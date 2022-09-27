Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Super deals on smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Get best deals on smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 without doing much research, as the below-mentioned list covers the best TVs with specifications and pricing to make it easier for you to make the final decision.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 allow users to stream content, play games, listen to music and more.

Smart TVs are a must-have accessory if you want to upgrade your home into a smart home. At Amazon’s Great Indian festival, you can get great deals on the best smart TVs for your home. With a smart TV, you can browse all your entertainment apps on one platform. Browsing the web and watching youtube videos are some of the other best features of a smart TV. Though rich in features, smart TV comes at a steep price tag. However, if you are looking to upgrade from your old TV, this may be the best time. Check out the top 10 smart TVs you can buy for under 30000 during the sale. 1. Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV- This 32-inch smart TV is the best HD smart TV you can buy for under 30000. The smart TV is equipped with Patchwall 4 with IMDb integration. Specifications Screen Size: 32 Inches Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology: LED Operating system: Android 11 Speaker system: Dolby surround sound

Pros Cons 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Screen size relatively small Powerful speakers HDMI ports do not support sound Ultra-Bright Screen

2. Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV- This is another top smart TV under 30000 available on the Amazon Great Indian festival at an attractive price. This smart TV has a huge 50-inch LED display with 4 K resolution to give you sharp and rich images. Specifications- Screen Size: 50 Inches Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology: LED Operating system- Android 10 Speaker system- DTS HD

Pros Cons Widescreen with LED display Average sound quality Powerful speakers Does not support Android 11 Latest patch wall

3. Oneplus 32 inches Y Series LED Smart TV 32Y1 (Black)- The brand Oneplus has introduced some amazing smart TVs for the Indian audience. It supports Andriod 9.0 and Oneplus connect. The clever bezel-less design gives the model a modern minimalistic look and feel. Specifications Screen Size: 32 Inches Connector Type: WiFi, USB, HDMI Display Technology: LED Operating system: Android 9.0 Speaker system: Dolby audio surround

Pros Cons Widescreen with LED display Does not come with complete installation hardware Slim design May lag due to slow connectivity Comes with noise reduction

4. MI 43 inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L43M6-ES- This particular smart TV comes with a stunning 43-inch full HD LED screen and 4K resolution for a stunning display. It runs on Android TV 10 and has the PathWall 4 with IMDb integration. Specifications Screen Size: 43 Inches Connector Type: Dual-band WiFi, HDMI, USB Display Technology: LED Operating system: Android TV 10 Speaker system: Dolby Atmos, DTS- HD

Pros Cons Good connectivity with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports Does lot support that latest Android Tv version Comes with a built-in chrome cast May lag support heavy gaming Excellent sound quality

5. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA - LG is a well-known brand, its latest range of smart TVs provides you with excellent features at affordable price points. The LG 32-inch HD smart TV comes with A5 Gen 5 AI processor to give you a fast experience. Specifications Screen Size: 32 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB port, 2-way Bluetooth Display Technology: LED Operating system: Web OS Speaker system: Dolby digital + sound configuration, Virtual surround 5.1

Pros Cons Offers built-in Alexa and google assistant The sound quality is sub-par The magic remote helps to switch between apps easier Magic remote takes time to sync Smart and slim design

6. Samsung 80 cm Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV- This smart TV comes with 32 inches HD ready display. Features like screen share, personal computer and connect share movie make this smart TV stand out from its competitors. Specifications Screen Size: 32 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi Display Technology: LED Operating system: Tizen Speaker system: Dolby Digital +

Pros Cons Offers features like a personal computer, screen share Does not support Android apps Budget-friendly Does not come with a table stand or wall bracket Smart and slim design

7. Acer 139 cm I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV- This 55-inch smart TV from Acer will prove to be a talking point in your living room. It is equipped with a full HDR display and certified Android TV 11 version. Specifications Screen Size: 55 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi Display Technology: 4K HDR, HDR10+ Operating system: Android TV 11 Speaker system: Dolby atmos, 65 watts HIFI pro speakers

Pros Cons Good display specs May face issues connecting to smart remote Budget-friendly Does not come with parental control Remote control comes with hotkeys for easy access to favourite apps

8. Hisense 108 cm Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV- This TV comes with everything you are looking for in a smart TV. Full 4K ultra HD display, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports and great speaker set up through Dolby atmos. It also is equipped with google TV and Chromecast for the best Smart TV experience. Specifications Screen Size: 43 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Dual-band WiFi Display Technology: 10-bit panel, bezel-less floating design Operating system: Google TV Speaker system: Dolby Atmos

Pros Cons Excellent display specs The sound quality is not up to the mark Budget-friendly Its VA panel makes viewing difficult for different angles Good for gaming

9. Sansui 178 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV- Sansui TVs are known to be high-end. This smart TV comes with a 4 k Ultra HD display and is based on Andriod TV 10 version. The sleek black smart TV has a bezel-less design that will definitely oomph up the glam factor in your living room. Specifications Screen Size: 70 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, two-way blue tooth Display Technology: HDR 10 wide colour gamut Operating system: Android TV 10 Speaker system: Dolby atmos,

Pros Cons Good display specs It is not good for gaming Sleek and smart design Comes with a hands-free voice command option

10. Mi 80 cm 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV- Another power-packed smart TV from MI comes with an HD-ready display with a refresh rate of 60 HZ. It is updated with Android TV 11 and Patchwall for the best smart TV viewing experience. Specifications- Screen Size:32 Inches Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, two-way blue tooth Display Technology: HD-ready, vivid picture engine Operating system: Android TV 11 Speaker system: Dolby atmos,

Pros Cons Good display specs HDMI ports do not have audio output Budget-friendly May not work well during heavy usage like gaming Easy set up and installation

Price of smart TVs under ₹ 30000 at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 32 inches Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV ₹ 10499 Redmi 50 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV ₹ 27999 Oneplus 32 inches Y series HD ready LED smart TV ₹ 10999 MI 43 inch 5X series 4K ultra HD LED smart Android TV ₹ 27999 LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 16990 Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV ₹ 12999 Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV ₹ 29999 Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV ₹ 26990 Sansui 70 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ₹ 29990 Mi 32 inches 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV ₹ 12999

Top three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 32 inches Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV Powerful speakers Latest android version Kids control Redmi 50 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV 4K ultra HD LED screen Good memory and storage Latest patchwall version Oneplus 32 inches Y series HD ready LED smart TV Sleek design Affordable Good LED screen display MI 43 inch 5X series 4K ultra HD LED smart Android TV Large 43-inch screen 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports Excellent sound quality LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV Fast processor Slim design Smart features like magic remote Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Trustworthy brand Feature-rich package Slim design Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Large HD screen Ultra fast processor Latest android TV version Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Large screen with bezel-less design Good connectivity Budget-friendly Sansui 70 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 70 Cms HD display Android TV 10 Hands-free operation with voice command Mi 32 inches 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Good storage Latest Android 11 version Budget-friendly

Best value for money The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV is the best value for money smart TV you can buy on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It comes loaded with features like personal computers and screenshare for a very attractive price tag. This is a quality product on a budget. Overall, an excellent smart TV that is a must-buy for its feature package. Best overall product The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black) is the best smart TV on the list on a budget. With a large screen display and good audio quality, you will certainly get a smart TV experience without spending a bang. It has many connectivity ports and comes with Google TV. The bezel-less design gives the TV a smart look. It also has good customer reviews. This is an excellent choice if you are looking for a perfect addition to your living room this festive season. How to find the perfect smart TV? Buying a smart TV should be a carefully thought decision. Before getting into the market of smart TVs, it is essential to list down a few features that you would like in your smart TV. For example, are you looking for a smart TV just for entertainment or are you planning to connect it with your gaming consoles? If so, it would make sense to choose a smart TV that has a high refresh rate and comes with 2-3 connectivity ports. Next, the operating system of the smart TV is also important. Most Smart TVs are Android-based, making them easier to navigate. However, other operating systems like Google TV and Tizen may not support Android apps but they have their advantages. You can choose the one that fits your lifestyle, budget, and requirements.

