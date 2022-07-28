Best laptops under 75,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

A laptop in this price range will not disappoint you when it comes to office and research work, playing games or watching movies.

The Lenovo Legion 5 features a Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a GTX 1650 GPU, which performs reasonably well. The build quality is also excellent. It features an FHD IPS panel with support for a 120hz refresh rate. It offers great value for money.

Most laptops have outstanding features and specifications, making it difficult to choose the best model. If you wish to purchase a laptop, you should plan and consider your intended usage. Since laptops are an investment, we have chosen the best ones under ₹75,000 that will not disappoint you.

Laptops are often used for their portability and convenience. Even though standalone tablets and smartphones are convenient, a laptop is the best device for drafting research papers, watching movies, and playing games.

The Ryzen 5 5600H and GTX 1650 power the HP Pavilion gaming laptop. It is great for gamers and productivity users with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVME storage. It weighs 2.5 kg, so you might want to consider that before buying.

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 pro is a capable machine with an 11th Gen Tiger lake processor and a slightly underpowered MX 450 GPU. The 16GB system memory and the 512GB SSD are a great addition to the laptop. To top it all, it comes with a three-year warranty and a 16:10 display, which is the highlight of this laptop.

It is no secret that Dell produces excellent workstation laptops, and the Inspiron 5518 is no different. Powered by an 11th Gen i5 processor and an MX 450 GPU, it comes at just under 1.65 kg. The battery backup is also great, giving you 8 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Bravo laptop from MSI comes equipped with the Ryzen 5 5660H processor. Coupled with RX5500M and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it delivers consistently due to an efficient cooling solution. The 144hz refresh rate FHD, IPS-based panel, looks absolutely beautiful. MSI does not often make thin and light laptops, but the Bravo is an exception.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a powerful laptop with a Ryzen 7 CPU. The biometric sensor ensures secure access to the laptop. The overall build quality is excellent, albeit with some keyboard flex. The laptop comes in at 1.31 kg, and is a powerhouse, providing 8-10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The ASUS Vivobook S15, apart from carrying a stunning design, is a fantastic machine featuring a 12th Gen i5 processor and onboard integrated graphics. It also comes with an innovative screen pad solution pioneered by ASUS. However, the battery life could use some improvement.

The HP Pavilion is powered by an 11th gen i5 processor and MX 450 graphics. It could use a better GPU, given the price point. The matte finish on the display means that outdoor visibility is not the best. It does offer a large touchpad and excellent connectivity.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the most popular budget gaming laptops. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor in the laptop delivers a powerful performance, and is ideal for gaming and working.

The MSI GF75 is one of the best budget gaming laptops out there, as it features a 10th gen i5 processor coupled with a GTX 1650. It is incredibly efficient, and credit goes to MSI's great thermal design choices. The battery backup could improve since it lasts for just five hours, even with light usage.

Price of laptops at a glance:

Best 3 features for consumers

Buying a laptop can be complicated if you do not know which features to look for. Here are the three most important factors for you to consider before purchasing a laptop under ₹75,000:

1. Processor: The importance of a powerful processor cannot be emphasised enough. A better processor can help speed up your processes, from gaming and video editing to just web browsing.

2. Build quality: Build quality is of the utmost importance, given that a laptop with poor build quality can render a laptop with great specs unusable.

3. Display: Make sure your laptop's display is as comfortable as possible because you will be staring at it for long periods. A higher-resolution display is something that you must prefer. Apart from the resolution, you must also take a look at screen sizes. For instance, a productivity-focussed buyer would prioritise getting a 13-inch laptop, while a gamer would want to go for the 16-inch option.

Best value for money

If you are looking for a laptop that you will use for work or gaming, theHP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is the best. The laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically designed backlit keyboard allows you to work for prolonged periods with the utmost convenience. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 5th Gen processor running at 2.4 GHz, this laptop enables you to multitask without lag or interruptions.

Best overall

When it comes to cutting-edge laptops, theASUS Vivobook S15 OLEDis the best choice. This stylish laptop has a DisplayPad 2.0. Despite being larger than other ultrabooks, its subtle design and the matte display are perfect for enjoying high-quality visuals.

The VivoBook S15 boasts a superb selection of ports despite being only 19 millimetres thick. The laptop has USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a DC jack, USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If this wasn’t enough, the laptop also has a 180-degree hinge, allowing you to lay it flat while working!

How to find the perfect laptop for under ₹75,000?

There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, which is why its specifications are essential. Here are two things you should consider when purchasing a laptop under ₹75,000:

1. Requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. It is essential to consider your workload and what kind of specs it demands. You should also consider who will be using the device and for which applications.

2. A comprehensive view: When purchasing a laptop, you must take a holistic view. A laptop with chassis or keyboard flex can reduce your typing speed. Therefore, it is best to consider all the components.

FAQs

1. Which is the best laptop brand?

It is challenging to pick the best laptop brands because each laptop has unique features, such as board design, software, keyboards, and even warranty coverage. India's most popular laptop brands are HP, Apple, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

2. Which is the best laptop under ₹75,000?

The Asus VivoBook S15 S533FA is a mid-range laptop with a large screen. The Asus Vivobook S15 S532F stands apart in the segment of high-end laptops, thanks to its ScreenPad and 180-degree hinge.

3. How much does a laptop cost?

In India, good laptops cost between ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakhs for flagship-grade specifications. The prices vary quite a lot depending on the brand. You can get a great budget-friendly laptop for around ₹90,000 to ₹1,00,000.

4. Are laptops better than PCs?

From a pure value standpoint, laptops are significantly better than PCs because they are portable. While PCs perform better, focusing on productivity, they are not portable.

5. Are SSDs better than HDDs?

Faster installation, booting, and screen loading are all made possible by solid-state drives (SSDs). The lack of moving parts in SSDs makes them significantly more reliable than HDDs (Hard Disk Drives). If you are buying a laptop in 2022, you should choose a laptop with an SSD.

