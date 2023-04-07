Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 48% off on Borosil dining sets

Summary:
Dinner sets are essential for anyone who wants to create a beautiful and welcoming dining experience. They come in a variety of styles, colours, and materials, and can add elegance and charm to any meal. Whether it's a casual family dinner or a formal event, the right dinner set can make all the difference.
When choosing a dinner set, it's important to consider the number of people you'll be serving, the style of your home, and your personal preferences. Some popular materials for dinner sets include porcelain, bone china, stoneware, and glass. Each material has its own unique characteristics, such as durability, elegance, or versatility.
Dinner sets typically include a variety of pieces, such as plates, bowls, cups, and saucers. Some sets may also include serving pieces, such as platters and serving bowls. Matching flatware and glassware can also be purchased to complete the look.
Overall, dinner sets are an important investment for anyone who loves to entertain and create a welcoming atmosphere in their home. With so many options available, there's sure to be a set that fits your style and needs.
If we have convinced you about the utility of dinner sets, then Borosil is a good brand to consider. We have bunched together some of the best ones from this brand. What's better is that you can get mega discounts as the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is on.
Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
The Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining room. With 35 pieces, this set includes dinner plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, soup bowls, and dessert bowls, all made from opal glass. The red bud silk series design adds a touch of elegance to each piece. This dinner set is also microwave and dishwasher safe, making it both convenient and durable. With its classic look and high-quality construction, the Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is sure to impress. You can get 48% off on this product.
Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
The Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining table. This 35-piece set features pure white opalware with a silky finish that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your meal presentation. The set includes dinner plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, soup bowls, and glasses, all made of durable and chip-resistant opalware. Perfect for both casual and formal dining, this dinner set is dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze. Upgrade your dinnerware collection with the Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set. This is available at an off on 42%.
Larah by BOROSIL Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 47 Pieces, White
The Larah by BOROSIL Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining table. With 47 pieces in total, the set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience. Each piece is made from high-quality opalware and features a delicate green leaf design on a white background, creating a simple yet elegant aesthetic. The set is dishwasher safe, making cleaning up after a meal a breeze. Overall, the Larah by BOROSIL Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a beautiful and practical choice for any home. You can avail a 40% off on this item.
Larah by Borosil Rose Red Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 19 Pieces, White
The Larah by Borosil Rose Red Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining table. With 19 pieces, it includes 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, and a serving bowl. The white opalware material provides durability and resistance to chipping, making it perfect for everyday use. The set is beautifully embellished with a delicate rose red silk pattern, adding a touch of elegance to any meal. This dinner set is dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze. There's a discount of 39% on this product.
Larah by Borosil Twilight Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
The Larah by Borosil Twilight Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is an elegant addition to any dining table. With 35 pieces in total, it includes dinner plates, quarter plates, soup bowls, curry bowls, serving bowls, and serving spoons, all in a beautiful white color. The opalware material makes the set durable and chip-resistant, while the sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to your meals. This set is perfect for entertaining guests or for everyday use with your family. Get 48% off on this set.
|Product
|Price
|Larah by Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
|Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
|Larah by BOROSIL Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 47 Pieces, White
|₹ 2,999
|Larah by Borosil Rose Red Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 19 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,299
|Larah by Borosil Twilight Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces, White
|₹ 1,899
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.