailed viewing experience on the Super AMOLED HDR10 display with 409 PPI density. Specifications Android 11 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400) Display (48 + 8 + 8 + 2 + 2)MP primary camera 32MP Front camera 8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Super AMOLED HDR10 Display Fast Charging

Pros Cons Good Camera Quality Obsolete OS Immense Storage Overpriced Super AMOLED Display

6. VIVO V21e After launching Vivo V21 series, Vivo came up with another V21e series promising well-built specs, lighter body and fast charging feature. The phone features 64 MP +8 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera for selfie lovers. Currently, it is available in 8GB/128 and 256GB model in Dark pearl and sunset Jazz color Specifications 6.44 inches AMOLED Display Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 32 MP Front Camera 64 MP Primary Camera + 8 MP with LED Flash 4000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Sleek Design Obsolete Processor Vivid Display Software needs improvement Good Camera

7. VIVO Y33T Technology has evolved, and so have smartphones. To keep up with the latest craze in virtual reality and social media built into the smartphone ecosystem, Vivo introduces its latest model, the Vivo Y33T. This smartphone product is available starting at INR 18,000. In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP (f/2.4) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, Document, and more. Specifications 6.58 inches Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16 MP Front Camera 50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP 5000 mAh massive battery life Super Slow-Motion

Pros Cons Expandable RAM No NFC Affordable Lacks 5G Connectivity Multi turbo 5.0

8. VIVO V11 The Vivo V11 has a screen diagonal of 6.3 inches and weighs about 163.7g. The phone runs on Android OS v8.1 (Oreo) and has a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Dimensions are 155.9mm x 75.6mm x 8.1mm. In terms of cameras, this model features a 16 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) dual rear camera with LED flash and a 25 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features are HDR, panorama and portrait. The Vivo V11 is powered by the Mediatek Helio P60 processor with an octa-core (Quad 2 GHz CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Specifications Android 8 6.3 inches Display Mediatek Helio P60 Processor 6 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 25 MP Front Camera 16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash Non-removable Li-Ion 3315 mAh

Pros Cons Super AMOLED screen Not sleek style Good Battery Fingerprint not accurate Fast-Charging

9. VIVO Y21T The Vivo Y21T has a screen diagonal of 6.51 inches and weighs about 182g. The phone runs on Android v11 and has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Dimensions are 164.26mm x 76.08mm x 8mm. In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro) rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP (f/1.8) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, and Document. Specifications 6.51 inches Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor 4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 8 MP Front Camera 50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery Face Unlock

Pros Cons Immense Display Over Priced Great Storage Low RAM Face Unlock Front camera quality not good

10. VIVO Y73 The Vivo Y73 is a mid-range smartphone that can appeal to a large audience. Powered by the MTK Helio G95 processor, it features an adjustable 64MP triple camera for crisp shots. A high-capacity 4000mAh battery ensures long battery life for the handset. It also has dynamically expandable RAM (8GB + 4GB) and 128GB of ample storage. The FHD+ AMOLED display also provides an immersive visual experience. The Vivo Y73 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, featuring octa-core CPUs (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 and 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G76 GPU. Specifications 6.44 inches Display MediaTek Helio G95 Processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 64 MP Primary Camera 16 MP Front Camera 4000 mAh Battery Expandable RAM

Pros Cons Good Battery Life Camera Shots not accurate Efficient Processor Bezzles Expandable RAM Octa Core could have been better

Price of VIVO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo V15 Pro ₹ 25,000 Vivo Y75 ₹ 21,990 Vivo Y73 ₹ 19,989 Vivo V23e ₹ 24, 400 Vivo V21 ₹ 14,990 Vivo V19 ₹ 22,500 Vivo V21e ₹ 22,979 Vivo Y33T ₹ 17,990 Vivo V11 ₹ 24,990 VIVO Y21T ₹ 15,490

Best three features of VIVO phones under 25000

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VIVO V15 PRO Snapdragon 675 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM VIVO Y75 5000 mAh Battery 6.58 inches Display Android 12 VIVO Y73 64 MP Primary Camera Expandable RAM 8 GB RAM VIVO V23e Ultra-Wide Camera 4050 mAh Battery 6.44 inches Display VIVO V21 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage GeoTagging VIVO V19 8GB RAM 6.44 inch Display 256 GB Storage VIVO V21e 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage 32 MP Front Camera VIVO Y33T Super Slow-Motion 6.58 inches Display 8 GB RAM VIVO V11 6GB RAM 6.3 inches Display 64 GB Storage VIVO Y21T 6.51 inches Display 4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Best value for money The best value for money VIVO Phone under ₹25,000 would be VIVO V19, which is priced at ₹22,500. This value-for-money phone by VIVO provides 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of Immense storage with a massive Display of 6.44 Inches. So when it comes to day-to-day use, this price-efficient phone by VIVO would be the best option for your purchase. Best overall The best Vivo Mobile under ₹25000 is the Vivo V15 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs25000. It features a 48 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP + 5 MP AI triple camera with an LED flash primary rear camera and a 32 MP pop-up front camera. How to find the best phone for under ₹25,000? To find the best mobile phone for under ₹25,000, the customer needs to calibrate their needs according to the specifications that the phones provide. It depends on the buyer; what purpose would such purchase serve them? If the buyer purchases a mobile phone, the requirement must be a gaming phone.