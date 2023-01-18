Amazon Republic Day Sale : 9 best samsung mobile phones

Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:45 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale :We have put together the best Samsung phones with details about their incredible features, exciting deals, and discounts on this Republic Day Sale.

Best Samsung phones to invest in 2023

We are all living in a digital age where the best tool in our hands is our smartphone. We depend on it for almost all our everyday tasks and needs, be it buying groceries, making bill payments, shopping, or even tracking our fitness. The unwinding routine nowadays also features being idle and scrolling through social media on smartphones.

Thus, the smartphone you plan to own must be smooth-functioning, efficient, and user-friendly. The perfect phone should have all the features you need and come within an affordable price range. In this article, we will discover the best new Samsung phones which are on sale this Republic Day. So, grab your favourites as the sale goes live from the 15th to the 20th of January!

Product list

1. Samsung Galaxy M04

This Samsung mobile comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and additional extendable storage of 8GB with a RAM Plus feature. It has a long-lasting battery life owing to its five thousand mAh battery which comes with a one-year warranty. It has a robust MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz processor for Android 12 and a UI core 4.1. The camera quality is impressive. It has a 13MP back camera and a 2MP front camera. It is an LCD with an HD plus resolution with excellent pixel resolution. The in-box products come with a six-month warranty.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung M04
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB
  • Technology: 4G
  • Colour: Light Green

ProsCons
  • The user interface is fast and relatively smooth.
  • It does not support 5G
  • Lag-free performance.
 
Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (450)
29% off
8,499 11,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

This Samsung galaxy phone offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an extendible 8 GB RAM Plus memory. The 6000 mAh battery lasts very long, making the phone even more reliable. The in-box products have a 6-month warranty, including the accessories that come with the phone. The internal memory on this phone can be expanded up to 1 TB. It has a dual sim feature. This phone has a triple camera with a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP second camera, and an 8 MP front camera. It supports Android 12 and has a UI Core 4 with an Octa Core Processor. It has an LCD- infinity display with the finest pixel and colour resolution.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB
  • Technology: 4G
  • Colour: Aqua Green

ProsCons
  • The battery life is excellent.
  • The device may lag sometime
  • It has good camera quality.
 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
4.1 (20,000)
27% off
10,999 14,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition

This latest Samsung smartphone has an AMOLED display with a new Nits High Brightness Mode and gorilla glass for seamless protection. It has a quad camera, a primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a front camera. The 6000 mAh battery is highly durable. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory, which is extendable to 1 TB. It has a One UI 4.1 Media Tek operating system and an Helio G80 Octa Core processor. The battery comes with a 1-year warranty, and the accessories with the phone have a 6-month warranty.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 grams
  • Model Name- Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition
  • OS- Android 12, One U 4.1
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB
  • Technology- 4G
  • Colour: Prime Black

ProsCons
  • The software system works well.
  • There is the problem of faulty OS.
  • Overall performance of the phone is commendable
 
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB)
4.1 (56,497)
Get Price

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This Samsung smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa Core processor. It also has 128GB internal memory, which can expand up to 1 TB, an Android 11 operating system, and a dual sim slot. It has a quad camera with a triple back camera and a front camera. This Samsung mobile has an infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth functioning. It has a 4500 mAh battery, super-fast charging, and a unique wireless charging feature.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.84 x 7.45 x 15.98 cm; 190 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Cloud Lavender

ProsCons
  • It has a good display resolution. 
  • It does not have gorilla glass 3 protection.
  • The fingerprint sensor works smoothly and well.
 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (28,200)
60% off
29,990 74,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

This Samsung smartphone offers an exciting Pro-Grade camera that enhances your photos with a unique Nightography feature. It has a particular sensor to grab more light and balance the lens flare. It has a VisionBooster feature that makes it easy on the eyes when you are looking at your screen for too long. It has an AMOLED 2X display with high outdoor visibility. It has a 4nm processor, the fastest processor that Samsung has ever had. It is faster than a CPU or a GPU chip. It has a seamless finish and a sleek design with a wide range of colours. The display is protected by a gorilla glass Victus+ and back panels. It can connect to both Type B and Type C cables.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.8 x 7.1 x 14.6 cm; 167 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Phantom Black

ProsCons
  • You get a powerful device performance.
  • The loudspeaker has an uneven voice production
  • It has a long-lasting battery
 
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
4.3 (1,233)
34% off
56,999 85,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

This Samsung mobile has a 108MP Quad camera with new features like a single take, object eraser, and photo remaster. The 6.7-inch display with Super-AMOLED Plus and an FHD plus resolution has a quick refresh rate. This M53 Samsung galaxy smartphone also has an MTK D900 Octa-core 2.4Ghz processor with Mimo Band support for a flawless 5G HyperFast experience. It has a reliable 6000 mAh battery, 128GB expandable internal memory and a One UI 4 operating system.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Technology: 2G, 3G, LTE and 5G
  • Colour: Mystique Green

ProsCons
  • The battery performance is good.
  • The screenshot gesture needs to be fixed
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
3.9 (9,067)
26% off
25,999 34,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

This Samsung mobile has the feature of expandable internal memory. It has a 5G feature with 11 5G Bands to ensure a fast experience. It comes with a Powerful MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2GH processor, a dual camera, a 50MP back camera, and a 2MP front camera. The display on this phone is 16.55 centimetres LCD with a high pixel resolution. The battery comes with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB
  • Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Aqua Green

ProsCons
  • You get a lag-free experience. 
  • The sim slots are faulty
  • It has decent camera quality
 
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
4.1 (20,000)
29% off
11,999 16,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

This Samsung mobile comes with a 19.19 centimetres Infinity lex display with a special Under Display camera and a unique Dynamic AMOLED 2X and adaptive refresh rate. The cover display has an infinity-O display with a switchable 60/120Hz refresh rate. You get a Samsung S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro in the Galaxy Z Fold Samsung smartphone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor, which supports the 5G feature. It has a water-resistant screen protected by gorilla glass Victus and an Armor Aluminium frame. It has fingerprint as well as facial recognition features.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 12.8 x 0.6 x 15.8 cm; 271 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB
  • Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Phantom Black

ProsCons
  • It has impressive camera quality
  • The battery life could be more durable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (195)
45% off
94,499 171,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

This version of the Samsung mobile has a unique Air Actions recognition to control the phone remotely. The improved touch screen makes the note-writing experience the smoothest ever. It is 5G powered with a particular 4nm processor. It is a revolution in smartphone technology. It has a dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports outdoor visibility by increasing it by up to 1750 nits in peak brightness. The refresh rate is quick and adaptive to keep the scrolling experience flawless. It has Samsung's most advanced camera, a professional kit and a unique Nightography feature.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm; 228 grams
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 512 GB
  • Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Phantom Black

ProsCons
  • The software works well. 
  • The low-light image capture could be more efficient.
  • It has fast-charging technology.
 
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 512GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.4 (1,306)
17% off
118,999 142,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M0413 MPOcta-core processor5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M1350 MPOcta-core processor6000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G32 MPOcta-core 6nm processor5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition64 MPOcta-core processor6000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GTriple rear camera (12 MP dual pixel)Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor4500 mAh
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G108 MP4nm processor3700 mAh
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G50 MPMTK Octa-core processor5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G50 MPQualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor4400 mAh
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G108 MP4nm processor5000 mAh

Best overall product

Choosing the best Samsung phone is confusing. There are various options with various new and exciting features. The best product with great features within a reasonable price range is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which has the D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor. This Samsung mobile phone supports 5G with 12-band support for a supreme high-speed experience. The screen comes with an LCD with gorilla glass support. The quad camera is of the highest quality. It has a unique Power Cool technology which prevents the phone from heating up.

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers strong RAM with expandable storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor. It has good camera quality and dual cameras. The display is a 16.55 centimetres LCD with an HD plus resolution.

How to find the perfect Samsung mobile?

The best Samsung phone for you should have features that fit your needs. The processor should be firm, and the phone should function smoothly. The touch should be quick and should not lag. Camera quality depends from person to person, but the image quality should be clear, and the colours should be defined. The battery life of the smartphone matters a lot. Your phone should have reliable and durable battery life.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy M04Rs. 11,999
2.Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 14,999
3.Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime EditionRs. 16,999
4.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GRs. 74,999
5.Samsung Galaxy S22 5GRs. 85,999
6.Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Rs. 34,999
7.Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs. 19,499
8.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Rs. 1,71,999
9.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GRs. 1,42,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Can I track a cell phone?

There are options available to track a phone in case it has been misplaced or stolen. In addition, some phones can be tracked via GPS locations.

Which phones are 5G enabled?

The companies that have launched 5G phones are Apple, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Asus.

What affects the performance of a smartphone?

The processor, RAM, and storage impact the functioning and performance of your smartphone.

