Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: 5 best deals on wearables, get up to 83% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 20:15 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: This article provides information on the 5 best deals on wearables under 35,000 during Amazon’s current sale, making it easier for you to decide which smartwatch to buy.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches are available at slashed down prices.

The rise of wearable technology and its ubiquitous usage is not without reason. When a sweat sensor on your smartwatch alerts your smartphone about your body temperature or your watch beeps when it is time for you to meditate, you start becoming aware and organized. With most wearables being connected and the onset of IoT, a person becomes a walking piece of data. There is a saying that if something cannot be measured, it cannot be changed. Smart wearables provide numerous ways to track, trace, and measure all your activities. So hurry! This Amazon sale is currently live with the dates being January 15th-20th.

Product list

1. OnePlus Nord Watch

With more than 100 sports modes, the OnePlus Watch prods you to jump higher, run faster, swim energetically, and get moving. An AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz allows fast updates, a non-flickering screen, and a non-latent user experience. Use the watch under any ambient light. With a 500nit peak brightness, the screen is visible even under broad daylight on the One Plus wearable watch. Available in vivid colours such as midnight black and deep blue, this stylish wearable will never go out of vogue. Moreover, since it is made of hypoallergenic materials, the watch can be worn all day long without feeling even the tiniest itch.

Specifications

Manufacturer: OnePlus

Height and width: 11 and 37 mm

Screen display size: 1.78”

Connectivity: Wireless; Bluetooth

Battery life: 10 hours; 30 hours standby

ProsCons
High display area to display more notificationsThe big display may make the watch look bulky
A high number of sports modesNot swim-proof
Sensor accuracy 
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78” AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]
3.9 (894)
36% off
4,499 6,999
Buy now

2. Fire-Boltt Tank 1.85" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt smartwatch has an industry-leading large screen size. A 1.85-inch screen with a clear resolution provides lots of information in a single-view area. With about 123 sports modes, always make sure your health metric is present in your life. A health tracking system named the Health Suite provides you with clock fitness tracking, including heart rate tracking. Sync the smartwatch with your social media apps, and get real-time updates on your watch as they happen. Use Bluetooth calling in combination with speed dial always to stay connected. The smartwatch also has a camera, music track controls, and several other intelligent controls.

Specifications

Manufacturer: ‎Fire-Boltt

Height and width:

Screen display size:

Batteries: One lithium-ion battery

On-board memory: 128 MB

Average battery life: 7 days

Time for full charging battery: 3 hours

Connector: Bluetooth; wireless

ProsCons
Industry-leading screen sizeHeavy
High sports modes 
Fire-Boltt Tank 1.85" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 123 Sports Mode, 8 UI Interactions, Built in Speaker & Mic, 7 Days Battery & Fire-Boltt Health Suite
4.3 (1,078)
Get Price

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

With a 368 x 448p resolution, see the world with clarity and precision on the 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of the Noise smartwatch. There is never a dim moment with the Always On display that wears and displays a screensaver of your choice all the time on the Noisefit active smartwatch. In addition, the smartwatch has named its navigation feature a functional crown, Bluetooth called Tru Sync, and speed dialling as Noise Buzz. These are handy features for a smartwatch, providing seamless connectivity and tracking capabilities. The inbuilt gesture control, such as covering the smartwatch with the palm to turn it off, comes in handy so that you don’t have to make extra efforts to turn it off. You can pair this with different colours of the Noise watch straps.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Noise

Height and width:

Screen display size:

Batteries: Not required

Average battery life: 7 days

Time for full charging battery: 10 min

Connector: Bluetooth; wireless

ProsCons
Value for moneyNo on-board memory
Screen resolution 
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, Tru Sync, 60hz Refresh Rate, instacharge, Gesture Control, Functional 360 Digital Crown (Jet Black)
3.8 (189)
53% off
3,799 7,999
Buy now

4. Apple Watch SE

A good-looking smartwatch can gleam from meters away and catch everyone's attention. The Apple Series Watch is one such watch. Amongst Apple's smartwatches, this is the most affordable one. Although not as premium and loaded with features as others, it is still an essential watch for Apple. It is because this is the best Apple wristwatch that has everything for its target market and demographic. The watch comes in its characteristic aluminium finish and 40mm thickness. Although the bezels are thicker, the screen size is adequate. A display with Retina OLED technology and 1000 nits peak brightness is sufficient for outdoor usage. In addition, the smartwatch can be paired with the Apple Watch app.

Specifications

Manufacturer: Apple

Battery: built-in

Battery life: 18 hours

On-board storage: 32GB

Connectivity: Wireless; Bluetooth

ProsCons
Upgraded processorNo Always On screen display
Motion sensor for crash detectionBody temperature and ECG sensors missing
Better battery life 
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (4,720)
22% off
26,400 33,900
Buy now

5. Amazfit GTS2 Mini

A lightweight smartwatch stops becoming a wearable and becomes more of an extension of one's body. The Amazfit GTS2 mini is designed that way. One about 20 grams in weight and wafer-thin at 8.9 mm, the sleek smartwatch brand is an able-connected assistant. Wear this smartwatch to your sweatiest workouts, and this device will weather it out. A weatherproof rating of 5 ATM is just for that. Ruggedly designed, the smartwatch can resist taking wear and tear. The Amazfit watchstrap is replaceable; use other straps depending on the mood and occasion. It can also be paired with the Amazfit watch app to track your daily stats.

Specifications

Manufacturer: Amazfit

Battery: 1 lithium polymer

Battery: 21 days average

Battery charging: Charger case

Connectivity: Bluetooth; wireless

ProsCons
Comfortable to wearInaccurate sleep tracking information
Fitness tracking featuresThe design needs an upgrade
Battery life 
Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch with Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, 14 Days' Battery Life, 68 Sports Modes, GPS, HR, Sleep & Stress Monitoring (Meteor Black)
4.2 (30,589)
44% off
4,499 7,999
Buy now

Price of wearables at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord WatchRs.6, 999
Fire-Boltt TankRs. 11, 999
Noise ColorFit Pro 4Rs. 7, 999
Apple Watch SERs. 33, 900
Amazfit GTS2 MiniRs. 7, 999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord Watch105 fitness modes, Stress Monitor, SPO2, Women’s Health Tracker, Heart RateN-health and 3rd party app integrationStandby of 30 days. 10 days average battery life.
Fire-Boltt Tank123 Sports Modes, Health Suite7 days average battery life.Social app integrations.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4Heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor24 days standby. 7 days average.NoiseFit app
Apple Watch SEHeart rate monitor18 hoursiPhone fitness app integration.
Amazfit GTS2 Mini68 sports modes, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate tracking, sleep quality tracking, stress tracking14 days average battery lifeZepp apps and 3-party app integration

Best value for money

Amazfit GTS2 Mini is valuable because it supports sufficient sports modes, has suitable fitness tracking sensors, and has a lasting battery life. It is also reasonably priced. For all practical reasons, this smartwatch is a good buy. A standout feature of this smartwatch is its lightweight and durable construction. Built Alexa voice assistant, always on display, scores of watch faces, high precision GPS, and Bluetooth camera are some of the main features of the smartwatch.

Best overall product

The best overall product is the Apple Watch SE. Coming from the stables of a venerable manufacturer, expect quality all-round. Durable aluminium casing, fitness app integrations, stellar design, and a customizable interface are some of the distinguishing features of this smartwatch. This smartwatch is a natural extension for iPhone users. It is compatible only with iPhones. Although there may not be inbuilt fitness tracking sensors, there are basic ones such as heart rate monitors and daily activity monitors. Being an affordable Apple smartwatch, the smartwatch is only partially loaded with features. But being an Apple smartwatch by itself has an appeal.

How to find the perfect product

Some attributes to look for in a smartwatch are inbuilt apps, third-party app integration, fitness apps, battery life, comfortable wear, weight, swappable bands, compatibility, and design. Although it is not necessary to look for these attributes in the order listed, preferences are wary. For some buyers, design and form precede others. For other buyers, app integration and fitness app availability are more essential than design or ergonomic form. So, before purchasing a smartphone, list your preferences. Then, identify a smartwatch that fits most of your needs, if not all, based on your preferences.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Try these 2 Routers for large homes and offices
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 43% off on lipstick, primer, mousse
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 10 dog foods for your pet
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Here are top 6 picks in mobile phones, up to 37% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discount of up to 74% on lehenga cholis

Deals on wearables during amazon’s republic day sale

What is Always On display?

It allows you to view notifications even when the screen is turned off.

Can the watch and a Bluetooth headset connect simultaneously to my smartphone?

Yes. Both connections are independent. The smartwatch is only used to accept or reject calls.

Can we reply to notifications?

Notifications can only be viewed.
electronics FOR LESS