Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 earphones and headphones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:42 IST





Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Want to upgrade your earphones or headphones at best prices? Look no more as the Amazon Republic Day sale has arrived! Pick your favourite pair of headphones and earphones in this sale!

The best headphones and earphones

Every year, the Amazon republic day sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of items, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, earphones, headphones, and earbuds. This year's Amazon Great Republic sale will begin on 15 January 2022 and go through 20 January. However, the sale will begin on 14 January for Amazon Prime members. Today we will discuss about the best headphones and earphones deals you will get in this upcoming sale on amazon. So if you were looking to upgrade your audio experience or get a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, this is a great time to grab it. We will discuss about the best-selling and most popular headphones and earphones with popular ratings and reviews on amazon with great offers and discounts. Product details 1. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones: This is one of the most popular neckbands in the Indian market from boAt. It comes with asap charging technology and can go up to 10hrs on a charge of 10mins only and it comes with a huge playback time of 40Hrs on a full charge! They are IPX7-rated earphones with 10mm sound drivers. Specifications: 10mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.0

Beast mode

Forty hours of playback time.

Pros Cons great battery life, IPX7 rated Wires are too long.

2. boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds: This is a very popular true wireless earphone from boAt which is very popular on amazon. The Airdopes 181 buds have a continuous playback time of up to 4 hours with each recharge and a total of 20 hours of playback with the provided charging case. These truly wireless earphones have 10mm, sound drivers. Specifications: 8mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 support

Fourteen hours of playback time.

Touch controls

Enx Low latency technology

Pros Cons Premium looks and low latency average mic quality

3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earphones These are one of the best-selling OnePlus Bluetooth headphones. These headphones have a 30-hour playback capacity and can operate for 20 hours on a 10-minute charge. They have big 12.4 mm bass drivers. Enjoy exceptionally clear music at all levels thanks to the titanium coating. With an IP55 rating, this neckband also is water and sweat resistant. Specifications: 12.4 mm drivers

Titanium coated drivers

Bluetooth 5.0

Beast mode

Forty hours of playback time.

Pros Cons Great sound quality earphones AI noise cancellation is average

4. Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless Earbuds : This is one of the new earbuds from mivi wireless earbuds currently. These headphones have a playing duration of 50 hours. Their large 13 mm sound drivers produce great bass and crisp sound. These Bluetooth earphones include four strong MEMS mics, they are also equipped with an IPX4 rating. Mivi Duopods A550 True Wireless Earbuds also have an ENC feature. Specifications: 13mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 support

50 hours of playback time.

Touch controls

Low latency

Pros Cons Good Battery Life and volume controls. earbuds might feel bigger than usual.

5. boAt Airdopes 141 Truly Wireless in-ear Earbuds This is one of the best-selling true wireless earbuds from boAt and a big Amazon bestseller. The Airdopes 141 buds have a total playing time of 42 hours when used with the case. With 8mm drivers, these truly wireless earbuds provide a superb music experience. In addition, it contains a built-in mic on each earbud and our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, which guarantees that your voice is delivered smoothly during voice calls. Specifications: 8mm sound drivers

Bluetooth 5.1 support

42 hours of playback time.

Touch controls

Beast mode 80ms Low latency

Pros Cons Great sound quality and loud. Bass notes are not very high

6. Realme Buds Wireless 2S In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones Realme Buds Wireless 2s included the 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for excellent sound and bass. You will get 24 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 20-minute charge providing 7 hours of playback time with Type-C charging. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3, and Low Latency Gaming Mode. Some of the major features of all these Bluetooth headphones are dual device fast switching, voice assistance, and AI ENC noise cancellation. Specifications: 11.2mm sound drivers

Bluetooth 5.3 support

24 hours of playback time.

Water Resistant IPX4

Gaming mode with Low latency

Pros Cons Clear and loud sound quality Noise cancellation is not very effective

7. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds The Oppo Enco M32 wireless earbuds feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for superb sound quality and powerful bass. You will have 28 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of playback time. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and provides Low Latency audio. It is also IP55-rated dust and water resistant Specifications: 10 mm sound drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 support

28 hours of playback time.

Water Resistant IP55 rating

Great mic quality

Pros Cons Wire thickness is average. Magnets of earbuds are weak

8. Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds: The Oppo Enco Earbuds include 10mm dynamic drivers that provide excellent sound quality and powerful bass. It is one of just a few earbuds that supports Dolby Atmos and offers accurate, realistic audio and powerful bass that is equal to performance. These earbuds offer a total playing length of 24 hours on a full charge. It features Bluetooth 5.2, 80 ms low latency sound experience, and IP54 ratings. Specifications: 10 mm sound drivers

Bluetooth 5.2 support

24 hours of playback time.

Water Resistant IP54 rating

Quad mic with Noise cancellation

Pros Cons Premium looks and great sound. Case lid feels sensitive

9. Noise Buds Vs104 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds These Noise earphones have a total playing length of 30 hours. They have huge 13 mm audio speakers that provide real bass and clean sound characteristics. It has an instacharge feature where these earbuds can go for 150 min playtime with 10min of charging. These Bluetooth earphones include two mics on each earbud. These earphones also enable Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for a smoother listening experience. It also has IPX5 protection and hyper synch technology for low latency. Specifications: 13mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.2 support

30 hours of playback time.

Touch controls

Hyper sync

Pros Cons Supports Bluetooth 5.2 at this price More range than expected.

10. Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds This is one of the most popular mivi wireless earbud products. The Mivi DuoPods M80 use Bluetooth 5.0 for a stronger, more reliable connection. Remove the earphones from the charging case, plug them into your phone, and you are ready to go. These headphones have a 30-hour battery life. They feature huge 13 mm sound drivers that generate a lot of bass and a clear sound. They also have an IPX4 rating and Aptx technology for minimal latency. Specifications: These wireless earbuds are available on Amazon for ₹ 1899/-

1899/- 13mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 support

30 hours of playback time.

Touch controls

Aptx Low latency

Pros Cons premium design and good bass touch controls are sometimes very sensitive

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones 10 mm drivers Bt 5.0 IPX7 boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds 8 mm drivers Bt 5.0 IPX7 OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones 12.4 mm drivers Bt 5.0 IP55 Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 13mm drivers Bt 5.0 IPX4 boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 8mm drivers Bt 5.1 IPX4 Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones 11.2mm drivers Bt 5.3 IPX4 Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds 10 mm drivers Bt 5.0 IP55 Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds 10 mm drivers Bt 5.2 IP54 Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 13mm drivers Bt 5.2 IPX5 Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 13mm drivers Bt 5.0 IPX4

Best value for money In this list of products, we have taken out some of the best Bluetooth earphones and earbuds in the market. All of them have great reviews on amazon. For finding the best value for money you can opt for boAt Rockerz 255 pro+ in the Bluetooth neckband section for its price and features. Best overall product In the case of premium and best products, you will have to consider One plus Bullets Z2 headphones in Bluetooth neckbands due to their great sound quality, battery backup and premium looks. How to find the perfect earphones for you? To find the perfect earphones for you, you need to consider these important factors: Sound Quality is the first and foremost factor you would consider while buying your headphones. Either look at the product reviews online or try it in an offline store to get an idea of its sound quality. Finely tuned earpods sound great. So choose your earphones with your sound signature preference.

Next comes mic quality, Bluetooth neckbands have better mic response due to their position but wireless earbuds also stay caught up. More the mics, the better

Battery life is also a factor. How long will your Bluetooth earphones last, More battery life is better.

Finally, the price, You have to see which earphones are providing the best features in a price range. Considering all these factors, you can get your best TWS earbuds or Bluetooth neckbands. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones ₹ 1399 2. boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds ₹ 1499 3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones ₹ 1999 4. Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1499 5. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1499 6. Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones ₹ 1499 7. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1799 8. Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds ₹ 1799 9. Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1199 10. Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1899

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”