Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Get up to 48% off on laptops under 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get laptops under ₹ 50,000 at slashed down prices.

There is no doubt that Amazon is the most popular online shopping store. If you have used it once or twice, you are already aware of its awesome features. One such feature which attracts more people daily is the sales they offer to their customers. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Laptops Under 50000 is all set to begin. Avail an additional10% Instant Discount on SBI Bank Debit/Credit Cards on every purchase. So, if you are planning to buy a laptop for your kid or yourself, the right time is now! Here are the best laptops under 50,000 on sale in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: 1. HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 The HP Pavilion Laptop offers an outstanding display, powerful processor, and memory for productivity and entertainment. Experience all your favourite games or work on the latest projects with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor. With its impressive processor speed of up to 4.2 GHz, the display features an anti-glare screen lens that reduces reflections and enhances image quality, also, with its Full HD with IPS technology, experience best-in-class gaming on this laptop. Specifications: ● Screen size - 15.6-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 512 GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 home ● Processor - Ryzen 5 5600H ● Graphics - NVIDIA GTX 1650 ● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

Pros Cons Keyboard backlit No fingerprint scanner Upgradable hardware Good overall performance

2. MSI Modern 14 The MSI Modern is a compact and sleek laptop, perfect for both professionals and students, as its IPS display with wide viewing angles reduces eye fatigue. While the lightweight, compact design helps you carry this notebook confidently, its discrete graphics card enables impressive performance. The laptop features a 14-inch display with LED backlighting. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor to help you navigate through your apps, so you can get things done faster. Specifications: ● Screen size - 14-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 512GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 10 home ● Processor - Core i5-10210U ● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics ● Processor speed - 4.2GHz

Pros Cons Elegant design Mediocre speakers Lightweight Keyboard is backlit

3. Lenovo IdeaPad i5 The IdeaPad i5 is one of the most powerful laptops you can buy. The laptop has an Intel Core i5-11300H processor, which offers smooth multitasking performance and strong graphics support. It has enough power to support up to 8 GB of RAM and an internal SSD of 512 GB, so you can enjoy a smooth performance while loading multiple files or watching high-quality videos. Specifications: ● Screen size - 15.6-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 512GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 home ● Processor - Intel Core i5 ● Graphics - NVIDIA GTX 1650 ● Processor speed - 3.1 GHz

Pros Cons 120 Hz refresh rate Average battery backup Sturdy built No MS office Backlight keyboard

4. Honor MagicBook X 15 The Honor Magicbook X 15 is the perfect travel laptop for both business and leisure. It has a 16.6-inch Anti-Glare display that ensures vibrant colours. It comes with a 2.1 GHz Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, which can provide seamless system performance. A 256GB SSD enables you to store large files or programs efficiently. It comes with Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-loaded. Specifications: ● Screen size - 15.6-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 256GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 home ● Processor - Intel i3 ● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics ● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

Pros Cons Premium Aluminium metal body Not for advanced gaming Fingerprint 65W fast charging Good battery life

5. ASUS Vivobook 15 The ASUS Vivobook 15 is built to take on your day-to-day demands and big tasks. It is a laptop that showcases an elegant design, full HD display, and powerful performance for everyday computing. This lightweight laptop boasts the Integrated AMD Radeon graphics card with up to 6 hours of battery life. Featuring a Ryzen 7 3700U processor, the Vivobook gives you the power you need to work, play and create. The 4 GHz processor speed, 16 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB internal storage ensure your productivity needs are met in style. Specifications: ● Screen size - 15.6-inches ● RAM - 16GB ● Storage - 512GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 home ● Processor - Ryzen 7 3700U ● Graphics - Integrated AMD Radeon ● Processor speed - 4 GHz

Pros Cons Great display quality Plastic body Fast Fingerprint sensor Elegant design

6. Lenovo IdeaPad - Slim 3 For professionals or students, the IdeaPad 3 is a fantastic laptop. Thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and a large 512GB of internal storage, there is more than enough power to run all the software you require. The 14" FHD IPS display offers 300 Nits brightness and anti-glare technology to see images and videos. The slim and light design includes fingerprint reader technology on its backlit keyboard that helps secure your identity when logging into sensitive accounts. Specifications: ● Screen size - 14-inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 512 GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 home ● Processor - Core i3 ● Graphics - ‎Intel UHD Graphics ● Processor speed - 3.0 GHz

Pros Cons Fingerprint reader Mediocre audio quality Backlit keyboard Compact

7. Honor MagicBook 15 Honor MagicBook 15 is the perfect laptop for your office and schoolwork. It is compact, lightweight, and ultra-portable, with a 16.9MM thickness and a premium aluminium body. It has a 15.6" FHD display and premium anti-glare screen with the support of Flicker Free Certification. Specifications: ● Screen size - 15.6-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 256GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 ● Processor - Ryzen 5 5500U ● Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics ● Processor speed - 2.1GHz

Pros Cons Premium metal body Poor inbuilt speakers Fingerprint reader Pop-up webcam 65W fast charging

8. HP 14s The HP 15 Plus is a notebook that combines a sleek, lightweight design with the powerful performance you need for various tasks. Its multitasking ability comes from its Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics. The 4 GHz processor speed offers an ultra-fast response time. Specifications: ● Screen size - 14-inches ● RAM - 8GB ● Storage - 512GB ● Resolution - 1920 x 1080 ● OS - Windows 11 ● Processor - Ryzen 5 5500U ● Graphics - ‎AMD Radeon ● Processor speed - 4GHz

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard Average camera Overall smooth performance Dual speakers

Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 ₹ 49,990 MSI Modern 14 ₹ 45,400 Lenovo IdeaPad i5 ₹ 49,990 Honor MagicBook X 15 ₹ 24,990 ASUS Vivobook 15 ₹ 41,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 35,990 Honor MagicBook 15 ₹ 36,990 HP 14s ₹ 44,990

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6-inches display 2.1GHz processor speed. MSI Modern 14 Core i5-10210U 14-inches display 4.2GHz processor speed Lenovo IdeaPad i5 Intel Core i5 15.6-inches display 3.1GHz processor speed. Honor MagicBook X 15 Intel i3 15.6-inches display 2.1GHz processor speed. ASUS Vivobook 15 Ryzen 7 3700U 15.6-inches display 4GHz processor speed Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i3 14-inches display 3.0GHz processor speed. Honor MagicBook 15 Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6-inches display 2.1GHz processor speed. HP 14s Ryzen 5 5500U 13-inches display 4GHz processor speed

Best value for money If you are searching for the best laptop under 50000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, then ASUS Vivobook 15 is worth considering. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD LCD, ensuring that you have vivid and clear visuals. Featured with the powerful Ryzen 7 3700U processor and 16 GB of RAM, it can run multiple applications in parallel. It also has a 512 GB SSD hard drive, making it suitable for multitasking. Best overall If you are looking for an attractive laptop at a great deal, then the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 can fit your needs. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen and a good overall performance. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor supports 8GB RAM and 512GB internal memory. The configuration is superb as it has all the essential features like a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and battery life of up to 8 hours. How to find the perfect laptop under ₹50,000

It is possible to find a laptop that suits your needs and preferences from the wide selection of laptops available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. But before you jump into buying your new laptop, it is important to understand the various aspects you might consider while buying one. Budget and purpose are two major factors to be considered before picking one laptop. The other aspects you should consider are the laptop's screen size, connectivity options, RAM, internal memory, processor, and battery backup. Consider these aspects, and compare them with your requirements before making the final decision.