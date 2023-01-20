Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 39% off on smartphones under ₹ 20,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 20, 2023





If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone, now is the right time to invest in one.

Mobile makes communication easier by simply clicking some keys on mobile, and we can contact our friends, colleagues, or other family members and others at any time. Using a mobile facility, we can contact our near and dear ones through voice calls, video calls, text messages, recorded calls, and many more. Because of technology and globalization, purchasing a mobile phone under 20000 with desirable features and performance is not rugged nowadays. Here is a list of the latest smartphones you can buy from Amazon Republic Day Sale till 20th January under Rs. 20,000. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Oneplus quickly gained popularity when powerful smartphones played havoc with the market because of their aggressive price. One plus Nord CE 2 Lite is a valuable smartphone for this budget. It is a well-built, solid performer with fantastic battery life. This phone has an elaborate 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. It has a 64 mp primary camera, enhanced with a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens, and a 16 MP selfie camera. It is also known for its appealing features like AI scene enhancement, night vision, night portrait, dual view video, HDR, and many more. Specifications: Brand: Oneplus Rear Camera: 64MP +2MP+2MP Model Name: One plus Nord CE2 Lite 5G Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE Charging and Battery: with 33W SuperVOOC and 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 120 HZ refresh rate display Average low-light camera performance A good battery life with 30W fast charging No ultra-wide camera Android-12 with frequent updates.

2. REDMI 11 Prime 5G By using Redmi 11 prime 5G, you will experience the perfect fusion of premium design and an easy hand feel with a flat edge curve which allows a super hand grip. Moreover, Redmi is the most affordable company nowadays. This phone supports seven 5G bands, enough to cover all telecom circles in India. Moreover, it has the features of MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is a popular choice among brands. Specifications Brand: Redmi Model Name: Redmi 11 Prime 5G Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: MIUI 13 Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Decent performance Average low-light camera performance Supports seven 5G bands No ultra-wide camera Long battery life with Decent performance

3. IQOO Z6 Lite 5G The IQOO Z6 lite 5G has a feature called Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen1 soC based on a 6nm process. This smartphone offers a 120Hz display with a dual camera setup. This is an affordable 5G phone. It has 4 component cooling,6.58 inches FHD touchscreen, and a massive 5000mAh battery .it has a flat frame design and a large rectangular camera module on the back to feel the phone a lot lighter than its actual weight of 194gm.it has 240HZ touch sampling to make the display highly accurate, sensitive, lag-free & smooth. Specifications Brand: IQOO Model Name: IQOO Z6 Lite 5G(Vivo) Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: 12 Funtouch Android 12 Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Good performance No Charger in the box 5G affordability 120HZ Display

4. IQOO Z6 5G This is a budget-friendly 5G mobile from Vivo. It comes with snapdragon 695 chipsets with 4GB RAM & 128 GB built-in storage. It has an 18W charger which supports a 5000mAh battery. This smartphone has a 50MP triple rear & 16MP front camera. It is a slim bezel 6.5 inches IPS LCD touchscreen. The display refreshes at 144HZ and has a 240HZ touch sampling rate for an improving gaming experience. Specifications Brand: IQOO Model Name: IQOO Z6 5G by Vivo Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android-12 Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate screen IPS panel Long battery life

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G The Redmi note 11T 5G is a budget-friendly phone with 5G connectivity. This phone comes with a 90HZ refresh rate 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display supports gorilla glass protection. An Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity powers this with an 810 processor. The RAM size. 11T 5G runs Android 11 and has a 5000 mAh battery and it also supports fast charging. Specifications Brand: Redmi Model Name: Redmi Note 11T 5G OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate Average cameras Good performance

6. iQOO Z6 44W IQOO Z6 has the display feature of AMOLED 6.44 inches with 409 PPI density. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM 6225 snapdragon 680 4G octa-core processor with internal storage of 128GB. The smartphone runs on the Android 12+ fun touch 12 operating system. The device has a non-removable Li Po 5000mAh battery and fast charging of 44W. The smartphone has a triple camera feature on the rear side consisting of 50MP+2MP +2MP and a front camera of 16MP. Specifications Brand: IQOO Model Name: IQOO Z6 44W by Vivo Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12 Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Good Design Charging is slow Screen quality is good with little boosted colour tone. The processor is smooth and responsive.

7. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 90 HZ refresh rate with 6.40 inches touchscreen display, which offers a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass protection. This is a 5G dual sim mobile that accepts Nano sim cards. It has an octa-core 920 processor and a 5000mAh battery. Specifications Brand: Realme Model Name: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 12.0 Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Subtle design The camera could be tuned better Reliable 33W charging Realme UI needs work 5G enabled

8. Realme Narzo 50 5G This is a mid-range Android smartphone with up to 5GB RAM.it has a side finger scanner. It has an impressive 16 MP front camera and a 48MP triple rear camera. This smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset integrated with 6GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. This phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display. Specifications Brand - Realme Model Name - Realme Narzo 50 5G Network Service Provider: open for All Carriers OS - Android 12.0 Cellular Technology - LTE

Pros Cons Fast processor Low-light photography needs improvement 90Hz refresh rate display The display could have been better Gorilla Glass 5 protection

9. Redmi 10 Power Redmi 10 Power is a great device which you can buy. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 8 GB RAM and a robust Octa-core CPU. The phone comes with a 60HZ refresh rate and 6.70 inches touchscreen display with gorilla glass protection. It runs Android 11 & is powered by a 6000mAh battery, and supports proprietary fast charging. This is a dual sim mobile phone which accepts nano sim cards. Specifications Brand - Xiaomi Model Name - P3Q Network Service Provider -open for All Carriers OS - MIUI 13 Cellular Technology - 4G

Pros Cons 6000 mAh battery No 5G connectivity 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 50MP dual-rear camera

10. OPPO A74 5G The smartphone offers a great camera, compact storage, impressive RAM, and a massive battery. In addition, it has excellent display qualities for cinema lovers. This phone has a punch hole on its 6.5 inches Bezel-less hyper colour display with a pixel density of 405 PPI & screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Furthermore, this smartphone comes loaded with an internal memory of 128GB which can be increased up to 256GB using a micro SD card. Specifications Brand - Oppo Model Name - A74 Fantastic Purple Network Service Provider - open for All Carriers OS - Android 11.0 Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Sharp 90 Hz display Spammy preinstalled software Great battery life No ultra-wide camera Good display

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor Os Android 12 Display 6.59 inch (1080x2400) REDMI 11 Prime 5G OS is Android 12, MIUI 13 Memory Storage is 64 GB + 512 GB Expandable It has a display of 90HZ IQOO Z6 Lite 5G OS is Android 12, Funtouch 12 Chipset is Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Generation 1 (6 nm) It has a display of 120HZ iQOO Z6 5G by Vivo Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)Snapdragon 6954 Display is 6.58 inches 401 PPI, IPS LCD 120 HZ refresh rate Battery is 5000 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port Redmi Note 11T 5G Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)MediaTek Dimensity 8106 Memory is 64 GB + 1 TB expandable Meditech Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming technology iQOO Z6 44W by Vivo Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset IPS LCD, with 120Hz refresh rate Triple camera array on the rear side realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G It has an Octa-Core processor hybrid dual SIM tray with a rubber seal to keep the water from entering the phone It comes with a peak brightness of 600 nits. realme narzo 50 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 Processor Bezel-less display with water drop notch Charging speed 50 % in 31 minutes (claimed by Brand) Redmi 10 Power Corning Gorilla Glass v3 protected display 6000mAh Battery with 18W fast charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipsets, 8GB RAM and a powerful Octa-core CPU OPPO A74 5G Hypercolor technology equipped front screen 5000mAh Battery with 18W fast charging Excellent AI-triple-camera setup on the rear face

Best overall product Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the product is loaded with the latest features and is budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G wins the race. It has a Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 401 PPI and a Refresh Rate of 120HZ.it has a battery of 5000mAh with 33w super Vooc charging and 64-pixel camera quality and many more features which make it the best overall smartphone on the list. Best value for money With a suggestion, REDMI 11 Prime 5 G is affordable and has advanced features according to its price of RS.12999.the performance and efficiency of the Redmi mobile are outstanding. This smartphone runs very smoothly with its MediaTek processor. So, you can buy this phone if you want to use multi-tasks, social media apps, and other general work. It has a 5000mAh battery,50MP dual rear camera,6.58INches FHD display, and a 70 octa-core processor. How to find the perfect smartphone? So many smartphone brands are available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. Firstly, decide the budget you want to invest before choosing a perfect smartphone. as mobile phones come in all models and designs. Everyone wants to buy smartphones within their budget range. Then you need to spend your time searching for product offers and discounts. Then choose the features you want on your smartphone. You also need to check the review section. Prices of smartphones at a glance;

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs.18,999 REDMI 11 Prime 5G Rs.2,999 IQOO Z6 Lite 5G Rs.12,999 IQOO Z6 5G by Vivo Rs.16,499 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs.16,999 IQOO Z6 44W by Vivo Rs.13,999 Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Rs.16,999 Realme Narzo 50 5G Rs.15,999 Redmi 10 Power Rs.12,999 OPPO A74 5G Rs.15,490

