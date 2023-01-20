Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 39% off on smartphones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 17:13 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartphones under 20,000 have multiple features. If you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone, now is the time.

If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone, now is the right time to invest in one.

Mobile makes communication easier by simply clicking some keys on mobile, and we can contact our friends, colleagues, or other family members and others at any time. Using a mobile facility, we can contact our near and dear ones through voice calls, video calls, text messages, recorded calls, and many more. Because of technology and globalization, purchasing a mobile phone under 20000 with desirable features and performance is not rugged nowadays. Here is a list of the latest smartphones you can buy from Amazon Republic Day Sale till 20th January under Rs. 20,000.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Oneplus quickly gained popularity when powerful smartphones played havoc with the market because of their aggressive price. One plus Nord CE 2 Lite is a valuable smartphone for this budget. It is a well-built, solid performer with fantastic battery life. This phone has an elaborate 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. It has a 64 mp primary camera, enhanced with a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens, and a 16 MP selfie camera. It is also known for its appealing features like AI scene enhancement, night vision, night portrait, dual view video, HDR, and many more.

Specifications:

Brand: Oneplus

Rear Camera: 64MP +2MP+2MP

Model Name: One plus Nord CE2 Lite 5G

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Charging and Battery: with 33W SuperVOOC and 5000 mAh

ProsCons
120 HZ refresh rate displayAverage low-light camera performance
A good battery life with 30W fast chargingNo ultra-wide camera
Android-12 with frequent updates. 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (108,106)
Get Price

2. REDMI 11 Prime 5G

By using Redmi 11 prime 5G, you will experience the perfect fusion of premium design and an easy hand feel with a flat edge curve which allows a super hand grip. Moreover, Redmi is the most affordable company nowadays. This phone supports seven 5G bands, enough to cover all telecom circles in India. Moreover, it has the features of MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is a popular choice among brands.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: MIUI 13

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Decent performanceAverage low-light camera performance
Supports seven 5G bandsNo ultra-wide camera
Long battery life with Decent performance 
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
3.9 (2,471)
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

3. IQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The IQOO Z6 lite 5G has a feature called Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen1 soC based on a 6nm process. This smartphone offers a 120Hz display with a dual camera setup. This is an affordable 5G phone. It has 4 component cooling,6.58 inches FHD touchscreen, and a massive 5000mAh battery .it has a flat frame design and a large rectangular camera module on the back to feel the phone a lot lighter than its actual weight of 194gm.it has 240HZ touch sampling to make the display highly accurate, sensitive, lag-free & smooth.

Specifications

Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO Z6 Lite 5G(Vivo)

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: 12 Funtouch

Android 12

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Good performanceNo Charger in the box
5G affordability 
120HZ Display 
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by vivo (Stellar Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | World's First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 5000mAh Battery | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
4.1 (19,908)
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

4. IQOO Z6 5G

This is a budget-friendly 5G mobile from Vivo. It comes with snapdragon 695 chipsets with 4GB RAM & 128 GB built-in storage. It has an 18W charger which supports a 5000mAh battery. This smartphone has a 50MP triple rear & 16MP front camera. It is a slim bezel 6.5 inches IPS LCD touchscreen. The display refreshes at 144HZ and has a 240HZ touch sampling rate for an improving gaming experience.

Specifications

Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO Z6 5G by Vivo

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Funtouch OS 12

Based On Android-12

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
120Hz refresh rate screenIPS panel
Long battery life 
iQOO Z6 5G by vivo (Dynamo Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
4 (21,742)
21% off
16,499 20,990
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi note 11T 5G is a budget-friendly phone with 5G connectivity. This phone comes with a 90HZ refresh rate 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display supports gorilla glass protection. An Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity powers this with an 810 processor. The RAM size. 11T 5G runs Android 11 and has a 5000 mAh battery and it also supports fast charging.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi Note 11T 5G

OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rateAverage cameras
Good performance 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
4.1 (32,413)
19% off
16,999 20,999
Buy now

6. iQOO Z6 44W

IQOO Z6 has the display feature of AMOLED 6.44 inches with 409 PPI density. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM 6225 snapdragon 680 4G octa-core processor with internal storage of 128GB. The smartphone runs on the Android 12+ fun touch 12 operating system. The device has a non-removable Li Po 5000mAh battery and fast charging of 44W. The smartphone has a triple camera feature on the rear side consisting of 50MP+2MP +2MP and a front camera of 16MP.

Specifications

Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO Z6 44W by Vivo

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Funtouch OS 12

Based On Android 12

Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Good DesignCharging is slow
Screen quality is good with little boosted colour tone. 
The processor is smooth and responsive. 
iQOO Z6 44W by vivo (Raven Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6.44" FHD+ AMOLED Display | 50% Charge in just 27 mins | in-Display Fingerprint Scanning
4.1 (19,908)
30% off
13,999 19,999
Buy now

7. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 90 HZ refresh rate with 6.40 inches touchscreen display, which offers a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass protection. This is a 5G dual sim mobile that accepts Nano sim cards. It has an octa-core 920 processor and a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Subtle designThe camera could be tuned better
Reliable 33W chargingRealme UI needs work
5G enabled 
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Super AMOLED | Advanced Dimensity 920 5G Gaming Processor | 50% Charge in 31 min
4.1 (4,615)
33% off
17,499 25,999
Buy now

8. Realme Narzo 50 5G

This is a mid-range Android smartphone with up to 5GB RAM.it has a side finger scanner. It has an impressive 16 MP front camera and a 48MP triple rear camera. This smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset integrated with 6GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. This phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.

Specifications

Brand - Realme

Model Name - Realme Narzo 50 5G

Network Service Provider: open for All Carriers

OS - Android 12.0

Cellular Technology - LTE

ProsCons
Fast processorLow-light photography needs improvement
90Hz refresh rate displayThe display could have been better
Gorilla Glass 5 protection 
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
4.2 (2,949)
11% off
15,999 17,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10 Power is a great device which you can buy. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 8 GB RAM and a robust Octa-core CPU. The phone comes with a 60HZ refresh rate and 6.70 inches touchscreen display with gorilla glass protection. It runs Android 11 & is powered by a 6000mAh battery, and supports proprietary fast charging. This is a dual sim mobile phone which accepts nano sim cards.

Specifications

Brand - Xiaomi

Model Name - P3Q

Network Service Provider -open for All Carriers

OS - MIUI 13

Cellular Technology - 4G

ProsCons
6000 mAh batteryNo 5G connectivity
8GB RAM + 128GB storage 
50MP dual-rear camera 
Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.1 (664)
39% off
11,499 18,999
Buy now

10. OPPO A74 5G

The smartphone offers a great camera, compact storage, impressive RAM, and a massive battery. In addition, it has excellent display qualities for cinema lovers. This phone has a punch hole on its 6.5 inches Bezel-less hyper colour display with a pixel density of 405 PPI & screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Furthermore, this smartphone comes loaded with an internal memory of 128GB which can be increased up to 256GB using a micro SD card.

Specifications

Brand - Oppo

Model Name - A74 Fantastic Purple

Network Service Provider - open for All Carriers

OS - Android 11.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

ProsCons
Sharp 90 Hz displaySpammy preinstalled software
Great battery lifeNo ultra-wide camera
Good display 
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (33,257)
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 processorOs Android 12Display 6.59 inch (1080x2400)
REDMI 11 Prime 5GOS is Android 12, MIUI 13Memory Storage is 64 GB + 512 GB ExpandableIt has a display of 90HZ
IQOO Z6 Lite 5GOS is Android 12, Funtouch 12Chipset is Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Generation 1 (6 nm)It has a display of 120HZ
iQOO Z6 5G by VivoOcta-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core)Snapdragon 6954Display is 6.58 inches 401 PPI, IPS LCD 120 HZ refresh rateBattery is 5000 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
Redmi Note 11T 5GOcta core (2.4 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)MediaTek Dimensity 8106Memory is 64 GB + 1 TB expandableMeditech Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming technology
iQOO Z6 44W by VivoQualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipsetIPS LCD, with 120Hz refresh rateTriple camera array on the rear side
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GIt has an Octa-Core processorhybrid dual SIM tray with a rubber seal to keep the water from entering the phoneIt comes with a peak brightness of 600 nits.
realme narzo 50 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 ProcessorBezel-less display with water drop notchCharging speed 50 % in 31 minutes (claimed by Brand)
Redmi 10 PowerCorning Gorilla Glass v3 protected display6000mAh Battery with 18W fast chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipsets, 8GB RAM and a powerful Octa-core CPU
OPPO A74 5GHypercolor technology equipped front screen5000mAh Battery with 18W fast chargingExcellent AI-triple-camera setup on the rear face

Best overall product

Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the product is loaded with the latest features and is budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G wins the race. It has a Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 401 PPI and a Refresh Rate of 120HZ.it has a battery of 5000mAh with 33w super Vooc charging and 64-pixel camera quality and many more features which make it the best overall smartphone on the list.

Best value for money

With a suggestion, REDMI 11 Prime 5 G is affordable and has advanced features according to its price of RS.12999.the performance and efficiency of the Redmi mobile are outstanding. This smartphone runs very smoothly with its MediaTek processor. So, you can buy this phone if you want to use multi-tasks, social media apps, and other general work. It has a 5000mAh battery,50MP dual rear camera,6.58INches FHD display, and a 70 octa-core processor.

How to find the perfect smartphone?

So many smartphone brands are available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. Firstly, decide the budget you want to invest before choosing a perfect smartphone. as mobile phones come in all models and designs. Everyone wants to buy smartphones within their budget range. Then you need to spend your time searching for product offers and discounts. Then choose the features you want on your smartphone. You also need to check the review section.

Prices of smartphones at a glance;

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GRs.18,999
REDMI 11 Prime 5GRs.2,999
IQOO Z6 Lite 5GRs.12,999
IQOO Z6 5G by VivoRs.16,499
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs.16,999
IQOO Z6 44W by VivoRs.13,999
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5GRs.16,999
Realme Narzo 50 5GRs.15,999
Redmi 10 PowerRs.12,999
OPPO A74 5GRs.15,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

How do I choose a perfect smartphone

Keep this factor in mind to choose a perfect smartphone.

● High quality in camera & video properties

● Antenna quality for good mobile coverage and fast internet connection

● Long battery life

● Display quality

● Good gaming properties for a good gaming experience

● Price level according to your budget

How much RAM is suitable for a phone?

According to most smartphone users, the amount of RAM you need depends on the apps you use, so many opt between 6GB-8GB RAM. Generally, mobile phones need at least 4GB RAM for web browsing, video streaming, social media, and mobile games.

What is the essential part of a smartphone?

system processor is an essential part of a smartphone. It is called the heart of mobile hardware. This is based on the system on a chip or SoC, which integrated more than just the processor.
