Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Best laptops under 75,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 27, 2022 14:08 IST
Looking to buy a great laptop under 75,000? Take a look at our top 10 picks and select one that checks all your boxes!

A laptop in this price range will not disappoint you when it comes to office and research work, playing games or watching movies.

Laptops are often used for their portability and convenience. Even though standalone tablets and smartphones are convenient, a laptop is the best device for drafting research papers, watching movies, and playing games.

Most laptops have outstanding features and specifications, making it difficult to choose the best model. If you wish to purchase a laptop, you should plan and consider your intended usage. Since laptops are an investment, we have chosen the best ones under 75,000 that will not disappoint you.

Top 10 laptops under 75,000

1. Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 features a Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a GTX 1650 GPU, which performs reasonably well. The build quality is also excellent. It features an FHD IPS panel with support for a 120hz refresh rate. It offers great value for money.

  • Processor:AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • GPU:NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM:8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage:256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD
  • Display:39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Weight:2.3 kg
  • Battery life:6 hours under light usage.
ProsCons
Great build qualityPoor battery life
120 HZ refresh rateUses old generation hardware
Value for moneyPoor audio output
Upgrades and expansion availableThermal issues
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
37% off
58,990 93,690
Buy now

2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

The Ryzen 5 5600H and GTX 1650 power the HP Pavilion gaming laptop. It is great for gamers and productivity users with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVME storage. It weighs 2.5 kg, so you might want to consider that before buying.

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate
  • Weight: 2.48 kg
  • Battery life: 6-7 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Expandable storage60 Hz refresh rate
Provides a good gaming experience 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
Great keyboard qualityQuestionable build quality
Good battery lifePoor thermal performance
Value for money 
HP Pavilion Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 15.6"(39.6cm)FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/MSO/1.98 Kg), 15-ec2150AX
19% off
57,990 71,343
Buy now

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 pro is a capable machine with an 11th Gen Tiger lake processor and a slightly underpowered MX 450 GPU. The 16GB system memory and the 512GB SSD are a great addition to the laptop. To top it all, it comes with a three-year warranty and a 16:10 display, which is the highlight of this laptop.

  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX 450 2GB GDDR6
  • RAM: 16GB RAM DDR4-3200 system memory
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Display: 14" 2.2K UHD display (2240x1400), 60Hz refresh rate
  • Weight: 1.41 kg
  • Battery life: 8 hours under light usage.
ProsCons
3-year warrantyLacks a front-facing speaker
Backlit keyboardLacks support for a biometric sensor
High quality, 16:10 ratioRoom for improvement in the Keyboard
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14 inches QHD IPS 300Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/2GB MX450 Graphics/Windows 10/Office/Backlit KB /Storm Grey/1.41Kg), 82L3009MIN
19% off
71,750 88,990
Buy now

4. B09FHQQQL8

It is no secret that Dell produces excellent workstation laptops, and the Inspiron 5518 is no different. Powered by an 11th Gen i5 processor and an MX 450 GPU, it comes at just under 1.65 kg. The battery backup is also great, giving you 8 hours of usage on a single charge.

  • Processor:Intel i5-11300H (3.10 GHz up to 4.40 GHz)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR5
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 (2 DIMM slots) system memory
  • Storage:512GB SSD
  • Display:15.6" FHD WVA AG narrow border 250 nits
  • Weight:1.64 kg
  • Battery life:8 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Keyboard illuminationLow brightness
Good battery lifeSlow response
Little to no fan/machine noisePoor thermal design
Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel I5-11300H Laptop, 16Gb, 512Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Ms Office'21, Nvidia Mx450 2Gb, 15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) 250 Nits Fhd, Platinum Silver, Fpr + Backlit Kb (D560691Win9S, 1.64Kgs)
20% off
70,700 88,500
Buy now

5. MSI Bravo

The Bravo laptop from MSI comes equipped with the Ryzen 5 5660H processor. Coupled with RX5500M and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it delivers consistently due to an efficient cooling solution. The 144hz refresh rate FHD, IPS-based panel, looks absolutely beautiful. MSI does not often make thin and light laptops, but the Bravo is an exception.

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 Hera Core 5600H mobile
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX5500M with 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 39.62 cm FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS-Level 144Hz thin bezel panel
  • Weight: 2.35 kg
  • Battery life: 6-6.5 hours under light usage.
ProsCons
Thin and light, familiar design8GB RAM could end up being the bottleneck
Backlit keyboardAMD GPU instead of NVIDIA
Great cooling systemBody is a fingerprint magnet
MSI Bravo Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5600H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/AMD Radeon RX5500M/144 Hz) Bravo 15 B5DD-043IN Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.35 Kg)
Buy now

6. Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a powerful laptop with a Ryzen 7 CPU. The biometric sensor ensures secure access to the laptop. The overall build quality is excellent, albeit with some keyboard flex. The laptop comes in at 1.31 kg, and is a powerhouse, providing 8-10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB RAM DDR4-3200
  • Storage:512GB SSD
  • Display:13.3" Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Weight:1.31 kg
  • Battery life:8-10 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Long battery lifeSome keyboard flex
Fingerprint readerFabric lid
Ryzen 7 delivers fast performanceIrregular, loud fan noise
Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 13.3" (33.78cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/Backlit/Digital Pen/3Yr Warranty/Abyss Blue/Fabric Surface/1.3Kg), 82ND00DNIN
44% off
74,740 132,890
Buy now

7. ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022)

The ASUS Vivobook S15, apart from carrying a stunning design, is a fantastic machine featuring a 12th Gen i5 processor and onboard integrated graphics. It also comes with an innovative screen pad solution pioneered by ASUS. However, the battery life could use some improvement.

  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-12500H
  • GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200MHz
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cms), FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Weight: 1.8 kg
  • Battery life: 8-10 hours under light usage.
ProsCons
Innovative screen pad solutionPoor battery life
Minimal battery performance loss over timeUSB-C does not support charging or video output
Best-in-class designLimited battery capacity
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Core Evo i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.8 kg) K3502ZA-L502WS
24% off
74,990 98,990
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion (2021)

The HP Pavilion is powered by an 11th gen i5 processor and MX 450 graphics. It could use a better GPU, given the price point. The matte finish on the display means that outdoor visibility is not the best. It does offer a large touchpad and excellent connectivity.

  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
  • RAM:16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display: 15.6 Inch FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits
  • Weight: 1.75 kg
  • Battery life: 7 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Excellent connectivity through different ports present on the machineNot exactly the best GPU, given the price
Larger touchpadPoor outdoor visibility
Good response rateOnly 2GB of VRAM
Hp Pavilion (2021) Intel 11Th Gen Core I5 16 Gb Ram 2Gb Nvidia Graphics, 512Gb Ssd 15.6 Inches Fhd Screen Windows 10, Ms Office Finger Print Reader Alexa Built-In Laptop, 1.75Kg (15-Eg0103Tx), Silver
8% off
76,500 83,444
Buy now

9. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the most popular budget gaming laptops. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor in the laptop delivers a powerful performance, and is ideal for gaming and working.

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB RAM DDR4-3200
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
  • Weight: 2.25Kg
  • Battery life: 5 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Good webcam qualitySlow response timing
CPU does not throttle with the machine being GPU-boundLoud noise fans under load
Offers a more colour-accurate panel for designersPoor battery life
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K200X2IN
36% off
72,490 112,990
Buy now

10. MSI GF75 Thin Gaming

The MSI GF75 is one of the best budget gaming laptops out there, as it features a 10th gen i5 processor coupled with a GTX 1650. It is incredibly efficient, and credit goes to MSI's great thermal design choices. The battery backup could improve since it lasts for just five hours, even with light usage.

  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10500H Up To 4.5GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Display: 44cm FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz thin bezel, 45% NTSC
  • Weight: 2.2 kg
  • Battery life: 5-6 hours under light usage
ProsCons
Powerful specsPoor battery backup
Energy efficientA rather unpleasant fan noise
Great thermal designLacks connectivity options
MSI GF75 Thin Gaming, Intel Core i5-10500H, 44cm IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/GDDR6 4GB/Black/2.2kg) 10SCXR-655IN
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lenovo Legion 560,889
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop61,200
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro72,689
Dell Inspiron 551869,300
MSI Bravo Ryzen 562,950
Lenovo Yoga 673,990
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022)74,990
HP Pavilion (2021)74,300
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 372,390
MSI GF75 Thin Gaming66,990

Best 3 features for consumers

Buying a laptop can be complicated if you do not know which features to look for. Here are the three most important factors for you to consider before purchasing a laptop under 75,000:

1. Processor: The importance of a powerful processor cannot be emphasised enough. A better processor can help speed up your processes, from gaming and video editing to just web browsing.

2. Build quality: Build quality is of the utmost importance, given that a laptop with poor build quality can render a laptop with great specs unusable.

3. Display: Make sure your laptop's display is as comfortable as possible because you will be staring at it for long periods. A higher-resolution display is something that you must prefer. Apart from the resolution, you must also take a look at screen sizes. For instance, a productivity-focussed buyer would prioritise getting a 13-inch laptop, while a gamer would want to go for the 16-inch option.

Best value for money

If you are looking for a laptop that you will use for work or gaming, theHP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is the best. The laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically designed backlit keyboard allows you to work for prolonged periods with the utmost convenience. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 5th Gen processor running at 2.4 GHz, this laptop enables you to multitask without lag or interruptions.

Best overall

When it comes to cutting-edge laptops, theASUS Vivobook S15 OLEDis the best choice. This stylish laptop has a DisplayPad 2.0. Despite being larger than other ultrabooks, its subtle design and the matte display are perfect for enjoying high-quality visuals.

The VivoBook S15 boasts a superb selection of ports despite being only 19 millimetres thick. The laptop has USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a DC jack, USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If this wasn’t enough, the laptop also has a 180-degree hinge, allowing you to lay it flat while working!

How to find the perfect laptop for under 75,000?

There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, which is why its specifications are essential. Here are two things you should consider when purchasing a laptop under 75,000:

1. Requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. It is essential to consider your workload and what kind of specs it demands. You should also consider who will be using the device and for which applications.

2. A comprehensive view: When purchasing a laptop, you must take a holistic view. A laptop with chassis or keyboard flex can reduce your typing speed. Therefore, it is best to consider all the components.

FAQs

1. Which is the best laptop brand?

It is challenging to pick the best laptop brands because each laptop has unique features, such as board design, software, keyboards, and even warranty coverage. India's most popular laptop brands are HP, Apple, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

2. Which is the best laptop under 75,000?

The Asus VivoBook S15 S533FA is a mid-range laptop with a large screen. The Asus Vivobook S15 S532F stands apart in the segment of high-end laptops, thanks to its ScreenPad and 180-degree hinge.

3. How much does a laptop cost?

In India, good laptops cost between 50,000 and 2 lakhs for flagship-grade specifications. The prices vary quite a lot depending on the brand. You can get a great budget-friendly laptop for around 90,000 to 1,00,000.

4. Are laptops better than PCs?

From a pure value standpoint, laptops are significantly better than PCs because they are portable. While PCs perform better, focusing on productivity, they are not portable.

5. Are SSDs better than HDDs?

Faster installation, booting, and screen loading are all made possible by solid-state drives (SSDs). The lack of moving parts in SSDs makes them significantly more reliable than HDDs (Hard Disk Drives). If you are buying a laptop in 2022, you should choose a laptop with an SSD.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

