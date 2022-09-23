Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Get up to 48% off on laptops under 50,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is the perfect time to get a fantastic price on a laptop, whether you're buying one for yourself or a family member.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get laptops under 50,000 at slashed down prices.

There is no doubt that Amazon is the most popular online shopping store. If you have used it once or twice, you are already aware of its awesome features. One such feature which attracts more people daily is the sales they offer to their customers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Laptops Under 50000 is all set to begin. Avail an additional10% Instant Discount on SBI Bank Debit/Credit Cards on every purchase. So, if you are planning to buy a laptop for your kid or yourself, the right time is now!

Here are the best laptops under 50,000 on sale in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale:

1. HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5

The HP Pavilion Laptop offers an outstanding display, powerful processor, and memory for productivity and entertainment. Experience all your favourite games or work on the latest projects with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor.

With its impressive processor speed of up to 4.2 GHz, the display features an anti-glare screen lens that reduces reflections and enhances image quality, also, with its Full HD with IPS technology, experience best-in-class gaming on this laptop.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 15.6-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 512 GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11 home

● Processor - Ryzen 5 5600H

● Graphics - NVIDIA GTX 1650

● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

ProsCons
Keyboard backlitNo fingerprint scanner
Upgradable hardware 
Good overall performance 
cellpic
HP Pavilion Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 15.6"(39.6cm)FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/1.98 Kg), 15-ec2150AX
29% off 53,999 75,999
Buy now

2. MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern is a compact and sleek laptop, perfect for both professionals and students, as its IPS display with wide viewing angles reduces eye fatigue. While the lightweight, compact design helps you carry this notebook confidently, its discrete graphics card enables impressive performance. The laptop features a 14-inch display with LED backlighting. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor to help you navigate through your apps, so you can get things done faster.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 14-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 512GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 10 home

● Processor - Core i5-10210U

● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor speed - 4.2GHz

ProsCons
Elegant designMediocre speakers
Lightweight 
Keyboard is backlit 
cellpic
MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B10MW-639IN
35% off 39,990 61,990
Buy now

3. Lenovo IdeaPad i5

The IdeaPad i5 is one of the most powerful laptops you can buy. The laptop has an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, which offers smooth multitasking performance and strong graphics support. It has enough power to support up to 8 GB of RAM and an internal SSD of 512 GB, so you can enjoy a smooth performance while loading multiple files or watching high-quality videos.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 15.6-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 512GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11 home

● Processor - Intel Core i5

● Graphics - NVIDIA GTX 1650

● Processor speed - 3.1 GHz

ProsCons
120 Hz refresh rateAverage battery backup
Sturdy builtNo MS office
Backlight keyboard 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K10198IN
42% off 47,990 82,490
Buy now

4. Honor MagicBook X 15

The Honor Magicbook X 15 is the perfect travel laptop for both business and leisure. It has a 16.6-inch Anti-Glare display that ensures vibrant colours. It comes with a 2.1 GHz Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, which can provide seamless system performance. A 256GB SSD enables you to store large files or programs efficiently. It comes with Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-loaded.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 15.6-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 256GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11 home

● Processor - Intel i3

● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

ProsCons
Premium Aluminium metal bodyNot for advanced gaming
Fingerprint 
65W fast charging 
Good battery life 
cellpic
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch (39.62 cm) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/Aluminium Metal Body/1.56Kg), Silver/Gray,(BohrBR-WAI9A)
Check Price on Amazon

5. ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is built to take on your day-to-day demands and big tasks. It is a laptop that showcases an elegant design, full HD display, and powerful performance for everyday computing. This lightweight laptop boasts the Integrated AMD Radeon graphics card with up to 6 hours of battery life.

Featuring a Ryzen 7 3700U processor, the Vivobook gives you the power you need to work, play and create. The 4 GHz processor speed, 16 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB internal storage ensure your productivity needs are met in style.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 15.6-inches

● RAM - 16GB

● Storage - 512GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11 home

● Processor - Ryzen 7 3700U

● Graphics - Integrated AMD Radeon

● Processor speed - 4 GHz

ProsCons
Great display qualityPlastic body
Fast Fingerprint sensor 
Elegant design 
cellpic
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.8 kg), M515DA-BQ722WS
37% off 46,990 74,990
Buy now

6. Lenovo IdeaPad - Slim 3

For professionals or students, the IdeaPad 3 is a fantastic laptop. Thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and a large 512GB of internal storage, there is more than enough power to run all the software you require. The 14" FHD IPS display offers 300 Nits brightness and anti-glare technology to see images and videos.

The slim and light design includes fingerprint reader technology on its backlit keyboard that helps secure your identity when logging into sensitive accounts.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 14-inches

● RAM - 8 GB

● Storage - 512 GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11 home

● Processor - Core i3

● Graphics - ‎Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor speed - 3.0 GHz

ProsCons
Fingerprint readerMediocre audio quality
Backlit keyboard 
Compact 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DMIN
48% off 35,990 69,790
Buy now

7. Honor MagicBook 15

Honor MagicBook 15 is the perfect laptop for your office and schoolwork. It is compact, lightweight, and ultra-portable, with a 16.9MM thickness and a premium aluminium body. It has a 15.6" FHD display and premium anti-glare screen with the support of Flicker Free Certification.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 15.6-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 256GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11

● Processor - Ryzen 5 5500U

● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

ProsCons
Premium metal bodyPoor inbuilt speakers
Fingerprint reader 
Pop-up webcam 
65W fast charging 
cellpic
Honor MagicBook 15, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Metal Body/Fingerprint Login/1.54Kg), Gray, BohrM-WDQ9CHNE
34% off 36,990 55,999
Buy now

8. HP 14s

The HP 15 Plus is a notebook that combines a sleek, lightweight design with the powerful performance you need for various tasks. Its multitasking ability comes from its Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics. The 4 GHz processor speed offers an ultra-fast response time.

Specifications:

● Screen size - 14-inches

● RAM - 8GB

● Storage - 512GB

● Resolution - 1920 x 1080

● OS - Windows 11

● Processor - Ryzen 5 5500U

● Graphics - ‎AMD Radeon

● Processor speed - 4GHz

ProsCons
Backlit keyboardAverage camera
Overall smooth performance 
Dual speakers 
cellpic
HP 14s, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U 14 inches(35cm) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge Display Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD /Radeon Graphics/Windows 11/Alexa/Backlit Keyboard/MS Office/1.46kg, 14s-fq1092au)
19% off 45,990 57,042
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 49,990
MSI Modern 14 45,400
Lenovo IdeaPad i5 49,990
Honor MagicBook X 15 24,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 41,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 35,990
Honor MagicBook 15 36,990
HP 14s 44,990

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5Ryzen 5 5600H15.6-inches display2.1GHz processor speed.
MSI Modern 14Core i5-10210U14-inches display4.2GHz processor speed
Lenovo IdeaPad i5Intel Core i515.6-inches display3.1GHz processor speed.
Honor MagicBook X 15Intel i315.6-inches display2.1GHz processor speed.
ASUS Vivobook 15Ryzen 7 3700U15.6-inches display4GHz processor speed
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Core i314-inches display3.0GHz processor speed.
Honor MagicBook 15Ryzen 5 5500U15.6-inches display2.1GHz processor speed.
HP 14sRyzen 5 5500U13-inches display4GHz processor speed

Best value for money

If you are searching for the best laptop under 50000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, then ASUS Vivobook 15 is worth considering. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD LCD, ensuring that you have vivid and clear visuals. Featured with the powerful Ryzen 7 3700U processor and 16 GB of RAM, it can run multiple applications in parallel. It also has a 512 GB SSD hard drive, making it suitable for multitasking.

Best overall

If you are looking for an attractive laptop at a great deal, then the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 can fit your needs. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen and a good overall performance. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor supports 8GB RAM and 512GB internal memory. The configuration is superb as it has all the essential features like a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and battery life of up to 8 hours.

How to find the perfect laptop under 50,000
It is possible to find a laptop that suits your needs and preferences from the wide selection of laptops available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. But before you jump into buying your new laptop, it is important to understand the various aspects you might consider while buying one.

Budget and purpose are two major factors to be considered before picking one laptop. The other aspects you should consider are the laptop's screen size, connectivity options, RAM, internal memory, processor, and battery backup. Consider these aspects, and compare them with your requirements before making the final decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

