Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops under 60,000: Get off up to 51%

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 21:00 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: With a such great price, you can finally get the laptop you want. It has all the features you need to make your daily work-life easier. It comes in various colours and styles to find the perfect one!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptop under 60,000: Nothing could be better - you get high end features at slashed down prices.

Laptops are essential tools for both work and play. They let you stay productive while on the go and provide hours of entertainment when you need a break from work. With this sale, you can get a laptop perfect for your needs. Purchase a laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale!

1. HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) Laptop

The HP 240 Laptop is an excellent choice for those who need an affordable and reliable laptop for everyday use. The device is lightweight and best for daily use.

Specifications:

· Form factor: Laptop

· Standing screen display size: 14 inches

· Package Dimensions: 44.7 x 31 x 7.2 cm; 2.11 Kilograms

· Processor Speed: ‎4.1 GHz

· RAM Size: ‎8 GB

ProsCons
Offers plenty of power and storage spaceBattery life is average
It has a full HD screenIt does not come with a built-in optical drive

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great value HD laptop for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications:

· Product dimensions: ‎36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms

· Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery required (included)

· RAM Size: ‎8 GB

· Memory Storage Capacity: ‎256 GB

· Operating System: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Huge storage capacityThe sound quality is average
Big screen sizeWeb cam is not that great

3. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5

The HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 has a lot to like. It's a well-rounded machine that offers strong performance, thanks to the speedy AMD Ryzen 5 processor and the Radeon Vega 8 graphics card.

Specifications:

· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches

· Product Dimensions: 36 x 23.4 x 1.8 cm; 1.75 kilograms

· Processor Type: ‎Ryzen 5

· Processor Brand: ‎AMD

· Processor Speed: ‎4.3 GHz

ProsCons
Reasonable price tagBattery life is low
High performance and amazing speedA bit high-priced compared to others

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core

This is a perfect laptop for daily use, such as taking online classes, doing office work, making Word docs, etc. The 11th Generation Intel core processors offer great performance and power efficiency improvements over their predecessors.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: ‎35.9 x 23.7 x 2 cm; 1.65 Kilograms

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

· Flash Memory Installed Size: ‎512 GB

· Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎8 GB

· Operating System: Windows 11 Hom

ProsCons
A powerful and efficient processorNot compatible with other motherboards
Great battery lifeHigh price tag

5. HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39cm)

The HP 15s is a great notebook for those who want a powerful yet affordable device. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM.

Specifications:

· Colour ‎Natural: Silver

· Form Factor: ‎Laptop

· Standing screen display size: ‎15.6 inches

· Product Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.75 Kilograms

· RAM Size: ‎8 GB

ProsCons
Comes with pre-installed Windows 11The display is not that great
Nice design and smooth keysSSD is not great

6. Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop

The Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop is a great choice for those in the market for a new laptop. It has various features that make it a good option for personal and business use. It is available at an affordable range and is a student-friendly laptop.

Specifications:

· Colour: Carbon Black

· Form Factor: ‎Laptop

· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches

· Product Dimensions: ‎23.5 x 35.8 x 1.7 cm; 1.68 kilograms

· Processor Brand: ‎AMD

ProsCons
A powerful and efficient processorIt lacks a full-sized HDMI port
Has a great storage facilityBattery life is average

7. Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop

The Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop is a great choice for those seeking an affordable yet powerful laptop. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.

Specifications:

· Colour: Silver

· Form Factor: ‎Laptop

· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches

· Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms

· Item model number: A315-58

ProsCons
Solid build quality and durabilitySome reports of issues with the trackpad and keyboard
Good performance for basic tasks and light gamingBattery life could be better

8. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches

The HP Victus is a new laptop released in early 2021. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a large screen display, and a range of other high-end specifications.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: ‎37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm; 2.48 Kilograms

· RAM Size: ‎8 GB

· Flash Memory Installed Size: ‎512 GB

· Hard Disk Description: SSD

· Operating System: Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Large display best for movies or workBattery life could be better
Powerful AMD Ryzen processorHigh price tag

9. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3

The ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) is a 14-inch laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It's a basic model with few features but also very affordable.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 32.54 x 1.99 cm; 1.6 kilograms

· RAM Size: 8 GB

· Memory Storage Capacity: ‎256 GB

· Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

· Operating System: ‎Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Very affordableNot suitable for gaming or demanding tasks
Decent performance for basic tasksLimited storage and memory

10. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch

The HP Chromebook is a great laptop for those who want a portable and affordable device. It has several features that make it a good choice for students and business users.

Specifications:

· Product Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 32.54 x 1.99 cm; 1.6 Kilograms

· RAM Size: 4 GB

· Memory Storage Capacity: ‎64 GB

· Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

· Operating System: ‎Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Reasonably priced within budgetThe price doesn't include its warranty
Decent performance for studentsThe battery could have been better

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) LaptopRs. 38,200
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light LaptopRs. 24,990
Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5Rs. 53,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core Ultra HD TVRs. 47,990
HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inchesRs. 45,700
Dell New Inspiron 3525 LaptopRs. 30,000
Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 LaptopRs. 36,990
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inchesRs. 51,990
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3Rs.30,990
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inchRs. 23,990

Best 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) LaptopForm Factor: LaptopStanding screen display size: 14 InchesPackage Dimensions: 44.7 x 31 x 7.2 cm; 2.11 Kilograms
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light LaptopProduct Dimensions: ‎36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 KilogramsRAM Size: ‎8 GBBatteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5Standing screen display size: 15.6 InchesProcessor Type: ‎Ryzen 5Product Dimensions: 36 x 23.4 x 1.8 cm; 1.75 Kilograms
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core Ultra HD TVProduct Dimensions: ‎35.9 x 23.7 x 2 cm; 1.65 KilogramsBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)Flash Memory Installed Size: ‎512 GB
HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inchesForm Factor: ‎LaptopProduct Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.75 KilogramsStanding screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches
Dell New Inspiron 3525 LaptopForm Factor: ‎LaptopStanding screen display size: 15.6 InchesProduct Dimensions: ‎23.5 x 35.8 x 1.7 cm; 1.68 Kilograms
Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 LaptopStanding screen display size: 15.6 InchesItem model number: A315-58Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 Kilograms
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inchesProduct Dimensions: ‎37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm; 2.48 KilogramsRAM Size: ‎8 GBFlash Memory Installed Size: ‎512 GB
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3Standing screen display size: ‎13.3 InchesProduct Dimensions: ‎20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cmScreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inchRAM Size: 8 GBRam Memory Installed Size: 8 GBMemory Storage Capacity: ‎256 GB

Best value for money

The HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 is one of the best value-for-money laptops you can find in the market today. With a large HD display, the HP Chromebook has sufficient memory storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. It is packed with features and offers great performance for its price range.

Best overall

If you're looking for the best overall laptops under 60,000, then the HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 is great. It's powered by a powerful Ryzen 5 processor and has 8 GB of RAM, so it can easily handle all your everyday tasks. The laptop has many other great features, including a large Full HD display and an integrated webcam. Also, it comes with a 1 TB hard drive for plenty of storage space and built-in speakers.

How to find the laptops under 60,000?

Are you looking for laptops under 60,000? This is a great budget range for many people, as it offers a lot of power and features for a very reasonable price. Here are a few tips on how to find the best laptops in this price range.

First, consider what you'll be using the laptop for. Whether you need it for heavy-duty gaming or video editing, or if you need it for basic tasks such as web browsing and word processing or work.

Next, take a look at the screen size and resolution. However, a smaller screen will do just fine if you need it for basic tasks. Checking the weight of the laptop is also vital.

Finally, make sure to check the battery life. Laptops in this price range can vary quite a bit in terms of battery life, so it's crucial to find one that will last as long as needed. With these tips in mind, you should be able to find some great laptops under 60,000 without any trouble.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Which Dell laptop is best under 60,000?

The Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop is the best under 60,000.

 

Which brand is better: HP or Lenovo?

Lenovo is the better choice of two brands if you're looking for a cheap laptop that can perform both business tasks and for entertainment.

 

Which is a better processor: i5 or Ryzen 5?

The two processors have differences, but in general, the former is slightly less powerful than its counterpart; depending on your needs, you can check its performance and price point and make the final decision.

