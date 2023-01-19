Amazon Republic Day Sale : 9 best samsung mobile phones

Best Samsung phones to invest in 2023

We are all living in a digital age where the best tool in our hands is our smartphone. We depend on it for almost all our everyday tasks and needs, be it buying groceries, making bill payments, shopping, or even tracking our fitness. The unwinding routine nowadays also features being idle and scrolling through social media on smartphones. Thus, the smartphone you plan to own must be smooth-functioning, efficient, and user-friendly. The perfect phone should have all the features you need and come within an affordable price range. In this article, we will discover the best new Samsung phones which are on sale this Republic Day. So, grab your favourites as the sale goes live from the 15th to the 20th of January! Product list 1. Samsung Galaxy M04 This Samsung mobile comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and additional extendable storage of 8GB with a RAM Plus feature. It has a long-lasting battery life owing to its five thousand mAh battery which comes with a one-year warranty. It has a robust MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz processor for Android 12 and a UI core 4.1. The camera quality is impressive. It has a 13MP back camera and a 2MP front camera. It is an LCD with an HD plus resolution with excellent pixel resolution. The in-box products come with a six-month warranty. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 grams

Model Name: Samsung M04

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB

Technology: 4G

Colour: Light Green

Pros Cons The user interface is fast and relatively smooth. It does not support 5G Lag-free performance.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 This Samsung galaxy phone offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an extendible 8 GB RAM Plus memory. The 6000 mAh battery lasts very long, making the phone even more reliable. The in-box products have a 6-month warranty, including the accessories that come with the phone. The internal memory on this phone can be expanded up to 1 TB. It has a dual sim feature. This phone has a triple camera with a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP second camera, and an 8 MP front camera. It supports Android 12 and has a UI Core 4 with an Octa Core Processor. It has an LCD- infinity display with the finest pixel and colour resolution. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB

Technology: 4G

Colour: Aqua Green

Pros Cons The battery life is excellent. The device may lag sometime It has good camera quality.

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition This latest Samsung smartphone has an AMOLED display with a new Nits High Brightness Mode and gorilla glass for seamless protection. It has a quad camera, a primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a front camera. The 6000 mAh battery is highly durable. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory, which is extendable to 1 TB. It has a One UI 4.1 Media Tek operating system and an Helio G80 Octa Core processor. The battery comes with a 1-year warranty, and the accessories with the phone have a 6-month warranty. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 grams

Model Name- Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition

OS- Android 12, One U 4.1

RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB

Technology- 4G

Colour: Prime Black

Pros Cons The software system works well. There is the problem of faulty OS. Overall performance of the phone is commendable

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G This Samsung smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa Core processor. It also has 128GB internal memory, which can expand up to 1 TB, an Android 11 operating system, and a dual sim slot. It has a quad camera with a triple back camera and a front camera. This Samsung mobile has an infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth functioning. It has a 4500 mAh battery, super-fast charging, and a unique wireless charging feature. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.84 x 7.45 x 15.98 cm; 190 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

OS: Android 11.0

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Technology: 5G

Colour: Cloud Lavender

Pros Cons It has a good display resolution. It does not have gorilla glass 3 protection. The fingerprint sensor works smoothly and well.

5. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G This Samsung smartphone offers an exciting Pro-Grade camera that enhances your photos with a unique Nightography feature. It has a particular sensor to grab more light and balance the lens flare. It has a VisionBooster feature that makes it easy on the eyes when you are looking at your screen for too long. It has an AMOLED 2X display with high outdoor visibility. It has a 4nm processor, the fastest processor that Samsung has ever had. It is faster than a CPU or a GPU chip. It has a seamless finish and a sleek design with a wide range of colours. The display is protected by a gorilla glass Victus+ and back panels. It can connect to both Type B and Type C cables. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.8 x 7.1 x 14.6 cm; 167 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Technology: 5G

Colour: Phantom Black

Pros Cons You get a powerful device performance. The loudspeaker has an uneven voice production It has a long-lasting battery

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G This Samsung mobile has a 108MP Quad camera with new features like a single take, object eraser, and photo remaster. The 6.7-inch display with Super-AMOLED Plus and an FHD plus resolution has a quick refresh rate. This M53 Samsung galaxy smartphone also has an MTK D900 Octa-core 2.4Ghz processor with Mimo Band support for a flawless 5G HyperFast experience. It has a reliable 6000 mAh battery, 128GB expandable internal memory and a One UI 4 operating system. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Technology: 2G, 3G, LTE and 5G

Colour: Mystique Green

Pros Cons The battery performance is good. The screenshot gesture needs to be fixed

7. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G This Samsung mobile has the feature of expandable internal memory. It has a 5G feature with 11 5G Bands to ensure a fast experience. It comes with a Powerful MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2GH processor, a dual camera, a 50MP back camera, and a 2MP front camera. The display on this phone is 16.55 centimetres LCD with a high pixel resolution. The battery comes with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion and a 1-year warranty. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB

Technology: 5G

Colour: Aqua Green

Pros Cons You get a lag-free experience. The sim slots are faulty It has decent camera quality

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G This Samsung mobile comes with a 19.19 centimetres Infinity lex display with a special Under Display camera and a unique Dynamic AMOLED 2X and adaptive refresh rate. The cover display has an infinity-O display with a switchable 60/120Hz refresh rate. You get a Samsung S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro in the Galaxy Z Fold Samsung smartphone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor, which supports the 5G feature. It has a water-resistant screen protected by gorilla glass Victus and an Armor Aluminium frame. It has fingerprint as well as facial recognition features. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 12.8 x 0.6 x 15.8 cm; 271 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

OS: Android 11.0

RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB

Technology: 5G

Colour: Phantom Black

Pros Cons It has impressive camera quality The battery life could be more durable.

9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G This version of the Samsung mobile has a unique Air Actions recognition to control the phone remotely. The improved touch screen makes the note-writing experience the smoothest ever. It is 5G powered with a particular 4nm processor. It is a revolution in smartphone technology. It has a dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports outdoor visibility by increasing it by up to 1750 nits in peak brightness. The refresh rate is quick and adaptive to keep the scrolling experience flawless. It has Samsung's most advanced camera, a professional kit and a unique Nightography feature. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm; 228 grams

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

OS: Android 12.0

RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 512 GB

Technology: 5G

Colour: Phantom Black

Pros Cons The software works well. The low-light image capture could be more efficient. It has fast-charging technology.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M04 13 MP Octa-core processor 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M13 50 MP Octa-core processor 6000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 32 MP Octa-core 6nm processor 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 64 MP Octa-core processor 6000 mAh Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Triple rear camera (12 MP dual pixel) Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor 4500 mAh Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 108 MP 4nm processor 3700 mAh Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 50 MP MTK Octa-core processor 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 50 MP Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor 4400 mAh Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 108 MP 4nm processor 5000 mAh

Best overall product Choosing the best Samsung phone is confusing. There are various options with various new and exciting features. The best product with great features within a reasonable price range is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which has the D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor. This Samsung mobile phone supports 5G with 12-band support for a supreme high-speed experience. The screen comes with an LCD with gorilla glass support. The quad camera is of the highest quality. It has a unique Power Cool technology which prevents the phone from heating up. Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers strong RAM with expandable storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor. It has good camera quality and dual cameras. The display is a 16.55 centimetres LCD with an HD plus resolution. How to find the perfect Samsung mobile? The best Samsung phone for you should have features that fit your needs. The processor should be firm, and the phone should function smoothly. The touch should be quick and should not lag. Camera quality depends from person to person, but the image quality should be clear, and the colours should be defined. The battery life of the smartphone matters a lot. Your phone should have reliable and durable battery life. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy M04 Rs. 11,999 2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 14,999 3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition Rs. 16,999 4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Rs. 74,999 5. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Rs. 85,999 6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Rs. 34,999 7. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs. 19,499 8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Rs. 1,71,999 9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,42,999