Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 48% discount on laptops By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 26, 2022 14:13 IST





Summary: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has been announced. Here are the best laptop deals from the sale that you should definitely check out. The prices on these laptops have been slashed by a huge margin.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Laptops from big and lesser known brands are part of the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has begun! It started on September 22 - you can save huge on laptops, electronic goods, fashion items and more during the sale that will run until October 13, 2022. Most also have an additional storage drive at reduced prices. So, take a look at these great deals for laptops in the amazon great Indian festival sale before the event ends. You don't get the chance to save this much on laptops from Amazon every day. Here are some of the best laptop deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. 1.ASUS Vivobook 15 Gather your favourite tunes, videos and photos for a satisfying viewing experience with the Vivobook 15. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U processor and has 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD. The bright 15.6-inch screen displays images with stunning clarity, while its nano edge bezels give you more screen space to work with. Specifications Model: vivobook 15 Processor/CPU: ryzen 7 3700 U RAM: 16 GB Hard drive: 1 TB Display: 15.6-inch Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons excellent screen quality sound quality can be improve fast fingerprint sensor fast processor

2. Lenovo idea pad slim 1 The comfortable and lightweight Idea pad slim 1 is one of the most portable laptops in its class. The AMD ryzen 3 3250U processor delivers speed, great for web browsing or streaming media. And with up to 7 and a half hours of battery life, you can travel far without stopping for a charge. Specifications Model: idea pad slim 1 15ADA7 Processor/CPU: A series RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: 512 GB Display: 15.6-inch Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons good battery backup the touch pad could be improve good IPS display heating issues lightweight

3. Honor magic book X 14 The honor bagic book X 14 is a laptop with an ultra-thin profile and superior performance, created for those who travel often. The laptop features an anti-glare screen and a pre loaded Windows 11 Home 64-bit operating system, making it ideal for home and office use. Its dual-storage capability that combines an SSD and HDD in a single drive lets you enjoy a strong performance, even when you are working on resource-hungry applications. Specifications Model: NBR-WAI9 Processor/CPU: core i3-10110U RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: 256 GB Display: 14 - inch Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons fast fingerprint sensor battery life could be improve excellent display handy and lightweight

4. MSI modern 14 MSI modern 14 is an easy-to-carry, thin, and light notebook with an AMD ryzen 5 processor. The powerful CPU provides increased performance compared to previous generation processors, with a more responsive system. It's the ultimate laptop for both LAN gaming and daily use in college or work. Specifications Model: modern 14B5M-045IN Processor/CPU: AMD ryzen 5 5500U RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: 256 GB Display: 14 inches Operating system: windows 10

Pros Cons good touchpad speaker volume can be improve good backlit keyboard lightweight

5. Acer extensa 15 The acer extensa 15 has a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i 3-1115 G 7 processor and weighs 1.7 kg. It has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter than ever. It has a battery life of up to 8 hours, so you can use it for all-day computing in both productive and leisurely activities. Specifications Model: extensa Processor/CPU: Core i 3 RAM: 4 GB Hard drive: 2 TB Display: 15.6 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons good performance display quality could be better good battery backup fast processor

6. Lenovo idea pad 3 The lenovo idea pad 3 has been designed to provide the best-in-class computing experience for an affordable price. This powerful laptop features everything you need for everyday use, featuring an intel i 3 11th gen processor that offers excellent performance for everyday tasks. Specifications Model: idea pad 3 15ITL05 Processor/CPU: core i 3 RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: 512 GB Display: 15.6 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons good display quality the microphone could be better good build quality the camera could be better comfortable and handy

7. Lenovo think book 15 The 15.6-inch lenovo think book 15 laptop has been designed to withstand critical situations, thanks to the 12 MIL-STD-810 H certification that tests units in extreme conditions. In addition, the think book 15 is built with the 8th generation AMD ryzen CPU, which has powerful performance and super-cool design for optimal thermal performance. Specifications Model: TB 15 G 3 Processor/CPU: AMD ryzen 3 5300U RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: 1 TB Display: 15.6 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons user friendly no back light keyboard good anti-glare display camera quality could be improve good sound quality

8. Acer nitro 5 AN 515-57 The new acer nitro 5 delivers everything gaming customers need right out of the box. Thanks to its NVIDIA geforce GTX 1650 and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, you’ll enjoy the powerful performance when playing your favourite games. The laptop comes with an 8th gen intel core i 5 processor and a 512 GB PCIe SSD, so you can quickly load big files. Specifications Model: acer nitro 5 AN515-57 Processor/CPU: intel core i 5-11400 H RAM: 8 GB Hard drive: solid state hard drive Display: 15.6 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons budget-friendly IPS panel quality can be improved lightweight good performance

9. CHUWI hero book air Chuwi has built a reputation for making great mobile computers with clean designs and low prices. That tradition continues with the hero book air, an 11.6-inch notebook that offers solid performance in a lightweight package. Thanks to its bright display, this device is suited for taking notes in the classroom, watching movies on planes or train rides, making skype calls while travelling over long distances, working at a cafe or coffee shop and much more. Specifications Model: hero book air Processor/CPU: celeron N4020 RAM: 4 GB Display: 11.6 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons fast processor the camera could have been better lightweight micro-edge display

10. Lenovo yoga 6 The lenovo yoga 6 is the ideal companion to excel at work and beyond. Featuring a beautiful touch display and a backlit keyboard, this laptop will help you to multitask like never before. This lightweight ultrabook is powered by windows 11, so you can jump right into work, while the fingerprint reader allows for secure login. Specifications Model: yoga 6 13ALC6 Processor/CPU: ryzen 7 RAM: 16 GB Hard drive: 512 GB Display: 13.3 inches Operating system: windows 11

Pros Cons good backlit keyboard camera quality can be improve good touch screen feature fast fingerprint sensor

Best three features for you:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6 inch screen size fingerprint recognition anti-glare display Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 lightweight thin anti glare screen Honor MagicBook X 14 cooling fan multi screen collaboration fingerprint power button MSI Modern 14 portable backlit keyboard lightweight Acer Extensa 15 lightweight portable thin Lenovo IdeaPad 3 anti glare screen thin lightweight Lenovo ThinkBook 15 fingerprint reader anti-Glare Display lightweight Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 budget friendly lightweight good performance CHUWI HeroBook Air micro-edge display web cam lightweight Lenovo Yoga 6 fingerprint reader touch screen backlit keyboard

Best value for money The honor magic book X 14 is the perfect laptop for you if you're looking for a laptop with the best value for money in the amazon great Indian festival 2022 ale. It's stylish and has a sleek and ultra-thin profile, yet it still provides you with top-shelf performance. Furthermore, its dual storage allows you to keep your most critical data available at all times. If you are looking for a laptop with gaming performance but don't have time to tweak your settings and aren't sure about which card is best for you, the Honor magic book X 14 would be a great choice. It's a premium laptop that provides top-notch performance in terms of processor, graphics and RAM space. Best overall The ASUS vivo book 15 perfectly blends performance with portability, fulfilling all your entertainment requirements. It features an AMD ryzen™ 7 3700 U processor, which offers powerful processing capabilities. It is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. This laptop's stunning 15.6-inch screen offers exquisite clarity that helps you be more productive at work. The asus vivo book 15 is your one-stop shop for entertainment and productivity. Whatever your passion, this laptop will satisfy you. It has powerful performance, stunning visuals, and great portability. It's on sale right now, so it is like the cherry on the cake for the one who wants to have the best laptop. How to find the perfect laptops? It can be challenging to select a laptop if you want to buy one that will last. Plan your budget and requirements before you decide on a model. Hardware cannot be upgraded in most laptops, so the model you choose will determine how much use you can make of it.To select the right laptop, you need to know the features you want and understand which components are upgradeable. Deciding on the right device for your needs is essential, and everyone's ideal setup is different. You should carefully consider everything from the processor and GPU to the battery life and operating system. Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price in Rs ASUS Vivobook 15 43,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 29,990 Honor MagicBook X 14 30,000 MSI Modern 14 41,990 Acer Extensa 15 27,990 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 34,990 Lenovo ThinkBook 15 36,990 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 79,990 CHUWI HeroBook Air 18,990 Lenovo Yoga 6 89,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops How much instant discount can we get from Amazon's Great Indian Festival sales deals? Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer its customers an instant discount of 10% by using SBI debit or credit cards. You can also get additional cashback by using Amazon Pay Balance. Why is Amazon’s Great Indian festival sale unique? The Great Indian Festival is fantastic because it offers special deals on various products, including laptops, smartphones, TVs and other home appliances. You can also use your SBI debit and credit cards during the sale to get an instant 10% discount. From which day will the Amazon sale start? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began on September 22 for Prime members. The sale will open to the general public on September 23. Which is the biggest sale on Amazon? Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is the biggest sale offered by Amazon, with discounts up to 80% off on electronics, including computers, TVs, tablets and more. What is the Amazon Youth offer? The youth offer is only for people aged 18 to 24 who can join Amazon Prime at 50% off within 15 days of signing up for Prime, confirming the age. View More